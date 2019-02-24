|
Tankboy
United States
Haslet
Texas
The Game that started it all
I know. It's an Awesome Avatar.
OK, time to start transitioning from Starter Kit, and this Classic Scenario looks to be the generally accepted starting place. Read (and reread) rules for SAN, Human Waves, Fire Lanes, Spraying Fire and Bypass. Let’s see how badly I can muck it up.
At Start
The starting positions are pretty much set as far as what troops go into what building, but you have a little leeway as far as determining what floor (Level) you want them on, which is also new coming from Starter Kit. LOS in full ASL is still beyond my comprehension in regards to what you can see over from one building and blind hex’s behind another, so I’ll leave that for another session to give me fits.
On with the show!
Russian Turn 1
Prep Fire:
Russian MMG fails to cause any Damage to the German LMG Squad in J4.
Side Note: After watching that video on YouTube of this scenario’s Replay by CounterAttack, I opted not to start with the Human Wave on the first turn and used them to hopefully cause a little Damage first, which they did Aces. The German LMG Squad is Broken, the 9-1 Leader is Pinned, which his 3MC roll activated the Russian Sniper, which promptly landed on the First German LMG Squad that the Russian MMG failed to do damage on and Broke him. Fortuitous.
The remaining Russian Guards stack inflicts a 1MC which the German Squad rolls Boxcars, causing ELR and Step Loss/Break. Much better circumstances to start out with then in the aforementioned video.
The 1st Line Russians in the N4 Building form a FG and end up Breaking the MMG Squad in the L6 Building.
Movement Phase:
Looking at the map, I have a stack of Russian Guards and a 1st Line Squad to move. The 1st Line Squad could Assault Move into N3 for no harm or move into M4 and possibly suffer a 4 +1 shot and if they survive, return a 2 +3 shot in the AFPh. Not worth it at this stage, Assault Moves to N3.
Now the 3x Guards stack, by Assault Moving into the H3 Woods hex make a potent FG in the upcoming Advance Fire Phase, hoping to inflict a result on the 8-0/LMG Squad in J5….
Side Note: My original notes from here read - …with a 12 +3. If they miss and survive the German Turn intact, they could have a 16 +3 in the DFPh and then again in the following PFPh.
That would be incorrect, since they only have a Normal Fire Range of 2, so this shot would be halved.
Or, move all the way around in the back of the building and Advance into D4, possibly making for a wider front for the Human Wave.
I decide to Assault Move one Squad into H3 and move the other two back around the building in D3 to Advance into D4.
No Fire from the Germans
Defensive Fire Phase:
The German 8-0/LMG Squad, seeing an opportunity to delay the Human Wave, take a risky shot at the 3 Guards Stack in G4 with a 6 +3 shot.
Leader Led, so no Cowering and the LMG kept ROF. 1 Squad Pins, 1 Passes and the last Breaks.
LMG fires again, this time at H3.
REALLY?
NMC inflicted but passes.
3rd LMG shot misses and loses ROF.
9-2 stack goes after the Russian MMG in J2 (LOS just clears) with a 16 +1 and inflicts a PTC only, which Pins the MMG Squad.
All other German attacks miss.
Advancing Fire Phase:
Guards Squad hit 8-0/LMG Squad in J5 for PTC (see above, this should have been a Long Range shot, therefore a miss) but both pass the check.
Rout Phase:
All Broken German Squads Rout to Wooden building in H7
Advance Phase:
Guards Squads shift to have a 5 Row wide Human Wave set-up. Not sure how this is going to work out however.
Close Combat Phase:
N/A
German Half Turn 1
Rally Phase:
No one Rallies
Prep Fire Phase:
J5 8-0/LMG Squad inflicts a NMC on the 2 Squads in H3. 1st Squad passes with a 6, (SAN but doesn’t activate), 2nd MC is Snakes, which invokes HOB rule. A 6 is then rolled, with a +2 for being Russian = Battle Hardening, but Rulebook lookup seems to indicate nothing happens since the Russian Squad is already topped out.
Side note: Which means they then become Fanatic, which I totally missed.
K4 Squad inflicts a PTC on the 2 Russian Squads in M#, which both fail.
Movement Phase:
Germans move fresh troops behind the previously abandoned building in preparation to Advance back into it. German 8-1/HMG move to a better firing Position and will Advance into I7.
Defensive Fire Phase:
Russians inflict a 1MC on the 8-0/LMG Squad. 8-0 Passes, LMG Squad breaks and previously Broken LMG Squad passes. (Again, this should have been a Long Range shot instead)
Russians break their MMG.
Rout Phase:
All DM’d Squads stay in place.
Advance Phase:
Germans move back into Building, HMG gets a nice angle to the Left, Front and Right.
End of Turn 1. All Squads under 9-2, 8-1 and 8-0 are Broken with two Squads under the 8-0 DM’d as well.
Russian Turn 2
Rally Phase:
Russians fix their MMG and Rally their one Broken Squad. All Broken German Squads not under DM Rally.
Prep Fire Phase:
Well, I obviously didn’t account for that German 9-2 to come along Rally almost everything back to Good Order. Not only that, the Guards are now facing a 2nd LMG. The Plan was to have the Guards perform their Human Wave this turn, and then have the 1st Liners make a 2nd Human Wave in Turn 3 by having that MMG’s Leader move over to Direct it, but that now does not seem like a good idea. Think I will wait til Turn 3 and set both Human Waves off.
The 1st set of Guards break the German LMG Squad, but activates the German Sniper in doing so, which promptly heads over to that Russian 9-1 Leader (following the die-roll) and puts one in his head. No second Human Wave in this Scenario then. The Russian MMG Squad fails it LLMC and Breaks.
The rest of the Prep Fire is mostly ineffective, but manage to break the two LMG flanking Squads.
Movement Phase:
Time to take the Central Building. A 1st Line Squad head out into the street to take certain First Fire form the one German Squad that has a shot (I forgot about the Dash rule, which would have made this an Area Fire shot instead) which they take, rolling a 6 (SAN), becoming Final Fired, and activating the Sniper with a roll of 2. Russian Sniper heads over to the 8-1/LMG Squad, Random roll breaks the Squad.
The Russian now have a good chance of getting into the M7 Building, but being CX’d when I get there or Drawing HMG fire does not particularly impress me, so will stick with taking the K4 Building for now.
1st Squad makes into K4. 2nd Squad makes into K5 after passing a Residual FP attack of 1MC. The Pinned German Squad Final Fire’s for no Result but HMG fires at him and Pins him, but the stack of German Brokies he is now adjacent to go back under DM.
Remaining 1st Liner Squad opts for the 2 Resid path in K4, which fails to inflict a result, but they instead get Pinned by the German Squad (also Pinned) Final Protective Fire.
Defensive Fire Phase:
9-2 Stack inflicts a 2MC on the Broken MMG Squad, which fails and becomes a ½ Squad. 9-1/Squad inflicts an NMC on stack of 3 Guards, but all Pass.
Advance Fire Phase:
N/A
Rout Phase:
1 Russian Squad Routs back to Commissar. Broken German LMG Squad cannot get downstairs since the single stairwell is blocked. This is a predicament.
Side Note: I latter found out this is a form of encirclement and so should have been eliminated.
Both Broken LMG Squads have to Low Craw out of K4.
Advance Phase:
Russians on the bottom floor of M5 move out into the Street, 1st Floor troops move to the Bottom Floor. (don’t know why I didn’t move them to the street as well, they had enough MF to do so).
Majority of Guards also move out into the street (calculated Risk). The one Unpinned 1st Liner moves into Close Combat against the Pinned German Squad.
Close Combat:
Russians gain Ambush but fail to Capitalize on it. Melee.
German Turn 2:
Rally Phase:
MMG Squad Rallies and 1st Line Russians squeak by under the Commissars hard glare.
Prep Fire Phase:
German Prep Fire results in two Guards units and one 1st Liner Pinned and one 1st Liner DM’d.
Movement Phase:
MMG Squad move up to front of building in L6. Two Squads and LMG move to Advance into F6.
9-2 moves back to Aid the LMG Squad in the next Rally Phase.
Defensive Fire Phase:
All Guards fail to inflict any kind of Result, even at a 12 +1. A 1st Liner breaks the Squad in M7.
Advancing Fire:
No Results
Rout Phase:
8-0 Gathers up all DM’d Squads into K8.
Russian 1st Liner heads back to Commissar.
Advance Phase:
Germans add more Squads into the F6 building.
Close Combat:
Germans roll a 4 at 1:1 Odds, so kill the Russian Squad. The Russians then roll Boxcars, which means the Germans can Infiltrate. Which means what? Reading the Infiltrate Rule (11.22) should I have rolled for the Russian (Defender) first so I would then have the Option to Withdraw?
Russian Turn 3:
Think the Russian are now out of time and have to call for the Human Wave to commence.
Rally Phase:
Russian Half-Squad Rallies, Commissar scares the 1st Liners so bad they end up as Conscripts (they failed their Rally). Two German LMG Squads Rally under the 8-0.
Prep Fire Phase:
German Squad in J4 is pinned again. The 8-1 Leader is also Pinned and his MMG Squad Broken. The 9-1 has one of his Squads Broken and the other Pinned as well in G6.
Movement Phase:
Human Wave determined.
Looking at the Map, I’m not sure the Human Wave is even necessary at this point. Pretty sure the Central building will soon be under Russian Control and I just have to move into the M7 Building. However, I really want to see how this Human Wave mechanic turns out. So……..
D5 to E6
9-2 Leader/LMG 6 -4 shot, inflicts K/2, Reduced Squad passes 2MC, Full Squad Rolls 12, so ELR’s, Reduce and Breaks.
E5 to F5
LMG Squad fails to inflict a result
F4 to G5
LMG Squad will use Spraying Fire at G5 and H4 – so that’s 7 FP cut in half to 3.5, then doubled for being adjacent, 6FP -2 for the two Squads being attacked and a 2 Residual is placed in both G5 and H4, correct? This inflicts another K/2 Result, which the now ½ Squad and Full Squad fail the 2MC and break.
G4 into H4
The 10-2/2x Squads take a 2 -2 shot from the Residual, which inflicts a PTC, which all Pass.
Side Note: Human Wavers do not suffer any PTC results.
The LMG Squad Final Fires at 6 -2, inflicting a 1KIA. Random Roll determines the 10-2 bites the dust. Not Good! The two Squads Automatically Break.
H3 to I4
HMG opens up at 12 -3, yup, you guessed it, K/3 Result. ½ Squad fails but full Squad passes. HMG Final Fires, inflicting a K/2 this time, now there are two ½ Squads, the first broken one fails and is eliminated, while the new half squad breaks.
Question: Would the 2nd (Final Fire) shot incur the -2 DRM for FFNAM/FFMO?
The Pinned German Squad, not wanting to be left out, inflict a K/2 as well on the remaining Broken ½ Squad, and is therefore eliminated.
Sheesh, after just one Impulse consisting of 10 Guards Squads and a 10-2 Leader, only 6 ½ Squads are left with only 2 ½ able to continue on in the 2nd Impulse.
Thrilling but utterly devastating.
2nd Impulse.
E6 to F6
Half Squad moves into hex with German LMG Squad. I think I can Triple Pointblank Fire here. NMC inflicted , which the Russians roll Boxcars and are Eliminated. This leaves a 4 Resid in the hex.
F5 to F6 /G6
One full Squad from F5 moves to F6 and the other to G6. I think that’s Legal. The 4 Resid fails to inflict a result. FPF with TPBF fails to result and Breaks the LMG Squad from their failed NMC.
Human Wave ends after two Impulses.
Defensive Fire Phase:
N/A
Advancing Fire:
N/A
Rout Phase:
LMG Squad try to make it to the 9-2 but fails Interdiction by Pinning, which will then Eliminate him for Failure to Rout. DM’d German Squad in G6 Close Combat is Eliminated for Failure to Rout (No Rout path). MMG Squad Routs upstairs and back with the LMG Squad (I latter learn this was a grave mistake).
Side Note: I just learned here from JR Tracy that my Human Wave guys in CC can also use Advancing Fire.
Advance Phase:
Two 1st Line Squads Advance into Pinned Germans Hex in Central Building. Two Squads Advance into Pinned Leaders hex in M7 Building. Two Squads in the Street Advance into F5 Building into CC.
Close Combat Phase:
L6 – No Ambush – 9-1 Leader Eliminated
J4 – Pinned German Squad is Ambushed and Eliminated on a roll of 5(-1DRM) at 2:1.
H5 – Germans gain Ambush and Eliminate Guards on a roll of 3 (-1DRM)
G6 - No Ambush – Russian roll a 4 at 2:1 Eliminating the Germans, the Germans go after one Russian Squad at 1:2, rolling a 5 with a -1 Leader, so cause a Casualty before leaving the board.
German Half of Turn 3
Rally Phase:
Germans Rally 3 Squads. Russians are in sad shape with only the Commissar left as a Leader but at the far end of the Battle.
Prep Fire Phase:
9-2/LMG Squad Pins the 6-2-8 in F6. The 8-1/HMG Squad inflicts an NMC which Pins the ½ Squad but the Full Squad Snakes, and with an HOB role of 11 (which ends up 13 after +2 DRM) Auto Surrenders to the German LMG Squad. Thanks to JR Tracy once again for clarifying that process. Very Harsh indeed. One of the two Russian squads in L6 is also Pinned. That just leaves the LMG Squad up on Level one in L7 left to fire. However, as I stated earlier, I’m not up on the LOS rules in regards to seeing over building tops and blind hex’s and such, so I will leave it at that for now and assume they can see nothing, which I don’t think they can anyway.
Movement Phase:
N/A
Defensive Fire Phase:
Russians are able to Pin a German Squad.
Advance Fire Phase:
N/A
Rout Phase:
None
Advance Phase:
LMG Squad moves to a forward window. Not sure why I did this. Hindsight proves this a big mistake.
Close Combat:
None
Russian Turn 4
Rally Phase:
Russian Half Squad fails their attempt to possess the MMG. Germans fail to fix their LMG. Russians fail to Self Rally an 8 Morale Squad. Too bad the Commissar is way over there.
Prep Fire Phase:
The two Russian Squads in the street manage to Pin the German LMG Squad. Told you that would end up being a mistake. Russian half-Squad fires into H5 which contains the German LMG Squad and their newly acquired Prisoners and inflicts an NMC. The German Squad passes, the Prisoners do not, which apparently become a half-squad prisoner.
Movement Phase:
None
Defensive Fire Phase:
Only result is a Malfunctioned German LMG.
Advancing Fire Phase:
No results
Rout Phase:
None
Advance Phase:
½ Squad moves into CC with the LMG Squad and Prisoners in H5, the Two 1st Line Squads move upstairs of L6 to enter into CC with the LMG Squad there.
Close Combat Phase:
H5 – No Ambush (is there a DRM if Prisoners are involved?) Ends in Melee.
L6 – No Ambush, Russians attack at 2:1, Pinned LMG Squad attack one Squad at 1:2. Russian roll Snakes, eliminating the LMG Squad and end up creating an 8-0 Leader. Germans fail their roll. Adjacent Broken German MMG Squad is placed back under DM.
German half of Turn 4
Rally Phase:
Germans fix one of the LMG’s. Russian half Squad possesses their MMG and the dropped German LMG is picked up by one of the victorious 1st Line Squads. German MMG Squad fails its Rally.
Side note: That MMG Squad should have been eliminated some time ago for Failure to Rout.
Prep Fire:
German HMG Breaks and ELRs the Russian Squad in G6, so they won’t be able to reinforce the Russian ½ Squad currently in Melee.
3 Squads , two with LMG’s, Firegroup to break the Squad in J5. The 9-2 can now safely move around the side and into F3, the building originally held by the Russian Guards.
Movement Phase:
Which the 9-2 and Squad do, placing the 3 now adjacent Broken Guards Squad under back under DM, which will momentarily give the Germans control of the building once they Rout out in the upcoming Rout Phase.
Defensive Fire Phase:
Russians retaliate with a 30FP Firegroup at that adjacent German Squad in the Wooden building, causing them to Break. Russian MMG fires into Melee, but Cowers and fails a Result by 1.
Advance Fire Phase:
No Results.
Rout Phase:
LMG Squad moves back to 8-0 Leader hex.
I had written a question here in my notes regarding the Broken German MMG Squad, but I now know they should have eliminated some time ago for failure to Rout. In the future, I will try not to Rout up stairs in single stairway building, knowing now what a death trap it is.
Advance Phase:
German Squad moves up to take place of Broken LMG Squad.
Close Combat Phase:
Melee continues.
Russian Turn 5
Rally Phase:
Germans totally destroy the previously Malfed LMG. Russian fail to Self Rally a Squad. Sure could use that Commissar up North. German 8-0 Leader fails to Rally LMG Squad.
Prep Fire Phase:
Russian Fire Group Pins 8-0 Leader and Casualty reduces the already Broken LMG Squad for failing its MC.
Russian MMG inflicts a PTC on the Squads involved in a Melee, but both Squads Pass
Movement Phase:
None
Defensive Fire Phase:
9-2/Squad Casualty reduces a Guards Squad. Fire Group in K7 inflicts an ELR on the Bottom Floor Russian Squad in L6.
Advancing Fire Phase:
None
Rout Phase:
Recently ELR’d to Conscripts Rout back to Commissar. Good Luck with that! The Broken Russian Guards under the eye of the 9-2 Leader head out of the Forest hex and into the Wooden building Out of Line of Sight.
Advance Phase:
Russians advance back down the stairs at L6, but I don’t think this is necessary since I believe the Germans now have to evict the Russians out of the building completely in order to have back under their Control, so that’s not likely to happen in the time left..
Close Combat Phase:
Russians roll an 11, Germans roll a 3. Russians Eliminated.
German half of Turn 5
Rally Phase:
German LMG Squad fails to Rally again, Russian Conscripts just able to Rally with a roll of 7.
Prep Fire Phase:
German HMG fails to Break MMG. Fire Group in K7 building inflicts a 1MC on the Russian 8-0 Stack. 8-0 ELR’s to a 7-0, one Squad Breaks while the LMG Squad gets Pinned from LLTC.
Movement Phase:
9-2/Squad move to F4. German LMG Squad moves into Stairwell hex, placing the Russian Squad back under DM.
Defensive Fire Phase:
Russian MMG fires at German HMG for no result. Russian Squad fires at German 8-0 Stack, inflicting an NMC, breaking the LMG Squad but Activating the German Sniper, which reduces a Broken Russian Squad to a half Squad.
Advancing Fire Phase:
No Results
Rout Phase:
Russian Squad runs back to Commissar, German Low Craw out of Wooden building. The Russian Squad in Level of F6 is eliminated for Failure to Rout with not being able to Rout out of the building with a single stairwell. Would have had better luck low crawling out into the street instead of going upstairs.
I had a different set of circumstances which eliminated him all the same. My original thought process (which was wrong) was that Russian Squad couldn’t Rout to G6 since that would put it closer to the HMG Squad, which it could see, and once he moved to F5, the 9-2/Squad would then be adjacent, thereby Eliminating him for Failure to Rout. Rule 11.22 was pointed out by Perry as being the relevant rule. Thanks Perry.
Advance Phase:
German Squad Advances into L7 with the Pinned Russians.
Close Combat:
L7 – No Ambush – Results in Melee
Final Positions
Dead Pile
So, the end result. The Russians failed to take that building with the Human Wave, so with that being the case, the Russians ended up taking two buildings from the Germans, the Central one and the Southeast one, but they lost one of their own. With most of the Russians still on board being Broken, they most certainly do not have a 3:1 ration of Unbroken Squads compared to the Germans remaining on board. Germans hang on for the Win.
Just now Reread the SSR as I was taking down the Scenario. Never once checked for a Weather Change. Ooops!
Well, that was quite exciting (and sometimes excruciating with those horrific rolls) as my first Full ASL solo venture. I was really hoping to pull off a double Human Wave, but my Russian Leader getting capped like that in turn 2, well, thems the breaks! Multiple rules violations of course, but hopefully I have at least a few of those figured out now.
Anyone care to point out others, provided anyone reads this monstrosity, I would be most appreciative.
Next up, Scenario B: The Tractor Works. Won’t be able to actually start it until late March though, since were going on Vacation for a couple weeks, but I’ll be bringing my Pocket Edition Rulebook with me, so hopefully I can hammer out some of these rules mistakes while I’m way.
Gordon Watson
United Kingdom
Banstead
Surrey - United Kingdom
ASL - other tactical wargames call it Sir.
Beneath this mask there is an idea.....and ideas are bulletproof.
One of the great ASL (and SL) scenarios. A while back I did the full 'Streets of Stalingrad' (i.e. Guards Counter Attack + Tractor Works) and did an enlarged board for the purpose - it really helped, double sized hexes meant no stacking -
The Guards Counterattack side of things.
Tankboy
United States
Haslet
Texas
The Game that started it all
I know. It's an Awesome Avatar.
Rules I forgot or didn't know of:
Forgot about Concealment, although I'm not sure it would have been much of a factor in this small area scenario.
Forgot about being able to Deploy at the beginning. That may have come in handy.
Didn't know there is a Firepower reduction for attacking when guarding Prisoners.
To be continued....
Philip von Doomula
United States
Hermon
ME
"Life before death, strength before weakness, journey before destination."
I got in everyone's hostile little face. Yes, these are wooden cubes from boardgaming. Yes, I'm comfortable with that. I am enlightened.
Fly by Night wrote:
Forgot about being able to Deploy at the beginning. That may have come in handy.
Russians can't deploy so this would have only affected the Germans.
Tankboy
United States
Haslet
Texas
The Game that started it all
I know. It's an Awesome Avatar.
To be continued..
Quarashi wrote:
Fly by Night wrote:
Forgot about being able to Deploy at the beginning. That may have come in handy.
Russians can't deploy so this would have only affected the Germans.
See what I mean?
Al Cannamore
United States
Eagle River
Alaska
Just enjoyed your AAR with a hot cup of tea this morning. Very enjoyable read. Thank you! This is indeed a classic that has stood the test of time. I come back to it often when I haven't played for while.
-
Al Cannamore
United States
Eagle River
Alaska
Fly by Night wrote:
Rules I forgot or didn't know of:
Didn't know there is a Firepower reduction for attacking when guarding Prisoners.
To be continued....
A20.52
Tankboy
United States
Haslet
Texas
The Game that started it all
I know. It's an Awesome Avatar.
BigAl737 wrote:
Fly by Night wrote:
Rules I forgot or didn't know of:
Didn't know there is a Firepower reduction for attacking when guarding Prisoners.
To be continued....
A20.52
Ah, so Guarding Units can only fire in CC, not Prepfire. So noted, thanks.
Philip von Doomula
United States
Hermon
ME
"Life before death, strength before weakness, journey before destination."
I got in everyone's hostile little face. Yes, these are wooden cubes from boardgaming. Yes, I'm comfortable with that. I am enlightened.
Fly by Night wrote:
BigAl737 wrote:
Fly by Night wrote:
Rules I forgot or didn't know of:
Didn't know there is a Firepower reduction for attacking when guarding Prisoners.
To be continued....
A20.52
Ah, so Guarding Units can only fire in CC, not Prepfire. So noted, thanks.
Quote:
20.52 GUARD FP: A Guard whose US# is < the total US# of its prisoners may not attack any unit other than its prisoners except in CC and may not use a SW, Interdict, or Kindle. A Guard's FP is halved for attack (but not defense) purposes when attacking non-prisoners in CC .
The less than is the key here. If the guards US# equals the prisoners US# there is no restrictions.
The half FP restrict only applies to CC.
-
Tankboy
United States
Haslet
Texas
The Game that started it all
I know. It's an Awesome Avatar.
So a full Squad (US# 3) is guarding a full Squad of Prisoners, so the US# is equal so the Guarding Squad can attack at full FP and use SW's? But if say a another Half Squad becomes aPrisoner, then the half FP takes affect and only useable in CC, Correct?
Craig Benn
United Kingdom
Michalxo wrote:
Also, Germans have some panzerfausts, right?
When I solo-played this one, I did not know about them. They might help a bit probably. (never shot out of any so far).
Not in 1942. Start in September 1943 I think although that might be just the early Pfk version which is by SSR only. No rule book handy.
Guards attack is okay but showing it's age a bit. Lots of better scenarios but for the oldsters it has a nostalgia hit...
ian morris
United Kingdom
Birmingham
West Mids
Nice AAR. Couple of things : you can’t advance downstairs and into the street in the Advance Phase, just downstairs. And when the 10-2 got killed, the squads with him needed to take a Leader Loss Morale Check with a +2 DRM I believe.
Think the Russians could have won if the Guards had Advanced into the street in the APh of turn 1. It would have been a ballsy German move to reoccupy the F3 building in the face of that Guards firepower.
Philip von Doomula
United States
Hermon
ME
"Life before death, strength before weakness, journey before destination."
I got in everyone's hostile little face. Yes, these are wooden cubes from boardgaming. Yes, I'm comfortable with that. I am enlightened.
Fly by Night wrote:
So a full Squad (US# 3) is guarding a full Squad of Prisoners, so the US# is equal so the Guarding Squad can attack at full FP and use SW's? But if say a another Half Squad becomes aPrisoner, then the half FP takes affect and only useable in CC, Correct?
That's how I read it but I was have to defer to a more seasoned Grognard. I almost always take No Quarter so I don't have to deal with prisoners.
Tankboy
United States
Haslet
Texas
The Game that started it all
I know. It's an Awesome Avatar.
gamer72 wrote:
Nice AAR. Couple of things : you can’t advance downstairs and into the street in the Advance Phase, just downstairs. And when the 10-2 got killed, the squads with him needed to take a Leader Loss Morale Check with a +2 DRM I believe.
Think the Russians could have won if the Guards had Advanced into the street in the APh of turn 1. It would have been a ballsy German move to reoccupy the F3 building in the face of that Guards firepower.
Doh! Totally overlooked the Leader Loss rolls. No excuses on that score. I think I was referring to moving those first Line troops down to the first floor in the Movement Phase with an Assault Move and the out to the street with the Advancing Phase. Missed opportunity. Lots of those, all the time.
I thought about moving those Guards out into the street, but chickened out thinking it was too dangerous to do so. I'll be playing this scenario again in Streets of Stalingrad after I get the The Tractor Works under my belt.
Tankboy
United States
Haslet
Texas
The Game that started it all
I know. It's an Awesome Avatar.
Just reread Human Wave rules. Human Wave participants are LAX until end of Turn, which means that would have had an effect on Ambush and Close Combat.
Think we're coming up on a hundred different things I missed and/or forgot
Jeffrey D Myers
United States
Albuquerque
New Mexico
FYI, don't make an ambush roll unless the defender is concealed or if a Russian _advanced_ into close combat (as opposed to having moved in during the HW).
-
Tankboy
United States
Haslet
Texas
The Game that started it all
I know. It's an Awesome Avatar.
peacmyer wrote:
FYI, don't make an ambush roll unless the defender is concealed or if a Russian _advanced_ into close combat (as opposed to having moved in during the HW).
Ah jeez, seriously? I'm going to wear this Pocket edition out with all the page flipping.
Rick Jenkins
United States
Converse
Texas
domus_ludorum wrote:
One of the great ASL (and SL) scenarios. A while back I did the full 'Streets of Stalingrad' (i.e. Guards Counter Attack + Tractor Works) and did an enlarged board for the purpose - it really helped, double sized hexes meant no stacking -
How did you go about enlarging the board? I'd like to do that!
Pierce Ostrander
United States
Albuquerque
New Mexico
Dubarnik wrote:
How did you go about enlarging the board? I'd like to do that!
https://www.boardgamegeek.com/image/1276631/advanced-squad-l...
Jeffrey D Myers
United States
Albuquerque
New Mexico
"Always rely upon a happy mind alone." Geshe Chekhawa.
Fly by Night wrote:
peacmyer wrote:
FYI, don't make an ambush roll unless the defender is concealed or if a Russian _advanced_ into close combat (as opposed to having moved in during the HW).
Ah jeez, seriously? I'm going to wear this Pocket edition out with all the page flipping.
Something that helped me a lot was watching the rules questions at GameSquad Forums. Have over the years corrected a number of rules errors (e.g., you lose small mortar acquisition counters if the MMC possessing it fires its inherent firepower).
Chris McDonald
United States
Louisville
Colorado
Thanks for the report. I just finished soloing this scenario as well, doing a turn or half a turn every night, trying to relearn the ASL rules after some years absence. My outcome was quite different, with a convincing Soviet victory.
Those 6-2-8 squads are nasty at close quarters, and they had some good luck too (the Germans broke multiple machine guns and rolled a 6 on every repair attempt, and had their SAN reduced to 4 in the first turn due to Soviet sniper activity).
I'm sure I made plenty of rules mistakes, and I wasn't so diligent about recording what I've done so others can find them. I know I forgot to apply MG CAs (but I don't think it mattered too much), forgot to check for SW destruction during CC, forgot about dashing, forgot to set up fire lanes even when it would have been very useful.
I only have the Rat Pocket Charts, since the ASLRB is currently unavailable, and I really wished the player aids had some more quick references to avoid having to dig in the rules for things like what DRs trigger sniper checks, a dr chart for SW recovery, and the meaning of the various IFT results (seems like a no-brainer, can't believe it isn't there!) Not sure if the actual charts are any better.
But it was a lot of fun.
