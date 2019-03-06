|
-
-
Prague Scenario 7 Reply: Full Battle Early Start at 0600
By way of summary, we are replaying Scenario 7 of the Prague module over the winter. A full description can be found the Consimworld Pre Napoleonic discussion forum for the Battles of the Age of Reason.
This is the full battle scenario, with an early (0600) start.
This report is written at the start of the 0900 turn. Each hour has three turns. So we have played 0600, 0620, 0640, 0700, 0720, 0740, 0800, 0820 and 0840.
The Austrians began the day deployed in two parts.
The largest part, under Charles, bivouacked overnight beside the fortified city of Prague. At daybreak it is posted on strong hilltop positions with fieldworks for attached artillery. Charles has four cavalry formations, eight infantry formations and attached artillery.
A smaller detachment, under Browne, is deployed some distance to the right of Charles. This detachment was posted to protect the right flank of Charles' force. Browne and Charles are separated by distance and terrain: swamp and deep creeks.
In this scenario the Prussians start off map and have an option of: (1) attempting to move (via off map boxes) to turn the flank of the Austrian Army before entering the map [the was the historical battle, and is modelled by Scenario 5]; or (2) entering immediately and advancing straight against entrenched Austrian positions under command of Charles.
In this game the Prussians elected to enter the map immediately at 0600, advancing on Austrian positions in three wings: a right wing, a center wing, and a left wing.
The Prussian left wing was initially comprised on the Schwerin detachment (consisting of two cavalry formations, and five infantry formations) augmented by three additional formations: a light cavalry formation and two infantry formations. Plus attached artillery.
The Prussian right wing was initially comprised of four infantry formations, two cavalry formations, and attached artillery.
The Prussian center consisted of one cavalry formations and two large infantry formations, plus attached artillery.
The Prussian Left Wing
Beginning at 0600, elements of the Prussian left wing advanced by rapid march to seize key terrain (two redoubts, a village and adjacent hill) in order to: (1) force combat with Austrian infantry forces in the early hours (the Austrian infantry under Charles command are initially deployed without immediate cavalry support); and (2) interdict the passage by which Browne's detachment might move to reinforce Charles. This separated Browne from Charles, and delayed the redeployment of Browne.
The result was bitter combat in the second and third hours of the game.
Austria responded by moving the Wd infantry formation, strongly supported by independent Grendadier units, and the Hd light cavalry formation, to block the progress of the Prussian advance and to secure the road [called the Kaiserstrasse] leading between the two parts of the Austrian army.
The Prussian left wing succeeded, at considerable cost, to take two redoubts, destroying two artillery units and two infantry units in the course of that close combat; and also routing several others, all belonging to the Austrian Ar infantry formation. Austria's other infantry, Wd and the Grenadiers, formed line of battle and got the worst of an extended firefight with Prussian musketeers of the Kl formation.
While this two hour battle was going on (0700 to 0840 inclusive), Browne redeployed to rejoin Charles. By 0900, Browne's entire detachment (less its artillery, emplaced in fieldworks) has closed the distance between itself and Charles' main force. To do this it moved in two parts. One part, the closest to the Prussians, sustained some losses in the move. The other part is untouched, moving by a more distant approach.
The Prussian and Austrian Center
Prussia's center has entered the map, but stood some distance from the Austrian center wing. The Austrians reinforced the center, so that by 0900 the center comprises the infantry formations of Ar (damaged), Fr, Pr, Ot, Bt and Ai. These are posted at the hilltops and/or crests of high ground, in supported line with attached artillery in fieldworks.
King Frederick unwisely moved into the open spaces between these two opposing forces, supported by one infantry formation and some attached cavalry. He was lost when the Austrian Od cavalry formation, supported by independent Skirmisher units, launched a surprise attack on the cavalry supporting Frederick.
The Prussian Right Wing
The Prussian right wing advanced in a kind of corridor between the map edge (where, a short distance away, the walls of the fortified city of Prague once stood) and a forest.
A large forest protects the left flank of the Prussian right wing as it advances. However, this forest ends at the foot of the heights on which the Austrians are posted. So, as they right wing advances uphill to reach the Kaiserstrasse, its left flank is no longer guarded by woods and must be screened by combat units. This slows the advance and leaves a vulnerable point.
The Prussian right wing is attempting to cross the Kaiserstrasse, separating the Austrian army from Prague and causing the entire Austrian Army to suffer a small but permanent morale loss which will degrade its combat effectiveness. Its approach was slowed by surprise cavalry charges launched by a screening force consisting of two cavalry formations: Od (which suffered in the process) and Hh (which also took losses). This cavalry operation delayed the Prussian advance slightly while two additional Austrian formations, one infantry and one cavalry), moved to block the Prussian advance towards the Kaiserstrasse.
The Situation at 0900
On the Prussian right wing, Charles has concentrated all of the Austrian heavy cavalry formations (Od, Hh, Ag) and all of Browne's cavalry formations (Sp, and Al) against the left flank of the Prussian right wing. The Prussian right wing forces have taken an "L" shape in response. One part of the L is in defensive posture, posted in supported line along the edge of the forest (taking advantage of enhanced defensive benefits from that terrain). The other part of the L consists of three infantry formations, and supporting artillery, plus the remains of a cavalry formation, and is advancing to the Kaiserstrasse. Their advance to, and across, the Kaiserstrasse is contested by the Wi infrantry formation. Major combat is expected on this flank in the coming hour (0900, 0920, 0940).
On the Prussian left wing, the infantry line of Wd supported by numerous independent Grendadier units, has slowed the Prussian advance. This allowed Browne to rejoin Charles. But the cost in losses has been very high. The Austrian infantry line is weakened but, against the odds, has repulsed three infantry close combat assaults. To further delay the Prussian advance, Hd light infantry units moved to threaten the right flank of the Prussian left wing. This flank was sealed by Prussian heavy cavalry reserves (Kr and Wr formations), as well as some infantry units. A light cavalry formation from the Prussian center has also moved the threaten the rear of the Hd light cavalry demonstrating against the right fland of the Prussian left wing advance. However, the general forward movement of the Prussian left wing has been checked by the Hd demonstration and the stiff opposition of Wd infantry and attached grenadier units.
At 0900 losses are equal at approximately 120 for the Austrian, and 120 for the Prussian. Both armies have rolled on the Army Morale Table, with no result so far. Frederick has been replaced by Schwerin as Army Leader.
-
-
- Last edited Wed Mar 6, 2019 3:24 pm (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Sun Mar 3, 2019 7:12 pm
-
-
-
This screenshot of the Vassal module shows the entire field of battle at 0900, with the general location of formations. Austrians are red. Prussians are in blue.
-
-
- Last edited Mon Mar 4, 2019 6:53 am (Total Number of Edits: 2)
- Posted Mon Mar 4, 2019 6:35 am
-
|