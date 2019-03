pacman88k wrote:

Thanks for a great review. Sadly, it's getting difficult to find a copy of CT, perhaps I'll wait for the reprint. That, and I understand that the score track is missing the appropriately-colored shadings to indicate the victory point threshold for each side. Hopefully this will get fixed in future editions.Speaking of COIN games for lower player counts, are you aware of the upcoming entries that each cap out at 3 players? All Bridges Burning and People Power are two COIN titles that I am looking forward to.