|
-
-
So...my love-hate relationship with this game continues.
Up until my current game, I have never made it past Turn 10, either due to poor landings, terrible card draws, or having to relinquish the table for higher-priority items. My previous game was particularly maddening, as everything was fine going into Turn 9.
To recap, I managed to have successful landings at all 3 beachheads with minimal LVT losses--quite rare for me. While I lost some Engineers at one point, I still had 3 SP Engineers intact and had a solid toehold. At the end of Turn 8, I had the following general position (from memory):
Bird's Beak - Both Yellow and Blue positions had been taken. Red position along Western shore was under assault. Had a Tank available for barrages and had 3 Heroes assigned, not including Maj. Ryan.
Red 2 - Both Blue positions had been taken. Units were positioned to attack the nasty single Red position inside "the triangle" of the airfield, along with the single Brown position adjacent to the Blue.
Red 3 - Both Green positions had been taken and the adjacent Yellow position was occupied, but the Eastern Yellow position (with the intense Purple dot) was open. The single Blue position to the East of the Yellow position was taken, as well as the Eastern-most Purple position on the edge of the airfield.
Therefore, while I did not yet have the required 10 positions necessary by Turn 10, I was very close to taking the needed amount. The Brown position in Red 2 and the second Purple position in Red 3 would have done it, and I had two turns to make it happen.
Then my usual luck reared it's ugly, conveniently-timed head...
Turn 9 - Purple position in Red 3 draws an "R" action which places an Inland reserve unit + depth. So much for an easy walk-over. In addition, the Brown position in Red 2 does essentially the same thing, adding depth to the single inland unit which, unfortunately, is not revealed yet, so no barrage possible. In response, I reposition units to take Purple next turn and set up a CC on the Brown position. CC goes badly and I cannot clear the position. Looking around the board, there are no other positions upon which I can set up an assault in the time remaining, so I have to forge ahead with taking these two. Should be possible given the forces available, but will require two CC actions to accomplish.
Turn 10 - Purple position draws a "P" action and thereby disrupts every nearby unit, taking out of commission everyone close enough to do anything useful! As icing on that cake, the Brown position is given covering fire by a nearby unit, disrupting the last available unit in CC range of the Brown position.
End result: On the last turn of the game, the two positions I must take are both rendered unattainable by virtually the only combination of Fire / Event card colors / letters that could prevent the game from continuing. Therefore, the game ends in a loss and I am, yet again, prevented from entering Turn 11.
Now, I love Butterfield titles. RAF1940 is one of my favorites. I just purchased SpaceCorp and that has been a blast to learn (still waiting for a multi-player match, though). Overall, I really appreciate what went into the design of the D-Day series of titles, as there are lots of cool features that I've never experienced in another title, at least implemented in this manner.
That being said, this game ties me in knots! Several events will both regularly frustrate you and, at the same time, be historically accurate:
The landings on Tarawa were very bloody with significant coordination problems, both on the water and on the beach.
The Japanese had fortified the island immensely, with overlapping fields of fire extending in all directions, leaving virtually no area of the island uncovered.
Until the second day of the landing, progress was excruciatingly slow and very costly. Once the beach was secure and a bridgehead firmly established, units were able to cut the island in two and make better progress.
I can live with all this, as big a headache as it can be. However, my luck seems to dictate that I lose the highest-value units to LVT losses, that I repeatedly draw an "Add Japanese depth marker" for Events, that the Japanese will draw the Fire Card that benefits them the most at the least convenient time for me, and that my highest-probability attacks will fail catastrophically. Some of this can be mitigated once you reach Turn 11, as you have Support markers which are provided by SP Engineers and these provide significant benefits to offset disruption, lack of actions, lack of proper weaponry, etc. However, until Turn 11, you receive none, so you have to do everything with very little--again, historically accurate, but it's enough to make you bald.
On my current game, however, I FINALLY made it to Turn 11, so we'll see how things go. I actually have 5 (!!!) SP Engineers available and both HQ units positioned to establish CPs. Having never made it this far, I'm blazing new ground, so we'll see how well I do in the middle phase of the game!
Semper Fidelis!
EDIT: Thanks for all the thumbs, folks. I feel like some of you have been in my boots with this game.
-
-
- Last edited Mon Mar 4, 2019 11:00 pm (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Mon Mar 4, 2019 7:17 am
-
-
Robert Leonhard
United States
West Virginia
-
I'm glad to see your frustration, because it matches my own. I have the game on one of my gaming tables, and I'm going to give it another go. But whereas in SpaceCorp, I can't stop playing because each turn is so inviting, in DDAT, I hate playing the Japanese turns, because they are so painful and heart-rending. I have never won the game or even come close. But let's see what happens this time...
-
-
-
James Cribbs
United States
Raleigh
North Carolina
-
That's the spirit, Robert! I plan on starting another game myself tonight.
-
-
-
Matt Deuber
United States
Baldwin
Maryland
-
For the Two Days scenario, I believe you continue to turn 15, and then check if you keep going, based on how well or bad you are progressing.
-
-
-
-
mdeuber wrote:
For the Two Days scenario, I believe you continue to turn 15, and then check if you keep going, based on how well or bad you are progressing.
From my reading of the rules, there is a check at Turn 10 to see if the player has met the minimum objectives to prevent a loss. There is also a check at Turn 15, prior to the Night Turn, and then again at Turn 30.
The first two times that I played, I was only playing the First Waves scenario to learn the game. After that, I have been unable to make it past Turn 10 when playing the Two Days scenario.
@Robert
Solidarity, my friend. SpaceCorp is very much a "just one more turn" sleep killer. DDaT is very much a "man, I really don't want to turn over that top card, maybe I'll continue this later" experience. I can't tell you the number of times I have both wanted to play and NOT wanted to play DDaT.
EDIT: Small grammar issue.
-
-
- Last edited Wed Mar 6, 2019 4:45 am (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Tue Mar 5, 2019 9:16 pm
-
|