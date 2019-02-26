Quartez wrote:

Course and speed can be changed while using the periscope, and all manoeuvre buttons are available while using the hydrophone, so there was never really a time where we wanted to stop using them, do something else with the app, and then go back. When it comes to the deck gun, we used the binoculars to get into position, then only manned it once we were well within firing range.



Hope that helps, and have fun!