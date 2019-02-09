|
12 May 1972
Continuing our mission of interdicting the transportation of men and materials supporting the PAVN offensive, command has tasked us with the destruction of a P/O/L storage facility. Without this precious fuel, the PAVN will be unable to resupply it’s forward units.
The pilots and aircraft:
Poco(average) F4 Phantom
x2 AIM-9 Sidewinder, x1 AIM-7 Sparrow, x2 2.75” Rocket Pod
G.O.(average) F4 Phantom
x2 AIM-9 Sidewinder, x1 Mk.84 Iron Bomb
Gringo(skilled) A-6 Intruder
x2 Mk.83 Iron Bomb, x1 Mk.84 Iron Bomb
Again, our target was in Route Pack 4. So -1 WP for the mission.
We drew Down Time as our Target Bound Event card. This gave us +2 SO points. The scuttlebutt around the ready room is that we’ll soon have some of the new GBU-10/12 bombs.
Turn 1
“Blue Bandit! Bullseye Zero-Four-Zero at 70!” The call goes out. A MiG-21 has been spotted loitering over the target area. Poco and G.O. move to engage the dangerous aircraft while they have the element of surprise. The enemy MiG finally notices the F4’s closing in, but not before Poco engages with his lone Sparrow. The missile homes in, exploding beneath the MiG and sending it spinning, trailing smoke and debris, to the ground below. Remaining at high altitude, all three aircraft move into the east approach.
Turn 2
Not much to do on turn 2. Our Over Target Event card was A-1 Skyraiders. Pilots flying this mission gain 1 extra experience. Unfortunately they also suffer 1 more stress. With nothing else to do, all three aircraft drop to low altitude and move into position to make their attack runs on the fuel storage facility.
Turn 3
As Gringo approaches the facility, an S-60 opens fire on his aircraft. Poco who is operating as cover, attempts to suppress the gun crew with his 2.75” rockets. They miss terribly. Unperturbed, the S-60 crew continues to pour the lead on Gringo. Jinking in all directions, Gringo manages to maneuver through the hail of gunfire, but not without a few near misses. He picks up 3 stress points for his efforts.
After surviving the AA fire, Gringo releases his ordnance on the target. With his +2 ATG all three bombs find their targets. One of the Mk.82’s manages to strike the main storage tank, setting off a chain reaction of secondary explosions that decimate the facility. With the fuel storage facility now a raging inferno of burning petrol, G.O. decides to drop his 1000 lb Mk.83 on the pesky S-60 that gave Gringo so much grief earlier. The gun and it’s crew are so focused on Gringo, they never see the aircraft that drops the bomb that kills them. All aircraft move to high altitude and move into the west approach on their exit path.
Turn 4
Nothing to do on turn 4 but move to our exit area. The two SAM sites on the board were poorly positioned by the enemy, lucky for us. We draw our Home Bound Event card and get... Show of Force. Pentagon Support moves the Politics tracker one spot back to to the left. Obviously, the Joint Chiefs approve of our efforts thus far.
So here’s what the boys look like post mission:
Gringo(-1 cool) 5 stress
Poco 3 stress
G.O. 3 stress
5 total VP’s after 2 days. We need a few high value targets if we want to get enough points for a great evaluation. I wonder if we get bonus VP’s for bandits? That would help tremendously. All in all, a good day. We’ve gotten really lucky on our Event card draws and our die rolls. The dice usually hate me, but here’s to hoping our luck continues.
