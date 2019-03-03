|
Colonial Twilight is Brian Train's two-player take on counter-insurgency in GMT's praised COIN series. My review will skip much of the game mechanic explanation and assumes that the reader has some level of experience with the COIN system. I am far from an expert on all things COIN, however.
I will admit that prior to the announcement and release of Colonial Twilight, I knew nothing about this French-Algerian war of the 1950s and 1960s. Truth be told, I did not even know that this war had ever taken place. I am still far from informed about this conflict, but in reading the cards in the event deck, one gets a feel that this war was a particularly nasty bit of business, even by "normal" standards of fighting.
I have played this game a total of four times, with four different opponents. In three of the games I played as the Government, and once as the FLN. As with other COIN titles, Colonial Twilight is enjoyably stressful, if that makes any sense. As the FLN player, you are constantly starved for resources. The Government can wipe you out relatively easily. Sure, you can pop up all over the place with guerrillas and raise havoc with terror and subversion, but you never really feel safe from a timely attack by the Government.
As the Government, things feel equally painful. Achieving your objectives feels akin to trying to swim in an ocean of quicksand with weights tied to your extremities and a riptide pulling you back out to sea. You have more resources to work with and some semblance of safety in the three major cities of Algeria, but trying to win the hearts and minds in the rural areas while keeping guerrilla numbers down will quickly bleed your coffers dry. Combine this with a fragile tolerance of the war by the French public back home, and you can quickly find yourself in a world of hurt.
The new selection mechanism for event versus operations, limited operations, and so on is brilliant. The ability to prevent your opponent from taking a strong event is huge, and shines through much more than in four-player COIN titles. At the same time, keeping yourself as the first eligible faction often forces your side to take either the event yourself, pass, or take a limited operation, robbing you of precious special operations.
Pivotal Event cards add another layer of strategy to the game, as some of the cards rely on other Pivotal Events needing to be played before yours can be used. The use of dice rolling in some of these Pivotal Events was met with mixed reaction with some of my opponents. I personally did not take issue with it, though I tend to be fairly tolerant of dice-rolling in general.
Colonial Twilight is a fantastic choice if you are looking to introduce someone to the COIN system. All four of my opponents had never played a COIN title prior to being introduced to this one. The core gameplay mechanisms are fairly straightforward, it's just figuring out how to achieve your strategy that is the really hard part!
While being a great starting point for the COIN series, I want to stress that Colonial Twilight is also a great COIN title on its own merits. There is plenty of satisfying strategy and gameplay here to be enjoyed by veterans of the series. As someone who has a heck of a time finding a full four-player group to play the other COIN titles, Colonial Twilight is a great way to get a COIN to the table, all you need is one other person . I have not tried out the single-player mode with the automated FLN bot, but I have heard that it is the worthy adversary.
My only concern regarding the game centers around the southern sectors of the map. In all four games I have played, neither I nor the other FLN players saw much use in setting up shop down there. The mountains further to the north (and the bulk of the map) felt like a safer place to have guerrillas. More rapid movement can be achieved through the southern desert spots, but I have yet to see anyone make effective use of this. Further plays may flesh out this area more fruitfully, however.
All things considered, Colonial Twilight is an outstanding game and a worthy entry to the COIN series. I have a soft spot for games that inspire me to learn more about actual events, and Colonial Twilight is a gem in this regard. I for one hope that more two-player COIN titles come about as a result of the fantastic trailblazing that Mr. Train has done here.
Final rating: 9.5 out of 10 stars!
Thanks for a great review. Sadly, it's getting difficult to find a copy of CT, perhaps I'll wait for the reprint. That, and I understand that the score track is missing the appropriately-colored shadings to indicate the victory point threshold for each side. Hopefully this will get fixed in future editions.
Speaking of COIN games for lower player counts, are you aware of the upcoming entries that each cap out at 3 players? All Bridges Burning and People Power are two COIN titles that I am looking forward to.
Last edited Sun Mar 3, 2019 4:37 pm
Posted Sun Mar 3, 2019 4:36 pm
- Posted Sun Mar 3, 2019 4:36 pm
I've been following All Bridges Burning and People Power (I preferred Iron Butterfly for the name) very closely!
Thank you very much for your kind words Rory!
I'm glad to be the one to introduce you to this war. The reading list in the back of the book will give you some other general histories to read, and perhaps the page on David Galula in the Playbook will make clear to you the connections between this war and the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan - more so than the war in Vietnam.
As for the southern tier of Sectors, historically there was not much action there - guerrillas have to be where the people are.
But it's there for faster movement, or more likely a hinterland for a pressed FLN to build up in if necessary.
In fact, at this rough map scale, Algeria extends for another foot or more off the bottom of the map - only the northern 40% of the country is shown.
Victory levels: this was a minor graphics glitch. You can fix it with a pencil.
Reprint: I don't think there will be one, I believe there was an especially large initial print run by GMT, which made it cheaper for them to produce than two small print runs, at the risk of having unsold stock lying around.
You can order direct from GMT, I can imagine resellers and physical FLGS stocks running low though.
Brian
I prefer Iron Butterfly for the title as well. Oh well...
Thanks for the update, Brian. It's a shame that there won't likely be a reprint. For a game that looks so spectacular, seems wrong to have to "use a pencil" to fix a graphical oversight. And with the link to the "corrected cards" on GMT's website, it's just...a lot of little things that got past quality control, you know?
Still, if I'm going to pick it up, I'd better do it soon it seems, and get over whatever reservations I have about it not being a "perfect" game, while others have had multiple reprints. Can't win 'em all, I guess.
Last edited Mon Mar 4, 2019 6:19 pm
Posted Mon Mar 4, 2019 6:19 pm
pacman88k wrote:
Sadly, it's getting difficult to find a copy of CT, perhaps I'll wait for the reprint. That, and I understand that the score track is missing the appropriately-colored shadings to indicate the victory point threshold for each side. Hopefully this will get fixed in future editions.
I just stick a black plastic disk on the FLN Victory Space and a Blue one on the French Space. Easy to do and you don't have to mark up your board.
