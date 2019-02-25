|
-
Bill Koff
United States
Wilmington
North Carolina
Check out my "What's Next?" blog.
-
Using Winged Victory's squadron career mode, I’ve been running Jasta 31, A German fighter squadron, since August 1, 1918. On that date we’d established our aerodrome on a recently abandoned crop field that had a few tents set up by passing artillerymen. The aerodrome's locale can affect the morale of pilots with certain personality types - for instance, Manfred Jung, an intellectual recruit, had his morale reduced from Normal to Low because he was depressed by our meager surroundings. He subsequently had his morale further reduced to Bleak after a failed mission. Morale comes into play at the end of the month when checking for pilot and plane replacements. The higher your squadron’s morale, the more likely you are to get replacements, and better ones at that.
Our Jasta was originally composed of eight pilots flying Fokker D.VII’s and Pfalz D.XII’s, good planes - but so far things haven’t gone so well. Two of our recruit pilots, Johan Hoffmann and Dieter Nödecke (the game gives a table of 20 first names and 20 last names each for English, American, French and German pilots, giving you 400 possible names for the members of your squadron), have already met their end.
It’s now the afternoon of August 6, and three of our planes are ordered on a strafing mission against enemy infantry and tanks. Meanwhile, The British are running an artillery fire direction mission (with a DH4 accompanied by a Sopwith Camel) in the same sector. Both missions are to be conducted in the low altitude range. The summer sun is high in the western sky, and there are two groups of cumulus clouds on an otherwise clear day.
Two Fokker D.VII’s are ready to fly (others are still being repaired), and they’ll be accompanied by one Pfalz D.XII. Flying one of the Fokkers will be Leopold Schuster (personality: benevolent leader), our acting commanding officer. Our original C.O., an ace, is unfortunately still in the hospital after a rough landing, not scheduled to return until August 22. The other D.VII will be flown by Werner Heldmann (madcap personality), an expert flyer with six kills and very high morale. Manfred Jung will be joining them in the Pfalz.
On the first game turn, the cumulus cloud in the middle of the board blocks line of sight between the enemy planes, so they can’t conduct spotting tests on each other. Instead, they pursue their missions: the Pfalz does a shallow dive toward its targets (throttling back so as not to gain too much speed with the dive), while the Fokkers fly cover above him. The DH4 continues straight on to fulfill its mission of flying over the German artillery emplacement. To satisfy its mission objective, the British two-seater will have to fly directly over the German artillery in level flight for four consecutive turns (in order to direct Allied artillery fire onto that target).
At the start of the second game turn, the Allied tanks and infantry have moved forward one hex. The Fokkers and the British planes are both within the same megahex, so they’re now engaged. The engaged planes move first, with the least experienced pilot, the recruit in the DH4, preceding the German planes. The Camel moves after the Germans, since it's at a higher altitude than they are. The DH4 proceeds straight on and is almost directly over its target. Both D.VII’s do a half loop followed by a shallow climb in pursuit of the DH4. The combination of these two maneuvers puts double the drag value against each plane’s speed, but these are powerful late war machines, and by opening their throttles wide they only wind up losing a little speed.
The Sopwith Camel does a sideslip in preparation for getting behind the German planes. Meanwhile the Pfalz does another shallow dive toward the ground troops, lining up a strafing shot on a tank.
Schuster in the first D.VII fires a long burst at the DH4, thus risking jamming but gaining a +1 modifier. Combining that with the range, target aspect and target size, he rolls the yellow die (the middle of nine available colored dice in terms of effectiveness), and gets a "skull" result, which means "component destroyed". Unfortunately for the Brit, the “component“ destroyed is the gunner (it’s more likely to hit components in the back half of a plane when firing from behind it), so the DH4’s observer is killed. He wasn't even able to get a shot off against the German, as the fighter wasn’t in his gun play arc. So now the British can’t fulfill their artillery spotting mission, as the crew member who was to do it is hors de combat.
Meanwhile, Jung in the Pfalz strafes the tank, and even though he has a negative modifier for being a recruit and is at a slightly longer range, by risking a long burst he manages to score one hit on the tank (it takes two hits to destroy it). To accomplish their strafing mission, the German fighters must destroy two of the three enemy target units.
On turn 3, the British ground troops move forward another hex. As the DH4 has the least-experienced pilot among the engaged planes, he has to move first. He does a diving turn, but in the middle of it the German player declares “time freezing”, whereby he can move his plane the same portion of the game turn that the DH4 did, in order to get off a shot in the middle of the turn. It’s a tougher shot with this target aspect, but again risking jamming by firing a long burst, he manages to get 3 hits on the DH4’s ailerons (which also confers a structure hit).
Both planes then complete their movement, and the Fokker manages to get right on the Brit’s tail. Heldmann in the second D.VII decides to make a steep diving turn to strafe the tank, but the Camel follows him down and gets right on his tail. But Heldmann manages to get the second hit on the tank, destroying it. Meanwhile Jung, before leveling off, fires a deadly long burst at the lead British infantry unit, putting it out of commission. Mission accomplished! Now let’s see who can get home. Jung does an Immelmann to head back toward his side of the lines.
On turn 4, the DH4 jinks to try to throw off Schuster’s aim (it couldn’t do the potentially more effective barrel roll evasive maneuver, as the two-seater is weighted down with radio equipment for its aborted artillery spotting mission), but he still manages to get 3 rudder hits (along with a structure hit). Schuster throttles back just a little bit so as not to overtake the fleeing Brit. Heldmann manages to shake the Camel off of his tail with an Immelmann. Jung sprints home, barely 100 meters above no-man’s-land.
On turn 5, the DH4 again attempts to throw off Schuster’s aim by jinking (he could try a falling leaf maneuver to shake the German off his tail, but there’s a 50/50 chance the Brit could come out of it heading east, when he desperately wants to escape off the board to the west). He takes 3 more rudder hits, putting that component out of commission. If the game were to continue, he wouldn’t be able to do any maneuvers requiring an intact rudder (including jinking, sideslips and normal turns), but fortunately for him, he makes it to the board edge and the German breaks off the attack.
German morale goes up having completed the mission successfully - Jung’s outlook goes from “bleak” to “low”. Since none of their planes were damaged, they’re available to fly the next day, along with two other D.VII’s which have now finished up with their servicing (repair time is based on the extent of damage sustained). In addition, the one remaining Siemens-Schuckert D.III (of two given to the squadron by the manufacturer, who was initially impressed with Jasta 31) will be done with its repairs tomorrow as well.
Every evening 1d20 is rolled on the Random Events table. Some events can affect the whole squadron, while others can have variable effects on different pilots depending on their personalities. Tonight we learn that “the war has changed one of your men.” Sure enough, the previously madcap Heldmann, apparently shaken up by the day’s events, has turned into something of a lone wolf. Tomorrow we’ll see what fate awaits him and the rest of the pilots of Jasta 31 in the skies over the western front.
-
-
- Last edited Mon Feb 25, 2019 3:06 am (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Sat Feb 23, 2019 10:36 pm
-
-
Richard Jackson
United States
Indianapolis
IN
-
Wow Great write up! Thank you. You really gave a great narrative and the photos really helped.
Rick
-
-
- Last edited Sun Feb 24, 2019 2:28 pm (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Sun Feb 24, 2019 2:28 pm
-
-
mark taylor
Scotland
Dunstable
Bedfordshire
-
You have just sold this game to me!
-
-
-
Terry Simo
United States
Las Vegas
Nevada
-
Great writeup. Are you limited to 2 planes of the same type due to counters/control boards?
-
-
-
Bill Koff
United States
Wilmington
North Carolina
Check out my "What's Next?" blog.
-
T-Mo wrote:
Great writeup. Are you limited to 2 planes of the same type due to counters/control boards?
Thanks Terry. Yeah, there are two of each type of plane in the game. For the strategic bombing mission, the table for the number of bombers has a column for "2 game boxes" which allows for the possibility of up to 4 bombers.
-
-
-
Terry Simo
United States
Las Vegas
Nevada
-
spindoc wrote:
T-Mo wrote:
Great writeup. Are you limited to 2 planes of the same type due to counters/control boards?
Thanks Terry. Yeah, there are two of each type of plane in the game. For the strategic bombing mission, the table for the number of bombers has a column for "2 game boxes" which allows for the possibility of up to 4 bombers.
Looks like a good game. I can understand the limitation of 2 planes for the use of the aircraft mats. I would've liked to see at least 4 for most of the Scout/Fighter type aircraft though to have a better formation vs having to use mixed types for a squadron. Waiting on Noble Knight to get their shipment in so I can order a copy!
-
-
-
Brian Scott
United States
Randolph
New Jersey
Always ask yourself, "What would Joan of Arc do?"
-
I contacted Gamesurplus about Winged Victory and was told that they also expect to have it back in stock within the next several weeks.
This game has been on my radar for a while and I'm really looking forward to giving it a try.
-
-
-
Terry Simo
United States
Las Vegas
Nevada
-
Is there a vassal module available for this game? Hope so or there are plans for this.
-
-
|