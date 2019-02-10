|
M St
Australia
Unspecified
This scenario was actually played within weeks of the previous Alam el Halfa session, continuing with the advanced scenarios. This one shows a major attack on the Tobruk defense lines at the end of April 1941, with the defenders representing a reinforced battalion's worth of Australians, supported by artillery and a large squadron of A10 cruiser tanks. The Australians are defending a low plateau, provided with an ample supply of wire and minefields which are written down. (I've come to the conclusion that Tank Leader is much easier to play solo than I had thought before, but this scenario is probably hard to play solo because of the hidden minefields and forward observers.)
I decided that going by one flank was the easiest way. The wire meant that initially, until my engineers could open a passage, the tanks would be the only force that could get through the wire; I just had to hope there would be no minefields in the way. On the right, I could potentially overrun the artillery but the enemy tanks would likely turn up before that. On the left, the artillery could potentially reach my tanks, but at least it would need the forward observers. I couldn't see those since they are set up hidden, but assumed they likely would be evenly spread around the front, so limiting the artillery fire on the far German left to one battery per turn. There were no units on the extreme flanks, only wire, so I ended up going on the far left. The image shows the Germans coming on, huddling behind a spur of rock.)
Low visibility meant that only minefields were a potential threat, and the A10 cruisers are slow. So I pushed forward.
By Turn 3, the first panzers had entered the wire, and his tanks were forming up as a welcoming committee, but did not close. The only real action was a German air attack that took out one of the British artillery units.
Some of my tanks started exiting the wire on Turn 4, but I was enticed to start a long range gun duel with the cruisers and did not move most of them. Also, the single German engineer unit entered the wire. (This unit is extremely valuable, it is the only unit that can remove wire and make it passable for non-tank units.)
Meanwhile, John had sent a couple of truck units out into the empty space in front of his lines, obviously to pick up his camouflaged forward observers and bring them back to where they could actually spot my attack. He also emplaced a number of AT guns so they would keep my tanks from spreading out in his rear.
On Turn 5, I pushed a couple of tanks forward, starting a long range firefight with the cruiser tanks. Two tanks drove off the western edge of the plateau and began to outflank the cruisers. Meanwhile, the engineers open a path through the wire, and the truck began to pour through. However, with British tanks on the western edge of the plateau, they could not progress to the northern map edge.
On Turn 6, the flanking panzer platoons started firing up at the cruisers on the plateau. This kept the cruisers busy and permitted me to send some trucks forward to set up an infantry gun and AT gun position in the valley on the left. I didn't dare let the infantry roll forward though. John started some wild dierolling that I couldn't tell what it was about.
548
Turn 7, I realised that the British reinforcements were coming close. The Matildas would enter by turn 10 and likely take my tanks in a pincer and block the exit for the trucks. I had to overcome the cruisers before that. So I decided to close in with most of my remaining tanks. The cruisers waited coolly as the Pz III's charged, and when the first platoon was within a couple hundred yards, opened fire, eliminating it immediately. There was some cheering on the CW side. However, this was the last kill, the other German tanks managed to close, one actually entering the hex of one of the cruiser platoons, the others moving close and firing off the move, but not hitting anything.
The tanks still in the wire kept firing, and managed to suppress a cruiser platoon and then eliminate another.
John started his dierolling again. Suddenly, Kaboom! One of the trucks carrying a forward observer exploded in what had seemed to the Germans to be an empty patch of desert. It had failed to evade one of the British minefields. During the CW movement, a Bren carrier turned up on the northwestern tip of the escarpment, depositing a forward observer on the spur.
Turn 8: At this point, things got interesting. The Germans had the infantry gun in position west of the plateau. If it failed to suppress the forward observer, he could call down artillery fire on any of the German stacks below it. The german tanks could not take care of it as they were busy with the British tanks. The last option would have been to have the German forward observer, also west of the plateau, fire artillery smoke in front of the British observer, then it would come down to whose artillery reacted faster.
However, in the end it was no contest. The infantry gun, helped by the self-spotting modifier, simply blew the FO away and suppressed the Bren carrier.
In the tank combat, the tanks in the road hex on top of the escarpment, bizarrely, mutually missed each other at point blank range. The British drove another platoon into the hex. Meanwhile the German tanks eliminated the platoon next to the hex and also one platoon on the escarpment. The AT gun suppresses the last platoon on the escarpment, permitting panzer platoon to enter its hex.
Turn 9: The PzIII platoon in the same hex as the two cruiser platoons eliminated both with a quick kill combination. At this point, the Germans could basically race the whole infantry battalion north off the map before the Matildas could make themselves felt. On to Tobruk... and Alexandria!!
Losses, per turn:
Dave Crater
United States
Ftw
Texas
Amazing job with the redone and enhanced components. This is a great game that was built on the shoulders of Panzerblitz and Squad Leader. Your 3D map makes the terrain differential much more easy for the gamer.
John Nebauer
Australia
Meningie
SA
I remember that earth-shattering 'KA-BOOM' very well
