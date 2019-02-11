|
I came back to Comancheria, which given the many never-played games in my to-play pile says a lot about this game and how compelling it is. I wanted to play the scenario starting with Period 3, but felt I ought to refamiliarize myself with the game so figured I'd play Periods 1-3 instead.
My game just concluded. It was a wild one, with many near escapes. A couple of things marked it. First, the amazing appearance and effectiveness of enemy War columns. They appeared fast and thick (at one time 10 of the 15 active Instructions on the display were either War or Raid), and they moved very quickly. There were multiple instances of them moving 2, 3 or in one case 4 spaces per War Column phase. They rarely ever lost strength too. I had one strength 6 war column over 4 turns get reduced only to strength 5.
Moreover, when it came to Operations Cleanup, I was often stymied by the free instructions granted by finished bands. I must have rolled 6 or 7 ones during that phase, so the enemy was very active.
However, I had many good things happen too. The siege of La Jicarilla came up just in time to help me get through the first Historical Period. At another juncture, I raided with the Counting Coup card in hand that allowed me a redraw. I drew Success, Hunt, 4 APs. It seemed okay, but I needed more resouces so I decided to redraw and got 3 Successes! Finally, at one point I was near Culture death. South had Culture as their topmost instruction so I was okay as long as I didn't roll a 5 or 6. Well, naturally I rolled a 5. So I figured might as well roll to see what instruction flipped and I rolled a '1'!
Unfortunately, I started slipping behind during the 2nd Period. I needed to engage in Planning and Culture to try and keep my Culture and Military points up, but that allowed the enemy to spread. If I kept the enemy in check, the reverse happened. I got an Encroach action that placed a tribe in Upper Arkansas, costing me control there, and a Pawnee War Column descending on a vulnerable Ranchería meant I had to skedaddle. That meant I was short of my goal with only two Rancherías and one (later zero) controlled territories. I somehow managed to negotiate with the Pawnee, raid enough West and South settlements to get me control of the Llano Estacado, and ally with the tribe in Upper Arkansas. I got a band out to found a third, but tiny, Ranchería and as the Passage of Time marker got into the potential Victory Check zone, used Mounted Society to move a Ranchería back into Upper Arkansas, temporarily restoring control. Naturally, during the following Passage of Time, my Ally in Upper Arkansas vanished. But Nuevo Apachería appeared allowing me to move it and getting me what I needed for victory! In delight, I purchased a Culture card knowing I could get 5 Culture next action. However, the Period did not end, and in the ensuing War Column Phase, the pesky 1-strength tribal Raid that I failed to kill with a band + Mahimiana the previous round moved two spaces, right into my new Ranchería, and with only 2 culture and zero Military points I was dead, dead, dead. I suppose I could have decided to rewind and not buy the Culture Card, but I needed to try and get some more traction, as I was not doing as well as my previous play.
I found myself with my usual difficulties. It seems nearly impossible to keep Military Points up, what with losing 2-3 per Passage of Time and only being able to get one or two during Planning. No Military points means you lose a lot of Culture and the game often seems to degenerate into endless Culture and Planning actions as I try to keep my head above water. Planning is particularly bad as the enemy gets a free Instruction. This time I tried to concentrate on Trade and Horsemanship, the idea being to raise horses and trade them as needed. I managed to buy two Guns and chose not to use one on the 1-strength Raid I mentioned earlier. It's hard to use them when you know there are potential 6-strength Europeans out there. I wish there were some way to gain Military points outside Planning, via beating enemy War Columns or some such. Maybe I need to ignore all the Development cards, but they are attractive, very helpful and not buying them shortens your clock.
The second issue is that I never, ever, have AP. The Travois War event is laughable as 1 AP to move a Ranchería 1 space is so disproportionately expensive. Every AP goes to Development card purchases. I also got into a familiar situation of having very weak Mahimianas and Paraibos, and no way to get them back up to strength.
In any case, I think I will try again and there's no question I still love this game.
Great AAR, and great game!
I've been taking Spirituality as my starting culture in my games recently to deal with weak headmen and its been working well. Rolling two dice for new leaders is pretty powerful.
Excellent AAR.
This game is currently set up on my table as well. Still trying to sort out the preferred strat for consistently getting through first age before I move on to the second.
So many paths to try and so little time!!
I concur with your Mil Pts and Culture issues. Hard to overcome unless you keep your culture maxed out. I have noted that some players focus on getting control of UA early and Culture up. Haven't really tried that yet - I am mostly raiding during the first set of dev cards helping to mitigate subjugate and war as well as the H1 card only granting Recover success 50% of the time. Get the 2nd Rancheria out and then build culture.
Sadly the PoT rolls don't always give me enough time to achieve - or an active South enemy that I have trouble getting to will Culture me out first.
Tough game!
Keep posting though - super interested in your progress!!!
Nice write up. This game is a constant balancing act and has you on the edge of your seat as you delve deeper and deeper into the 2nd and 3rd period.
