In the last two days I taught my friend Yi to play Gunslinger with my homemade copy.
It works well and she learns the basic gunfight rules very fast. We played showdown 1 with basic gunfight rules. Because showdown 1 is simple enough so I decided to record them into a series of CG images and GIF images which created by Photoshops.
**********
Showdown!
**********
**********
Turn 1
**********
Holliday moved forward in order to get closer. Ringo chose to aim.
Dynamic exhibition of Turn 1：
**********
Turn 2
**********
Ringo missed his shot and Holliday kept moving.
Dynamic exhibition of Turn 2：
**********
Turn 3
**********
Holliday stopped moving but missed his shot. Ringo turned to aim again.
Dynamic exhibition of Turn 3：
**********
Turn 4
**********
Ringo kept aiming. Holliday got down and cocked his gun.
Dynamic exhibition of Turn 4：
**********
Turn 5
**********
Ringo shot Holliday in his body and caused him serious wounded.
Dynamic exhibition of Turn 5：
**********
Turn 6
**********
Holliday took his last shot but hit nothing. Ringo aimed for the final deadly shot.
Dynamic exhibition of Turn 6：
**********
Turn 7
**********
Ringo took the deadly shot and killed Holliday in the end.
Dynamic exhibition of Turn 7：
**********
Finale
**********
The complete dynamic exhibition of the showdown in 14s:
PS: There are spelling errors in “Holiday”, it should be “Holliday”.
All in all, don't like this ending. I watched the movie《Tombstone》(1993) two years ago and it impressed me a lot. Doc Holliday is so elegant, a nice guy, looks weak in his face but with strong mind inside. Jonny Ringo, another legend in the true old west history indeed, but a bad bad guy in 《Tombstone》 and deserved to be killed by Holliday's fast gun. However that's just the movie and maynot be the real history. And that's just the history and maynot the 《Gunslinger》's exciting gamestory.
Quite a nice presentation!
Wow, love your 'Dynamic Presentation'! Cool session report.
Love the animations.
Nicely done.
AMAZING! The dynamics are something I dream of since 1986......
Thanks for this gift!!!
Love the animations!
They are kind of cute.
The most important thing to learn from this illustration is
Take The Time to Aim!
I used to live in Griffin, GA. That's where Doc lived. Ate in a restaurant there that was in his old dental offices. There were lots of memorabilia from his days there as a dentist.
When you have to shoot, shoot! Don't walk!
Cool animations! As Tom says, take the time to AIM.
David
