Ben Bosmans
Belgium
Mechelen
Finally...
In my 16th session of this game I could beat the AI bot in this grand strategical game of WW2.
The Bot always plays the Axis and is designed by the same person who was responsible for some AI bots in recently upgraded COIN games like Cuba Libre.
The game started with a series of misses for the AI. Its complete Barbarossa Campaign went nowhere except for the Northern axe through the Baltic. It took a Blitzkrieg towards Leningrad, but failed.
Curiously in previous games the AI went for a Yougoslavia or Northern desert attack instead of the Russian Front... and almost all these games centered around the middle east or the struggle to control the Mediteranian sea and Malta (Allied invasion of Italy later on).
This time it attacked Russia ... and so it failed in the Center and South...
I saw an opportunity here: so I decided to attack the production Center in Rumania...
It worked. The AI bot did conquer Leningrad though and ceased control of part of the Atlantic.
It was around this time I obtained the most important event card for the rest of the game: the T34 - Sherman combat card.
One of the most crucial battles was the Poland campaign.
His Waffen SS against my Tanks card benifit. I narrowly won, so he lost a precious combat card and I kept it, gaining an important ground into Germany.
A few turns later I used the extra Tanks to get to that Austrian production Center and ... the AI bot was running out of good cards, slowly but steadely.
I had to move quickly now, before the AI got his new yearly deck...
The AI attacked fiercely now with a newly acquired Tiger combat card.
That battle was sooo narrowly won and ONLY because I fortified the terrain in a previous turn, allowing me to turn a die into a “5” roll (coming from an originally rolled 1). My tanks were spent, so I had huge luck !
Now it was a matter of timing and not over rush things.
The temptation to go directly to attack Berlin was set aside: first take East Prussia, so the AI will not have too many extra combat dice...
The final attack on the Berlin capitol could not have been better with the AI deck being down to a last poor 8 tactical card and me having a Suppreme Commander card WITH reroll capabilities...
The city of Berlin fell...
Although, in this game ... the Germans get a chance to do a final assault and reconquer Berlin.
To my surprise the AI bot got hold of perhaps the best available event card possible: Outfoxed! The player has to play a random combat card ! And can not choose what to play.
And since the AI had a complete new filled card deck, it was a true nail biting moment:
My 8 defense card against his 9... with no extra advantages involved for both sides...
Phew... I won ...
First time in 16 games.
WW2 in 3 hours of solo fun.
Because of the great AI bot, this light strategic wargame rocketed into my top 10 of solo games.
It is very unique really and it is enough to give me that 30 year old Rise and Decline of the Third Reich vibe again to play in a European theater of War game without spending 2 weeks of my life on it.
One win in 16... Nice.
Mark Stevens
United States
Twin Falls
Idaho
I'm looking forward to trying the Bot. I've just used Fog of War at this point.
David Janik-Jones
Canada
Waterloo
Ontario
Up Front fan | In ancient times cats were worshipped as gods; they have not forgotten this | Combat Commander series fan | The Raven King (game publisher) ... that's me! | Fields of Fire fan
Slywester Janik, awarded the Krzyż Walecznych (Polish Cross of Valour), August 1944
Great AAR!
Jim F
United Kingdom
Birmingham
West Midlands
Who knew trench warfare could be such fun?
Ashwin
Great game!
Steve O'Grady
United States
Jacksonville
Alabama
Excellent read. Concise and fascinating (thanks for the supporting pictures). Having looked at the rules last night, I sort of understand your play.
I am trying to digest the rules to try this game out as well.
Despite the less than stellar reviews, I am pushing through to master the rules and get this game played. I have seen other reviews or commentaries like yours that tell the other side of the story...that it is a good game (especially at solo, which is why I bought it).
Your AAR is very inspiring to keep pushing forward.
Thanks.
Vince Leamons
United States
Scotts Valley
California
Fear The Fin
I think you've just sold a game for GMT. You ought to get a commission.
Mark Stevens
United States
Twin Falls
Idaho
It’s a great game. Don’t let rules struggles slow you down. We’re here to help. Ben has done the game justice with this AAR.
suPUR DUEper
United States
Villa Hills
Kentucky
Barb only conquered the Baltics and an assault on Leningrad?
What month/year did Berlin fall?
Was this an East Front only scenario? I don't see any Wallies or a second front (or an Italian Front for that matter).
Todd McFarlane
United States
Ben:
1 for 16... i like you enthusiasm to continue playing! Some of my favorite games that I continue to play over and over are games that beat me over 80% of the time, and I keep coming back to those games because I keep thinking that I can do better the next time, and the next time, and the next time, etc.
My thought is that if I lose a game I have no one to blame but myself since all the games I play are solo versions (Ottoman Sunset, Freedom: The Underground Railroad, Cruel Necessity, K2, Comanchería: The Rise and Fall of the Comanche Empire and Skies Above the Reich). If you like Hitler's Reich you might want to try a couple of the ones I listed.
TODD
