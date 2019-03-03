colmenarez wrote:

stmccann wrote:

I believe 1st MAW may participate in the offensive by a pre-combat move 1 hex north to Espiritu Santo, putting it within its extended range of (4) so it may lend its attack strength (halved) to the offensive.



The (4) in parenthesis indicates that if the unit moves using extended range PRIOR to the combat then it may not participate in combat.



stmccann wrote:

By doing this the 1st MAW may do a Post Battle Movement from Espiritu Santo to provide air cover to the 1st MarDiv after the assault is complete.

Not quite. Units with parenthesis can't participate in combat at extended range, no exceptions. What that part of the rule is referring to is that if they use the extended range PRIOR to combat then it can't participate in combat AT ALL (using its normal range).THAT it can do regardless. So there's value in activating the 1st MAW even if it can't be part of the battle.