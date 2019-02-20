|
Bloody Thursday - my second solo attempt
After my first and exceedingly bloody and close fought solo go at the Bloody Thursday Battle Scenario https://boardgamegeek.com/thread/1992548/bloody-thursday-sol... I set things up for another go at it, this time deciding to do things very differently.
1. Rather than let the Prussian Guard Corps take a very long walk in an attempt to outflank the French right wing I sent them and the Saxon XII Corps heading straight for Amanvillier.
2. Zastrow's VII Corps had done a swell job of duffing up both Frossard's II Corps and the Imperial Guard the last time, so I decided to see what they could achieve if properly supported. Both Manstein's IX Corps and Goeben's VIII Corps would now head for the Mance Ravine and the Boix de Vaux, their ultimate objective being Moulin.
3. The Prussian center would be left rather weakly manned, with the Gravelotte and Verneville area defended only by Hartmann's 1st Cavalry Division and the weak remains of Voigts-Rhetz's X Corps and Alvensleben's III Corps. This was deliberately risky because I wanted to see if the French could do better with a bit of aggression than the ultimately futile "Verneville Races" episode from my last session.
To summarize the victory conditions - if the Prussians have control of either Amanvillier (town hex in the middle of the French IV Corps (green) position) or Moulin (town hex on the bank of the Moselle river behind the French II Corps (khaki) front line positions) at the end of the day they'll win a Major Victory; if the French control Verneville (town hex between the Prussian IX Corps (orange) and French III Corps (red) starting positions) or Ars (southernmost town hex on the bank of the Moselle river), it'll instead be a Major French Victory. French control of Ars being less likely considering all the Prussians I plan to send to the southern flank. An instant Overwhelming Victory is won if the French enter Gravelotte (the town hex just in front of the Prussian VIII (brown) Corps) or the Prussians enter the southernmost Road to Metz exit hex.
The morning fighting - Moulin threatened
Goeben's VIII Corps (brown) is establishing a gun line, with Manstein's IX Corps (orange) coming up behind them. Zastrow's VII Corps (blue) is assaulting Vaux. Frossard's II Corps (khaki) and the Imperial Guard Corps (purple) are slow to respond...
With the French Army Morning Deployment scenario rules and Bazaine's Malaise chit making frequent appearances it wasn't until just before midday that the Imperial Guard actually started moving toward the sound of the guns and LeBoeuf's III Corps began push some of its units further south.
Up until then Zastrow's Prussians had done marvelously, kicking Lapasset's division from Frossard's Corps out of both Vaux and Jussy, ably aided by not only French tardiness but also aggressive use of the Prussian General Staff CIC and Krupp's Guns chits available, as well as a timely Panic Test chit and some Inspirational Leadership. Lapasset's division was left broken and scattered (two infantry and one artillery unit all Broken).
A Beaten Zone chit had caught Zastrow's strongest brigade, the 25th, as it advanced across open ground, its ranks already shaken by the fire from the fleeing French defenders of Vaux. The Frenchmen in the southernmost redoubt, manned by Bataille's brigade, almost emptied their ammunition pouches but left the better part of that Prussian brigade decimated (already on Low Ammo they rolled a double 10, the only possible result that could have caused a double hit on the already Shaken Prussian unit). Also beset by ammunition supply problems (Low Ammo) was Glumer's batteries, having apparently left most of their caissons behind as their division stormed into Jussy and on into St Ruffine. Spying Imperial Guard batteries deploying on the heights north of Moulin the Prussian gunners cursed their luck finding themselves with limited shells to greet the French.
Zastrow's men (blue) have broken Lapasset's division and are heading toward Moulin. The Imperial Guard (purple) is just starting to move against them, with Prussian reinforcements in the form of VIII (brown) and IX (orange) Corps still either hours of marching or a heavy French trench line away...
The VIII and IX Prussian Corps were still only halfway along the Mance Ravine. Goeben had set up a strong gun line in Gravelotte and behind some Hasty Works on the ridge south of Gravelotte, planning to send his infantry across the forested ravine against the redoubts of Frossard's II Corps once the French had been properly suppressed. Manstein was going to use the road to Ars in the wake of VII Corps, but were still at least 3 hours of marching behind Zastrow. This left Zastrow's men alone against the now active Imperial Guard, Frossard's II Corps (minus Lapasset's broken division) and whatever men LeBoeuf (red) and the French Army Reserve Artillery (white) could throw at them during the coming early afternoon hours. On the other hand, Moulin was within reach! The first side to draw an appropriate activation or CIC chit would get there first!
To the north the forward elements of the Prussian Guards Corps were only just getting within range of French artillery, but LeBoeuf's gunners were not yet active. Further north, the Saxons of XII Corps had finished negotiating a seemingly endless series of cold streams and could now be seen starting to spread out among the open fields before the slopes leading up to St Privat and Jerusalem Farm, treating the still sleepy men of Canrobert's VI Corps to a magnificent view.
The Prussian 1st Cavalry Division (light green) is preparing to screen Verneville while Guardsmen (purple) and Saxons (light yellow) advance up the slopes toward Amanvillier, defended by Ladmirault's IV Corps (green), with Canrobert's VI Corps (yellow) and Du Barail's 1st Cavalry Division (light green) further north holding the St Privat area.
The 12:00 turn is about to start... to be continued.
- Last edited Wed Feb 20, 2019 9:02 am (Total Number of Edits: 4)
- Posted Tue Feb 19, 2019 8:31 pm
Midday clash - Moulin Taken
Frossard's II Corps was the first activated, with potentially harsh consequences for the Prussians if the French succeeded in occupying Moulin and rallying a few broken units as well as replenishing ammo. However, the Prussians had a Command Initiative chit... changing the French posture to Aggressive, they robbed Frossard of any chances of rallying men and using Road March to reach Moulin with any of his slow infantry units. Frossard's artillery proved surprisingly effective this turn, discomfiting Goeben's gunline with lucky low-odds rolls (including a double 10), putting Shaken markers on all the Prussian guns. The II Corps cavalry and horse artillery at Plappeville, behind the advancing Imperial Guard, was Out of Command, mostly Frozen with a single unit of medium cavalry eventually advancing boldly into Moulin. The next chit was the Prussian General Staff CIC chit, however, and once again Glumer's division proved its mettle, its 26th brigade quickly chasing the French horsemen out and occupying Moulin after a heavy artillery barrage from the divisional artillery (which disrupted the cavalry despite being Low Ammo). The battered 25th brigade occupied Rozerieulles, finding some shelter. The only bad thing about the Prussian advance was that it left Glumer's division so far ahead of Zastrow's HQ he would not be able to use Defensive Posture (to do some rallying and ammo replenishment) if he wanted Glumer to remain in Command Range when it was VII Corps' turn to activate.
Glumer's division has seen off some French cavalry and taken possession of Moulin. His badly battered 25th brigade has found some shelter in Rozerieulles after their rough handling by Bataille's 2nd brigade.
The French Army Reserve Horse Artillery rode into Lessy to prepare to take Glumer under fire but found themselves harassed and shaken by Glumer's skirmishers. Glumer and the rest of Zastrow's VII Corps then activated and decimated the French artillerists with effective rifle and artillery fire, then further strengthened their positions both in Moulin (with the addition of some horse artillery to Glumer's 26th brigade) and the Jussy/Rozerieulles/St Ruffine cluster, leaving the Corps artillery in Vaux to deter Frossard's entrenched soldiers from any forays.
Glumer's 26th brigade then suffered a serious case of overconfidence as the Prussian Aggressive Tactics chit surfaced... leaving Moulin they advanced up the slopes into Scy, assaulting the Guard guns on the hilltop above the town. (I guess it would strictly seen have been legal to make the assault from the open hex next to Scy, but this would not have been the shortest route and would have felt a bit gamey... and it would seem Hermann agrees https://boardgamegeek.com/thread/2030348/prussian-aggressive...)
Surviving a hail of canister and Chassepot fire surprisingly unscathed (bad French rolls resulted in them being merely Shaken), the 26th brigade made their assault but were unable to press home an effective charge uphill against the French gunners. Despite a good roll, the only result was a Shaken marker put on one of the two French Guard horse artillery units on the hill. Moulin didn't remain defended by just some horse artillery for long, as an Auftragstaktik chit allowed 27th brigade from Kameke's division to occupy the town.
Glumer's overeager 26th brigade finds itself in the town of Scy, staring down the barrels of a multitude of French cannon and Chassepots. Kameke's 27th brigade shored up the defenses of Moulin with a quick march, proving the value of Prussian Auftragstaktik. Manstein's IX Corps (orange) is coming up along the Mance Ravine, but are still a long way from reaching a soon-to-be-sorely-tested VII Corps (blue). Luckily, the French Imperial Guard (purple) remained passive throughout the midday hour, as Bourbaki tried to assess the confused situation while being bombarded with contradictory orders (Bazaine's Malaise chit).
Some further sporadic artillery fire took place all along the line to relatively little effect. The Saxon XII Corps and the Guard Corps started setting up gun positions to prepare their way against the as yet inactive French IV and VI Corps. Canrobert's forward outpost at St Marie Aux Chenes was mostly ignored by the Saxons who were confident they could deal with it when the Frenchies in that small town finally got around to manning their guns. Manstein's IX Corps marched on, heading toward Ars, hoping Moulin would still be in Zastrow's hands when they got there. The small Prussian III and X Corps, plus Hartmann's 1st Cav, were now on their way to deploy defensively in the center, all according to the Prussian plan. The French Imperial Guard did nothing, courtesy of the Bazaine's Malaise chit. LeBoeuf pushed a couple of infantry brigades further south but remained as yet uninvolved in the scrap against Zastrow.
The Saxon XII Corps (light yellow) and the Prussian Guard (purple) are in the process of concentrating their guns in several grand batteries to try to batter the defenses around Amanvillier into submission. Ladmirault's Corps artillery (green) was temporarily suppressed but a brave French battery commander shamed the frightened gunners into remanning their weapons (arty was Disrupted but the marker was removed using an Inspirational Leadership chit).
The 13:00 turn is next... to be continued.
- Last edited Thu Feb 21, 2019 9:48 am (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Wed Feb 20, 2019 5:05 pm
The 1:00 pm turn - Lead for lunch!
For those wondering, I'm using the same Planned Event chits as in my first session - Bazaine's Malaise for the Prussians (as the French can't negate it in this scenario) and Command Initiative for the French (to try to prevent a Prussian Corps from Engaging and Assaulting in Aggressive Posture or Road Marching and Rallying in Defensive Posture at just the wrong time), although I'm considering trying out the Prussian Aggressive Tactics as a Planned Event for a change. The French CIC chit has yet to appear at all as most Event chits have not been used as Command Events (in this scenario you roll each turn to see if the French CIC chit gets put in the cup, chances varying depending on how many Command Event chits were spent on the French Offensive Spirit track on the previous turn). I have totally ignored the Prussian Reinforcements track, as my last session had raised doubts about Fransecky's usefulness unless Gravelotte was in peril very late in the game.
Regarding whether or not it is realistic to plan for any French offensive operations in this scenario (in my case something that will probably be needed if the French Imperial Guard/LeBoeuf/Frossard want to retake Moulin), quite a few things have to click unless you're ok with counterattacking with but a single division.
1) A sufficient amount of chits must have been assigned to the Position Magnifique Track, the earlier the better.
2) The Corps Activation Chit you want must be pulled only after you have achieved 1). The ideal would be for both the CIC chit to be available and the appropriate Corps Activation Chit to be pulled sufficiently late for the Position Magnifique track to be loaded with Command Event Chits. Which takes some planning as it'll require two turns' worth of chit placement planning.
3) The Bazaine's Malaise chit must not have been pulled beforehand to ruin your Corps Activation. (The CIC chit can ignore this, but you'll still be limited to a single Grouped Division activated.)
I rather like it this way, simulating poor French coordination and unwillingness to abandon the fortified heights or risk heavy casualties ("On no account compromise the army!"). There will be no French "guerre éclair" in this battle...
Un petit déjeuner, with shot and shell
The Prussian General Staff CIC chit was the first to appear, allowing Glumer to wipe out the French Army Reserve Horse Artillery (who had yet to fire a single shot), rally his infantry brigades (the battleworn 25th remaining Shaken) and replenish the divisional artillery's supply of shells.
Guard artillery failed to make an impression on Ladmirault's Corps artillery on the Montigny hill, but nevertheless the Guardsmen advanced through the woods toward Amanvillier, into long Chassepot and Mitrailleuse range from the heights. Most of the Guardsmen were still hidden among the trees, however, and Ladmirault's reply failed to find any targets. His IV Corps then rearranged some of their infantry, thickening the front with the largest and healthiest brigades.
The French Army Reserve Artillery failed to rebuild the broken horse artillery unit and was unable to reach a proper firing position with its heavy guns, due to the congestion of Imperial Guard and II Corps units on the heights above Moulin. Zastrow then further punished the Guard artillery (who now had two Battleworn units, one forced to retreat after a Break test), and rearranged some of his own artillery, sending Kameke's divisonal batteries into Moulin, replacing the horse artillery which instead went to reinforce the battered 25th in Rozerieulles. A Beaten Zone chit failed to prevent this move, as Zastrow's gunners clearly had their dander up.
On the other side of the Mance Ravine, Goeben's batteries were proving themselves against Frossard's trench line, decimating his Corps artillery and breaking an infantry unit. LeBoeuf's III Corps was not up to matching that performance, failing to hit either the Guard or Goeben. Two of LeBoeuf's infantry brigades advanced to take possession of Lessy and the woods behind Pont du Jour, meaning they could now start to apply some pressure against Zastrow.
Zastrow's VII Corps (blue) is doing well so far, still strong in their positions in and around Moulin. A heavy exchange of long-range artillery fire is taking place along the line of French works, with the Prussian Krupp guns dealing out most of the hurt.
Frossard gained a measure of revenge against the Prussians as lucky long-range French cannon, Chassepot and Mitrailleuse fire across the Mance Ravine disrupted Goeben's main artillery position badly, despite the Hasty Works the Prussians had thrown up (two 7-4 artillery units Disrupted). He then proceeded to rebuild no less than all three broken II Corps units; two infantry and one artillery unit, little less than cadres, but still... The II Corps horse artillery stuck near Plappeville began threading its way to where the action was.
Then followed a lot of Event Chits, most of which were either put on a Command Event track or failed to affect anything, up until Kameke's 27th brigade in Moulin decided to charge the Guardsmen on the hill (Prussian Aggressive Tactics)... first Shaken by French Chassepots they were then given an extremely painful lesson in bayonet drill. Thoroughly shattered they slunk back into Moulin. (They rolled an A3* result on the Assault table!) Fortunately for them, the Imperial Guard remained passive (again victims of Bazaine's Malaise), but next turn might see some French counterattacks as the French CIC chit finally went into the cup!
Zastrow's VII Corps (blue) finds itself weakened after a disastrous charge by Kameke's 27th brigade. Frossard's II French Corps (khaki) rallies and, tired of dining on Prussian shells, sends some warm return greetings to Goeben's artillery (brown) across the ravine. Manstein's forward elements (orange) have reached Ars.
Half of Zastrow's infantry brigades are now Battleworn and the French will have some Offensive Spirit (the"Marshal Bazaine" CIC chit) to aid them during the next hour of fighting... is Prussian control of Moulin in peril?
Next up is the 2:00 pm turn... to be continued.
- Last edited Fri Feb 22, 2019 6:49 am (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Thu Feb 21, 2019 5:25 pm
HERMANN LUTTMANN
United States
New York
Thanks again for posting these Josef! They are very entertaining and well done.
Hermann
Allen Dickerson
United States
Portland
Oregon
-
Indeed, thanks for this! I have this, albeit unpunched and sitting in my ever-growing "to get to eventually" pile. It'll be nice to read up on your run-through when it comes closer to actually getting to grips with this game.
The 2:00 pm turn - The Imperial Guard reacts
Ladmirault's IV Corps, even with an Enhance Next Chit FOW, did little but shake a Guards brigade. Next, Zastrow's VII Corps continued doing sterling work, battering the Imperial Guard some more and reinforcing both Scy and Moulin, each now having a full-strength infantry brigade apart from Kameke's divisional artillery in Moulin and the battered 27th in Scy. St Ruffine became a marshalling yard for Prussian artillery (two 7-4 units from VII Corps). Again, Defensive Fire from the Imperial Guard failed to hinder this in any way.
The French Imperial Guard (purple) is beginning to move, but Zastrow's VII Corps (blue) is looking strong... for now. Frossard (khaki) has been rallying broken units and LeBoeuf (red) is sending two fresh brigades south.
Prussian Guard and VIII Corps artillery created a lot of smoke but little damage, and while the guardsmen declined to advance against Ladmirault's IV Corps around Amanvillier, Goeben's brigades began crossing the Mance Ravine, their intention to engage Frossard's stubborn but weaker units on the other side. LeBoeuf's III Corps unleashed a hail of shells into the ravine but managed to do little but kill trees, burn brush and churn the muddy waters of the stream with shrapnel. The Saxon guns sent many shells crashing into Amanvilliers, shaking some of Ladmirault's men, but the Prince felt still further preparation was in order before advancing his men.
Bourbaki, after having spent several frustrating hours trying to clarify Bazaine's intentions for the Imperial Guard Corps while being bombarded with messages about his artillery being blown to pieces by ever heavier Prussian fire, finally started passing out orders, deploying his guardsmen to allow for more effective fire against Scy, Moulin and the Jussy/St Ruffine/Rozerieulles. With so much movement going on, the Guard's firing was limited and ineffective (using the CIC chit). Canrobert's VI Corps was still in confusion and did nothing (Bazaine's Malaise). Goeben's men evidently picked the exact wrong moment to advance against Frossard's trenches, suffering the effects of a Feu de Bataillon chit, its strongest brigade decimated by salvo after salvo of disciplined fire. Frossard himself ran around like a man possessed, making sure his troops were well supplied with bullets and shells (removing no less than three Low Ammo markers).
The powerful Prussian "grand batteries" (two artillery units stacked to combine their SPs when firing) had been proving a disappointment all along the line so far, most likely because of an unwillingness to close to effective range, satisfying themselves lobbing shells at extended range...
I'm also starting to think maybe I should have sent Goeben (brown) toward Ars in the wake of Zastrow (blue) and let Manstein (orange) establish his artillery at Zastrow's old positions on the ridge rather than the other way around; this would have allowed reinforcements to reach Zastrow earlier while delaying the bombardment of Frossard's trenches a little. Taking the southernmost French redoubts away from Frossard (khaki) is at most a secondary objective meant to be a threat to LeBoeuf's III Corps (red) to interfere with any III Corps attempts to counterattack Zastrow.
The 3:00 pm turn - the Prussians take a hammering on both flanks
Poor Bourbaki almost immediately had to rein in his advancing guardsmen as Bazaine sent a deluge of contradictory instructions his way, to do "as he saw fit" while at the same time stressing the importance of conserving the Imperial Guard as an intact reserve (Bazaine's Malaise the very first chit drawn). Goeben's infantry attacked the nearest French redoubt but were thrown back. Frossard continued rallying shaken and broken units while his men kept up a steady fire. Glumer's remaining fresh brigade, the 26th, then attempted to do what others had already attempted; charging a wall of Imperial Guard bayonets and cannon muzzles, with pretty much the same result, having to retreat back into Scy, decimated and disheartened. Prussian Aggressive Tactics were becoming ever more costly in the Moulin area...
Saxon artillery had by now totally disrupted the Amanvilliers defenders (who were still fresh though) but the neighboring positions were still intact. If the fight before Amanvilliers remained a long-range artillery battle the Saxons would never be able to outshoot the French ability to rally shaken and disrupted troops. And so the Prince began to advance his large infantry brigades up the road to Amanvilliers, the men muttering about being grateful for the things they were about to receive... (I hoped the many still available Prussian Event chits and the CIC chit would further aid them in this advance. My greatest worry was that Ladmirault's IV Corps still had to activate and how much damage they would be able to do this turn.)
The Prussian Guards Corps then proceeded to shake the defenders in the works just south of Amanvilliers with a heavy barrage which partially depleted the Corps artillery limbers, and then boldly advanced up the slopes to charge the works that had just been bombarded. Excellent Prussian morale weathered the storm of bullets and canister from both Amanvilliers and the French IV Corps artillery at Montigny, but the so recently bombarded Frenchmen targeted for the coming assault just south of the town rolled exactly what they needed to cause a Casualty Hit on Pape's 2nd brigade, which was of course the very (strongest) unit the Prussians relied on to carry the works! Budritzki's 3rd brigade reacted quickly, pressing home the assault with the 2nd brigade reduced to a supporting role. The French took heavy casualties (D2*) standing their ground against the guardsmen.
CIC chits were next, with Prince George's division from the Saxon XII Corps pushing closer to Amanvilliers, and Deligny's two brigades from the French Imperial Guard conducting an assault on Scy, wiping out Glumer's battleworn 26th brigade and leaving Kameke's 27th hanging on by their fingernails (a D3* result, with Deligny's brigades outflanking Scy, taking no hits from Defensive Fire). The Imperial Guard was finally doing something! Furthermore, accurate Chassepot fire disrupted the Prussian artillery emplaced in St Ruffine (a double 10 Disrupted two artillery units).
Next, an odd combination of chits coincided. Ladmirault's IV Corps had a Feu de Bataillon chit but their Posture was changed to Aggressive by a Command Initiative chit the Prussians had held on to, which I interpreted as the Feu de Batallion being negated as the Corps had to be in Defensive Posture to use it. Sadly for the French it also meant the battered IV Corps would not be doing any rallying this activation! Despite this and many of them being on Low Ammo and burdened by previous Morale Hits, the Frenchmen absolutely devastated the forward Saxon and Guard brigades, laying out German soldiers in windrows before the French line. (Again, high rolls meant automatic Casualty Hits.)
Two Prussian Guard (purple) and one Saxon (light yellow) brigades have been reduced to Battleworn status trying to break the Amanvilliers line. I've put the stacks for Amanvilliers and the Open hex south of it to one side to better be able to keep track of them, as they were tottering from all the extra Morale Hit and Low Ammo markers. The upper row is the defenders of Amanvilliers (one fresh infantry brigade with accompanying artillery/mitrailleuses), the lower row the battered Frenchmen who defended against Budritzki's 3rd Guards brigade.
Zastrow's couriers must all have been hit or otherwise incapacitated in the Imperial Guard's attack on Scy, because his chain of command broke down entirely under the weight of the surprise French assault. The VII Corps chit was Degraded by the FOW chit at just the wrong moment, meaning his units could neither move nor rally, only fire! To add insult to injury, the Prussian artillery unit in Moulin found itself with Low Ammo and unable to target Deligny's brigades due to the hexsides of Scy interfering with LOS! One of Deligny's brigades, still in the open before Scy, was disrupted by fire from St Ruffine, but otherwise the Prussian position was beginning to look decidedly shaky. This situation was exacerbated further when a III Corps brigade in Lessy sent a devastating hail of bullets into St Ruffine, causing double hits on the already disrupted artillery, breaking and removing both Prussian artillery units!
Zastrow's Corps (blue) has taken a murderous mauling, with both men and guns thinned out. Apart from the newfound determination of the French Imperial Guard (purple) we have the French Army Reserve Artillery (white), LeBoeuf's III Corps (red) and Forton's 3rd Reserve Cavalry Division moving in.
On the other side of the field, Pape's battered 2nd brigade used some Auftragstaktik to further press the defenders south of Amanvilliers, and a Tough Fight result left a broken and disrupted IV Corps brigade from Lorencez's division hanging on by the skin of their teeth, their supporting artillery from Grenier's division broken and removed.
So... as the turn ends, things are really heating up. Zastrow's VII Corps, having advanced fast and aggressively on the southern flank, may have overreached. With but a single fresh brigade (in Moulin) and his artillery severely weakened he must hold against a bloodied but still dangerous Imperial Guard, now getting powerful support from LeBoeuf's III Corps. Frossard's battered II Corps is still in possession of all its fortifications around Pont du Jour, forming an obstacle for Goeben's VIII Corps and adding a flank distraction to the action around Moulin. Manstein's intact IX Corps could well end up saving the Prussian bacon here if he can relieve Zastrow in time.
In the north the Saxons and Prussian Guard Corps have paid a heavy price in blood without managing to pierce Ladmirault's line around Amanvilliers. They still have several more fresh brigades and a completely intact artillery though, and are trying to create a breach through one of the weaker hexes north or south of the town (a Town hex with Hasty Works is so much tougher to crack than a Clear hex with Hasty Works!). But IV Corps still has fresh units left to push into the line, so the Prussians need to get that magnificent artillery up into effective range to support their infantry.
Next up, the 4:00 pm turn... to be continued.
- Last edited Sun Feb 24, 2019 5:57 pm (Total Number of Edits: 2)
- Posted Sun Feb 24, 2019 2:28 pm
|