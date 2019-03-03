|
Enrico Catanzaro
Italy
Palermo
This is the first game tried via VASSAL/ACTS for both of us.
about VASSAL/ACTS
FL has all the typical elements to be played easily via VASSAL using ACTS to keep track of orders given turn by turn, plane by plane and for any die roll.
I dare to say that, with all VASSAL helps, Flight Leader actually runs better via VASSAL/mail than FtF where the counters with their microscopical font are a true nightmare.
about the game
we are at the start of Turn 7
Alpha Force (the Good blue) entered the board from top Left-edge and bottom left edge. Instead Beta Force ( the Bad red) entered form the middle of the right edge.
we are NOT playing with the ALT limit of 15 as per BG.
My plan was obviously to encircle the enemy formation and to have at least one jet able to threat to reach the best attack position if the enemy decides to go toward Alpha 1 or Alpha 2 with both planes.
this did not happen as Beta Forces avoided bald moves. So range is now close and we are beginning a dog fight WWI style...
about the situation
statistics of the units at start of game turn 7 follows:
A1 fuel 21 ALT 16 SP 4
A2 fuel 20 ALT 15 SP 9
B1 fuel 22 ALT 17 SP 3
B2 fuel 20 ALT 17 SP 4
more later...
Turn 8
my Alpha 1 (ALT 16 SP 4) reached the ideal position, faster and higher than Bravo 1 ALT 15 SP 3)
a brave and lucky dive attack brings Alpha 1 at SP 8 slightly below the target from where he fires a HW missile that goes home!
Bravo 1 explodes and Alpha 1 continues his run after the kill
now Bravo 2 must face two foes alone
Turn 9
A1 fuel 17 ALT 13 SP 8
A2 fuel 19 ALT 17 SP 4
B2 fuel 19 ALT 21 SP 4
so INIT for turn 9
B2 A1 A2
