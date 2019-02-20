|
Robert "Smitty" Smith
Perhaps THEE Iconic photo of the Campaign - the Bataan Death March
We're the Battling Bastards of Bataan,
No Mama, No Papa, No Uncle Sam,
No aunts, no uncles, no cousins, no nieces,
No pills, no planes, no artillery pieces,
And nobody gives a damn!
The Philippines Campaigns of 1941-42 and the reconquest of the Philippines in 1944-45 are among the least favored by military historians and game developers. In the 1941-42 campaign you have a rather hopeless scenario for the American-Filipino joint forces under first the command of MacArthur and later Wainwright. No tactical air campaign to enliven the game since Mac allowed his air force to be caught sleeping on the ground. No real armor. No moments of epic stands. None of that is present but a grueling and then grinding campaign whose outcome was preordained except in terms of when, as Roosevelt and the Joint Chiefs had abandoned the concept of the remnants of the Pacific Fleet mounting a relief effort there after the earlier disaster at Pearl Harbor. On its face, there's not much sexy or interesting about this campaign, for no matter how you design it, there can be no net result other than an Imperial Japanese victory. Gary Graber's Fall of the Philippines Published in Panzer Digest #9 was the first game to get me to view the campaign differently and to actually pay attention to it in the sense of military history. It's why when Jack Greene released an English version of Philippines Campaign: Race for Manila, 1941-42 (hereafter Race for Manila) by War Drum Games I was enthused. Jack has a knack for finding those odd little quirk games from the Pacific Theatre, an almost magical pipeline of sorts which this gamer has really come to appreciate. Best of all, at that time I was still heavily engaged in teaching graduate school, so a smaller game that I knew I could play was even more appealing.
COMPONENTS
Think of Race for Manila as an old SPI Folio game or a more recent small Decision Games, or VPG one in terms of overall size. There are only thirty-six total counters in the game. The breakdown is 10 Japanese counters of which only seven are actual units. The other three counters are chits for the Game Objective the Japanese Player has chosen to meet to satisfy their victory conditions. The American-Filipino Forces have a total of nine combat units. Like the Japanese Player, the US-Filipino Player has three chits for what Game Objective they have chosen to meet to tray and win a victory. There are seven fatigued counters and one Game Turn Counter as well. Perhaps the only issue is the use of the 1944 picture of MacArthur coming back - quite odd.
RULES
One can play the game with the original rules here. They are short, easy to read and generally made sense. There were some fuzzy areas not withstanding the translation into English. We worked with Jack Greene to try and bring forth a cleaner version of the rules to allow the game to appeal to a wider audience with rules that were clean and of greater clarity. I know one other gamer who used the newer rules who felt they were a vast improvement.
GAME PLAY
The beauty of the game is how the victory conditions are constructed because the opposing players in a sense are playing in a vacuum, not fully knowing what at first one's opponent is playing for in terms of objectives. In a sense, it could feel like you are playing like ships passing in the night except you aren't due to the scale of the game. The game is no more than seven turns and it seems like there really isn't much to do. It could strike one as the Americans gets bulldozed and the Japanese run willy-nilly across the board.
Part of the reason for that impression might be due to the clever construct that serves to restrict the American Player, always making them ponder their option of Move or Fight. Whereas the Japanese Player can determine their Move-Fight sequence, the American must choose one or the other in Race for Manila. Let me tell you, most turns you will always MOVE - for you are in full-tilt "Boot Scootin' Boogie" ala the Brooks and Dunn Country & Western song by the same title. So it seems like the old Prisoner's Dilemma, that all choices are bad.
Well not true. For buried in the rules is the special MacArthur's Rule. The rule is perhaps more favorable to the American Player than anything "Dougie" did during the campaign, but we disgress....What this Rule 5.3 allows the American Player is a one time-one turn event that enables them to repeat the same Phase in sequence. You can do two movement Phases or Two Combat Phases back to back. This extra Movement/Combat Phase will upset the Japanese timetable just a bit. The no stacking rule plays no favorites but might hurt the American Player more. I give the rule a plus for a nod to being historically right for the American Army of 1941.
The Japanese Player, well it's all roses seemingly. Except the Victory Conditions are structured in such a way even with whatever Victory Condition option you choose in secret can still be a challenge to reach. Getting to Manila by Turn Four is quite doable BUT taking it by Turn Six 6 can be much trickier. Then there is the issue of the airfields. You need to eliminate them early so as to not give the American Player and option to pick up any extra Victory Points by ignoring them. So that means one of your invasion units presents a sticky choice in the northwest - go secure the airfield and eliminate it or move rapidly to overrun the Americans since on the first turn they are unable to do anything due to rampant C2 confusion and chaos. Nor is the CRT the most friendly. In addition, Japanese units get a fatigued marker if they are eliminated the first time, and can remove that if they do nothing for a turn. But as time is of the essence, that is a hard choice to make at times.
CONCLUSIONS
A test for any game is how much did you "invest" in the game. Game investment can range from actual playing time, rereading on the campaign before hand or in conjunction with playing, the time many of us think about it away from the gaming table to the more mundane aspects such as doing rewrites of rules or posting files to BoardGameGeek to enhance the overall gaming experience for said game. I'm guilty on all accounts but primarily for a "sprucing" up of the rules. And now a second slight cleaning up of the rules on what is now maybe my seventh overall play. Why? Because I liked the overall gaming experience of Race for Manila that much. Fun little game that offers more value that might be first apparent to the jaded gamer. We believe Race for Manila will be in that elite group of those little games you go looking for when you simply need a gaming fix.
We added a slightly different Home Brewed Table in English here....
Barry Kendall
Smitty, this is a great descriptive review that really prompts me to look forward to receiving my on-order copy. Also, thanks for your work to improve the rules.
This really does sound like one of those "C'mon, let's play it again!" little gems that I like to compare to eating potato chips (though playing the game will be more pleasing to my physician . . . ).
Well done!
Edit: Thanks for the fine photos, too.
Robert "Smitty" Smith
Barry:
Jack did us all a favor finding this one...now if he would just get that dang Strategic Air game over here....
Smitty
Terry Lewis
Another gem of a review, Smitty. Extra interesting because my spouse's Father had served in the Philippines before the war, but by the time of the Japanese invasion he was back in the US before eventually ending up in a Recon unit for Patton.
My Dad was later stationed in the Philippines after its recapture and was slated to be part of the invasion force of the Japanese Home Islands before the dawn of the atomic era.
Robert "Smitty" Smith
Really? USMC or Army - prewar no less which is a true historical footnote!
Thanks!
Smitty
Terry Lewis
C's Dad -- Army. If memory serves me correctly, his unit ended up in Czechoslovakia at the end of the fighting. My memory of family lore may be fuzzzzzy . . . But, he did earn a Purple Heart along the way.
Mine -- Army -- Tech Sergeant in Engineers -- scheduled to be in the first wave of the invasion of Japan's Home Islands, and was stationed in Japan for awhile after the war.
-
Robert "Smitty" Smith
Same for my Father - Olympic or Coronet - not good stuff.
Terry Lewis
M1Tanker wrote:
Same for my Father - Olympic or Coronet - not good stuff.
Not good stuff at all. Casualties on both sides would have been horrendous. Many of us alive today and their kids, and their kids' kids would not have been -- yours truly potentially included -- because so many young guys would have never lived to have families. Ditto for the Japanese.
I am reminded of Alistair Horne's book Death of a Generation: Neuve Chapelle to Verdun and the Somme (1970). WWII was indeed a massive continuation after a twenty year break to regroup . . .
-
Robert "Smitty" Smith
Yup - we number ourselves in the possible not born.
