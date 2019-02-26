|
-
Matt Dean
United Kingdom
Wakefield
West Yorkshire
-
After a couple of training sessions, my wife and I decided to have a go at the first mission on normal difficulty - I took Captain/Navigator and she played as Engineer and First Officer.
Following the mission orders, we set course for the AF sector in the north. 6 observers were sent to the bridge, 3 of the Navigator's sailors and 3 of the Captain's (who immediately smoked to get rid of the extra activation). The Engineer was able to commence three of the four maintenance tasks by using the Chief and a card on the diesel engines (which required 3 icons), an engineer and a card on the electric engines, and the remaining two engineers on the ballast tanks. The cook then whipped up some wurst with bread for the men to enjoy later. Even though the Captain had no orders left, due to the truncated first watch and the ability to go into high alert, we felt confident it wouldn't be a problem.
At 11.10am, just over two hours into the mission, a contact was spotted approximately 5NM directly ahead of us. After waiting patiently for several minutes, we concluded that this was a lone ship, so high alert was called and we set an intercept course. As we closed in, the First Officer was able to confirm it as an enemy merchant ship, probably unarmed, so the order was made to man the deck gun and open fire once in range. Despite changing to an evasive course, the merchant was sunk in short order. Following a short celebration, we returned to our original course before the watch changed and fresh sailors took over, with the Captain's men once again compensated for their observation duties with a box of cigarettes.
The next watch was mostly uneventful. A radio message came from HQ warning us to stay clear of a destroyer group off the coast of Scotland, and the final of the four initial maintenance tasks was completed. The watch changed again at 6pm, and the app checked to see if we had eaten. 4 more maintenance tasks followed and somewhat fortuitously the crew were in position to immediately attempt three of them again. The final maintenance task was the deck gun, and we figured sinking one merchant with it already was a decent return so fully intended to leave it to break.
At 9pm, another contact was spotted, nearer this time due to it being night, around 3.5NM ahead of us, closing, on a course of 202. Again, we waited to see if there were others. Shortly after, another contact, then another. Our first convoy! From the information the observers were giving us (the First Officer was struggling to see the contacts in the binoculars) it appeared the first ship was quite far ahead of the other two. This led me to guess the first ship was likely an escort. We changed course to match theirs, and then, after a quick bit of trigonometry, we dived to periscope depth. The hydrophone was manned to check the status of the contacts, then the crew went into high alert. A 90deg turn was ordered so we would be hitting their broadside and then a change to ahead slow for twenty minutes before stopping in what I had calculated to be good firing position. The fore tubes were all flooded and we put the periscope up to what I hoped would be the view of two merchants beginning to cross our bow. Unfortunately that wasn't quite the case. The first contact was indeed an escort, and was well out of the firing arc, but the second contact, a juicy looking large merchant vessel was almost out of the firing arc too. (I realised afterwards I had based my calculations on contact 3, which was more or less where I wanted it, and not contact 2). Hastily, the TDC was used to generate firing solutions on both merchants, two fish each, and then the torpedoes were fired. We immediately changed course back to the north, speed to ahead slow, and depth to 200 (another mistake perhaps) to try and avoid the destroyer's sonar. Moments later, 4 explosions were heard, and both merchants were headed to the murky depths. The hydrophone operator also reported the destroyer had sped up and was coming straight at us. Tension mounted as the range counted down and the pings of the escort's active sonar began, then relief ensued as it released its depth charges a good 300m away from us.
We spent the next 10 minutes tracking the escort on the hydrophone, angrily circling, seeking the destructor of the ships under its protection. There were no more pings, and it really seemed they had no idea where we were. Naturally feeling confident, we began to plan our next move once the destroyer had given up and we could surface. However, diving that deep has consequences. First, a toxic leak occurred in the electrical engine section, poisoning one of the engineers there, then there was a lighting failure in the diesel engines. After another toxic leak, and a fistfight amongst the crew, I decided staying at 200 was too dangerous and ordered a change to 160. Distracted by all the failures, we'd lost track of the destroyer, and were alarmed when it was only 1.5NM away and closing. Alas, we had come up more or less just as the escort' s search pattern was about to go over us, and sure enough it stopped turning, slowed down, and came straight at us. As soon as the active sonar pings began, I ordered a 90deg course change and a return to 200m. The order track was empty and we were getting dangerously low on morale. Once again, depth charges were reported in the water, but they missed us by a fair distance. We listened on the hydrophone for the escort and it seemed it'd lost us again as it went back to speedily circling. Then, disaster. A hull breach in section 5. Mobilization, then a repair order and we were at morale 4, and another card which thankfully wasn't that bad (having to activate a pentagon sailor). The hull breach was fixed before time ran out, but I felt we could not survive down there for much longer, so we rose to 160 again and hoped for luck against the destroyer. After a few tense minutes, the hydrophone operator reported the welcome news that the escort had returned to its original course and was speeding away from us. We waited for watch change and then resurfaced the boat to vent all the toxic gas.
It was at this point that we ended the mission due to running out of gaming time, but also it seemed plausible that the U-Boat would have returned to port to patch up both the vessel and the crew after such a close brush with death (then again, probably not). 3 ships totaling 12000 tonnes sunk and a C grade. Not bad for a first attempt, but with room for improvement.
I like this game.
-
-
-
Stefan Sasse
Germany
Waiblingen
Baden-Württemberg
-
Very suspenseful report, thanks!
-
-
-
-
Nice write up!
I dont‘t understand how you Could Place so many orders/Mobilize and activate so many sailors. A lot of action in this mission.
-
-
-
Matt Dean
United Kingdom
Wakefield
West Yorkshire
-
Thanks!
We were playing with the initial release of the app, with the rule that under High Alert you only activated one sailor when changing course or depth. Also, sailors with less useful specializations for the situation (mainly the Navigator's men when submerged) were stationed in either the Control Room or E-Motor Room to help out by double activating. Even so, the crew were shattered by the end, especially the engineers and helmsmen.
-
-
-
-
Great write up - got our first 4-player mission tomorrow.
How are you playing the Hydrophone rules? I can’t see anywhere in the rules how many times you can use it per order. Is it like the observers in that one Oder and activation allows continuous use of it until you need to activate for something else (or surface) or does every time you need to check it cost an order?
Same for the guns and periscope too I guess? It’s not very clear in the rule books about how long those orders last for.
-
-
-
Matt Dean
United Kingdom
Wakefield
West Yorkshire
-
Course and speed can be changed while using the periscope, and all manoeuvre buttons are available while using the hydrophone, so there was never really a time where we wanted to stop using them, do something else with the app, and then go back. When it comes to the deck gun, we used the binoculars to get into position, then only manned it once we were well within firing range.
Hope that helps, and have fun!
-
-
-
-
Thank you very much for the great AAR! I'm pleased to see that someone has actually found out (or read the tactical guide!) and used the observers as help while submerged - well done
-
-
-
-
Quartez wrote:
Course and speed can be changed while using the periscope, and all manoeuvre buttons are available while using the hydrophone, so there was never really a time where we wanted to stop using them, do something else with the app, and then go back. When it comes to the deck gun, we used the binoculars to get into position, then only manned it once we were well within firing range.
Hope that helps, and have fun!
So you change periscope and hydrophone multiple Times without an activation? Isn‘t it a activation each Time plus an activation of the TDC if you want to attac? And so forth an so on?
Calculating course, angle etc. per persikope is difficult...
What do you mean with „... do something else with the App“?
Calculating an approach with binoculars to Fire the deck gun makes sense, cause there is no fire angle for Torpedos to take into consideration..
-
-
-
Matt Dean
United Kingdom
Wakefield
West Yorkshire
-
I will go through step by step what we did, since after all it was our first proper mission and it's entirely possible we made a mistake.
3 contacts were spotted about 4NM North of us on a course of 202. I ordered a course change to 202 and then we dived. One activation went on the hydrophone operator so we could check if there were any more contacts further away. After doing a quick estimate of how far apart our parallel courses were on a bit of paper, still in the hydrophone screen on the app, we changed course to 292 and speed to ahead slow, activating the relevant sailors (now under high alert). We then fast forwarded 10 minutes and activated the Captain to look through the periscope. Seeing the merchants weren't where I thought they'd be, we quickly scrambled an attack together, activating to flood tubes, man the TDC, then fired torpedoes. Immediately, before the torps had even got half way to target, we activated to change depth to 200, course to 0, and speed to ahead slow. The hydrophone operator then got his second activation so we could listen for the inevitable destroyer attack. While we were under attack, we never left the hydrophone screen, and constantly tracked the destroyer as it circled. While in the hydrophone screen we were able to change depth and course, and the damage information for being past critical all popped up.
The only reasons I can see for leaving the hydrophone when submerged past periscope depth is to check routine maintenance or battery level.
-
-
-
-
... which should be done before you even begin the approach so that you don't need to worry about it later
That was some good captaining and I guess that's how Matt managed to pull it off, not because he messed up the rules or cheated (as someone has implied).
BTW, has anybody tried a surface attack at night time yet?
-
-
-
-
Looking at the replies I suspect the way to play Hydrophone (abd similar) orders/activations is that as long as you don’t leave the screen then you can continue doing the order as long as you like.
-
-
-
-
Regarding number of activations per order, the APP ask whether the crew is in place for every action that requires an order to be used.
-
-
|