Perhaps THEE Iconic photo of the Campaign - the Bataan Death March

Perhaps THEE Iconic photo of the Campaign - the Bataan Death March

Perhaps THEE Iconic photo of the Campaign - the Bataan Death March

We're the Battling Bastards of Bataan,

No Mama, No Papa, No Uncle Sam,

No aunts, no uncles, no cousins, no nieces,

No pills, no planes, no artillery pieces,

And nobody gives a damn!