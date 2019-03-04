|
Now is the second of four battle dates in Elst.
The 43rd (Wessex) Division’s 130th Brigade moves up to Driel while the 129th and 214th Brigades try to push back the enemy on the Arnhem road.
Here, the British enter the board from the west and enter Elst. To win, they must advance to the eastern portion of the playable area and muster enough forces to qualify for a tactical victory. The Germans lie in way to prevent the British advance.
“Now, with the whole of the brigade having passed through Valburg, the 1st Worcestershires could begin their attack on Elst from the west as part of 214th Brigade’s objectives. The church tower at Driel, for so long the observation point from which senior officers watched the tragedy of the British 1st Airborne Division unfold across the river. The attack began at 1700hrs, backed by the whole of the divisional artillery and supported by the tanks of the 4th/7th Dragoon Guards. The 1st Worcesters used the Valburg–Elst road as their axis and fought their way into the outskirts of Elst just after dark. One Tiger and two Panthers were knocked out during the advance. House-to-house fighting continued into the darkness until it was stopped by the battalion commander and any gains were secured.” – Operation Market Garden 1944, K. Ford.
“Any advantage accruing from the Allied capture of the Nijmegen bridges during the evening of 20 September was cancelled out by the fall of the Arnhem bridge to the Germans the following day. An opportunity was missed during the night of 20-21 September to relieve Arnhem. The Poles landed at Driel the next afternoon but were countered by the formation and deployment of the 'Sperrverband' Harzer, which linked with the Kampfgruppe Knaust holding Elst. Allied reinforcements were now effectively blocked from reaching Arnhem in any strength, in time to relieve the Oosterbeek pocket.” – It Never Snows in September, Kershaw
Date: 23 September, 1944
One day after the events of DaE 001
Location: Elst, Holland
Participants: German: Kampfgruppe Knaust, SS Panzergrenadier Regiment 21
British: Worcestershire Regiment, 43rd Wessex Division, et. Al.
ROAR: Again, German victory 75% at time of writing.
SSR:
DaE rules #1 (1.3; Polder) and #3 (3.1; British Elite and 1st Line do not cower) are in effect.
Victory Conditions:
By game end, British must be able to bring to bear a combined attack of 16FP factors on hex Q16 – within normal range, <=6 hexes and maintain LOS.
Setup
Germans have Panzerfausts (8 potential) to use this scenario. Range is 2.
Germans set up defense first, on/east Hexrow F.
Grain is in season.
We didn’t do anything too terribly clever with the setup; the Germans defend most of the buildings in town along the main road. When possible, they maintain possible fire-groups and have put their machine guns into position to give them great fields of fire. This will force the British either to go north or south and work their way around the town.
The British elect to set up in two basic platoons – one coming in north of the main road, the other from the south. The mortar team will come in from the north. The “tank killers” with the PIATs will come in from the south. There will be a small, centrally located group that will stay on/close to the main road and provide some AFV support to get around that first bend at the windmill.
Turn 1
British Turn 1
RPh: British Set up off board in the west.
PFPh: NA
MPh: 0(CX)-C7
0(CX)-D11
0-C9
0-D17
0-B9
0-D16, DFF F14-D16, 6FP/+1, 1MC, Leader, crew and squad pass, other squad rolls ‘6-6’ and is CR and ELR’d.
0-B14
0-B15
0-B16
Sherman(C), CE, 0-D13 (CA F15/G16), 10MP
DFF H13-D13, 9FP/+2, NE
DFF I15-D13, 6FP/+2, PTC, NE
Tank changes CA, goes BU, Stops.
Sherman(B), 0-E16, stops.
Sherman(A), 0-C9, Stops.
Sherman VC, 0-D13, remains in MOTION.
DFPh: H15-D16, 7FP/+1, 1MC, British leader and squad breaks.
AFPh: Sherman(B), E16-H15, Miss but gains acquisition.
Sherman(C), D13-H13, Miss but gains acquisition.
RtPh: There are no wood or building hexes to give the British decent routing locations. There are several broken units in D16, but they are not forced to rout and can remain in current location.
APh: C7-D7, C9-D9, B9-C10, D11-E11, B14-C15, B15-C16, B16-C17, D16-E17, D17-E18, D17-E17.
CCPh: NA
End of British Turn 1; all units have entered the board and advanced through the grain and polder. British suffered heavy damage in D16 against relatively light defensive fire.
German Turn 1
RPh: NA
PFPh: F14, rolls ‘2’ for Panzerfaust. F14-D13 (Sherman ‘c’) , TH: 6 (+2 C#12, -1C#22), DR ‘3-3’ for MISS.
F14-F16, 6FP/+2, NE, units back to DM.
H15-F18, 7FP/+0, 2MC and ROF, British squad breaks and ELR.
H15-F17, 7FP/+1, NMC, Leader and crew pass, squad breaks.
H13-C15, 9FP/+1, DR ‘6-6’, Miss and German LMG MALF.
MPh: I15-J15-L16
PzVG enters board to L14 (13.5MP), stops.
The Sherman in D13 has a potential shot as DFF, but there’s no point in trying to take on the German’s 18AF in front.
O15-M16
DFPh: Sherman(B), E16-H15, SMOKE attempt, TH:7 (-2 C#7, +1 C#13, +1 C#18, -1 C#20), s8, DR ‘6-3’ so no SMOKE. Fires MA, TH:8(+4DRM), DR ‘6-3’ for MISS.
Sherman(C), D13-H13, TH:8 (+1 C#13, +1 C#18, +3 C#17, -1 C#20), DR ‘2-6’ for MISS.
AFPh: PzVG, L14-D13, R:8, TH:9(+1 C#13, +4C#14, -1C#22), DR ‘5-6’ for MISS.
RtPh: British: E18-D17
APh: H13-I13, M16-L15, L16-M15
CCPh: NA
End of Turn 1: The British advance in the south is failing – three broken stacks; they’re not in OG, but they have no safe places to rally. The weak, front defensive German force is doing a good job of keeping them in DM with little effort.
Turn 2
British Turn 2
RPh: British rally in E17
German LMG is repaired in I13
PFPh: Sherman(C), attempts SMOKE at empty hex H14, R:4, TH:7(+2 C#7, +1 C#13, +2 C#23) DR ‘6-3’ and so no SMOKE is available.
D13-I13(ITT), R:5, TH:8(+1 C#13, +1 C#18, -2 C#20) DR ‘6-5’ for MISS.
D13-I13, 6FP/+1, NE
Sherman(B), E16-H15, DR ‘3-4’ for MISS; 6FP/+4, NE
MPh D7-F8
D9-G11, DFF I13-G11, 9FP/+1, NMC & ROF, British leader and both squads break.
I13-G11, 3FP/+1, NE
E11-G12, DFF F14-G12, 6FP/+0, 2MC, British leader breaks, squad is pinned.
C10-E12
E17, squad attempts SMOKE, dr ‘1’, and places in F17
E17-F17
D17-G18
C17-F18
C15(AM)-D14, SFF F14-D14, 3FP/+1, NE
C16-E15, FPF F14-E15, 6FP/-1`, 1MC and passes own MC, British unit pinned.
Sherman(A), STARTS in C9, rolls on bog check to leave polder hex, rolls ‘6-6’ and is BOGGED.
ShermanVC in MOTION, moves to G14, VCA G15/H14, 4MP
DFF, German in H15 attemps PANZERFAUST, dr ‘3’, H15-G15, R:2, TH:6(+2 C#13, -1 C#22, +2 C#24), DR ‘3-5’ for MISS.
ShermanVC continues to J17(VCA J16/H17) and STOPS.
DFPh: H15-F17, 7FP/-1, PTC, Crew and squad are pinned.
L15-J17, PANZERSCHRECK, R:3, TH:7(+2 C#18, -1 C#22, +2 C#24), DR ‘3-6’ for MISS.
L14(PzVG), L14-J17, TH:10(+2 C#18, +1 C#13, +2 C#8, +2 C#24, -1 C#22), DR ‘3-5’ for MISS.
AFPh: J17-L14, TH:10(+6DRM), DR ‘3-2’ for MISS.
F17-H15, 2FP/+2, NE
RtPh: British: G12-E12, G11-F10, G18-F17
APh: F8-G9, D14-E14, F18-G18
CCPh: NA
End of British Turn 2. Nothing is going well for the attackers. They now have broken squads to the north and south. Their tanks have depleted all SMOKE attempts and they still can’t take on the leading vanguard of Germans at the entrance of the town.
German Turn 2
RPh: British 8-1 rallies in E12. British 9-1 rallies in D16. Squad is rallied in F17.
PFPh: F14-E14(pbf), 12FP/+0, 1MC, British break.
H15-F17, 7FP/-1, NE
L15-J17, PSK, TH:7(+1 DRM), DR ‘3-5’ for MISS.
L14-J17, TH:10(+1 C#13, +2 C#18, -1 C#20, -1 C#22), DR ‘4-1’ for HIT on HULL. TK: 17(-8AF)=9, DR ‘1-4’ and ShermanVCA is eliminated.
MPh: German in I13 attempts SMOKE, dr ‘2’ and places SMOKE in I14.
I13-I14, DFF G12-I14, 8FP/+3, NE.
DFPh: E12-H15, 10FP/+3, NE
D13 Sherman(C), attempts WP on F14, dr ‘1-2’. HIT with SMOKE. The German makes his NMC in the WP hex.
E15-F14(pbf), 8FP/+3, PTC, NE
Sherman(B), 6FP/+4. NE. MA: TH:8(+3 DRM), DR ‘4-2’ for MISS.
F17-H15, 11FP/+2, NE
AFPh: NA
RtPh: British: E14-D16, abandoning their MTR.
APh: I14-I15, going CX. No NMC required to enter the WP SMOKE hex.
CCPh: NA
End of Turn 2: Not much movement by the Germans. They’re satisfied to sit back and let the British charge forward. One British AFV was eliminated in J17. The remaining 3 will need to figure out a way to surround the German AFV and get a shot at his backside.
Infantry from the 43rd (Wessex) Division shelter beside a disabled German Panzer IV during the fighting to take Elst.
Turn 3
British Turn 3
RPh: British rallies squad in D16
PFPh: E15-F14(pbf), 8FP/+3, NE
MPh: G9(CX)-K11
G12(CX)-H13, DFF L15-H13, 6FP/+2, 1MC, British pass.
E11-K12, DFF M15-K12, 9FP/+0, NE
SFF M15-K12, 4.5FP/+0, 1MC, British leader and squad pass, other squad breaks.
DFF L14-K12, TH:8(+3 C#8, +1 C#13, +2 C#18, -1 C#19), DR ‘2-1’ for HIT!
12FP/+0, NMC, British all pass.
Sherman(A) in C9, attempts elimination of BOG status. DR ‘3-6’ = 18MP. Vehicle freed but can no longer move this turn.
G18-J18
F17, British attempt SMOKE, dr ‘5’
F17(AM)-G18
F17(AM)-G17, DFF H15-G17, 7FP/+0, 2MC & ROF. British break.
F17(AM)-G18, DFF H15-G18, 7FP/+0, 1MC & ROF. Leader pinned, Crew breaks.
D16(AM)-E17, DFF H15-E17, 7FP/+1, NE.
Sherman(B), starts, make BOG DR ‘1-6’ for PASS. E16-F15 (5MP), Makes another BOG DR ‘6-2’ for PASS. Goes to G15 (10MP). German in F14 makes PANZERFAUST check, dr ‘4’ for NO. Sherman(B) finishes in J13 in MOTION.
Sherman(C), starts, D13-L12 (9MP VCA L13/M13), Makes BOG DR ‘2-5’ for PASS. Goes to M13 in MOTION.
DFPh: F14-E15(pbf), 12FP/+1, NE
AFPh: NA
RtPH: British: G17(Low Crawl)-F17, G18-H18
APh: E15-F14(CC), E17-F16, G18-H17, G18-G17, K11-L11, K12-L12
CCPh: In Hex F14. No AMBUSH. B4:G6, British no effect, Germans eliminate British.
End of British Turn 3: Much better movement this Turn; the British are pressing now from the north and the west. They lost one squad to CC in F14. They’ve decided their best course of action is just to run around the front line defenders and attack the center of town from two directions.
German Turn 3
RPh: British rally in K12, Leader rallies in F10. A squad CR in F10 with ‘6-6’ rally roll, the other squad does rally in F10.
PFPh; WP Smoke is removed in I15
N15-F16, 7FP/-1, NMC, British pass.
F14-H13, 6FP/+3, NE
I15-H17, 9FP/+3, NE
M15-L12, 9FP/+2, NMC, British pass.
L14-L12, 8FP/+2, PTC, British pinned.
L14-L12 w/ MA, TH:9(+1 C#13, +1 C#17, +1 C#18), ITT DR ‘1-3’ for HIT and ROF.
12FP/+0, 2MC, British break.
L14-K12, TH:9(+4DRM), DR ‘3-3’ for MISS.
MPh: M16-O16
L15-N15, DFF L11-N15, 8FP/+2, NE
DFPh: F16-H15, 8FP/+3, NE
H17-H15, PIAT, TH:7(+1 C#18, +3 C#17), DR ‘5-1’ MISS
H17&G17-H15(fg), 6FP/+4, NE
AFPh: NA
RtPh: British: L12-L11
APh: N15-O15, I15-J15
CCPh: NA
End of Turn 3.. A fast round for the Germans who have nothing yet to prove. The British are resilient; and a review of the victory conditions shows they just need to be within 6 hexes of O16, so the Germans can’t simply retreat deeper into town. They’ll have to make a stand and force back the British in the remaining 3 game turns.
Turn 4
British Turn 4
RPh: British squad rallies in F10, one squad CR after rolling ‘6-6’ in D16. A British crew self rallies in H18 and another British squad self-rallies in F17.
PFPh: NA
MPh: H18-J18
G17-I18
G18-J18
H17(CX)-J17, DFF J15-J17, 9FP/+1, NE
F16 attempts SMOKE, dr ‘2’ and places SMOKE in G17
F16(CX)-G17, DFF H15-G17, 7FP/+1, DR ‘6-6’ and German HMG MALF.
F17(CX)-J18
F10(CX)-K11
H13-H12, DFF F14-H12, 6FP/+0, 1MC, British pass. Continues to J11
Sherman(A) starts, moves to D13, changes VCA E13/E14, stops (7MP)
The German cannot make a Panzerfaust check because he’s already got a First Fire Marker on him.
Sherman(B) moves to L16, VCA L15/M16, 7MP
German in M15 makes PANZERFAUST attempt, dr ‘4’
German PzVG cannot make MOTION Attempt because Sherman(B) has always remained within LOS.
DFF L14-L16, R:2, TH:10(+2 C#8, +1 C#13, +1 C#18, -1 C#22, +2 C#24, -1 C#25), DR ‘4-5’ for MISS.
Attempts INTENSIVE FIRE, TH:10(+2 C#9, +1, +1, -1, +2, -1 C#20), DR ‘1-1’ for CRITICAL HIT on HULL. TK: 34-11AF=23, DR ‘4-5’ and Sherman(B) is eliminated.
Sherman(C), changes VCA, stops. BFF M13-L14, TH:10(+2 C#8, +1 C#13, +4 C#14, +1 C#18, -1 C#22, -1 C#25) DR ‘6-3’ for MISS.
Attempts INTENSIVE FIRE, TH:10(+5DRM), DR ‘4-2’ for MISS.
DFPh: M15-K12, 9FP/+1, NMC, British PINned.
O15-M13, PSK, TH:7(+3 DRM), DR ‘2-4’ for MISS.
AFPh: D13-F14, 3FP/+3, NE
D13-L14, DR ‘2-6’ for MISS but gained acquisition.
RtPh: NA
APh: J18-K18, I18-J18, J17-K17, G16-H16, L11-M11, L11-M12, K11-L10, J11-K11
CCPh: NA
End of British Turn 4: They lost one of their Shermans, but have gained a lot of ground closer to the Victory hex. By swinging around to the north, the British can get within 6 hexes (and LOS) while still keeping a lot of orchards and grain between themselves and the SS in town. The Germans can no longer sit back and play defense; there are too many GO British that would now qualify for victory. They’ll have move forward and push the British back. Perhaps the lone German panzer should focus on infantry targets and ignore the hovering Sherman.
German Turn 4
The German team now needs to spend a bit more time studying the VC to determine where they need to focus their efforts. In the south, LOS is blocked due to the row of houses in hexrow O. As long as the Germans can keep units out of those houses, they have little to fear from the south. It is to the north, wide open, that the British will win.
The British do have to be within NORMAL range (per VC) for the win – most of their units have a range of 5, so this is the effective radius from Q16 in which they need to dig in.
RPh: German HMG in H15 remains MALF.. British rally squad in D16.
PFPh: J15-K17, 9FP/+2, NMC, British Pinned.
MPh: German in F14 attempts SMOKE, dr ‘6’ and he’s done.
H15(AM)-I15, DFF H16-I15, 8FP/+5, NE
PzVG(L14) STARTS, DR ‘3-2’ for startup is good.
DFF D13-L14, R:8, TH:9(+1 C#13, -1 C#20, -1 C#22), DR ‘3-2’ is HIT on HULL.
TK: 10-18=0. Hit but cannot penetrate the Panther’s front armor. This reinforces the futility of bothing with the Panther unless the British can get a side or rear shot.
PzVG continues to K14 (TCA K13/L13), 2MP.
DFF M13-K14, R:2, TH:10(+1 C#13, +1 C#18, -2 C#20, -1 C#22, +3 C#24), DR ‘5-5’ for MISS. This was a rare opportunity to get a shot at his side.
PzVG continues to I11 (VCA J10/J11), STOPs.
O15 attempts SMOKE, dr ‘3’ is no good. O15-O14, DFF M13-O14(MG), 4FP/+3, NE.
O16(AM)-O15
“And against a German tank, they’d need every advantage they could get, especially if they were facing a Panther, the tank of nightmares. Some GIs called it ‘the Pride of the Wehrmacht,’ and rumor had it that a Panther could shoot through one Sherman and into a second, and its frontal armor was supposedly impervious. That July, the U.S. Army had placed several captured Panthers in a field in Normandy and blasted away at them with the same 75mm gun as in Clarence’s Sherman. The enemy tanks proved vulnerable from the flanks and rear, but not the front. Not a single shot managed to penetrate the Panther’s frontal armor, from any distance.”
- Excerpt from Spearhead, Adam Makos
DFPh: M12-O14, 4FP/+3, NE
K11-J15, 8FP/+5, NE
There is still just too many orchards and fields between the two opposing sides.
AFPh: O14-M13(PSK), TH:8(+2 C#1, +1 C#18, -1 C#22), DR ‘2-6’ for MISS.
I11-K11(MG), 4FP/+1, NE
I11-K11(MA on ITT, TH:9(+1 C#13, +4 C#14, +1 C#18), DR ‘4-5’ for MISS.
RtPh: NA
APh: F14-G14
CCPh: NA
End of Turn 4. The Germans sweep to the north and prepare themselves for the british huddle in hexrows K-M.
Turn 5
British Turn 5
RPh: British squad rallies in D16
German HMG in I15 is repaired.
PFPh: M13-O14, 4FP/+1, NE
M13-O14 (MA), R:2, TH:9(+1 C#18, +1 C#13), DR ‘5-5’ for MISS.
H16-I15, 8FP/+4, NE and ROF
H16-I15, 4FP/+4, NE
MPh: D16-F14, DFF G14-F14(pbf), 12FP/+2, 2MC, 1 British squad broken.
SFF G14-F14(pbf), 6FP/+2, 1MC, 1 British squad broken.
K18-M18
J18-M18
K18-N18
K17-M17, DFF O15-M17, 6FP/+1, 1MC, Pinned.
Sherman(A), starts and moves to G11 (VCA H10/H11), 8MP, Stops.
DFF I11-G11, R:2, TH:10(+4 C#8, +1 C#13, +1 C#18, -1 C#22, +2 C#24, -1 C#25), DR ‘3-5’ for MISS.
BFF G11-I11, R:2, TH:10(+1 C#13, +4 C#14, +1 C#18, -1 C#22, -1 C#25), DR ‘6-3’ for MISS.
INTENSIVE FIRE, I11-G11, TH:10(+4 DRM), DR ‘5-6’ and Panther MA is MALF. That was a pretty dumb maneuver, in retrospect.
M12 Attempts SMOKE, dr ‘1’ and SMOKE placed in N12
M12-N11
M11-O11, DFF O14-O11, 6FP/+1, NE
L10-O10
K11-L10
K12-L12, DFF 9FP/+0, NMC, British Pass.
DFF I15-L12, 7FP/-1, NMC and ROF, British pass.
DFF 7FP/-1, PTC and ROF, British Pinned.
DFPh: I15-L11, 7FP/+2, 1MC and ROF, British leader breaks, broken unit CR & ELR.
I15-L12, 7FP/+0, PTC and ROF, NE
I15-L12, 7FP/+0, NMC and ROF, British Pass.
I15-L12, 7FP/+0, K/2 and ROF, British CR and broken.
I15-L10, 7FP/+3, 1MC and ROF, British break.
I15-L10, 7FP/+3, NE
APh: N11&O11(fg)-O14, 4FP/+3, NE
RtPh: British: F14(LC)-E15. The Broken Units in L10, L11 and L12 are not ADJACENT, not in OG and have no legal rout paths. They choose to stay put.
APh: O10-P10, O11-P11, N11-O12, N18-O18, M18-N17, H16-H15(CX)
CCPh: NA
End of British Turn 5 – their advance forward has achieved them a full 16FP to meet the Victory Conditions – they need only to hold on for 1.5 turns. However, most other units are now broken. The German Panther lost its MA in a foolish duel with the Sherman tank. The German HMG in I15 was nearly unstoppable and did finish off the full British contingency in hexrow ‘L’.
German Turn 5
RPh: I11: The Main Armament dr ‘1’ is Repaired!
PFPh: I15-H15(pbf), 14FP/+2, NMC, British pass.
MPh: I11 (Panther ignores Sherman to go after softer targets..)
Starts, DR ‘5-3’, turns to I12/J11 (TCA H10/H11)
DFF G11-I11, TH:10(+1 C#13, +1 C#18, -1 C#24), DR ‘6-6’ MISS and the Sherman’s MA is now MALF.
Panther continues to K12 (5MP)
DFF M13-K12, TH:10(+2 C#8, +1 C#13, -1 C#22, +2 C#24), DR ‘5-2’ for MISS.
Panther continues to L10 (6MP)
INTENSIVE FIRE TH:10(+4DRM), DR ‘1-4’ for HIT on TURRET.
TK:18 against 14AF for front turret. DR ‘2-2’ for SHOCK!
The Sherman hits the front turret of the Panther on his second, IF shot and a great die rolls stops the Panzer in his tracks. With no OVERRUN rules in ASLSK, the Panther is running through the broken British but not doing any additional damage.
O14(AM)-N13, DFF O12-N13, 4FP/+2, NE
O15(AM)-O16, DFF N17-O16(PIAT), TH:7(+1 C#18, +3 C#17), DR ’4-3’ for MISS.
DFF N17&M17(fg)-O16, 12FP/+4, DR ‘6-6’ and LMG MALF.
M15-O14, DFF P11-O14, 4FP/+2, NE
J15-L13
G14(CX)-H13, DFF G11-H13, 4FP/+4, NE. Continues to K11, putting all British units in DM.
DFPh: H15-I15(pbf), 16FP/+4, NE
AFPh: N13(PSK)-M13, TH:9(+2 C#1, -1 C#22), DR ‘5-2’ for HIT. TK26-4=22. DR ‘2-6’ and final British Sherman is destroyed.
L13-O12, 4.5FP/+2, NE
O14-O12, 4.5FP/+0, PTC, NE
O16-N17, 3FP/+0, 1MC, British breaks, other British unit breaks and is ELRd.
RtPh: British: L10-L8, L11-P10, L12-O11, N17-M18
APh: O16-O17, O14-O13, N13-N12, L13-M13, K11-L10
CCPh: NA
End of Game Turn 5: The German Panther was SHOCKed by a great British Sherman Intensive Fire shot, but a PSK up his tailpipe in the following AFPh but an end to the Sherman’s career. The lack of legal rout locations (but also no open ground) makes for some interesting routing situations for the retreating British. The Germans have the Brits on the run now and it remains to be seen if they can retain a full 16FP in good order for one more turn.
Turn 6 (Final Turn)
British Turn 6
RPh: British: 1 squad ralies in E15, the MA is permanently disabled on the Sherman in G11, One leader self rallies in P10.
German: Panzer in L12 goes to UNCONFIRMED KILL. Germans recover British MMG in L10.
PFPh: O18-O17(pbf), 4FP/+2, NE
H15-I15(pbf), 16FP/+4, NE
O12-N12(pbf), 8FP/+0, 1MC, Germans pass.
P11-O13, 4FP/+1, NE
P10-O13, 8FP/+1, DR ‘6-6’ and British LMG MALF.
This was a rather poor showing for the British in the PFPh; they had numerous point blank shots to ward off the Germans, but made no impact.
MPh: E15(CX)-I14(5MF), DFF I15-I14(pbf), 14FP/-3, 1KIA and ROF. The British leader is eliminated, the other squad breaks. Germans not marked with First Fire counter.
Sherman(A), G11 starts and goes to L14(L13/M14), stops. 11MP.
DFF N12(PSK)-L14, R:3, TH:7(+1 C#18, -1 C#22, +2 C#24), DR ‘3-2’ for HIT on HULL. TK: 26-8AF=18. DR ‘1-2’ and Sherman(A) is eliminated.
M17-N18, DFF O17-N18, 6FP/-1, NE
DFPh: O17-O18, DFinal Fire, 6FP/+0, NE
I15-O12, 7FP/+3, NE
L10-O12, 10FP/+3, NE
M13&N12(fg)-O12, 21FP/+1, 2MC, British break.
O13-P11, 9FP/+0, NMC, British pass.
AFPh: N18(PIAT)-O17, TH:7(+5DRM), MISS.
RtPh: British: I14-H13, O12-O11
APh: P10-Q11, P11-Q12, O18-P17, N18-O18, N15-I15(CC) – units move into I15 in desperation attempt to tie up German HMG.
CCPh: I15: German AMBUSH!
G4:B4(-1DRM); The British squad gets CR.
B2:G4(+1DRM); No effect. The units go into MELEE.
After British Turn 6; Several desperate British maneuvers led to slaughter. Their Prep fire phase was ineffective. The Germans have closed in and now there is only 14FP worth of units within range of the Victory Condition hex. It will all come down to whether or not the British can rally some broken units and withstand one more round of defensive German fire.
German Turn 6
RPh: British: One squad rallied in P10. British LMG in O11 X6 Broken.
German: Panzer in L12 (UK) is now ELIMINATED.
PFPh: O18(PIAT)-O17, R:1, TH:9(+3 DRM), DR ‘1-2’ for HIT. 8FP/+0, 1MC, Germans Pass.
O18-O17(pbf), 8FP/+2, PTC, Germans Pass.
Q11&Q12(fg)-O13, 10FP/+2, PTC, Germans Pass.
MPh: P17(AM)-Q17
The Germans have to make their stop here: Everyone who can fires into the moving units as they enter Q12 to break them. We presented the die rolls in detail here because this series of actions decided the game.
P10-Q11-Q12, DFF O13-Q12, 9FP/-1, DR ‘2-4’ for 2MC.
DR ‘2-2’ and British leader passes.
DR ‘2-4’ and British squad passes.
SFF O13-Q12, 4.5FP/-1, NMC
DR ‘6-4’ and British leader breaks.
DR ‘2-5’ and British squad pinned.
DFF N12-Q12, 6FP/+1, NE
SFF N12-Q12, 3FP/+1, NE
DFF M13-Q12, 9FP/+1, NMC
DR ‘4-1’ and British leader (already broken) passes.
DR ‘1-1’ and Pinned squad passes.
SFF M13-Q12, 4.5FP/+1, 1MC
DR ‘2-1’ and British leader (already broken) passes.
DR ‘3-2’ and Pinned squad passes.
DFF L10-Q12, 10FP/+4, NE
SFF L10-Q12, 5FP/+4, NE
DFPh: O17-O18(pbf), 12FP/+0, DR ‘1-1’ cowers but 1KIA.
Random selection has the British 4-4-7 eliminated; the British leader is broken.
At this point (German DFPh) we reviewed the situation. The Germans are spent. The British have 6FP in Q11. They have another 8FP in Q12 (some units are pinned with half firepower, but the pin counter will be removed at the end of the CCPh and the Victory Conditions clearly state that the firepower count is made at game end). There is another 2FP in Q17, who will be able to move up to Q16 in the APh. This brings the total to 16FP, in normal range, with LOS of hext Q15.
Result: British Victory, down to the final die rolls.
Impressions
What’s not to love? Burning Shermans via PF, PSK and Panthers. The lone Panther taken down by a SHOCK to its turret. A final rush to the east part of town and a firefight for limit control. Lucky die rolls right to the end of the game to determine the victor.
This scenario had interesting rout implications for the British. By and large, as they came in from the west, there weren’t any valid rout locations. However, there also was hardly any Open Ground. This forced the broken units to sort out their own rally attempts while hiding in the grain or ducking down in the polder behind several safe bands of orchard hexes.
Rules Reviews
• We had to review rules related to Ordnance Smoke – the British tanks used this in the DFPh. +2 Dispersed counters are placed, after securing hit on ATT – which are then removed at the start of the British player’s next PFPh. +2 hindrance through dispersed smoke, +3 DRM for firing out of target smoke hex.
• Grain hex is NOT inherent terrain.
• We had to work through some WP rules; after a successful “hit” with WP, the NMC is adjusted downward by the TEM of the hex affected. Later in the turn, advancing into a WP dispersed hex does not force a NMC.
• AFV TH DR that are equal (not less than) what is required – which led to the SHOCK result for the Panther. Going into Unconfirmed Kill status and how/when this plays out was not immediately familiar to us.
