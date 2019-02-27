Combined Game TTWW: NATO Advance To The Rear

|
NATO: Advance To The Rear
On a cool clear long weekend in the Lake District GDW The Third World War was played out with all four games put together. A one in a lifetime accomplishment for myself.
Friday Noon:
All 3 players (2 NATO (Colin and Paul) and 1 PACT (Jim)) arrived and started to set up the game to include all of the maps. A U-Shape table arrangement allowed Norway, Central Europe and Southern maps to be made availed to Jim to get around. The Persian Gulf 4 Maps were put beside Southern Map. An extra piece of map had been prepared to fit between Central and Southern which we took away after day 1.
All the diplomacy chits had been drawn NATO were allowed to see which neutral country could go either way.
The 2nd PACT General, we believed, did not attend due to interference by behind the lines SAS teams (well his bike broke down on his way to the event).
It was agreed that we would play until the Saturday evening which would allow us time to pack all away and allow us to play other games on the Sunday.
Friday Noon till Friday Night: The Pre-War Turns:
The game started off with the Diplomacy Game: This involved both sides playing their diplomacy cards, slowly bringing in more countries until one player or the other went to “General Mobilization”
Syria was the first country to swing to the Soviets, Israel went to NATO allowing the Soviets to Mobilize their Southern Military Districts since a Middle East Crisis had been declared (i.e once a country allied to either side). Slowly the Iranian Communists, Tudeh, Mujahideen, Kurds and the Islamic Government sided with the Soviets. Jordon, Saudi Arabia joined Israel to NATO.
The Centrist Government and Iranian Army sided with NATO and a very large number of units rebelled (very good dice roles). In this regards this is when the first fighting started between the Rebels and IRG. It was a shame that with the large amount of rebel units around Tehran that they were unable to take the capital (very bad dice rolls !).
Iranian southern ports started to change to NATO which eventually allowed the RDF (more of them later) and Saudi units to land.
Have to mention that Oman and Iraq stayed neutral throughout the game which did hamper NATO slightly (PACT also did not attack UAE or Kuwait).
Once Invade/Intervention cards were played the very low proficiency units of these countries started to die off very quickly. The Jordanians destroyed the Syrian units and the main Soviet units did well against the Turk units in the north.
The Soviets finally declared war and turn 0 was declared. This allowed NATO to allow forward movement in Germany and Norwegian early reaction. Approx. 50% of units were allowed to move and this, at least allowed a semblance of a defence for the future.
As Friday evening was coming to an end, this allowed PACT to set up their units and turn 1 would start on the Saturday morning.
Saturday Turns 1-3
It was agreed that we would play the game from North to South Ie. We would start action in Norway and move all the way down the maps in one go.
Biggest surprise for all parties was the severe storms which arrived on turn 1. This basically closed down the air show in central Europe, stopped any air landings but, critically for NATO, prevented airmobile ZOC’s. This meant PACT would be able to move a bit more freely in West Germany.
Norway turns 1-3:
With Sweden and Finland staying neutral (via chits and Soviets not attacking) Northern Norway was just defend with a couple of units. Evenes Andeya stayed defended until turn 3. However by then all of North Norway was lost to NATO. The only units left south of Narvik were small high proficiency US Marines, British Commandos & Paratroopers and the NATO AMF, bolstered with some southern Norwegian units.
Southern Europe / Balkans turns 1-3:
With Jugoslavia staying neutral and Albania joining the Soviets, this allowed a slug feast to basically stop the Soviets from taking Istanbul. With the Greeks and Turks not allowing their forces to combine, this did indeed prevent support to each NATO country. As a consequence 2 US RDF divisions were diverted en-route to the Persian Gulf and were landed west of Istanbul to help boost this defence area.
A desperate counter attack by a couple of Greek units, supported by a French parachute division, into Bulgaria at least put some of the PACT units out of supplied and gave a breathing space to the Turkish units.
With the PACT’s turn 3 reinforcements war was declared on Jugoslavia which forces were then decimated during the first attack.
Persian Gulf Turns 1-3:
Soviet attacks with their larger units steam rolls south into Turkey and North/Central Iran. The Israel paratroopers landed around Khark / Bushelin and allowed the RDF to land.
At the end of the end of our game most of the RDF were tied up in and around the mountain passes further to the north. A couple of Saudi Units landed at Bandar Abbas to keep this important area open to NATO.
Central Europe Turns 1-3: NATO Advance to the Rear
With the terrible weather experienced during turn 1 the PACT made most of the holes in NATO defence and started to run through Western Germany. It was decided early on that NATO would retreat (as fast as possible) to the Rhine leaving plenty of the country open to the PACT. A couple of German Units refused and sacrificed themselves to try and delay.
Forces in Kiel, Lubeck, Hamburg and Bremen were surrounded and hammered by the PACT. Although Lubeck fell, Kiel stayed in NATO hands which meant that the PACT could not carry out amphibious assaults.
Denmark surrendered due to the fact that the PACT managed to take control of all of their cities (NATO took too many Denmark units to try and defend around Kiel).
A break in the line at Bremen allowed their defenders to make to Bremerhaven and depart Germany and land in Rotterdam.
The Berlin Garrison survived a couple of turns until the last unit (British) was destroyed on turn 3.
Belgium became shaky early on, but by turn 3 the PACT was over the Rhine at Arnhem, Soviet airborne division was sitting in Antwerp and only a small amount of weak NATO units were still in the area.
The Spanish and French were trying to help, along with defenders from Bremen.
Central and Eastern Rhine Sectors were looking a bit better (and I only mean at least they were all still there and in place !) along with extra Italian forces which had to take the long way around Austria (neutral chit) to come to the aid of Germany.
However this left their home country open to the PACT attack through Jugoslavia.
The Air War:
The only saving grace for NATO with the server storms on turn 1 in Central Front was that on turn 2 NATO managed to gain air superiority.
The PACT launched a massive runway cratering attack which was blunted well by NATO air forces. Combined with their rubbish aircraft engineers meant that it did look better for NATO air war the following turns.
By this time most of the other air fronts were left to their own countries (which couldn’t move out of theatre) and the US naval forces.
The B-52 only managed to fly 1 mission successfully (was aborted during their first mission to the howls of NATO). If this unit managed to strike a PACT army group then it would take it out of the game. NATO ground attacks didn’t deliver well due to the PACT’s anti aircraft fire. However NATO air forces were in a better shape than their armies.
It was also difficult that the Greek Airforce would only allow ground support for their own units, and the same for Turkey.
At this point on the Saturday evening it was decided to stop playing and declare the PACT victory. With their fresh units coming from Poland it would be probably just been a bit of time until the NATO forces were destroyed.
However NATO commanders were trying to encourage their political leadership to allow NATO to launch their nuclear weapons. This was steadfastly refused.
The Game:
The game was played in during the Unthirl Your Banners event at the Thirlmere Recreation Hall in Cumbria.
This was organized by Mike Smith as a small mini-con aimed at playing board wargames and multiplayer games (see below the Geeklist of what was actually played).
This event is going to be run again by Mike in October and was enjoyed by about 20 other like minded people.
I use to own these games during the 90’s and I remember setting them up on the floor of my lounge one afternoon. However by the time I finished setting them all up a) my back hurt and b) I need to remove them since it took up my whole floor space !
I always wanted to play this game and when I saw Jim had the game and was looking for others I jumped in. I always remembered the US RDF was allocated to the Persian Gulf but I always wanted to send them to Norway (why I don’t know). Part of my dream came through as NATO managed to send a couple of Divisions to Turkey and the air force portion to Germany.
I have to say that Jim was a very understanding general and “helped” Paul and myself.
There was a few rules which we glanced over etc, but at the end of the day we needed to make sure we could get to a stage where we said we had accomplished something. I do think it was the right idea to play just up to the time period allocated (2 days) rather than play to a set number of turns (which if we played up to turn 6 I think would of taken us 4 days !!).
It was also good playing the maps north to south and then going back to Germany where the main action was. Even if we had 2 players to each team I think we would of done the same again. If there were 3 players I would have been happy being the air force commander and the other two being ground commanders.
We could also of just played the other maps to turn 1 and concentrated on Germany, but I think we were all happy by the end of the event of what we had accomplished.
I do not see this being done again by myself but I am so grateful to all that I have finally seem all the maps together, all the units in place and managed to game what I believed was the best game so far of the whole 3rd World War which we have. Yes there are others and people can say that other games are better because of xyz, but for me this is not the case. This is because these 4 games have always been in my heart and
I thank Jim for bringing this game to the table, for Paul for bring a good NATO commander (even with my bad dice rolls) and especially to Mike whom put this event together.
Set Up
Persian Gulf
Germany Turn 1
Southern Front Turn 1
Norway Turn 3
Germany Turn 3
Southern Front Turn 3
End of Game
Michael Ross
Scotland
Motherwell
Lanarkshire
Re: Combined Game TTWW: Nation Advance To The Rear
Quality session report Colin. I remain deeply envious that you got to play this wonderful game, but then again I wouldn’t have given up my plays of Churchill, Triumph and Tragedy and the others for anything
Colin Raitt
United Kingdom
Boston
Lincolnshire
Very interesting. Do you remember the order of play of diplomacy cards and which were passed?
-
simon thornton
United Kingdom
Liverpool
Gutted I couldn't make it ,as this event is what I wanted to come for
Michael Ross
Scotland
Motherwell
Lanarkshire
bluekingzog wrote:
Gutted I couldn't make it ,as this event is what I wanted to come for
It's already planned to have another Unthirl in October, though I think the team that played Third World War will be looking for a rest.
But given the interest this attracted, I reckon you'd find some opponents.
Kev.
United States
Austin
Texas
Read & Watch at www.bigboardgaming.com
Great report!!
Such a fun game to play, and the more you play the more layers to game player are exposed.
We agreed when playing that even with political game that war turn 1 for air war would be clear otherwise its pretty much game over.
We split teams up to play/move/resolve combat to cover more turf concurrently. But it seems like you guys set a great pace on Saturday.
I'm curious about your experience with the Political game. Was Friday &Friday nite all pol game?
Colin D
Scotland
Hamilton
South Lanarkshire
Ph'nglui mglw'nafh Cthulhu R'lyeh wgah'nagl fhtagn
who are you, what do you want,where did you come from, why are you here
Combined Game TTWW: NATO Advance To The Rear
We Think the cards were played out as:
NATO:
Arms Iraq
Covert Support Iran
Alert RDF
Recognize Centrist
Saudi Diplomacy
Jordan Intervention
Israel Intervention
Invade
General Mobilisation
PACT:
Arms to Iraq
Denounce Israel
Support the Islamic Government
Mobilise Southern Military Districts
Syrian Intervention
Intervene
Support an Independent Kurdistan
(Discard)
General Mobilisation
Really wanted to try and get Iraq to join NATO but after the first card this looked impossible. At least they stayed neutral. Also it would of been nice to have the Iranian Army to defect first and then the Centrist as we would of had two changes for the rebels (although at least we had the extra -1 for both being at the same time I suppose).
In a way it would be nice to do this all again as I did learn a lot.
1. More support to Norway early on
2. Keep Denmark and Italy defended better
3. Attack the PACT army forces better with the air force
4. Use the RDF different (NORWAY )
5. Maybe agree with the weather on turn 1 and not retreat as fast as we did
6. Possible better use of NATO airdrops and naval landings
Friday was getting organized for the game, then saying hello to the convention and others, having to book into our B&B, dinner and looking around.
The rest of Friday took us up to Turn 1 so that on the Saturday we could start straight away. We could of taken less time but we did agree before hand what we wanted. I would suggest if people are going to try something the same to get agreements before hand and try and organize what you can before actually setting up the game.
It was funny peoples reaction saying that we were on turn 1 on Saturday morning
Jim McNaughton
United Kingdom
Derby
The Warsaw Pact (me!) achieved:
- all war aims in the North = control of Norway as far south as Narvik within two weeks without having to fight Finland or Sweden, all air power transferred to other theatres.
- almost all war aims in the Centre = pinning NATO back to the Rhine valley / Ruhr cities and crossing the Rhine in the Netherlands, Denmark conquered, Netherlands just hanging on, Belgium shaken with a Soviet desant division occupying Antwerp, but Kiel and Hamburg were still holding out and a more extensive paradrop across Belgium had been turned back by NATO ground based-air defences.
- a surprise attack on Yugoslavia three weeks into the 'Second Patriotic War' heading for industrial northern Italy (which had been stripped of defences by NATO to shore up the southern Rhine Valley).
- no war aims in the Balkans beyond a slight expansion of Albanian territory - a marine and desant assisted Bulgarian / Romanian attack towards Istanbul while screening against the Greeks had been thwarted and isolated by Greek penetrations and a French parachute drop on Varna.
- a 'casus feoderis' for mobilization and war being invited to intervene in Iran by the legitimate government, undisputed control over northern Iran, a gradual squeeze on the Turks assisted by our Kurdish brothers in arms, but humiliation for the forces of Syria and failure to bring Iraq on side.
Overall, an adequate reward for the sacrifices of the peoples of the east to free the peoples of the west and avoidance of the expected nuclear holocaust.
Very enjoyable. I don't agree about the weather on Turn 1 needing to be clear. The lack of NATO air-mobile ZOCs across the severe storm-ridden German plains helped Pact infiltration considerably and contributed to NATO's panicky retreat. Air power would have been a nice follow-up, but NATO hotshot pilots on Turn 2 followed by an appalling Pact ground crew performance (terrible maintenance rolls) put paid to that.
