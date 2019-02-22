|
Introduction
Columbia Games held a contest for scenario designs for Combat Infantry in the fall and the results were announced this past week. They’ll be releasing the scenarios over time but they’ve posted the winning scenario, “Breakout at St. Lo.” Yesterday, with a day off, my wife and I sat down to play it.
Overview
The scenario card has a nice bit of background regarding Operation COBRA, Bradley’s attempt to blast the Germans and break out American forces from Normandy. In game terms, it’s a pretty massive scenario. Two battalions clash in a meeting engagement. Each Battalion includes three companies, so each player is commanding nearly all of their forces available in the game. It’s a pretty even matchup with each company on both sides issued an AFV of some sort and additional lighter Battalion Assets (mortars, snipers, engineers/pioniers). As a meeting engagement, both sides start off the map and enter on the first turn. Victory conditions are 1 VP per enemy casualty and 2 VP for each friendly unit exited off the opposite side of the map: Americans need to break out and Germans need to get behind their lines! The Scenario is slated for 6 Turns which doesn’t seem like a lot but with three companies on each side, a lot is going to happen.
Strategic Considerations
The forces are pretty evenly matched. There are three tanks per side. All units on both sides are at full strength. Since there are three companies in play, the entire width of the map will be used. There will be a lot determined by how forces are moved onto the map to take advantage of terrain features. Looking over the map, it’s trying to find choke points and spots where you can’t easily maneuver. That means some pretty head on assaults that will have to happen. The key will be breaking the enemy line to get units past and off the map. It’s going to be a rushing head to head smash and its’ going to be bloody!
Turn 1
Before the battle begins, Turn 1
Well, there it is: the field of battle. The Americans are ready to bust out at St. Lo and here come the Germans to stop them if they can. The terrain doesn’t make it easy to move. It’s going to take a couple of turns to even get in contact with the enemy. But they know we’re coming and we know they’re there!
In Combat Infantry, on a Player’s Turn, they activate one HQ from each company, which means each side will get three activations on their turn. Essentially we set up our companies from right to left and more or less left flank, center, and right flank. Both sides have some artillery available and the Americans have some airpower to put to use. I don’t know what the Germans are planning, but I’m looking at the main roads and bridges, especially the three roads along the center of the map that head out of and around St. Abyn. If I can control those roads, perhaps we can break through there.
Turn just sees us getting all of our forces on. It’s a delicate process and one which requires some thought. In many tactical games, setting up is crucial, but this is a rolling, moving setup which has to be accomplished on the go in an attempt to set up for where we can engage the enemy effectively.
Turn 2
Beginning of Turn 2
As you can see, I’ve brought out my armored units as far forward as I dare, and daring the Germans to present themselves for fire. We got a little farther in than they did but there’s still plenty of maneuver and advance that has to happen.
No fighting this turn but I managed to get a couple of hits in with my Sherman on the left, once the Germans closed a bit.
Turn 3
Beginning of Turn 3
The casualties start happening. With a good use of our own Sherman, Bazooka team and a Rifle Team, we were able to take out the stubborn German Panther on our right. But our own armor was hit back and we lost two of our tanks. The lines are close enough now to begin actually shooting at each other and working out ways to flank, assault, and break through.
By the end of Turn 3, we had only killed the Panther compared to 3 dead US units. Score: 1-3, Americans-Germans.
Turn 4
Beginning of Turn 4
Note: in the heat of battle, we ended up forgetting to drop all the wreck markers we should have when tanks died…
Now it’s really on and going. Assaults up and down the line. Attempts at smashing each other on the flanks to make an end run to the other side. But it wasn’t to be. One German tank on our left gave it a go but was swarmed by A Company’s 1st Platoon. You see that single German block holding up the road to the left of center? A mere Panzerschreck team. They were dealt with.
But moving is difficult and there’s a lot of ground to cover. Just to the right of center, there was a key bridge that was being held by a dogged Panzer IV and some other units. My assaults were like waves hitting rocks. Time to bring in some airpower on those guys! By the end of Turn 4, the score was 7-8, favoring those Germans and all from casualties. No one was even close to exiting units.
Turn 5
Beginning of Turn 5
The battle became a literal race against time, as we were approaching the closing time of the FLGS where we were playing. We pushed ahead as best we could, though slightly rushed. You’ll see we opened the road on the left/center but other than that, the lines were just two strong. At this point, activations become tricky: Do you fire in the hopes of doing some damage? Or do you spend time you don’t have to rally your troops and get a step back? Or do you go for it in an assault and hope to follow it up with stronger units? The problem was that by this point in the fight, there were not really fresh units waiting in reserve. There wasn’t much hope of exiting units, the real world clock was ticking, and it became a war of attrition and battle rage directed solely at killing the enemy. I did manage to open clear that bridge near Ballan but it had taken far too long. Another two turns perhaps and we might have gotten close to exiting but even if we could finish all 6 turns, that wasn’t going to happen.
Alas, with about 15 minutes til closing, we finished Turn 5 and called the game a turn early. We agreed that not much might have changed although with some careful fighting and good dice rolls, the Germans might have caught up.
At the end, the Americans had scored 17 VPs by casualties and the Germans 12. I guess the Americans are breaking out at St. Lo!
End of Game (and with wrecks properly marked!)
Aftermath
We could probably have finished with another half an hour, which would have put this whopper of a scenario at a playtime of around 4 hours. With three companies each, that’s twelve HQs to activate, per side, per Game Turn! The neat thing about Combat Infantry is that your turn is always a careful decision of what order to activate your HQs in. This matters for how the units move, where they end up, how they can assault, and whether HQs are then available for spotting for mortars or off board assets. More than once I rushed into an assault only to remember I would have been better trying to hit the hex with artillery or call in an air strike first!
Looking back on the battle, you’d like to think if you could have massed your forces into a narrower column, you might have been able to punch a hole through the enemy line at some point. At the same time, you’re very cautious about leaving any possible gaps for units to sneak past on their way to exit. I’d very much enjoy playing the scenario again, especially when we can devote the full time needed to complete it. As it was, it was a lot of fun. Very frustrating at times, for example, when, I realize, that rolling a “2” is only a 20% chance to hit on a d10 but not a single 2 on 8 dice? COME! ON! Yeah… take a breath there, buddy… Those are especially ugly when your opponent can dash a Panzerschreck team right up the road and unload on your Sherman, taking it completely out and surviving!
I find that I know how to play Combat Infantry smartly but that I don’t often play it patiently and both are necessary to do well. Sure, I won, but I felt like that was down to less finesse and more hardcore banging my head against a wall until the wall broke!
In any case, it was a lot of fun and since we hand’s played in awhile, it was good to remember why I like the game so much: Combat Infantry does all the cool stuff a tactical game can do without endlessly complicated rules or exceptions. There are still some Line of Sight issues, particularly related to elevation, but as long as we can be consistent and agree, then it works fine in actual play.
If you haven’t played Combat Infantry and you enjoy tactical games, you really should give it a try. The scenarios available are all pretty interesting and challenging and have a good deal of replayability.
Now, on to the rest of France, General Bradley!
