Alexander Lofgren



Greetings! This is a solo C.1 game that I played recently. I was playing around with the possibility of a strong Fascist-Soviet alliance and was highly entertained by the result.
1933-34: Peacetime
Germany and the USSR rearm and expand their spheres of influence into Sweden and Bulgaria respectively. Additionally, Japan takes Hebei; convincing the US to support the Chinese with aid in Guangdong and Jiangsu. This only agitates the Japanese who proceed to form alliances with various warlords across northern China. The UK and France attempt to form an alliance to help counter the rising threats around the globe, but talks break down. Other events in Europe involve a civil war erupting in Benelux and the relative inactivity of the Italians; who seek to avoid provoking the European democracies further.
Democracies: 6
Fascists: 8
Communists: 2
1935-36: Rising Tensions
The USSR adopts a posture of collective security to build up buffer states in Europe. However, their efforts to ally with Romania are as of yet fruitless. France finishes a system of fortifications protecting Paris just as Germany introduces dedicated air and armor formations to its military. The Italian fascists try to follow by rearming but are foiled by Italy’s small industrial base. Czechoslovakia and Yugoslavia attempt to distance themselves from Western politics by forming an alliance termed “The Little Entente.” However, this only serves to heighten tensions throughout Europe as the democratic power base starts to crumble. The final events of these years see Germany and Japan mass troops on the Polish and Jiangsu borders respectively.
Democracies: 4
Fascists: 10
Communists: 1
1937-38: Rumblings of War
The British parliament pushes for a more aggressive policy to contain Germany but pay the price in public support. All this changes once word breaks that Germany has mobilized; rupturing the fragile status quo. France and Britain ally in response. Germany invades Poland, sending tensions through the roof. In response, the Soviets form an alliance with Rumania and garrison the country after a failed German attack. The Japanese manage to take both Jiangsu and Guangdong, despite not even mobilizing yet. The US responds by cutting off trade relations and beginning rearmament. In Europe, the unstable situation continues with Italy and France starting to rearm. The Soviet Union mobilizes and occupies the Persian oil fields. Soviet attempts to similarly occupy Iraq are a failure with the red army being driven back with heavy losses. Japanese aggression in Asia continues with their abrogation of the Washington Naval Treaty and subsequent occupation of the island of Hainan. However, they fail to take Java; which places itself under Soviet control and is garrisoned. The US deploys troops to the Philippines and forms an alliance with New Guinea.
Democracies: 3
Fascists: 13
Communists: 4
1939-40: A World at War
1939 begins with the signing of the much publicized “Soviet-Fascist Non-Aggression Pact.” The terms are as follows:
Quote:
Soviet-Fascist Non-Aggression Pact of 1939
The Soviets must:
- Move all its forces out of Java at its next home front reorganization.
- Abandon any unsanctioned action against Fascist-held territory
In exchange, the Fascists will:
- Not declare war on the Soviet Union
- Recognize Soviet claims to Rumania, the non-Fascist Balkans, and the
Middle East
In addition, both sides agree:
- That Poland and the Baltic States shall be demilitarized with Germany
maintaining control of Poland.
Many years after the war, a secret clause to the above agreement came to light. In addendum to the final section, it reads:
- That war shall be pursued against the Western powers: namely France,
Britain, and any of their allies.
Italy mobilizes and Germany successfully invades Denmark and Benelux. Britain and France mobilize in response. Germany responds by declaring war on France and the UK with a successful invasion into Lorraine: a move that negatively affects French morale. The UK reacts by deploying the BEF to France and the Royal Navy to the North Sea. Germany commits entirely to the war effort and pounds Paris’s defences with relentless attacks. Finally, despite BEF reinforcement, Paris falls in a disaster for the allied democracies. France stays in the war after this defeat, though barely.
The Allies get another shock when the USSR declares war and successfully invades India. A light Soviet garrison allows nationalists to quickly throw off Soviet control. The USSR only regains control after many losses and committing to a policy of total war. Their forces in the Middle East are whittled down from successive campaigns in Turkey, Syria, and Iraq.
After bitter fighting in Brittany, the Germans induce the French to surrender. The BEF forces in Provence, as of yet unscathed, take control of the region; but they are soon surrounded and surrender to the Germans. These German successes prompt the Japanese to enter the Fascist alliance and the war. This does not go unnoticed by the US; who quickly mobilizes, passes Lend-lease, and (after some pressure from the British) allies with the UK; entering the war. The final actions of 1940 are the Japanese and German blockades of the Philippines and UK respectively.
Democracies: -7
Fascists: 19
Communists: 7
1941-42: D-DAY I
The British successfully break the German blockade, allowing the US to deploy what forces it has on hand to the British Isles. However the Soviets soon deal a great blow to the Allies when they take Iraq and Jordan before wiping out the British forces in Egypt. The rest of 1941 sees the Fascists work to harden Europe against Democratic assault. The Battle of the Atlantic effectively ends when the US occupies Iceland with a carrier group. The Battle of Britain ends with heavy losses to both sides. After going to total war, the US lands in Brittany with two tanks. These are soon destroyed by heavy German counterattacks. At the end of 1942 and after another two tries, the US manages to land in Brittany and break out to Provence. Meanwhile, the Soviets have invaded their way through the Baltics (with Fascist approval) and are sitting in denmark with two tanks and a carrier group.
Democracies: -7
Fascists: 15
Communists: 13
1943-44: Disaster in the West
Despite lacking armor superiority, the US forces in Brittany push the German tanks out of Paris. However, the Germans counterattack and take back Paris and Brittany, eliminating the US tanks there. The British double tank army successfully lands in Brittany, allowing the US to reinforce Provence with infantry. The Soviets attack the Royal Navy in the North Sea, successfully sinking the British carriers before being forced back. America attempts to take Lombardy from Provence, but is driven back.The American carriers are also sunk when the US attempts an attack against the Soviet carriers in Denmark. The UK manages to push the Germans out of Paris again. Disaster strikes when the Soviets manage to both take the North Sea and successfully invade London; despite American reinforcement. Despite the Soviets inflicting heavy losses, the American troops defending Scotland are reinforced and eventually drive the Soviets into the sea, liberating London. Meanwhile, the Japanese take Queensland after expanding through the South Pacific. Germany eventually succeeds in driving the Allies from France; which it begins to re-harden with Italian help. Towards the end of the turn, the Fascist-Soviet Pact begins to break down after Germany and Italy deploy forces into Poland in response to a similar Soviet buildup in Siberia. The Soviets respond by taking Japanese Mongolia.
Democracies: -13
Fascists: 21
Communists: 15
1945-46: A War to Remember
Allied landings in Brittany are repulsed by German and Italian defenses. The Soviets take more of Japanese-held territory and move their fleet out of the North Sea, effectively ending any cooperative effort against the Democracies. Germany responds by building up the forces in Poland and taking North Africa with diplomacy. The Soviets deploy tanks to the Balkans and take Greece and Italian Albania. The US meanwhile is able to build the A-Bomb, though it has no strategic bombers due to German air raids. The Allies do manage to land in Paris; though they lose armor equity to German counter-attacks. Still, they manage to greatly reduce forces in Benelux and take Lorraine by the end of the turn. War breaks out between the Fascists and Communists with a surprise attack by Japan on the Soviet tanks in Mongolia. The attack drives the Red Army back to Siberia but inflicts no losses. Germany and Italy take USSR home territories, but these are eventually recaptured and the Fascists are driven back to Silesia, losing Poland in the process.
Democracies: -9
Fascists: 17
Communists: 19
Aftermath:
Historians deem the USSR the victor of the Second World War. It and the Fascist powers would go on to be locked in a cold war for many decades afterwards. Debate rages about how the war might of panned out if things had gone differently. Some argue that the Allied Democracies should have focused their efforts against Italy or Japan instead of throwing themselves against Germany. Others wonder if the Fascists should have invaded the USSR sooner than they did. However, they all agree that this was the greatest, most terrible war that humanity has ever faced.
I happy to answer any questions you may have. Thanks for reading this far.


Adam Ruzzo




Great Writeup! This kind of crazy ahistorical game is one of the reasons I love this system.
Sounds like Germany/Japan should have backstabbed USSR first. They waited too long!
Quote:
The final actions of 1940 are the Japanese and German blockades of the Philippines and UK respectively.
How did you successfully blockade the Philippines? Once the US allies with the UK this becomes almost impossible to cut the LOC to the philippines (unless you take New Guinea and Java was Soviet?). Unless you mean that you blockaded any further troops from getting to the Philippines?


Scott Muldoon (silentdibs)




Thanks for sharing your war story!
How did the Soviets garrison Java? They shouldn't have the ports to make that naval movement. Or is it just narrative embellishment?


Adam Ruzzo




sdiberar wrote:
Thanks for sharing your war story!
How did the Soviets garrison Java? They shouldn't have the ports to make that naval movement. Or is it just narrative embellishment?
Java is only 3 sea areas away from Vladivostok (Maritime Territory). Seems like it would be legal to garrison through there?
Scott Muldoon (silentdibs)




Ah, good point - I was thinking about moving actual fleets, but an army could naval move from the Maritime Territory under those conditions, yes.
You wouldn't think I just spent a week writing about Cataclysm rules @_@


Alexander Lofgren



Bridger wrote:
Sounds like Germany/Japan should have backstabbed USSR first. They waited too long!
Yea. The reason they didn't was because America still had plenty of offensives in the cup and Germany wasn't too keen on fighting a two front war just yet. In fact, Germany reserved an offensive right before the final crisis counter was drawn. If they had played it, they might have found a way to conquer enough territory to win.
Bridger wrote:
How did you successfully blockade the Philippines? Once the US allies with the UK this becomes almost impossible to cut the LOC to the philippines (unless you take New Guinea and Java was Soviet?). Unless you mean that you blockaded any further troops from getting to the Philippines?
The Japanese parked carriers in truk and the base in New Hebrides. They also took the airbase between those naval bases and placed a strategic air there.
Adam Ruzzo




Ah, yup, that will do it (though it is very fragile, as the carriers can't support each other).
Alexander Lofgren



Yea, Japan eventuality got a better blockade with subs. They weren't worried too much about America because of the big threat posed by the Soviets and Fascists in Europe.
