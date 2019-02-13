|
Really this barely counts as a 'session report', however I typed it up and added some pictures for the 'wargames on your table' geeklist, so thought I would cross-post it here incase anyone found it useful.
I played this one against my younger brother who is becoming my semi-regular ftf opponent (he has played alot of PC strategy games (paradox) over the years. But I'm hopeful of converting him ).
He took the Union, with me playing the Confederates.
The battle played out incredibly historically over the first 2 days with the Union taking up positions on Seminary Ridge, only to be displaced and move to defensive positions around Cemetery Ridge, Cemetery Hill and Culp's Hill.
However on the last day (2 turns) the Confederates were able to fold the Union line completly crushing it from both ends.
I think this happened due to a combination of my brother being too conservative and passing too early leaving me with attacks in hand, and strong attacks led by my 2 star units. McLaws in the South and Hood in the North, being supported by adjacent units, were able to push in eliminating units, then advance on to the next (due to the multiple attacks rule).
The Union eneded up with only 1 unit left on the board!
This seemed a bit unrealistic, but I can't complain for a fun 45 minuite game.
I found the continuous move and attack mechanisms interesting. You sort of manouvre around each other until you are 'locked' together and then attack, advancing and retreating until the lines are 'broken apart' again.
Over the half day length turns the movement and fighting seems plausible, if of course an abstratction.
In General the game played out fairly histrically (for this scale/depth) and the rules were fast playing and fresh. I think this is defiently makes a good introductory hex & counter wargame.
Thanks for posting this report. I bought this issue of C3i just for this game. I’ve read the rules, punched the counters and set it up for a solo run through but had to bag it cuz I needed the table space for another non-game project which is only half done. I think I will really like the game.
I look forward to the game. I have not yet had the time to get it on the table, and for me...it is a solo table. My wife and I have lots of gaming friends, but unfortunately, wargaming is a solo affair.
My only first impression regret is on the choice of map colors. Pennsylvania in July is very green. I had the opportunity to tour the battlefield a few years ago, and the greenery was lush, as well as browns (of hills) and yellow (it was fall). But I suspect, as a Herman design, it will be time well spent.
