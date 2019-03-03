Recommend
My first ever Offensive

Eddie Meister
(vidbot)
United States
Peoria
Illinois
Today I set up the South Pacific scenario to try my very first offensive. I just got the newest edition of EoTS but I'm using the C3i South Pacific counters because I already had them punched and clipped.

This is the very first offensive I've ran in this fascinating game. The learning curve is pretty high for me and it's going to take a while to learn but it'll be well worth it.




For my first offensive I decided to have the Allies play their FO Operation Watchtower to go first. I activate S Pac HQ and Amphibiously Assault Guadalcanal with the 1st Marine Div. I send the 3 CVs (Enterprise, Wasp, and Lexington) and the BB N Carolina as escorts. I keep the N Carolina with the CVs to absorb hits. I also sent the 1 MAW fighter wing but then remembered it can't participate in a battle because of its (4) range.



The JP decide to use Savo Island to React and change the INT to Intercept. I send the Aoba, Nachi, Tenryu and Kamikaze in Reaction because of the +2 bonus to their attack strengths. The battle went poorly for the JP. They rolled a 1, and the US rolled a 9, critical hit. I chose to destroy the Aoba. The JP at 1/4 strength didn't quite have enough to score hit.

Then for the ground battle, the -2 mixed terrain mod and the +2 for the carriers made a straight die roll for the US. And the 1M Div defense is halved because of the Amphibious Assault. This time JP rolled a 7 and the US a 2. 4 SN Brigade is wiped out and the 1M Div escapes a hit.



Then I do post battle movement. The US fleet I move into Guadalcanal to support the Marines and the JP fleet to Kavieng (4020).



I wasn't concerned much with strategy. I just wanted to try this Offensive because it had many parts to it: A counteroffensive reaction card, amphibious assault, and both air/naval and ground battle. I'm sure I screwed up a lot of rules and any corrections would be apprecaited. I'm going to keep slogging my way through. I've watched most of John Steidl's videos on YouTube and Mike Whittemore's videos and just started watching John Sy's.
Sean McCann
(stmccann)
I believe 1st MAW may participate in the offensive by a pre-combat move 1 hex north to Espiritu Santo, putting it within its extended range of (4) so it may lend its attack strength (halved) to the offensive.

The (4) in parenthesis indicates that if the unit moves using extended range PRIOR to the combat then it may not participate in combat.

By doing this the 1st MAW may do a Post Battle Movement from Espiritu Santo to provide air cover to the 1st MarDiv after the assault is complete.

Francisco Colmenares
(colmenarez)
Canada
Woodbridge
Ontario
stmccann wrote:
I believe 1st MAW may participate in the offensive by a pre-combat move 1 hex north to Espiritu Santo, putting it within its extended range of (4) so it may lend its attack strength (halved) to the offensive.

The (4) in parenthesis indicates that if the unit moves using extended range PRIOR to the combat then it may not participate in combat.

Not quite. Units with parenthesis can't participate in combat at extended range, no exceptions. What that part of the rule is referring to is that if they use the extended range PRIOR to combat then it can't participate in combat AT ALL (using its normal range).

stmccann wrote:
By doing this the 1st MAW may do a Post Battle Movement from Espiritu Santo to provide air cover to the 1st MarDiv after the assault is complete.

THAT it can do regardless. So there's value in activating the 1st MAW even if it can't be part of the battle.
Sean McCann
(stmccann)
Sorry - you are correct regarding the extended range and combat participation if the unit has extended range in (parenthesis).


colmenarez wrote:
stmccann wrote:
I believe 1st MAW may participate in the offensive by a pre-combat move 1 hex north to Espiritu Santo, putting it within its extended range of (4) so it may lend its attack strength (halved) to the offensive.

The (4) in parenthesis indicates that if the unit moves using extended range PRIOR to the combat then it may not participate in combat.

Not quite. Units with parenthesis can't participate in combat at extended range, no exceptions. What that part of the rule is referring to is that if they use the extended range PRIOR to combat then it can't participate in combat AT ALL (using its normal range).

stmccann wrote:
By doing this the 1st MAW may do a Post Battle Movement from Espiritu Santo to provide air cover to the 1st MarDiv after the assault is complete.

THAT it can do regardless. So there's value in activating the 1st MAW even if it can't be part of the battle.
