Han Gem
(Yukari Ja)
China
Shangri-La
Yunnan
In the last two days I taught my friend Yi to play Gunslinger with my homemade copy.

It works well and she learns the basic gunfight rules very fast. We played showdown 1 with basic gunfight rules. Because showdown 1 is simple enough so I decided to record them into a series of CG images and GIF images which created by Photoshops.





**********
Showdown!
**********











**********
Turn 1
**********
Holliday moved forward in order to get closer. Ringo chose to aim.


Dynamic exhibition of Turn 1：







**********
Turn 2
**********
Ringo missed his shot and Holliday kept moving.




Dynamic exhibition of Turn 2：







**********
Turn 3
**********
Holliday stopped moving but missed his shot. Ringo turned to aim again.


Dynamic exhibition of Turn 3：






**********
Turn 4
**********
Ringo kept aiming. Holliday got down and cocked his gun.


Dynamic exhibition of Turn 4：






**********
Turn 5
**********
Ringo shot Holliday in his body and caused him serious wounded.




Dynamic exhibition of Turn 5：







**********
Turn 6
**********
Holliday took his last shot but hit nothing. Ringo aimed for the final deadly shot.


Dynamic exhibition of Turn 6：







**********
Turn 7
**********
Ringo took the deadly shot and killed Holliday in the end.



Dynamic exhibition of Turn 7：







**********
Finale
**********



The complete dynamic exhibition of the showdown in 14s:






PS: There are spelling errors in “Holiday”, it should be “Holliday”.
All in all, don't like this endingshake. I watched the movie《Tombstone》(1993) two years ago and it impressed me a lot. Doc Holliday is so elegant, a nice guy, looks weak in his face but with strong mind inside. Jonny Ringo, another legend in the true old west history indeed, but a bad bad guy in 《Tombstone》 and deserved to be killed by Holliday's fast gun. However that's just the movie and maynot be the real history. And that's just the history and maynot the 《Gunslinger》's exciting gamestory.
Rodger Samuel
(DrZaat)
United States
Beaver Falls
Pennsylvania
Quite a nice presentation!
3 
 Thumb up
 tip
 Hide
Jonan Jello
(Hex_Enduction_Hour)
United States
Newark
California
Wow, love your 'Dynamic Presentation'! Cool session report.
2 
 Thumb up
 tip
 Hide
T. Dauphin
(tanik)
Canada
Ontario
Love the animations.
Nicely done.

3 
 Thumb up
 tip
 Hide
Ruben Rigillo
(Qwirz)
Italy
Roma
Rm
AMAZING! The dynamics are something I dream of since 1986......
Thanks for this gift!!!
Thanks for this gift!!!
3 
 Thumb up
 tip
 Hide
Forest Cole
(simply4est)
United States
Houston
Texas
Love the animations!
3 
 Thumb up
 tip
 Hide
Tom Cundiff
(Cundiff)
United States
St. Bernice
Indiana
They are kind of cute.

The most important thing to learn from this illustration is

Take The Time to Aim!

I used to live in Griffin, GA. That's where Doc lived. Ate in a restaurant there that was in his old dental offices. There were lots of memorabilia from his days there as a dentist.
5 
 Thumb up
 tip
 Hide
Brian Scott
(bnscott)
United States
Randolph
New Jersey
When you have to shoot, shoot! Don't walk!
2 
 Thumb up
 tip
 Hide
David Wasson
(Builder)
United States
Erie
Pennsylvania
Cool animations! As Tom says, take the time to AIM.

David

David
1 
 Thumb up
 tip
 Hide
