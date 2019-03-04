|
Uncle John and I were able to continue our game of South Mountain we had started last February. This recap is a continuation of that session and the ending of our complete playthrough. Technically, this game was not designed for LoB but instead as another volume in the Regimental Sub Series system. This requires players to reference the conversion rules posted on The Gamer’s website in order to determine what differences might need to be addressed before playing. I’ll tell you up front, doing so was fairly painless and the main changes come from using the RSS Initiative Table and the movement/terrain rules for the module. We can get into any issues later.
I took on the persona of George McClellan, while Uncle John would be commandeering the Confederate forces under DH Hill and eventually James Longstreet. Dissimilar to our previous play of None But Heroes, we kept to the original way the command rules should be played which essentially meant I was issuing orders to and also moving the Union forces while he was doing the same for the Confederates. Check out my session report of None but Heroes if you'd like to see how we played that. The conversion to RSS meant that many of our leaders would be able to issue themselves Initiative to attack or move on their own, which is normally not allowed per LoB rules.
The situation in game starts as the historical battle did. The Confederates begin with a few brigades of DH Hill’s division holding important choke points at Fox’s Gap and Turner’s Gap. Victory is achieved through a combination of holding victory locations printed on map and also by determining how decimated both your own and your opponent’s forces are. I was inherently drawn to this concept, as it forces the Union player to attack and attempt to seize the victory locations, but at what cost? Choices would need to be made.
9:00am - September 14, 1862
Brigadier General Jacob Cox stared to the northwest at the looming hills to his front. The slopes appeared to be heavily wooded, save for a slight crease which a small dirt road ran through and up out of sight. An uneasy feeling fell over the general. Did General Reno really expect him to funnel his entire division up through this narrow traverse? General Pleasanton’s cavalry, which had arrived on the field earlier, had relayed almost no information on the enemy’s strength and instead had formed a defensive line along the National Road. But orders were orders. Cox looked to an adjutant, nodded his head, and trotted to his mount. Pulling the horse around and facing the lead regiment lined up on the road, he pulled his wide brimmed hat from his head, gestured towards the gap, and bellowed out in a booming voice, “Colonel Scammon, advance your brigade! Kanawha’s, push the enemy from those hills!” The men of the 12th, 23rd, and 30th Ohio pulled their caps from their sunburnt heads and let loose a confident reply. They would be leading the attack on Fox’s Gap.
By 10am, Col. Scammon’s brigade had reached the base of the hills and were forming into line along the dirt road. The terrain here was not conducive to military operations and the going was initially slow as they moved up through the trees towards what was known as “Fox’s Gap”. Awaiting their arrival was the veteran brigade of Samuel Garland. These North Carolinians had arrived just moments earlier and had found strong defensive positions behind a stone wall along a crest in the hill. Below, a gentle open slope fanned out towards dense trees. Scammon’s men soon appeared from these trees and pressed forward along the Confederate right flank. It appeared as if they were attempting to gain a position of enfilading fire. Rising to their feet, the North Carolinians methodically shouldered their arms, aimed, and poured hot lead into the advancing troops. Scammon’s men stuttered and fell back into the wood line. The initial resistance at this point in the gap had shaken their resolve, and the Ohioan’s began a long-range duel of marksmanship instead of closing with the enemy.
The opening phase of the battle had begun and General Cox turned sharply towards the hill at the sound of the concentrated musketry. Major General Jesse Reno, acting commander of the Union 9th Corps, rode up next to him. From the base of the hill the situation was unclear but Cox assured him that the attack was proceeding as planned. Reno nodded his approval. The road leading into the gap was the obvious route for any attack, and Cox had assigned his second brigade under the command of Colonel George Crook to deploy and advance up the more treacherous terrain to the north of the road. Crook, a man who didn’t mince words, soon had his brigade in line pushing up the wooded slopes. The going was extremely slow, and by the time they had reached the vicinity of the J. Martz house atop the hill the Rebs knew they were coming. It was nearing 11.30am.
Col. Crook and the 2/K/9 emerged from the trees almost on top of Garland’s left flank and an intense firefight erupted. But these Ohioans would not waver. After trading volleys for nearly 15 minutes, the signal was given to advance in echelon. Leading from the front Crook personally led the advance past the J. Martz house and into Garland’s defense.
This push was effective in that Garland was now forced to react. He pulled troops from his opposite flank and plugged the gap as best he could. But this opened an opportunity for Scammon, and he once again advanced from the trees towards the stone wall. The attack appeared to be gaining momentum and Garland’s defenders were being whittled away by a hot fire from all sides. Around noon, the Union 1st Division of the 9th Corps could be seen deploying in line and beginning their advance up the dirt road. Garland’s brigade was on the cusp of being overrun.
Almost as quickly as the attack had appeared to gain momentum, it was gone. Scammon had been the recipient of a minie ball to the head, and his lifeless body was dragged back into the tree line. His brigade had by this point been in sporadic combat for over two hours and had wrecked itself. Without Scammon, they were effectively out of the fight. Reno had directed Wilcox’s 1st Division in to take their place and the fresh troops were in high spirits. Most of Garland’s command had been scattered or destroyed by this point, but Confederate John Pelham’s artillery batteries had been invaluable in holding the position. Wilcox and Crook were now moving on one axis and pushing past the stone wall. But in the confusion, Wilcox’s brigadier Benjamin Christ pulled his men out of line to reform. Fluke Stoppage at the worst time. I was pushing hard and had a nice, fresh force moving together. Garland was crumbled and only his artillery remained in position defending the road. The situation had been desperate for the Confederates, but most importantly, Brigadier General Robert Rodes arrived on scene in the early afternoon to take over command in the defense at Fox’s Gap.
As Rodes arrived on scene, Colonel Welsh and his New Englanders pressed up next to Crook's flank. In the face of canister fire from well positioned artillery, Welsh was killed. Even so, his men continued and forced the guns to limber and flee. Rodes feverishly tried to determine where Garland's brigade had run off to and soon realized that it was practically destroyed. In a calm, collected manner, he positioned his Alabamians and attached artillery into position to defend the crossroads at the top of the gap. If the Union forced him from here, there would be nothing standing in the way of a wide sweeping flank of the entire defensive position at Turner's Gap. Before long, blue coats emerged from the woods directly to their front. Rodes caught a glimpse of a Union commander who seemed to be riding wildly in and out of his troops. Gunpowder smeared across his face, the figure held a pistol in one hand and his saber in another. He rode forward turned to his men and screamed "Forrrrwaaaaaard!!!!".
Colonel Crook was a man possessed. He ordered his brigade forward and they clashed directly into the incoming brigade of Rodes. Fierce hand to hand combat ensued whereby both Crook and Rodes were caught up in a dance of death. Miraculously both survived the encounter, but Rodes was forced to order a withdrawal and the 7th Virginia Cavalry was practically annihilated. At this point, both forces had entered a thick woods separating the stone wall and the crossroads. Crook continued to push forward as best he could, but the attack was losing momentum. Christ's brigade was still not back in the action, but an entire fresh division under the command of General Sturgis was just now making their way up the hills and into the gap. To the north, Hooker's 1st Corps was arriving and a successful change of orders had them moving directly up the National Road towards Turner's Gap. The time was 3:30pm, and the battle would be raging with a new ferocity within the hour.
This is where our first session ended. Unfortunately we did not get as far as we would have liked. We had visitors on our Friday night which pretty much cut out most of the prime gaming time that night. Hooker's 1st Corps would be engaging the brigade of Colquitt defending Turner's Gap. Uncle John also has GB Anderson's brigade defending the Frosttown Road approach, Ripley's brigade just north of Zittlestown around Monument Hill, and three brigades of Jones' Division in reserve around the Mountain House. I thought he did a real good job with Garland's defense which hS held off four brigades with a bit of artillery support. I haven't looked at his sheet, but I'm thinking he's got be hurting for artillery ammo.
3:30pm turn thru the finish. Played the weekend of 2/23/19.
The push of 9th Corps was sputtering. The divisions of Cox and Wilcox continued to press the attack, and it seemed as though one final heave forward would break the Rebel lines in front of them before they could form effectively. The 28th and 36th Ohio regiments continued to spur forward under Crook's direction, but fate had already rang it's bell. Rodes could not be moved from the position without additional support. Unbeknownst to Crook, a brigade under the command of Brigadier General Samuel Sturgis had arrived and engaged on his right. But just as it was beginning to deploy, Sturgis recalled the entire division back to the relative safety of the Hoffman House. The decision would have dire consequences. The Union advance had ground to a halt at Fox's Gap, and three Confederate brigades under the guidance of Brigadier General D.R. Jones would soon arrive to relieve the forces under Rodes command.
Sturgis rolled for Fluke just as he was arriving to help in throwing Rodes out of the gap. Christ's brigade Fluked soon after, which effectively nullified any chance of advancing until Rodman's Division could form up. This felt like a major blow to me, since at this point it was strictly Rodes and a handful of artillery batteries which held the gap itself. Unfortunately for me, most of the Union brigade leaders also reflect "0" ratings as their Leadership. Any forceful movement in the future would be held in check by my constant rolling for MP's.
To the north, Brigadier General George Meade was overseeing the deployment of his division. He had three brigades at his disposal, all of them Pennsylvania Reserve units under one of three commanders, Seymour, Magilton, and Gallagher. To their front, the Confederate brigade of Colonel Alfred Colquitt defended the approach to Turner's Gap and the Mountain House. Meade rode forward with his staff and assessed the situation. "Men, the general has instructed us to take the approach and secure the gap. I intend to do this. Advise General Seymour to advance at once." A staff officer glanced back towards the I Corps men moving into position. "Sir, Magilton and Gallagher are not yet up. Gallagher will be at least another 30 minutes in arriving at this spot and deploying." Meade looked at the officer, then east along the National Pike, then back to the gap itself. His watch ticked past 4:00pm. He shifted in the saddle and sat for a moment. Then slowly, he turned back to his staff. "The gap is weakly defended. We must move, now. Bring the rest of the division up at the double quick." His officers nodded, saluted, and galloped off to rely the orders. The attack on Turner's Gap would commence.
McClellan had assured Meade that he would be supported by no less than five artillery batteries, but their initial deployment diminished the effectiveness of their fire. Nonetheless, Seymour led his men into the gap. As they approached, Colquitt's regiments opened up and two Confederate artillery batteries on the hills to their north tried to enfilade the Union lines. The Pennsylvanian's halted a few hundred yards from the Confederate lines and opened up. The ground to their front sloped sharply upward and the steep rock faces to either side limited their ability to maneuver effectively. A combination of terrain obstacles and ineffective leadership from Seymour left the lone Union brigade exposed. An impatient Meade ordered them forward, but as they tried to close with Colquitt, another Confederate brigade slammed into Seymour's attack. Colquitt had gone down wounded, but under DH Hill's direct orders, Brigadier General Richard Garnett and his small brigade of highly motivated Virginians were sent to shore up the approach. The Pennsylvanians were bloodied and flung back. Seymour remained undeterred. Recognizing that Magilton and Gallagher were forming on his left, he attempted to rally the men and reform for another attack. His horse shot out from under him, he pushed ahead of the lines and extorted the men to follow. A sharp volley from Garnett's lines came forth, and Seymour fell. Orders soon went out to transfer command of the brigade, and the mortally wounded general died en route to a field hospital.
Magilton and Gallagher had finally arrived, yet to Meade's displeasure it took them longer than expected to deploy on Seymour's left. Behind them, the division of John Porter Hatch formed into line and the corps artillery moved forward. Space was at a premium in this confined valley. The Virginians and Georgians fought doggedly and continued to hold their positions under concentrated artillery fire. The time was 4:45pm, and McClellan was not only becoming impatient, but concerned. He hastily penned a note to Brigadier General John Gibbon, who's brigade of Wisconsin and Indiana soldiers sat idly on the northern slopes of the National Pike valley. A courier rode off to deliver the order and McClellan turned his attention back to Turner's Gap. Men of Hatch's division continued to file past his HQ, along the Pike, and towards the firing in the gap. The sound of gunfire faded and eventually stopped in the vicinity of 9th Corps. The attack was faltering all across the line.
To the relief of General Rodes, reinforcements had arrived to reestablish a strong line at Fox's Gap. Rodes' men had fought tooth and nail to stem the Federal tide. Like Garland's command before them, they had been ground down to mere fragments while turning back assault after assault. Behind his thin line, Rodes had overseen the placement of numerous artillery batteries. Acting as whack-a-mole hammers, they peppered any Union regiments which were unlucky enough to penetrate the infantry defense. The net result was the defeat of no less than five 9th Corps brigades by no more than two Confederate brigades and artillery support. Southern morale skyrocketed as DR Jones placed a legitimate infantry force in the gap. Union Brigadier General Isaac Rodman had called off his attack just as Sturgis had. 9th Corps was at a standstill and Reno decided it best to wait for new orders before advancing again.
A courier trotted up to John Gibbon as he peered through binoculars towards Turner's Gap. A quick exchange of pleasantries was made before the courier handed the note and proceeded on his way. Gibbon took his gloves off and read it. "General Gibbon, you must advance northwest up the mountain and find a way to flank the enemies defenses at Turner's Gap. General Pleasanton has informed me that there is a small road which may be used as the axis of your advance. Clear the enemy on our flanks and push on the Mountain House. You must press this issue with all urgency. Grl McClellan." Gibbon put the note in his pocket and immediately set to work. The men of his brigade were more than capable. These westerners, commonly referred to as the "Black Hats", were a gritty bunch. They moved quickly up the face of the mountain and worked their way through heavy brush. As they neared the crest, Gibbon ordered a general halt. A few moments of silence were followed with hushed whispers along the line to fix bayonets. At this same moment, DH Hill was frantically attempting to shift his line to a stone wall a mere 100 yards from the edge of the woods. Pickets had noted the Union movement and the brigade of GB Anderson had shifted appropriately to defend against an assault.
Around 6:15pm, the Black Hats sprang from the woods and unfurled their colors in the breeze. A solid blue line of men surged up the mountain and into the waiting Rebels. A few hastily fired volleys tore into the attack, but the momentum was too much. The North Carolinians manning the wall were overtaken, with the 4th NC regiment being immediately destroyed. Hand to hand fighting broke out all along the line and the 2nd Wisconsin even managed to capture and force back a battery of six Rebel guns supporting the infantry. Critically, DH Hill's presence prevented an entire collapse of the line. Calm and collected, he directed a murderous volley of fire into the advancing ranks of the 19th Indiana. This localized melee on top of the mountain ebbed and flowed, but the initial shock of the charge soon receded. Within 30 minutes, it was all over. Confronted with crossfire from those Confederate regiments that hadn't fled, the Union soldiers were forced back into the safety of the woods along the stone wall. They reformed and waiting for the order to continue the attack, sure of their success if allowed another go. But the order never came. John Gibbon's body lay dead inside the Confederate defenses at the very top of the mountain. Accompanying the 19th Indiana, he had been shot down within pistol range of DH Hill himself. There would be no flank of the main assault at Turner's Gap.
Back in Turner's Gap, the ferocity of the fighting was at it's height. Meade, attempting to take matters into his own hands, had arrived on the front lines to deter any wavering of morale. Gallagher's brigade had moved into a position adjacent to the Rebel lines. His horse was summarily shout out from under him and the resulting fall forced him from the field. He would be unable to command with such wounds. His brigade then crumbled. The remnants of Meade's division consolidated and fell back, engaged in a cat and mouse game of long range firing. They had overextended themselves and now could not sustain further casualties without catastrophic consequences. It would be up to Hatch's three brigades.
Colonel Walter Phelps and Brigadiers Abner Doubleday and Marsena Patrick moved to action. The men of Hatch's division moved forward in good order. A general firefight soon raged all along the approach to the gap, and the remnants of Colquitt's brigade had finally had enough. Garnett's force was on the verge of destruction after repulsing Meade. The Union artillery was taking its toll now and the road to the Mountain House appeared open. With renewed sense of potential victory, the division pressed. Little did they know that such a movement would insert them directly into the inferno of hell, for an unseen danger lurked on their flank. John Bell Hood's entire division, recently arrived, had formed and was advancing directly on the flank of the Union attack.
Hood directed his brigadiers, Colonels William Wofford and Evander Law, to strike the enemy with an unprecedented fury. Law, however, emerged from the woods to find himself roughly parallel to the Union line. Sharp Union fire from the valley ripped into the 6th North Carolina and the 2nd Mississippi. Law shuddered momentarily, but continued the assault and began to force the men in blue into a withdrawal. Meade sensed this and inserted himself into the advancing lines of Hatch's division. Urging 7th Indiana, he took a slug to the thigh and tumbled to the ground. With staff officers attempting to drag him reluctantly from the field, he handed over command of the division to Colonel Magilton. This was not an optimal choice. Wofford's Texan's soon joined the assault and worked their way down the wooded hill, shrieking the "rebel yell" as they did so. Colonel Phelps attempted to meet them head on, but two bullets simultaneously brought him to the ground. He was dead. Hatch understood the precarious nature of his position and called off the attack. They would fall back behind the protective screen of the corps artillery. I Corps was now at a total standstill and night was falling. The final division of the corps had failed to arrive and McClellan frantically searched for aides to send off looking for General Ricketts and his "lost" division.
I Corps could no longer advance, but 9th Corps wasn't finished. Around 7:15pm, with daylight nearly gone, Reno received orders to take Fox's Gap. His divisional leaders were surprisingly eager to renew the attack as well, and soon 9th Corps was advancing. The divisions of Rodman and Sturgis fell hard on the Confederate left flank and made decent progress throwing them off a stone wall. Colonel Crook, who by this point was commanding the division, accepted his orders as the gunfire to his right escalated. Rallying what remained of his command, his men once again trudged over the ground they had been so bloodied on earlier in the day. Before them, a familiar foe. Rodes and his remaining Alabama infantry waited quietly. The lines of infantry clashed once again in complete darkness, with only muzzle flashes to light the way. Crook, desperate to achieve his objective, once again ordered the general charge. He stepped off in front of the men, the colors trailing him. But the majority of his men could not be persuaded, they had had enough. Crook and the few who followed were met with a flurry of muzzle flashes. Minutes passed, and the few wounded stragglers who made their way back into friendly lines lamented their fate. Crook was dead.
Reno was furious. Reports indicated a reluctance among the men to push the attack, and the compiling loss in officers was disheartening. Colonel Edwin Harland had also been killed, and the divisions of 9th Corps were effectively leaderless masses of men. Reno needed to take Fox's Gap. Leaving his HQ and moving towards the front, he encountered an aimless regiment under the command of Nagle. Realizing they were confronted by the corps commander himself, the men fell in and followed him towards the front. Moving towards the firing, Reno spurred his horse forward with a few hundred men. They crossed the darkness of no man's land and impacted squarely onto Rodes. The ensuing melee ended in the elimination of the Alabamians. Rodes desperately tried to hold the line this final time, but it crumbled nonetheless. He also succumbed to this final assault and went down by the bayonet. Reno somehow emerged unscathed, but once again the men had had enough. No Union commander on the field could spur any other advances and the field fell silent.
The game ended with Reno's stack one hex away from the VP location, and no other Union "0" rated leaders passed their roll to be able to move forward to claim it. We tallied up victory points (and didn't even really remember what the VP conditions consisted of since we hadn't looked in over a year). The result was a Major Confederate Victory. Had I taken Fox's Gap, I believe it would have knocked it down to a Marginal Confederate Victory. Either way, I definitely felt as though I had been bested and Uncle John played a great defensive game.
More thoughts to come and some addition commentary on some things that happened in the game. Let's just get this posted at this point.
Edits: Cleaning up some of my hastily overlooked bad grammar and syntax.
catchnick4 wrote:
He’s a beautiful man. It’s a shame we’re nemeses for life.
This is a great AAR. Nice pics.
MikeOberly wrote:
This is a great AAR. Nice pics. Thanks!
So some final thoughts/ramblings/observations from this game...
I really screwed the pooch on this one as the Union player. McClellan arrives with orders to advance on Turner's Gap via the Frosttown Road, which was the area where Gibbon's Black Hats eventually attempted to flank. I made the choice to change the route of the advance by rolling for Initiative. This was, in hindsight, probably not very smart. Uncle John gave me the standard "Ohhhh, I don't know how I'm supposed to win this..." when we started the second session. At the time, it seems we both thought that the change in orders to attack the gap directly was a good thing.
It was not a good thing. I funneled the entire advance of three divisions into a space a few hexes wide and the situation was akin to the proverbial "shooting fish in a barrel". It likely would have been better to keep the initial orders and attempt to siphon off a single division or Gibbon's brigade to press the direct approach. My other major blunder was attempting to roll for RSS Initiative with Ricketts. He became a Loose Cannon and went into No Orders status astride the National Pike. It was too late in the game to do anything by the time McClellan got him moving again.
On the IX Corps front, there were some missed opportunities courtesy of Fluke Stoppage. Damn those Flukes. It's such a great mechanism for throwing wrenches into the gears of an attacking force. In reality though, it probably wouldn't have made too much of a difference other than I might have been able to take and hold Fox's Gap. Uncle John had held that position for the critical initial phases of the battle and there were decent reserves available to slow me down if I had been able to keep Sturgis and Rodman moving. His placement of defensive positions were top notch, especially up around Fox's Gap. His secondary line of canister laden artillery really annoyed me, as I'd get lambasted anytime there was an opportunity to advance. I also developed a personal victory condition of needing to kill Rodes by the end of that game. He caused me great pain up in that gap, so there was slight consolation that he was eliminated on the final turn.
I also effectively shattered the Union leadership at this battle. The rolls Uncle John was getting for leader casualty attempts were unreal. I ended the game with seven killed leaders, all brigadiers. Four wounded leaders had to retire from the battle, including two divisional officers. That's called being diced! Surprisingly, I probably got away with more than I should have with leaders in charges. My playing style this game tended to verge on reckless with the charging, but most of his kill shots came from normal ranged fire. Its great having those -2,-3,or -4 leaders on the front lines for morale checks, but you'll definitely pay for it if you allow your entire army to become 0-1 rated Repls.
Overall, the size of this battle in regards to map footprint and counter density hit a sweet spot for me. Its manageable as "full battle" regimental games go and there's a sense of pride in being able to complete it from start to finish. The orders system (one of the shining characteristics of the series) works well here and a smart player can attempt to get as fancy or as straightforward as they want with Initiative. Reserves, Posting, and Ammo Depletion will all come into play as well. As a solo endeavor, this would be perfect for somebody versed in LoB. Its a very asymmetrical situation in terms of tactics and strategy for each side. It'd be easy and fun to switch sides against yourself since you'd need to change your mindset depending on which hat is being worn at that time. Even though it isn't in print, the price point on the secondary market is right for somebody craving a dose of Line of Battle without a huge investment.
A few knocks against it: I do question replay ability a bit. Initial orders are set and the situation is fairly defined in regards to potential avenues of attack (unless you want to get real fancy with Initiative). I find it disappointing that there are no smaller scenarios included in the game. Players are locked into the 45 turn campaign game. Its a shame that the fighting for Fox's Gap, Turner's Gap, or even the historical Iron Brigade attack aren't isolated for a few small, quick hitter scenarios. Somebody should do some work and post some unofficial scenarios covering these actions. I'd also like to see a large scenario which starts around 4pm or so and covers the whole situation.
From RSS to LoB: The conversion rules aren't difficult but I don't think this would be a good intro for new Line of Battle players. Adding the extra layer of changes could be very confusing to somebody trying to learn the foundations of the system. Line of sight is tricky in a few instances, and module specific rules like having to pay MP for slope lines and sloping woods is a pain to remember. I'd still recommend Last Chance For Victory as the best intro game. Although much more cost prohibitive, it packs a whollop in the "bang for buck" category.
All in all, a great time. Uncle John played a beautiful defensive game and earned his Major Victory. It was nice to play face to face again, and we both agreed that the experiences of rolling the dice, physically writing orders, and seeing it all unfold before you is what makes the system so fun. Vassal is well and good, but its no comparison to physically pushing cardboard and being immersed in the action!
