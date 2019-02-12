|
Today was my first crack at EotS and my second overall with the system. (I'm playing a game of PO by PBEM) I, like many others, recently got the GMT third printing, which I am told is in essence a reprint of the second edition, with some changes to the Erasmus system and the inclusion of South Pacific. It is a high quality production, even by GMT's lofty standards.
I first started following this game when it was headed to reprint last time in '14 or '15, but backed out of preordering because I had convinced myself it would be to difficult for me to understand and enjoy. Last year, I resolved to buy and play games that I thought I wouldn't get. Fortunately, this is a very popular game and as a result there is a ton of video content out there. I have watched videos from Counterattack, John Steidl and of course, Mark Herman, all of these are available on Youtube. Of course there are also endless articles and discussions both here and on CSW. These have all been a tremendous resource in helping to learn the game.
I played the first two turns today solo, and decided to take some notes and a few pictures as I go through. I love playing games just as much as I enjoy writing and talking about them, which is to say, quite a lot.
I will update this as I go through the game. As a heads up, I have decided my predetermined stopping point is when I feel the totality of my errors have altered the normal flow of the game too greatly to continue. Let's begin.
Turn 1: Turn 1 was my tutorial with the game. I set up the comprehensive example of play and followed along. Towards the end of IAI, I started tinkering a little bit or rolling my own dice. In the end, there was not much variation from the example, and therefore the 1942 setup. Still, I would recommend doing as I did for new players.
Turn 2: Here is where things get interesting. I placed reinforcements more or less along the '42 start route. There were no strategic war impacts. I will skip ahead to the hands, starting with Japan.
Japan Hand: WIE - Minor, Group Escort Command, Operation MO, Adachi, Second Operational Phase, Intercept (2) and Tojo Resigns.
Analysis: from what I know so far, this is a pretty strong hand. 4 Military events, including Escorts is pretty cool. overall, it's an 18 point hand. My goal's this turn were to conquer Malaya, Philippines and grab 3/7 DEI hexes. I felt pretty good that I had the tools to do it.
Allied Hand: Arcadia Conference, Halsey, S-Day, Operation Ash and US Carrier raids.
Analysis: Not great. Some Military operations I can't take full advantage of, but decent points wise, 12. I did not get any diverted units, so next turn I should have more options. I plan to Future Offensives one of my Military Events. My goal was to simply delay the conquest of the DEI.
Impulse 1: Japan plays Group Escort Command, and takes Manila, and another Borneo hex via AA. Allies intercept, and reinforce Manila but roll poorly. The Japanese did not have this issue, and rolled a critical hit in the Air/Naval battle, as well as a 2.x result in the ensuing ground battle. Some air settles into Borneo to being projecting the AZOI.
America sets up ABDA HQ stacked with the Dutch Air Force.
Impulse 2: Japan plays another Military event to turn up the heat in Malaya. The land units in Malaya move to 9-9 Ind Corps, supported by air and Naval forces. They are again intercepted, and a battle breaks out. The 6-12 reacts, as well as the Dutch Air Force and Commonwealth Airforce. Again the allies roll horribly and the Japanese roll well enough to win control at a cost of a land step. Due to an error, Singapore was overstacked and thus the retreating Commonwealth unit was removed to the turn track.
America decides to riposte and hopefully distract Japan from the DEI. They play carrier raids and attack the Marshall Islands. And again, they roll very poorly, only achieving a 1x result. They reduce the aircraft over the fleet, looking to start winnowing away their air power.
Not a bad move in retrospect - but the wrong time. A better move would have been to remove the Dutch air force from Singapore as well as the Commonwealth airforce.
Impulse 3: Japan plays a 3rd military offensive, moving in on Singapore. They also move towards Rangoon and back in Borneo, move towards the third resource hex. For brevity, you guessed it, allies roll poorly and Japan rolls well enough. Malaya will surrender.
America: Passes. Not very many units to do much with.
Impulse 4: In hindsight, now would have been the time to strike at Java. Eliminating ABDA, or at least soaking it AZOI to prevent reinforcements would have been ideal. Oh well. Japan moves against Rangoon, and defeats soundly its opposition, which fails the intercept roll.
America: Stuffs away a 3 op card into future offensives, S-Day.
Impulse 5: Japan plays WIE.
America: America plays one of it's two op cards and moves some air from Oahu to Funafuti.
Impulse 6: Japan plays Intercept as an OC, moving to take a resource hex in Samatra, the US intercepts, but has no units to take on the combined naval and air superiority. 9 Resources for Japan.
America: Spends it's last pass.
Impulse 7: Japan plays Tojo resigns as an OC and takes Guadalcanal and the Mandates.
America: Activates Seac and moves towards Rangoon.
Supply: One Dutch regiment in North Samatra is under AZOI and cannot reinforce by sea, so it attrits and perishes. No other supply concerns.
Thoughts: Japan drew and rolled average to excellent throughout the turn. There were no lost battles as the offensives player. Our goals were met. We are in a good position to take 2 more resource hexes without difficulty. Unfortunately, Japans failure to soak the DEI with AZOI or eliminate ABDA will create headaches as US Army units, as well as AF and Naval components can reinforce.
I do not yet see when I should play into the CBI theater. It will be interesting to see how that develops, so I can develop a strategy.
Relocating friendly air units to the DEI from Japan and Mainland Asia seems like a bit of a logistical headache. curious if there is a way to do it without eating a ton of activations.
As for America and the Allies, the dice did them no favors. Japan's high value Intelligence modifiers for Military events is cool and all when you have units to react with. Catch you in '43, with that, I think. That being said, while it did not go great, there is quite a bit to be happy about. We did at least two air steps worth of damage and 2 land steps. Japan will have to choose to pull more divisions out of China to compete with US reinforcements in Java.
I am looking forward to continuing this session. Any thoughts or feedback is appreciated.
Not sure how you resolved the over stacking situation in Singapore but air units are removed before ground units. I would have expected any retreating ground unit to remain in place.
The Dutch unit in Medan may be under AZOI and out of supply but as long as it’s within range of ANY friendly HQ “as the crow flies” it can’t lose its last step to attrition. The Dutch regiments are 1 step units. Full strength 2 step air and ground units will suffer accordingly and lose 1 step due to lack of supply.
Thanks for posting, great AAR.
Just a few little things. From what I can see from your photos, the Allied unit on the turn track has a yellow dot, so it can't go to the turn track and it should be permanently eliminated. It also looks like the Burma Road should be open, not closed, as Rangoon is Allied controlled and it's not under an enemy AZOI, and Kunming can land trace to Rangoon, which in turn traces to Madras by sea.
Also, I think the Dutch unit in Sumatra should not have been eliminated as it is on it's last (and only) step, but is in range of the ABDA HQ. If it was a 2 step unit, it would be reduced.
I'm not sure if you've moved to turn 3 or not, but on turn 2, the Allies should have only 1 ASP unless the Edwin Booze card has been played.
Remember also to reshuffle the Japanese deck with the Tojo card as it was played as an OC.
Also the Australian ground and air unit in Townsville and the PM Bde in Port Moresby will lose a step in attrition as they are not in range of an appropriate HQ, but the land unit in Darwin is ok, as it's in range of ABDA HQ.
Please keep posting,
This is a great way to learn the game. Play out turn 2, 1942 Campaign start multiple times with different hands of cards. The Allied response, just look at what Erasmus would do, or just do reasonable things is usually limited on this turn, so its a good solo situation to learn the mechanics and the opening strategies.
Thanks for giving it a go.
Mark
And thanks for taking the time to post about it. I will be getting this one soon and this is helpful.
Thank you all for the kind words and corrections. I am grateful another new player was able to look at this for some benefit as well. I played another turn this afternoon, it took me a little shorter this time. I also took clearer notes for me to share.
First the corrections: I moved the Burma road marker to closed, I had left it at open, but treated it as closed so no real damage there. I also returned the Dutch regiment (for now) and reduced some Australians. I had jumped the gun and head already moved the Allied ASP when I stopped to take my photo. Here's the situation.
You can see the placements of my reinforcements above. US got lucky and had no units diverted to Europe. Escorts + defective torpedos made Allied SW a nonissue.
Allied Hand: S-day (FOQ), Stalemate, Victor Plans, Curtis Lemay, Forager, Heroic Repair, Toenails.
Analysis: 18 point hand - pretty good, thats a bunch of activations. Unfortunately, I am not positioned to maximize it. I set up my strategic goal to delay Japan as much as possible in DEI but to screen New Guinea while I try to reinforce.
Japan Hand: Ka, 2nd Op Phase, Adachi, Code Change, Gandhi, Yamato Suicide run, China operation. (I swear I shuffled well)
Analysis: Not as strong as a hand last time, but I don't mind seeing Adachi and 2nd Op. again, as both offer a decent number of activations. Adachi's restrictions are not so bad as I imagine a scenario where I can execute army offensives (Java and Burma)
Goal: take DEI and Rangoon
Offensives:
Japan 1: Op Ka. Strat move from Home Islands and environs to DEI theater by activating combined fleet HQ
America 1: Victor Plans - I take Ground units and air units in australia and send them to New Guinea
Japan 2: 2nd Op - Naval Battle / AA at Soerabaja - allied reaction units are soundly repulsed by a quarter result (they send the kitchen sink at them) - meanwhile Rangoon falls, closing the Burma road
Allied 2: Heroic Repairs - brings back eliminated US Naval unit at Java
Japan 3: Adachi as OC - strike at abda with naval units, previously landed army unit at Soerbaja moves towards ABDA. (they are missing the Dutch air force about now.) Another solid result for Japan, reducing all of the Allied Naval units.
America 3 : Curtis Lemay OC - With Abda on the ropes, and some strike power possible, Allies strike with a riposte at the Marshall Islands - the Japanese Intercept and set up the big one. 60 Japanese factors to 52 Allied. Again, the Allies roll poorly. No one on either side is eliminated, but both parties walk away much weaker, 44 factors to 33. However it is something of a Pyrrhic victory as Japan does not have the same capacity to repair, compared to the Allies who will repair both carriers next turn. Japan draws Japanese Counter Attack at Savo
Japan 4: Yamato Suicide Run as OC - an overland unit and BB is enough to polish off ABDA - the roll is intercepted, but there's no one in range.
America 4: Pass ( a little unsure what to do at this point America passes)
Japan 5: China OP as OC to take last DEI hex, the ones I removed erroneously last turn
Allied 5: Still unsure of what to do, I pulled out Erasmus. Erasmus decided to move China divisions to reinforce Burma. Pretty easy chart to follow so far, I only glanced through the book, but I was kind of lost as the Allies.
Japan 6: Ghandi - China Offensive - Success
Allied 6: Complete CBI defense enhancements
Japan 7: Next turn will see us try to take New Guinea and Burma, so I play Savo counterattack to try and move some units into position to set that up.
America 7: Keeps s-day as FOQ
Thoughts: I am getting some stronger legs under me I think. I have a much better idea of what to do and not to do as Japan especially. I need to be more strategic with AZOI as a way to limit Allied options .
As the Allies, I am still a bit unsure. I think I will play 1-3 more turns of this game before setting up another '42. Having a blast.
Really enjoying the AAR.
|