Robert "Smitty" Smith
A French MOS-406 Assembly Line
My first three war games were Afrika Korps, Panzerblitz and France 1940 (Battle Cry goes into a different memory pot, as does Risk). France 1940 was the notch on the wall that you hoped future games would aspired to in terms of feeling right. Until War in the East, France 1940 set the bar for me what a game should be. Yes, we know then the Combat Results Table that was a little convoluted in terms of explanation was endearing, but also perhaps fixed some design challenges. The recent GMT games have been lovely on this campaign. But when I saw Blitzkrieg in the West, I clicked on the Kickstarter for it and actually paid in advance for a game. Everything simply felt that right.
Shot of the initial set-up. No artificial restrictions even for the historical scenario.
France 1940 games hold a special place in my heart as a military historian because much of the world we grew up in revolves around what happened and didn't happen as a result of this lightening victory by the Third Reich. The defeat of the West was the first violent shock to colonialism and helped knock the props out from under it. Because of this campaign, the colonial powers in the Far East were weakened and less able to defend their colonial Empires in Asia. Imperial Japan now had its opportunity and we know where that decision tree goes. The removal of France meant the Germans were left to deal with the British Lion and their failure to understand the British led to the ill-conceived sort of strategic air campaign that hurt them deeply for future ops. There is a direct line from that defeat of the Luftwaffe to Operation Barbarossa with all its consequences. Moreover, the defeat of France created a power vacuum that FDR moved into, in part to prop up the British and then to work as a silent partner to defeat Hitler, thus starting America on the path to being a an involved world power. The second, third, fourth and even more effects from this defeat made the world we have today, and for that reason alone, merits great study. Reading The Blitzkrieg Legend helped get the game even more into focus. But for the big picture Shirer's The Fall of the Third Republic put much into context of how the Army that appears is came to be.
COMPONENTS
My initial comments on receiving an advance copy and reviewing all the goodies gave me that France 1940 Feeling (cue in the Everely Brothers and " You've lost that loving feeling"...whoa oh oh oh). The map folded out easy and is well executed. A slightly different color tone for the map but it's again that France 1940 feel. I just find this such a visually appealing game out of the box. Counters dismounted easily and are both easy to read with a bold-larger font. Even better are the very durable Player Aid cards. Some folks might be put off by the smaller map of the top section of the Netherlands that serves primarily as the German tracking chart and Turn Track not seamlessly integrating with the rest in terms of hex match-up. I was less bothered by that than the fortification line symbol as I felt the one chosen was a bit distracting. But what was surprising for me was upon pulling the game back out today was seeing some curling on the map board.
RULES
The first set of rules were in need of some serious TLC as well it was the "Beta" version of sorts. We scrubbed those hard, for in part I wanted to ensure I was playing the game correctly. Bad thing to review a game ala the infamous The Russian Campaign game review in an Early Fire & Movement and simply get some critical rules absurdly wrong. Just my take here I know but I don't like the parentheticals around the rules in the Table of Contents. I find those visually distracting. The Rules conclude with a nice little historical summary ala old Avalon Hill-SPI games. However I am uncertain if my edits made it as some odd things to me are still there such as the Allies getting a Victory Point for each city hex in France, Belgium and the Netherlands occupied by supplied Axis land units per Rule 3.1.2.4. Now if that "Ain't" a major huh, then I don't know what is folks.
The Allied Air Forces. The most recent joint communiqué stated " There was little fear of the Luftwaffe. These chaps had just started an air force from scratch so heavens know what those air frames will do against RAF and the Armée de l'Air. We handled those chaps over there pretty roughly in the '18 and I'm certain they remember that, and that will make them gun shy. They certainly aren't the quality of the Red Baron or Richthofen's Circus.
GAME PLAY
How do you replicate a campaign where one side lost the war in essentially four days without going into such design for effect that you are simply making play a foregone conclusion? The first thing is to get the question of the impact of armor and the impact of air power right. Without going as simple as generic air units in France 1940 or over the top say with GDW's game on this, BITW gives you enough units to be more than just flavor but not so many that you are fighting seemingly a separate air campaign. By not going too far into the weeds with that aspect, the air campaign is as it should be - an important aspect but not overwhelming the land battle in BITW. Now I'm not certain if the Bloch 152 vs. the Bloch 151 should have been the main fighter included here as there seems to be some issue as to which was really the mainstay. But the values felt right across the board for the French fighters. Now the Leo451 could have a higher factor rating EXCEPT like many other French models, was plagued by delivery numbers, as only ninety-four made it to front line units. I was quite satisfied with their take on the air units.
Now the land campaign. I was initially unsure about these Combat Result Tables (CRT) as they were just a bit different than the norm in most of my games. I recall the GDW game that seemed to have in its CRT so much detail that the type of red wine issued to a French DLC mattered (or so it seemed). Here we have two different set of CRTs as there really needs to be if you are trying to get this correct. However the two CRTs are for the historical game, for if you don't get select the doctrine card otherwise, well the game becomes now a much more even battle. German armor wasn't as good as Allied armor across the board but that doctrine stuff comes greatly into play here, making German Panzers far more "competitive" than their Allied counterparts. However you will come to better understand the German High Command fear of getting the armor too far out there on its own for they are a bit fragile. These are not the 1941-1943 Panzer Divisions with great leaders and better tanks. I found myself always fretting about pushing out too far here, feeling like those old grannies that drove Guderian bonkers in this campaign.
The spending of your Operations cards will dictate the flow of play in BITW. The card events are not only well chosen in terms of game play but neatly reflect a well considered historical overview. In the truest sense they are your game currency or Deus Ex Machina. Their play in the historical game can wreck the Allied game early on - surprise!...history repeats itself but how the German Player then uses them after putting them down on the table is the critical part. Facially some are really bad such as the German gaining the Combined Arms CRT but a more risk-adverse German Player might choose not to risk their Panzers. The nifty nuance here is you can choose to play any or ALL of your cards at once. The tricky part of doing so is paying attention to their life span at the bottom of the card, for some remain in effect for the entire game upon play and others such as the Rommel card have a life of one turn. Now in the Alternative History Scenario, each side gets to select cards up to a certain value. Let's just say that makes for a wildly different game. The Allies gain two Card points that way, whereas the Germans remain at eighty, but the German can now tailor their campaign differently.
The only scrap of paper here was white as Belgium Collapses and Surrenders - How did that vaunted anti-tank obstacle did nothing to stop the onrushing Panzers? King flees aboard a British DD to England. Rommel - Rommel - Rommel - that name is in lots of dispatches but it seems he boldly led a column of Panzers that seized Antwerp in a coup de main that caused the ultimate collapse!
Lack of Allied air really, really hurts. I mean really hurts. It's interesting that since I've started teaching for the Air Force, I dug more into the ugliness of French air doctrine. Being overly centralized didn't help, nor did French platforms that were inferior to the Luftwaffe's but that doctrine stuff was hard to overcome as it wasn't integrated into the mindset of the Army fight. I talk a lot about doctrine to students. Here we see that the effects of Allied doctrine means they fight on a crappier CRT. Now is this solely design for effect? Well I consider it more a design that mirrored reality. BITW is both a good study and will give you new insights into the France 40 Campaign. It also makes me realize how thin the odds seemed on some chances. Better yet - it was fun and the I seldom questioned the whys of design decisions. Politics and national will are also factored into the game here with the use of Shock Points. Everything that happens in a sense can raise or lower the possibility of a nation becoming paralyzed or simply collapsing. Nice effect without a huge tracking impact for players but again, that Rule 3.1.2.4. simply doesn't make any logical sense as noted earlier.
Phase II German Turn - The French are chomping at the bit, seeing an exposed and weak German flank. All their tanks are to the front - the fools don't support their infantry and buttress their defense. This will be shades of August 1918, we will methodically wear them down...(We found how very wrong this view was shortly)
CONCLUSION
I was blessed by the fact that Ty Bomba asked me to take an early copy for a spin around the block and give it a full work up without any expectations. Other than an ill-proofed Rule Book at first, I found the game system to be both smooth playing, relatively intuitive and full of game playing choices. Honestly folks, some nights I spent more time looking at the map and game board and pondering my operational and tactical moves, as the game sucked me into the cardboard reality of France 1940. Is the outcome more or less fixed? Well yes and no - less fixed than say France 1940. But here is the critical assessment - when I revisited my BITW replay we posted on FB, it brought back just how enjoyable the game was and how much it offered without overwhelming you. Happy BITWing folks and enjoy it as much as we did!
Churchill asked Sir Cyril Newall how German Panzers had broken through and taken out the logistical hub and main aerodomes for the RAF's forward positions in France. It is reported Newall is currently in ill health and that Dowding has stepped into his shoes. The British Army notes this was a small reconnaissance detachment that has slipped through the seams between the smashed Poles and French and has been dealt with...In other news, Home Guard members are asked to report over the next 24 hours to their depots.
Barry Kendall
United States
Lebanon
Pennsylvania
-
Yep, Smitty, sounds like France in '40 all right. Also sounds like with the historical depiction of Air on all sides, one really doesn't need much "shoehorning" a la "France '40" to get to historical results.
Nice to see the actual realities modeled in that sense.
Out of curiosity, remembering with considerable fondness AH "France '40," does Ty's game offer any "alternative history" options as F'40 did (for instance, investment in armor rather than Maginot concrete, etc.)?
Edit: sorry, saw your mention of Ty B and assumed he was the designer. I see from the BGG page that it's Joe Miranda.
Thanks for the review and the very good photos.
Paul Chernoff
I did my first run through of BITW. 2 turns and I am setting up for a new game. I got a few rules wrong and got one rule correction from Joseph Miranda (ignore the 3MP leaving ZOC rule when calculating supply and command control). The published errata answered most of the questions I posed a week ago.
Good review. I also thought of AH France 1940 while reading the rules. We have objective cards instead of the scenario cards. The Objective Cards are a more subtle and better approach. France 1940 was an early game with a mechanized movement phase, the first for AH. BITW improves on it by offering 3 possible movement/combat phases, which you can only take advantage of if you select the correct options, reinforcing the importance of doctrine.
Doctrine is clearest when playing the historical game. France's decision to treat tanks as infantry support is reflected by not being able to use the Combined Arms CRT and having to use the bloodier standard CRT or the probing CRT with its WWI type results. Under these circumstances armor + infantry does gain an advantage, encouraging the player to stack infantry corps with armored brigades, but it isn't the same as the Germans being able to use the Combined Arms CRT.
In answer to another question, the cards do allow for no Maginot line and having more French troops in return. France 1940 scenarios mostly varied the troops available, BITW is more changing game mechanics those some options change the counter mix.
One big problem with any France 1940 game is how do you get the Allies to play as stupid as the real generals? France 1940 simply suggests you try out the Allied strategy but you would never do this in a FTF game. GDW's 1940 requires allied counters to move to the NE on the first turn. BITW has a better solution which is to provide the allied units in northern Belgian to have 2 movement/combat phases and reward/punish them based on their ability to hold onto Antwerp or Brussels at the end of turns 3 and 4. So yes, committing to northern Belgium is stupid but the allies will gain many shock points, a bad thing, if they don't early in the game.
I expect BITW to have a lot more fun to replay than many other games.
Robert "Smitty" Smith
Paul:
I'm glad to see your play makes me realize mine wasn't wildly off. Game mechanics vs. counter mix...yeah that's an interesting toss-up isn't it which is of greater impact. I think in general this was playtested well - your thoughts?
Smitty
Robert "Smitty" Smith
Barry:
They are offered more as Paul notes below so well more in a doctrinal sense vs. pure force allocation though there is some of that but not the multiple cards.
Smitty
