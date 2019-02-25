Rules



Thread Rolls Your Tags: Add tags Tags (separate by space): Popular Tags: [View All] Michael Allen Meeduluk) United Kingdom My third outing with Markus Stumptner’s ruleset sees the most neglected of the 100 days battles, the French attack at the village of Wavre, east of Waterloo. As with the previous AARs this takes the form of a detailed walkthrough of the rules so is quite a long read. At the end I will post some rules queries that came up during play.



I played the Wavre historical variant not the alternative history version. To prepare for this variant you will need to refer to Kevin Zucker’s NLB 3rd edition rules (p21) which give the following information:



• Prussians automatically have the initial action on turn 1.

• French have double MP on turn 1.

• Prussian demoralisation/disintegration 15/28.

• French demoralisation 30.



A potential game breaker as noted by Zucker is if the French have the first move they can cross the river unopposed at Limale and potentially start an ahistorical roll up of the Prussian army from the south. This led to him giving the Prussians the first turn to move units south to defend this key river crossing. With this in mind I decided to allocate at-start divisional orders to the two Prussian I Corps units (even though they do not belong to the same division) to enable them to move out of command range and guard the Limale bridge. I could have left it and had Thielman attempt to give these units the same order by local decision on turn 1, but he would have needed a DR 10 or higher for them to comply. I also assigned them to Prussian III Corps at the start. Likewise, I assumed that all French corps start the game already assigned to Grouchy and he does not have to issue Assign orders on turn 1. I also assumed no OC is present at the battle so no HQs, but as a Wing Commander Grouchy is able to roll for initial and coordinated actions. Thielman is not able to do either of these.



In the pictures the upside-down units are disrupted. I used all advanced rules as well as the following optional rules: 20.6 Proximity of demoralised units; 20.2.4 Light cavalry retreat; 20.10 Rout; 20.11 Taking the initiative; and 20.13 Artillery opportunity fire.



Start



After defeat at Ligny two days previous, a battered Prussian army falls back north in good order to reform and recuperate. The French are slow to pursue but Grouchy’s force of four corps eventually encounters a single Prussian rearguard corps in a strong defensive position behind the River Dyle and prepares to attack.











Turn 1 (1200 18th June 1815)



Command and Rally Phase



Local decision

Grouchy has orders from Napoleon to March/Attack Wavre (this is not in the scenario doc but is a fair assumption because it historically was the case). He wants to give IIC Corps orders to March/Attack Limale but cannot because these are inconsistent with Napoleon’s order (rule 12.14). He will try to change Napoleon’s order by local decision to March/Attack Limale and then convey this to IIC Corps. However, any new order he subsequently issues to other corps must be consistent with this new general order.



Pajol of IC Corps tries to change his Probe Wavre order to March/Probe Bas Wavre so his units can use road rate.



Thielman attempts to give a divisional order by local decision to 10th Brigade (1405) to move south and defend the Limale bridge.



Success and Confidence checks

None.



New HQ orders

None.



Chit preparation stage

Grouchy fails to get a coordinated action while the Prussians automatically have the initial action on turn 1.



Order compliance

Grouchy is successful and changes his general order to March/Attack Limale. Pajol is also successful and his corps March/Probe Bas Wavre. Thielman fails his local decision roll.





Formation selection phase



Prussian III Corps (orange)



The Prussians get the initial action automatically on turn 1 to allow them to move units to defend the Limale bridge. Lutzow and 6th line have March/Defend divisional orders for Limale and move south to enter the hamlet, at which point they switch to Defend and move a further two hexes to 0914, guarding the main Limale bridge across the Dyle River (rules query 12.2 Defend). 12th Brigade move to Thielman’s position (1308) in anticipation of further orders to move south and join the defence of Limale. 9th Brigade pull back from Aisemont (1509) crossing the Dyle into the safety of Wavre, while Marwitz’s cavalry meets them coming the other way, crossing the bridge to leave Wavre to act as a delaying force. Lottum’s cavalry does the same in Bas Wavre. The rest of the corps shuffle into forward defensive positions north of the river with the stronger units guarding the three bridges.



French IIC Corps (purple)



On turn 1 all French units have double MP to help them get into action more quickly. Exelmans has initial orders to Probe Wavre. The dragoons move as slowly as they can towards their target (in anticipation of being ordered to march west to Limale next turn) and end up in the large clearing south of Manill Woods. If they had instead been issued orders to March/Probe Wavre they could not have loitered in this way, they would have had move at a far greater pace (the speed of the slowest unit).



French III Corps (orange)



The corps have initial orders to March/Attack Wavre so Vandamme’s men make their way north up the rough trail. The head of the column which includes Vandamme himself is blocked by Marwitz’s Prussian cavalry so their March order is immediately cancelled. When Corsin’s brigade at the head of the column enters 1609, Marwitz’s horsemen thunder into action with a backhand blow at 6 strength eliminating the French brigade with no losses themselves. There is no pursuit since the next French unit has not yet been moved to within charge range. Vandamme escapes the carnage, displacing to the nearest friendly unit which is IIC Corps’ cavalry (Grouchy is also there to witness this).



Because the following troops at the back of the column are now in command range of Vandamme this cancels their March order and they can no longer use road rate (12.8) allowing them continue their approach to Wavre and to close up. This was fortuitous otherwise they would have been strung out along the road with single hex stacking and one empty hex between, and the double move helped greatly here (rules query 5.2). However, this meant that the lead units could not reach attacking positions this turn, but this did not matter because Vandamme’s leader rating being only 2, they cannot Attack until next turn (rule 12.5). (Actually they could have just chosen not to use use road rate because they had not reached their target, Wavre [rule 12.8]).



French IV Corps (brown)



Over in the south east Gerard has orders to March/Attack Wavre and leads his column north, using the double move to make progress and ignoring road rate.



French IC Corps (green and white)



Have March/Probe orders for Bas Wavre so move north using a combination of road rate and normal movement (rules query 5.2). Pajol’s lancers make fast progress but are blocked next to the Dion woods in 2005 so immediately switch to the Probe order.





Reserve action stage



Disruption recovery

Marwitz reforms after his successful charge.





Sitrep



A bloody start to the battle for the French who continue their advance to contact.



Total strength points tally: French 3 losses, Prussians 0 losses.





Things I forgot/got wrong



I used ½ MP with road rate when they were actually tracks and should have been just 1 MP (this isn't the first time I've done this!).









Turn 2 (1300 18th June 1815)



Command and Rally Phase



Local decision

Thielman again attempts to order 12th Brigade south to Limale.



Success and Confidence checks

French III Corps have lost steps under their current orders so check for confidence and pass (just).



New HQ orders

Grouchy orders Exelmans face-to-face to March/Probe Limale.



Chit preparation stage

Grouchy fails to get a combined or initial action.



Order compliance

French IIC Corps comply and will March/Probe Limale. Thielman fails his local decision roll again.



Formation selection phase



French IV Corps (brown)



Gerard leads Maurin’s light cavalry at the head of the column and is blocked in 1808 in front of the Wavre bridge so they switch to Attack orders. When the rest of the column gets within command range they will too switch to Attack and lose the capability to use road rate which slows their progress - see picture below to how strung out the column is (they could have just chosen to continue road rate even when in command range).



French IC Corps (green and white)



The horse artillery will not bombard nor Soult’s cavalry charge because they will assault later in the phase. The units move adjacent to Lottum’s cavalry guarding the Bas Wavre bridge entrance, with the infantry taking opp fire from Mohnpt’s batteries across the river, which miss. The French have set up a flanking attack on the cavalry but Lottum withdraws across the bridge (rules query 7.11) and both infantry brigades advance into Lottum’s previous position in the woods. Mohnpt opp fires again and this time disrupts the French stack.



French IIC Corps (purple)



Strolz and Chastel’s dragoons canter west through the woods using road rate and are blocked at 1114, so their March orders change to Probe. They are followed by Godet and Exelmans who are not yet blocked so continue to use road rate (otherwise the woods would seriously hamper their movement – I got the rule right this time). The dragoons then continue down the road to the Limale bridge and assault the defenders at 2 strength, which is ineffectual, as is the defenders’ fire. Grouchy has ridden with the corps ready to change their orders if they take Limale (when he gave the order he could have just given a sequence of different Attack orders and left them to it).



Prussian III Corps (orange)



Mohnpt bombards the French infantry in the woods across the river to no effect. There is no further movement nor any assaults.



French III Corps (orange)



Continue to approach Wavre up the trail but because their orders are now Attack they cannot use road rate and the woods slow their movement (they actually could have). Gengoult moves adjacent to Marwitz’s cavalry which avoids assault by retreating across the bridge into Wavre. Gengoult chooses not to advance into their hex because his corps will be starting their attack on the bridge at Bierges.





Reserve action stage





Disruption recovery

The French units at the Bas Wavre bridge do not recover due to the woods mod and being adjacent to undisrupted enemy.



Sitrep



Although a very strong formation in normal circumstances, French IIC Corps assault across a bridge is only at quarter printed strength so this could turn out to be long battle for them.



Movement of French III Corps through the Turnoveaox woods was slow because they had (automatically) switched to Attack orders too soon. This rule is realistic as I could imagine French Divisions in Attack formation trying to clumsily pick their way across a wide front through the trees. However, they could have continued to use road rate since the rule gives an option to wait until the objective is reached before the March order switches..and the objective is Wavre. But if they had used road rate with 1 hex separation they would have been blocked before they entered a hex next to the next unit up the road which would have still been slow, unless a unit can mix and match road rate and normal movement in the same move (rules query 5.2).



Total strength points tally: French 3 losses, Prussians 0 losses.





Things I forgot/got wrong



I used ½ MP with road rate when they were actually tracks and should have been 1 MP. Some units could have continued with road rate.



Mohnpt did not use +50% massed target mod during opp fire against infantry advance.









Turn 3 (1400 18th June 1815)



Command and Rally Phase



Local decision

Grouchy attempts to change his own general order he gave to himself last turn to Attack Wavre. Thielman will again try to give a divisional order to 10th Brigade.



Success and Confidence checks

Vandamme passes his confidence check.



New HQ orders

None.



Chit preparation stage

Grouchy is in good form at this point in the battle and gets the combined action and the initial action. He combines III and IIC Corps and also gives them the initial action.



Order compliance

Grouchy’s general order is now Attack Wavre. Thielman fails local decision once more.





Formation selection phase



French III Corps (orange) and French IC Corps (green and white) - coordinated action



In the north east at the Bas Wavre bridge Cotheraux’s horse artillery bombards the Prussian defenders in 1705 at low odds and misses. The disrupted infantry are unable to disengage to recover because they are on Probe orders so will compulsory assault at half strength. Their attack has no effect, going in at only 2 strength, while the defenders fire back with remote support at 10 strength and are unlucky not to score hits.



III Corps move north with the two strongest brigades engaging the enemy at Bierges bridge, attacking at only 3 strength due to the bridge and swamp mods (rules query 5.2). Return fire at 7 strength is fierce scoring 2 hits, which is mitigated to 1 step loss on Dupyroux by the French deciding to back off in the face of the withering musketry (voluntary retreat) and disrupt in the process (woods mod, despite being bolstered by Vandamme’s personal leadership). The French artillery lag behind the rest of the corps since they move at half the pace of the infantry through woods and have yet to engage the enemy.



French IIC Corps (purple)



No charges are allowed across bridges so the dragoons will be assaulting, not their strongest suit. Godets’ horse artillery moves into position facing the far end of the Limale bridge across the Dyle. The cavalry assault at 2 strength and are fortunate to get 1 hit, with defensive fire also scoring 1 hit. Both attackers and defenders do not voluntary retreat but the attackers lose their involuntary retreat roll and pull out of the woods, which will help them lose disruption later this turn. Both sides lose 1 step, and the Prussian 6th Line is eliminated, which leaves Lutzow’s cavalry as the lone defenders of the key Limale bridge.



Prussian III Corps (orange)



Mohnpt bombards the infantry at the Bas Wavre bridge again to no effect. 27th Brigade moves south towards Limale in anticipation of the French beating back the brave defenders at the bridge. Since the attack on Bas Wavre has stalled for the time being the horse artillery move south to help cover the Bierges Attack, which is more threatening.



French IV Corps (brown)



Most of the corps are still strung out in road column and continue to approach Wavre (they are making slower progress now that I am correctly applying the 1 MP trail rule).





Reserve action stage



Disruption recovery

Chastel recovers but because Strolz is step reduced he does not. The IC Corps infantry at the Bas Bridge fail to come back despite the presence of the corps commander (the woods mod here is crippling them), but III Corps’ brigades are successful.



Sitrep



Not a great turn for the French who have mad no inroads apart from weakening the defenders at the Limale bridge. French III Corps need to be careful with their losses because they are almost halfway to their demoralisation level.



Total strength points tally: French 6 losses; Prussian 2 losses.





Things I forgot/got wrong



Units on March orders can choose to continue to use road rate until their objective has been reached.



Mohnpt did not use +50% massed target mod during opp fire against infantry advance.



Defensive fire out of swamp should have been at 50% (I think – rules query 5.3).







Turn 4 (1500 18th June 1815)



Command and Rally Phase



Local decision

Thielman will try again to order 10th Brigade to defend Limale. They can reach Limale without these orders and still be in command range, but having separate orders will give them and Thielman more freedom to move.



Success and Confidence checks

Vandamme makes his confidence check.



New HQ orders

None.



Chit preparation stage

No coordinated or initial actions this turn.



Order compliance

Thielman’s divisional order succeeds as a local decision and 10th Brigade complies immediately! (DR 12).





Formation selection phase



French III Corps (orange)



Gengoult returns to the fight for the Bierges bridge together with Lagarde (they are the only two remaining full strength brigades in III Corps). The artillery finally moves up into a forward position and unlimbers in Aisemont (1508). The Prussian horse artillery just east of Bierges chooses not to opp fire as these manoeuvres and instead waits to give remote support on the imminent attack on the bridge (because they can fire at full strength). This attack is again at only 3 strength and misses, with Prussian defensive fire at 10 strength only scoring 1 hit. The French voluntary retreat away from the intense fire in good order and so take no losses.



French IC Corps (green and white)



The horse artillery bombards the Prussians as a massed target in Bas Wavre but miss. The infantry, still disrupted, assault the bridge at 2 strength but still score one hit (DR 11), while the Prussians reply at 10 strength but miss. The Prussian 5th KRLD choose not to retreat so take 2 step losses and are eliminated (tiny unit rule), and the surviving 31st line fail their involuntary retreat roll so are pushed out of Bas Wavre. The French infantry led by Pajol storm across the bridge and occupy the hamlet. Mohnpt’s opp fires at this incursion across the river but misses.



French IV Corps (brown)



The lead units move north towards the newly created bridgehead at Bas Wavre (I think this was permitted – rules query 12.2 Attack). Mohnpt’s opp fire in ineffective.



French IIC Corps (purple)



Godet bombards the defending Prussian cavalry across the river at the Limale bridge with 2 strength and misses. The cavalry brigades resume their attack on the bridge but only at two strength since Strolz is disrupted and have no effect.



Prussian III Corps (orange)



Thielman orders brigades north to stem the breach at Bas Wavre and assaults the hamlet at 13 strength scoring 3 hits, receiving 1 hit in reply. The two French brigades that have just won Bas Wavre are both wiped out due to the tiny unit rule. The hamlet is retaken and the bridgehead squashed.





Reserve action stage



Disruption recovery

Strolz fails to make his roll in part due to being in enemy ZOC, but the 31st Line is successful.



Sitrep



Total strength points tally: French 9 losses; Prussian 7 losses.



French IC are demoralised (rules query 15).





Things I forgot/got wrong

Stacking in woods is one unit only. There is a potential spoiler with this rule since three out of four of the bridge hexsides to the south of the river are woods hexes which means the French could only attack at 1 or 2 strength while receiving around 10 strength defensive fire. So far the French have been fortunate not to lose more men, even with 2 stacked units attacking in woods.



Prussian 10th brigade’s divisional order should have been checked for compliance next turn, but this did not make any difference because they ended the turn still in command range.











Turn 5 (1600 18th June 1815)



Command and Rally Phase



Local decision

None.



Success and Confidence checks

Vandamme and Pajol pass their confidence checks.



New HQ orders

None.



Chit preparation stage

The Prussians have taken the initiative because they caused more retreats last turn. Grouchy fails to win a coordinated or initial action.



Order compliance

NA.





Formation selection phase



French III Corps (orange)



Dogreau bombards the Prussians in the swamp guarding the Bierges bridge at full strength due to the massed target mod, scoring 1 hit which disrupts both Prussian regiments. Vandamme once again leads Gengoult and Lagarde to assault the bridge at 3 strength and rolls snakes. The Prussian reply is only 4 strength this turn due to disruption, and the loss of the horse artillery that had to rush east to counter the Bas Wavre bridgehead, and likewise miss. For the first time there is stalemate at Bierges bridge with both sides locked in combat.



French IIC Corps (purple)



Godet bombards the cavalry at the Limale bridge scoring 2 hits (DR 12); this disrupts and step reduces Lutzow’s cavalry brigade. Exelmans’ cavalry witness the chaos beginning to take hold across the bridge and attack with renewed vigour, but their 2 strength attempt is to no avail.



French IV Corps (brown)



The IV Corps units in 1706 moved there last turn in anticipation of crossing the Bas Wavre bridge and starting to roll up the Prussians from the north (but this would have been difficult since they would have to end their turn 1 or 2 hexes from Wavre – rules query 12.2 Attack). However, the bridge has since changed hands so they have no choice but to aim for the Wavre bridge instead. Gerard takes charge at the south end of the bridge and fails to do damage to the defenders in Wavre at 3 strength, who hit back at 9 strength and score 2 hits. The French stack voluntary retreat initially in good order and Schoeffer loses a step, but have to enter Desprez’s hex behind their positions and all units disrupt. Much of the corps are still strung out on the road behind.



French IC Corps (green and white) - corps demoralised



The loss of two infantry brigades last turn caused the corps to reach their demoralisation level which means the morale of all units and their MPs are 1 less than normal (and other effects). There is a 50% chance they will fail their orders at the start of each turn so try a last ditch 2 strength attack with cavalry and horse artillery back at the Bas Wavre bridge, which is likewise defended by Prussian cavalry and artillery, backed up by other units…but still manage to score 1 hit. Defensive fire has the +50% canister mod and at 7 strength also scores 1 hit. The French decide to try to hold their ground and force Prussian losses but fail their involuntary retreat roll. The combined woods and canister morale mods mean the stack is routed with the two units disappearing from the map. The commander Pajol displaces to Maurin, IV Corps’ cavalry in 1706, who also takes a MC due to being adjacent to routing units but passes.



Prussian III Corps (orange)



Horse artillery behind Wavre bombards 1706 to no effect. The 10th brigade leaves Limale to relieve the depleted, battered horsemen that have held the bridge since the start of the battle. During this movement up to the front on the line 2nd KRLD disrupts due to accurate opp fire 2/3 mile distant, so chooses to remain out of enemy ZOC to help recovery. Back at the northern sector of the battlefield most of the units that counterattacked at Bas Wavre last turn now turn south again to bolster the other two bridges. The horse artillery is disrupted by opp fire when trying to unlimber in 1407.





Reserve action stage



Disruption recovery

All units recover apart from the Prussian defenders at bierge Bridge and Desprez of French IV Corps.



Sitrep



Failures at the Wavre and Bas Wavre bridges is balanced by promising developments at Bierges, with two Prussian units disrupted and looking vulnerable.



Total strength points tally: French 18 losses; Prussian 8 losses.





Things I forgot/got wrong



Moving units on Attack orders away from the target (maybe).













Turn 6 (1700 18th June 1815)



Command and Rally Phase



Local decision

Gerard decides to try to send 14th division north to widen his front away from the Wavre bridge and draw Prussian units out of Wavre. It might have been better if Grouchy had been closer to give this order himself but is still over at the west supervising the Limale attack.



Success and Confidence checks

French IC Corps fail their confidence check so their Probe order fails. Only the leader Pajol is left on the board so he retreats 3 hexes and automatically assumes Fall Back orders. If Pajol had passed his confidence check then he would have failed his orders anyway later this turn because a leader is unable to attack. Vandamme passes his confidence check.



New HQ orders

None.



Chit preparation stage

The Prussians keep the initiative and Grouchy fails the initial action roll, but gains a coordinated action, deciding to link III and IV Corps.



Order compliance

Gerard’s attempt at local decision fails.





Formation selection phase



French III Corps (orange) and IV Corps (brown) – coordinated action



Dogreau’s artillery is well placed at the river bend within range of both bridges. He decides to target the Wavre bridge since the defenders at Bierge bridge are already disrupted so he would need a DR 11 or 12 to have any effect…however, the bombardment fails. Gengoult and Lagarde renew their attack at Bierges and score 1 hit and take no losses. 3rd KRLD are eliminated (tiny unit) and the disrupted 8th line involuntary retreat – Vandamme leads his brigades and storms across the Bierge bridge to create a new bridgehead.



Maurin’s cavalry gallop south but still remain within 2 hexes of Wavre (I got this wrong, they need to keep within 2 hexes of any enemy unit, not their target). Watching the Bierges breakthrough from a hilltop, Gerard reforms his columns and moves to attack the Wavre bridge once more…however, during their approach to the bridge both of his brigades are disrupted by opp fire from the two defending artillery batteries! The rest of the corps stay behind the ridge safe from the Prussian guns. The disrupted Hulot and Capitaine compulsory assault across the bridge at 2 strength to no effect. Defensive fire at 6 strength cannot have remote support since the artillery opp fired, but scores 2 hits (DR 11). The French voluntary retreat in good order and Hulot loses a step, but both units disrupt as they pass through Maurin.



Prussian III Corps (orange)



Over in the far west 2nd KRLD reinforce their 10th division comrades at the Limale bridge and are again disrupted by accurate French opp fire from across the Dyle. In reaction to the new bridgehead at Bierges other units move to cover the southern approaches to Wavre, but choose not to assault due to the powerful French columns being in swamp. Mohnpt disrupts due to opp fire as his guns move to the outskirts of the town.



French IC Corps (green and white) – corps demoralised



Pajol is on Fall Back orders and moves well away from the front line to avoid affecting the demoralisation of other formations (I removed him and his chit from the game).



French IIC Corps (purple)



Back in the west the attack at the Limale bridge continues. The French cavalry assault fails to dent the Prussians once more but defensive fire scores 2 hits, eliminating Strolz and causing Chastel to voluntary retreat. The formation is now corps disrupted. Grouchy gets word that help is need at the Wavre bridge so moves east over to IV Corps.





Reserve action stage



Disruption recovery

All units recover from disruption.



Sitrep

The French need to be as aggressive as possible to reach the Prussian disintegration level of 28. It is unlikely they will capture all Wavre hexes in two turns. The Prussians just need to not let either of these happen, or for an overwhelming victory, reach the French demoralisation level of 30.



Total strength points tally: French 19 losses; Prussian 11 losses.





Things I forgot/got wrong



Massed target mod when bombarding Prussian defenders.



Units on Attack orders need to keep within 2 hexes of any enemy unit, not their target.













Turn 7 (1800 18th June 1815)



Command and Rally Phase



Local decision

I think in previous turns I was being too strict in implementing the Attack rules (rules query 12.2 Attack). Since phase 2 is now in effect, the French stack in 1707 can move away from Wavre as long as they stay within 2 hexes of enemy units, so no new order is necessary to move units north towards the Bas Wavre bridge. Therefore, there are no local decisions.



Success and Confidence checks

Exelmans (now corps demoralised) flunks his confidence check so his Probe order fails. The corps retreat 3 hexes and switch to Reserve status, failing their disruption roll. Vandamme likewise does not make his confidence check which means his Attack order fails, and all units likewise retreat and switch to Reserve.



New HQ orders

Grouchy reorders the now-broken Vandamme to attack Wavre - they will receive this next turn.



Chit preparation stage

Neither side has taken the initiative (equal numbers of retreats). Grouchy does not gain the initial or a coordinated action.



Order compliance

NA.



Formation selection phase



Prussian III Corps (orange)



Having thrown back Vandamme’s corps and eliminated the bridgehead, 8th Line and Mohnpt’s batteries quickly manoeuvre back into position at the Bierges bridge. Seeing the new threat to Bas Wavre, Lottum leads his cavalry over to the north to guard this bridge.



Over in the west because the Prussians are under orders to Defend Limale they cannot chase the broken French cavalry and cause more damage.



French IV Corps (brown)



The corps artillery at last reach the battle and renew the attack on the Wavre bridge with Capitaine. The attack is only at 2 strength because the foot artillery have moved so cannot assault, and is ineffective. Defensive fire is again powerful at 6 strength and 2 hits, so the French voluntary retreat and Capitaine is step reduced; both French units disrupt. Two brigades move north to attack the Bas Wavre bridge at 3 strength and miss. Prussian musketry continues to be effective and scores 2 hits which eliminates Rome and pushes Toussaint away from the bridge.





Reserve action stage



French IIC Corps (purple)



The surviving cavalry move up the road back to the bridge. They cannot use road rate so make slow progress through the trees.



French III Corps (orange)



Being in reserve status they cannot enter eZOC, so cautiously approach the Bierges bridge, keeping their distance from the Prussians…though multiple opp fire shots from Mohnpt who is now unlimbered at the bridge disrupts Lagarde. Being on reserve orders means their commander cannot move, which together with the Aisemont woods slows their progress considerably.



Disruption recovery

All units recover apart from French IIC corps.











Sitrep



The Prussians are in a strong position. Thielman is not yet corps demoralised and they cannot lose the game with only one turn go unless the French can inflict catastrophic losses.



Total strength points tally: French 23 losses; Prussian 11 losses.





Things I forgot/got wrong



All ok this turn I think.





Turn 8 (1900 18th June 1815)



Command and Rally Phase



Local decision

Exelmans tries to reignite the French west flank by ordering March/Attack Limale.



Success and Confidence checks

Gerard passes his confidence check.



New HQ orders

None.



Chit preparation stage

Grouchy does not gain the initial or a coordinated action.



Order compliance

Exelmans passes his local decision roll but because his corps is demoralised the result is R4, which is no good because this comes into effect next turn. Grouchy’s March/Attack order to Vandamme arrives but the compliance roll is also R4. Both of these formations are now pretty much out of the game.





Formation selection phase



French IV Corps (brown)



Baltus in 1608 bombards units at the Wavre bridge to no effect. Depleted French infantry columns move forward a final time to try to take the bridges at Wavre and Bas Wavre. Both fail and are thrown back again. (When I totted up the losses at the end of the game I realised that the French demoralisation level of 30 had been reached at this point due to the losses taken during these failed attacks, and the game should have immediately ended).



Prussian III Corps (orange)



Mohnpt bombards French III Corps units sitting in the open just across the Dyle but is ineffective.





Reserve action stage



French III Corps (orange)



Dogreau counter-bombards the Prussians at the Bierges bridge and misses due to the defenders being in swamp. Being in reserve they are unable to enter eZOC and assault.



French IIC Corps (purple)



Move a hex closer to Limale, through the woods.



Result: Prussian major victory.





Sitrep



Grouchy realises that the day is lost so orders a general withdrawal south along his lines of communication to await further orders from Napoleon. The following morning word comes from Waterloo of the Emperor’s defeat and Grouchy falls back on a line parallel with the rest of the army towards Paris.



French IV Corps losses 11

French IIC Corps losses 4

French III Corps losses 5

French IC Corps losses 10



Prussian III Corps losses 11



Final strength points tally: French 30 losses; Prussians 11 losses.





Things I forgot/got wrong



The game should have finished after French IV Corps’ activation.



French III Corps were not demoralised and so their March/Attack order should have been complied with this turn. However, this would not have influenced the result of the game.











Postscript



This is a tough nut to crack for the French. The river barrier negates the opportunity for a battle of manoeuvre which limits the French to a general strategy of setting up maximum strength attacks on the bridges. However, these French assaults typically are at 2 strength with Prussian defensive fire at 6-10 strength with no TEM mods, which over time wears down the French infantry. The most the French can hope for is a lucky result at one of the bridges early in the game that they can exploit, then continue to push the Prussians back into Wavre. Cavalry were not the unit of choice for this battle – there was not a single charge! (They are not allowed to charge across a bridge). It did not help the French that at three out of the four bridges the attackers had to occupy woods, which reduces morale by 2 and was a real killer.



Historically, the battle continued into the night and the following day and eventually the French pushed the Prussians out of Wavre. However, this might not be considered a real victory because word of the success at Waterloo reached Thielman who then pulled his troops out of the area to prevent any further loss of life. The game partly reflected the historical battle in that the fight for the bridges was fierce, and they changed hands several times. One thing I might have done differently was to send Exelmans’ cavalry way off to the south and cross the Dyle at one of the unguarded bridges.



The Wavre folio game might be a good introduction to the Stumptner infantry rules because it is limited in scope. E.g. you can get your head around aspects of the orders system, particularly the intricacies of the March and Attack orders.



I am finding after each time I play I think I have got the hang of the system, but when I play the next game more rules questions are thrown up. I think the main issue for me is that the Stumptner rules add more complexity to the Zucker system which is great, but tries to do so in fewer pages, which is creating all the interpretation issues.





J. R. Tracy jrtracy) United States

New York

New York

New York

New York

New York

Michael Allen Meeduluk) United Kingdom Some rules questions thrown up during the Wavre game



‘5.2 Terrain. […] To use the road/trail/bridge movement rate, units move one by one, must have March or Fall Back orders, must enter a hex through a road or trail hexside. The hex entered may not contain friendly units under March or Fall Back orders nor may the next hex along the road.’



How does the 1 hex gap between units rule work exactly? Does it just apply at the end of the formation’s activation? Does a unit have to use road rate for the whole move or can they voluntarily switch to non road-rate as they get closer to the enemy to close up? Can some units in the same formation use road rate while others do not?



##########################################################



‘5.2 Terrain’.



Swamp is not included in the terrain effects chart. In Zucker’s rules swamp has the same mods as woods, is this also the case in the Stumptner rules?



##########################################################



‘7.9 Reaction charges.’



I take it that the pursuit rules also apply to reaction charging cavalry.



##########################################################



‘7.10 […] Backhand blow: double charge strength if the defender against a reaction charge is pursuing or retreating cavalry…’



Can backhand blow also be applied against cavalry retreating before assault?



##########################################################



‘7.11 Cavalry retreat before assault.’



If cavalry (or horse artillery) retreating before combat do so through friendly units and overstack, I guess that they continue to retreat until they can legally stack? Are they allowed to retreat through friendly units at all? (Markus has already stated that other retreat rules such as disrupting friendlies do not apply with 7.11).



##########################################################



‘12. […] Orders are given by the overall commanders (such as Napoleon, Bluecher, Wellington) to their subordinate formation (wing or corps) commanders.’



How is ‘overall commander’ defined exactly? In NLB is it limited, as the above rule implies, to the historical big three (Napoleon, Wellington, Blücher)? Or can the six leaders with 10 MP be OC? Or is it just the senior commander in the field even if he is also a formation commander (e.g. Thielman at Wavre)? It is important because it depends on whether a HQ is required, initial and coordinated rolls, etc.



Another rule (12.14) states that WC can roll for initial and coordinated actions instead of the OC, though cannot have an HQ - which implies WC can never be OC themselves even if they are the senior commander on the battlefield.



##########################################################



‘12.2 Attack.’



As I understand it there are two phases with an Attack order. The first phase ends when all units are within 2 hexes from any enemy units. During the second phase at least one unit that does not start its move in ZOC, must enter ZOC every turn, and this phase ends when the order is successful or cancelled.



During the turn that all units in the formation move to within 2 hexes during their movement (phase 2 is triggered), some must attack or their order is cancelled. This means during this initial turn when they come to within 2 hexes, at least one unit will need to end up adjacent to the enemy to assault. I played it that units do not have to attack in the turn they move to within 2 hexes, which might be the rule’s intent?



(I asked this on my previous outing but Markus and I might have been talking at cross-purposes).



##########################################################



‘12.2 Attack.’



With Attack (and Probe), during phase 1 do units have to get closer to the target in hexes or MP? I had a situation where French units were across the (impassable) river from their target Wavre, but if they were to get physically closer to Wavre they would be moving away from a bridge to a place where they could not cross into Wavre.



Also once within 2 hexes of enemy units I presume a unit may not move beyond 2 hexes…they are trapped in this 2 hex zone. But in the course of a single turn can they move briefly beyond the 2 hex zone then re-enter it e.g. to cross a bridge, as long they are back within two hex zone by the end of their move?



Can a unit within the two hex zone but not yet in eZOC, then move away from the target as long as it remains 2 hexes from any enemy unit? I had a situation where I wanted units to cross a bridge but it meant moving 1 hex away from the target (Wavre). The only other way to achieve this was to try to give them divisional orders.



Does the whole formation need to be within 2 hexes of enemy units for phase 2 to kick in?



##########################################################



‘12.2 Attack.’ […] once units are in enemy ZOC, some units must enter ZOC every turn until the target is occupied or the order is cancelled.’



With an infantry formation, can this part of the rule be satisfied by one of its cavalry units entering then leaving ZOC during a charge?



##########################################################



‘12.2 Probe.’



What is the advantage of Probe over Attack for a cavalry formation? Is it just that they can bombard to fulfil the ‘some must attack’ requirement?



##########################################################



‘12.2 Defend.’



With units on divisional orders there is no leader counter so how does the command range with the Defend order work? Is it that no unit in the division can move two hexes away from the target?



##########################################################



‘12.8 Order Success. A March or Attack order succeeds if the specified position is reached (Controlled for Attack) by a unit of the formation, no unit of the formation is in an enemy ZOC, and no unit has been attacked in the last turn.’



When is Probe successful? Since the Attack rules apply to Probe, does the above rule apply for success with Probe? Or, considering a Probe formation that cavalry charges a target hex and receives no defensive fire (is not attacked) is its order then successful? Or does it have to control the whole target?



##########################################################



‘12.9 Order Cancellation and Failure. […] Order failure also means that any future orders that are currently in ‘T1’, ‘R4’, or ‘R5’ delay status are Ignored.’



‘15. Corps Demoralization. […] On the Compliance Table, a demoralized formation interprets ‘C’ to mean ‘1T’. A ‘1T’ means ‘R4’. A ‘R4’ means ‘R5’ (roll 5-6 to execute order).’



How does this work with a demoralised formation that has also failed orders?



##########################################################



‘12.10. Confidence Checks.’



Does the ‘objective is held’ mod mean only part of the objective e.g. one hex of Wavre, or all hexes of the objective?



##########################################################



‘15. Corps Demoralisation. A corps is demoralized if the full strength of its currently eliminated units is at least equal to its demoralization limit.’



When a formation starts a battle with some units already with step losses do these losses towards corps demoralisation? With the Wavre battle I played it as only losses incurred during that folio game, otherwise French III Corps would be well on the way to demoralisation from the outset. This however, goes against the campaign game rule stating losses are carried forward into the next day (though some losses would be mitigated by rallying at night).



A separate query is do losses from units that have been assigned count towards a corps’ demoralisation?



##########################################################



‘19.2 Disruption removal.’



In the Wavre game I did not apply the ‘adjacent to undisrupted enemy unit’ +1 mod if the enemy were across the river because the disrupted unit was not enemy ZOC and so were safe from attack – is this correct? What happens if an adjacent enemy unit across the river is artillery?



##########################################################



'20.2.4 Light Cavalry retreat. Light cavalry units (rated 7 for movement) can always retreat from combat (even if the attackers include cavalry and started adjacent) if they pass a morale check.’



Does this mean that 7 rated cavalry always MC even if they do not start in enemy ZOC? I presume not (if so, this part of the rule needs to be in the brackets).



##########################################################



‘20.11 Taking the Initiative. Keep track of how many units each side retreats per turn.’



This is the first time I had used this rule and thought it worked well. But step losses are not included which might be more indicative of success than retreats - I had a situation where a side had suffered eliminations during a turn but no retreats but this had no effect on initiative.



##########################################################



‘20.13 Artillery opportunity fire.’



Can artillery units in different hexes combine their opp fire into a single attack on one enemy stack that is moving?



##########################################################





[+] Dice rolls Michael Allen Meeduluk) United Kingdom jrtracy wrote: Great writeup! I agree, the Stumptner Variations demand a bit of interpretation and extrapolation, but I think the reward in gameplay is substantial. Nice to see the solo effort, too - I haven't tried the rules solo but I think order-driven systems are actually quite solo-friendly in general.



J. R. Tracy jrtracy) United States

New York

New York

New York

New York

New York



Good luck with the campaign. We played the opening (Quatre Bras/Ligny) four-player on the 200th anniversary and had a blast. Ney was held off at the crossroads but the Prussians were on the verge of defeat when a fortuitous chit pull allowed them to escape as night fell. Looking forward to your report - I should write up our game as well. 1 Last edited Mon Feb 25, 2019 3:36 pm (Total Number of Edits: 2)

M St M St) Australia

Unspecified

Unspecified Meeduluk wrote:

I am finding after each time I play I think I have got the hang of the system, but when I play the next game more rules questions are thrown up. I think the main issue for me is that the Stumptner rules add more complexity to the Zucker system which is great, but tries to do so in fewer pages, which is creating all the interpretation issues.

I am happy to answer all questions but have to disagree on the claim that the rules are creating all of these issue. People have been playing these rules for 17 years just fine, so I think something else is at work here. Most of the questions you ask are literally answered by the actual rule. (I count only a handful in the whole bunch that I would consider actual clarifications.)



As I have mentioned on other occasions, the rules have to be read literally. They use specific terminology for particular activities. For example, there is a rule on bombardment. If other rules refer to units as bombarding, then constraints on bombardment apply. Yet in the list below you have many questions of the type "this unit is bombarding, does this bombardment restriction apply". Yes, it does, that is why it is referred to as "bombarding".



The other factor is that it seems few people do seem to be using the advanced and optional rules to the degree you do. As a result, those rules have generally received less of a shakeout than the main body of the rules. I'm grateful for that, but it doesn't apply to everything.



Either way, to a degree I am saying you just have to take a deep breath, play and just do what the rule says. Again, it is notable here that in most cases you seem to have done what the rule says anyway.



Quote:

How does the 1 hex gap between units rule work exactly? Does it just apply at the end of the formation's activation? Does a unit have to use road rate for the whole move or can they voluntarily switch to non road-rate as they get closer to the enemy to close up? Can some units in the same formation use road rate while others do not?

There is no ambiguity in the rule. Since the effects apply to each "hex entered", the rule necessarily applies when you enter the hex. There is no constraint on switching, so you can switch. If units do not satisfy the conditions for road rate, they simply cannot use the road rate which is what the rule is about. There is nothing in the rule saying that units must stop if they are not using the road rate so using the road rate is voluntary.



Quote: Swamp is not included in the terrain effects chart. In Zucker's rules swamp has the same mods as woods, is this also the case in the Stumptner rules?

Yes, that is fine.



Quote: I take it that the pursuit rules also apply to reaction charging cavalry.

Of course. Reaction charges are charges.



Quote: Can backhand blow also be applied against cavalry retreating before assault?

Of course. It is retreating. That's why that word ("retreat") is being used, it is the same thing.



Quote: If cavalry (or horse artillery) retreating before combat do so through friendly units and overstack, I guess that they continue to retreat until they can legally stack?

Stated in the rule. 7.4 "If a stack retreating into a hex with friendly units produces a stacking violation, all units in the hex are disrupted and the excess units in the stack retreat another hex."



Quote:

Are they allowed to retreat through friendly units at all? (Marcus has already stated that other retreat rules such as disrupting friendlies do not apply with 7.11).

Looking back at it, it seems I misunderstood the question since it seemed to refer to "throw for disruption" and I falsely read that as part of the assault retreat decision after a hit. I now assume you meant "roll for disruption" as part of Advanced Rule 19.1. In that case, they do not roll because no combat actually happens ("units that retreat outside of combat do not have to check" - "before combat" is clearly outside combat), so that exception is taken care of. But the other effects of retreat should still apply.



Quote:

In the Wavre game I did not apply the 'adjacent to undisrupted enemy unit' +1 mod if the enemy were across the river because the disrupted unit was not enemy ZOC and so were safe from attack – is this correct? What happens if an adjacent enemy unit across the river is artillery?

It's not correct since it did not follow the text of the rule. "Adjacent" means "adjacent" and is intentionally different from "in a ZOC". If an adjacent unit is artillery it triggers the modifier just like the rule says. If an adjacent unit is not artillery, it still triggers the modifier just like the rule says (all these units have smaller brigade/regimental level guns or skirmisher/snipers that are not shown at the game scale).



Quote: '12. Orders are given by the overall commanders (such as Napoleon, Bluecher, Wellington) to their subordinate formation (wing or corps) commanders.'



How is 'overall commander' defined exactly? In NLB is it limited, as the above rule implies, to the historical big three (Napoleon, Wellington, Blücher)?

As you note, they are defined by being explicitly listed, just like WCs. Obviously, the series rules cannot list the OCs for all games.



Quote: Or can the six leaders with 10 MP be OC?

No such thing is mentioned in the rules. MPs don't define the OC any more than the counter illustration does.



Quote: Another rule (12.14) states that WC can roll for initial and coordinated actions instead of the OC, though cannot have an HQ - which implies WC can never be OC themselves even if they are the senior commander on the battlefield.

No, the fact that they're called WC implies they are not the OC, or they would be called the OC. Just as infantry aren't cavalry exactly because they are called "infantry". These terms are not used by accident, they are the terms the rules use to refer to particular types of units.



"Who is OC" is not a rules issue but a scenario design matter. There is no concept of "senior commander on the battlefield" mentioned in the rules. There may be individual special rules that may specify a particular order of replacement of commanders for a particular game, but those are by definition then game specific. The only reason why the OCs for NLB are not mentioned in the NLB special rules is because they were already mentioned in the series rules as the obvious OCs for that situation.



Quote: '12.2 Attack.'



As I understand it there are two phases with an Attack order. The first phase ends when all units are within 2 hexes from any enemy units. During the second phase at least one unit that does not start its move in ZOC, must enter ZOC every turn, and this phase ends when the order is successful or cancelled.

No. The rule talks about individual units. "Units must move closer until they are within 2 hexes". The reason I added "all units" in the last version was to clarify that units can't simply sit out that condition.



Once there are units in that range, "some must attack". So if you want to see it as two phases, the first phase is until some units are within the 2 hex range. From then on, some unit within that range must attack. But other units may not yet be within that range and will simply continue moving towards the target. That is exactly how one would expect such a formation to operate.



Quote: I played it that units do not have to attack in the turn they move to within 2 hexes

Correct.



Quote: '12.2 Attack.'



With Attack (and Probe), during phase 1 do units have to get closer to the target in hexes or MP?

'12.2 Attack' "Units must move at least one hex closer".



Note that as the rules also require units to reach the target, moving them so that they are blocked from reaching the target by impassable terrain doesn't actually move them closer to being able to attack.



Quote: Also once within 2 hexes of enemy units I presume a unit may not move beyond 2 hexes…they are trapped in this 2 hex zone.

Correct.



Quote: Can a unit within the two hex zone but not yet in eZOC, then move away from the target as long as it remains 2 hexes from any enemy unit?

No.



Quote: I had a situation where I wanted units to cross a bridge but it meant moving 1 hex away from the target (Wavre). The only other way to achieve this was to try to give them divisional orders.

Well, actually there are multiple other ways. One is to give them a March order to a place from which the attack closing requirement will carry them to the target. The other, if they are coming from the right side, is to position them properly when they are still far enough away that that bridge hex and the target are equidistant.



Quote: Does the whole formation need to be within 2 hexes of enemy units for phase 2 to kick in?

No, and there is no "phase 2". See above.



Quote: '12.2 Attack.' […] once units are in enemy ZOC, some units must enter ZOC every turn until the target is occupied or the order is cancelled.'



With an infantry formation, can this part of the rule be satisfied by one of its cavalry units entering then leaving ZOC during a charge?

No, that's what the last sentence in the paragraph points out. Again, that sentence is not standing there randomly, it defines when cavalry actually satisfies the attack condition, and that's when it is a cavalry formation. If you're an infantry formation that's been ordered to attack, some fancy dancing with your cavalry is not going to cut it.



Quote: '12.2 Probe.'



What is the advantage of Probe over Attack for a cavalry formation? Is it just that they can bombard to fulfil the 'some must attack' requirement?

Yes. Think about what a Probe means in real world terms. In solo play, Probe is going to be relatively underused, but in a ftf game, especially with fog of war, this can mean the difference from a formation that has been ordered to kill itself.



Quote: '12.2 Defend.'



With units on divisional orders there is no leader counter so how does the command range with the Defend order work? Is it that no unit in the division can move two hexes away from the target?

Yes. Good catch, and an actual omission.



Quote: '12.8 Order Success. [...] When is Probe successful? Since the Attack rules apply to Probe, does the above rule apply for success with Probe?

Exactly.



Quote: '12.9 Order Cancellation and Failure. […] Order failure also means that any future orders that are currently in '1T', 'R4', or 'R5' delay status are Ignored.'



'15. Corps Demoralization. […] On the Compliance Table, a demoralized formation

interprets 'C' to mean '1T'. A '1T' means 'R4'. A 'R4' means 'R5' (roll 5-6 to execute order).'



How does this work with a demoralised formation that has also failed orders?

If you just follow the sequence of play, it cannot "also have failed orders" at the moment you apply rule 15. You just execute the rules as they apply, there is no issue.



For example, if you have a demoralized formation that rolls on the table and gets a 'C', it interprets that as a '1T'. If the formations current order fails later that turn, the order in 1T status changes to Ignored.



Quote: '12.10. Confidence Checks.'



Does the 'objective is held' mod mean only part of the objective e.g. one hex of Wavre, or all hexes of the objective?

The intent was to say that if you control (in the way that's defined in the game) a part of the objective, you get the modifier. So if you told your units to "attack village X" and there is a unit in X during the command phase, the modifier applies. Essentially it captures that the formation leader would be more likely to think "we're almost there" and less likely to give up.



Quote: '15. Corps Demoralisation. A corps is demoralized if the full strength of its currently eliminated units is at least equal to its demoralization limit.'



When a formation starts a battle with some units already with step losses do these losses towards corps demoralisation? With the Wavre battle I played it as only losses incurred during that folio game, otherwise French III Corps would be well on the way to demoralisation from the outset. This however, goes against the campaign game rule stating losses are carried forward into the next day (though some losses would be mitigated by rallying at night).

Only eliminated units count for demoralisation, not step losses of non-eliminated units (13./14.). So the fact that units start with step losses doesn't matter. However the units with step losses are more brittle and will die more quickly, and at that point their full strength counts.



The demoralisation rules for the campaign apply to the campaign, but again "eliminated strength points" means "strength points of eliminated units". Don't cout differences caused by lost steps of non-eliminated units. (I do note in rereading rules 12-14 that I used "destroyed" in some places instead of "eliminated", they should all be the same.)



Quote: A separate query is do losses from units that have been assigned count towards a corps' demoralisation?

No. (Simply to simplify record keeping.)



Quote: Quote: '20.2.4 Light Cavalry retreat. Light cavalry units (rated 7 for movement) can always retreat before combat (even if the attackers include cavalry and started adjacent) if they pass a morale check.'



Does this mean that 7 rated cavalry always MC even if they do not start in enemy ZOC? I presume not (if so, this part of the rule needs to be in the brackets). Does this mean that 7 rated cavalry always MC even if they do not start in enemy ZOC? I presume not (if so, this part of the rule needs to be in the brackets).

No, it's intended as an exception to the rule that cavalry can't retreat from cavalry. Unlike everyone else, they can retreat, but have to pass the MC to do so. To clarify the meaning, change to read as follows:



Light cavalry units (rated 7 for movement) can always retreat from combat, even if the attackers include cavalry and started adjacent. In that last case the light cavalry need to pass a morale check to retreat.



(So, to clarify back to the earlier question: even if using the advanced rules, cavalry retreat before combat doesn't roll for disruption because it's "before combat". Normally this can only happen if there is no cavalry on the other side. However, if using 20.2.4, light cavalry can retreat from other cavalry before combat, but then per 20.2.4, it has to pass a morale check first. However, that morale check is to see if it actually retreats, not to see if it's disrupted. This is about reaction speed of different cavalry units.)



Quote: '20.11 Taking the Initiative. Keep track of how many units each side retreats per turn.'



This is the first time I had used this rule and thought it worked well. But step losses are not included which might be more indicative of success than retreats - I had a situation where a side had suffered eliminations during a turn but no retreats but this had no effect on initiative.

That is intentional and in fact is the heart of the rule. Initiative is about the ability to react to a changed situation on the battlefield. It has nothing to do with a continuing slugfest in one location. However, a point can be made that if a complete stack is eliminated, this is still equivalent to a local retreat. Suggest trying that.



Quote: '20.13 Artillery opportunity fire.'



Can artillery units in different hexes combine their opp fire into a single attack on one enemy stack that is moving?

No, this is bombardment, again just do what the rule says: 20.13 "the artillery can bombard them in that hex at halved fire value"



8.1 (Bombardment Attacks) "Only stacked units can bombard together."



2 Last edited Tue Feb 26, 2019 6:47 pm (Total Number of Edits: 1)

