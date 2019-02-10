|
Sloooooooowwwwww Delivery. Not GMT P500 slow, but I'm not sure I'll ever see Army Group Center, North, or South. I love this hobby and know this is a niche business, so I cut everyone a LOT of slack. Just some venting.
I'll gladly keep on ordering, as the games I have gotten from every company these days is a great value!!
To wit: PCD. This is a manly presentation of a game. Manly box, counters, cards, dice, boards, etc. I got the Kickstarter and threw in Armageddon War and Old School Tactical 2 for grins. All of this heft nearly required a forklift to get in here. It was a long time coming, but what an entrance! The Kickstarter included an expansion Tracks in the Mud (in its own box with manliness included), extra cards, dice, mouse pad, strategy guide, and a bottle of Jameson's. Maybe that was already on the table.
The rules. Are there any? Barely. Any experienced gamer will whip thru them in about 15 minutes and be thinking, "Am I really ready to go". You are. You will go back to the rule book now and again to brush up on artillery or mines, but that will take a minute or two, and you're back at it. A small rule set means quick answers and quick finding them. I will say that not every possible LOS question or other subtlety is covered, but easy to use a little common sense to get around that.
There in lies the strength (or weakness) in this game. I like to crunch around with chrome and look at nuances at times. If you are a stickler for that then this is not your bag, man. This game is all about giddyup! That being said, there is enough "wargame stuff" and what seems realistic play here. I say seems because I was never in combat so I only have a perception of how things really are.
The designers let you know this is the case and give brief, but good explanations.
I played scenarios 2,3, and 4. I started off not being too impressed, but by the end of scenario 4 I was starting to get a picture of how the game plays and what the overall experience is. I played solo. I think this is a game that definitely would be better with 2 players. The random event cards and impulse system lend themselves to this.
That being said, I have come to like this game. I started off thinking it was about a 5, and I'm up to about a 7 now. The overall experience of the high quality dice, cards, mounted boards, excellent Flying Pig counters, and ease of play is winning me over. I'm not going to go into the rules too much. Others usually cover those
aspects of games.
A few observations:
Easy on the eyes-Good components, easy to read and understand
Scenarios are adequate, but not presented in the best way. Fun though!
Nice touch of humor in the rules and cards.
A happy game-nice colors, and overall presentation.
Beware-Assault, artillery and aircraft can wreck your day here! Much stronger than most games I've played. Maybe more realistic. Hard to say without actually being there.
I like the taking turns on the fire impulse, but one side moves ALL their units first before the other side in the movement impulse. Great visual of the way movement and opportunity fire would look in a real battle. Then assault right after movement. You can make some hay here if you have the guts. Because you can move right up to a unit and assault (if you survive OF), right after your movement impulse ends.
This is a game that may take some others like me, some time to get used to. For others, it will never ring the bell. This would now be the first game I would try and get a newbie on board with.
I think this is a great effort. Nice job Flying Pigs-High Flying Dice!
I too was impressed with the games presentation. Absolutely beautiful, thick one inch counters with great counter art. The maps are good also, especially if you like the old Panzerblitz maps. That aside however, I found the combat tables waaay too bloody for a platoon sized game. It's all too simplistic really, I was hoping for a better game, but I can't see playing this versus my wargaming friends in any serious manner. Maybe good to introduce someone to wargaming, but there's no excitement there unfortunately!
