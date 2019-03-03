wtjBatman wrote:

hipshot wrote:

Most excellent. Why not use seizure? Would it not be obvious when to use it? Do you feel it detracts from the scenarios?

Curious.



Best

Kevin

Good question Kevin, I'm not sure if I have a good answer. I'm not big on playing games with hidden info or interrupt mechanics solitaire, and the Turn Seizure mechanic has that feel for me. So rather than worry about when I'm going to steal the initiative from myself, I just play without it. I would use the rule if I was playing FtF with someone.I also don't use any optional activation rules. I know some people have a problem with the ability to activate a formation turn after turn, but I find that's not really an issue. If you activate the same formation over and over you quickly wear down those units, and can lose control of the rest of the battlefield. The activation method I'd rather see would be chit-pull, especially since it solo's so well. But I'm not going to mess around setting that up myself.