Space Empires: Replicators» Forums » Sessions Subject: 5-Player Free For All!



Mike Whittemore MikeWhit)

Yesterday Sébastien (prscormier), Jeremiah (jeremiah), Ramin (raminskibba), Todd (toddzilla), and yours truly got together for a 5-player free-for-all long game of Space Empires 4x with both expansions and most of the bells and whistles. We’ve all played the game before but have never tried The Replicators, ground troops, or resource cards.



The board was all set up and by 9am we were munching on fresh homemade quiche and croissants provided respectively by Jeremiah and Sébastien, and discussing the last bits of rules confusion. If you don’t have Canadians in your group you should because apparently they all bake! 😀



We’ve never played a 5-player game and all agreed it gets going really fast. You only have 10 "safe" systems and then are out into deep space - and your enemies are not that far off. This situation got the better of me as I am used to everyone "turtling" for a number of rounds before making contact, so I tend to neglect defenses in favor of my economy. This backfired big time when Jeremiah with some fancy card-based tech as well as movement investments got a heroic destroyer over my homeward, destroyed all 4 of its shipyards, and blockaded it. I scrambled a bit and could have delayed the inevitable but it was clear I was going to be knocked out of the game in a turn or two and no one could stop that. We agreed to call the game rather than wait it out.



It was about noon so we still had 6 hours remaining and decided to reset the game and give it another go. Reset was surprisingly rapid with different players reshuffling cards, re-randomizing deep space tiles, etc. Todd wanted to stay as The Replicators to better learn how they play but the rest of us randomized our seat positions.



We were out of our home sectors very quickly - and again, we all agree we like getting into deep space early and making contact. So in a 4-player game we might try compressing the galaxy a bit. I think there may already be a scenario that does this. I really like the nature of "terrain" in this game. It makes every map feel different. Our explorations revealed black holes, asteroid fields, nebulae, and especially - alien worlds - that dictated which players would be immediate enemies. There were two alien worlds between Séb (green) and I (red) that coupled with other terrain meant it would be late game before we fought each other. Jeremiah (blue) and Ramin (yellow) were natural enemies with few obstacles between them, and Ramin and Séb less so. That left me to fight with Todd (purple, Replicators).



About to exit early game into conflict...





I didn’t pay a lot of attention to the battles unfolding on the far side of the galaxy. We allow empires to take simultaneous turns when players declare they don’t plan on any interaction with each other - this speeds up play greatly. The battles looked fierce as Ramin (yellow) fought sizable engagements in Jeremiah’s (blue) territory, and also skirmished in no man’s land with Séb (red) who was busy conquering alien planets. There was a lot of die rolling and a lot of dying but my conflict with Todd's Replicators was more front and center.



I avoided contact with Todd as much as possible as I set up a plan. There was an alien world right on his border with a strong fleet. I had an Amazing Diplomats resource card that would allow me to ally with them, and I had researched terraforming. I could build up a sizable fleet along with a colony ship and anti-replicator transport, send them to that world and use the card to allow me to colonize the alien planet. I could then easily raid Todd’s hinterland as I built up this beachhead into a full fleet production planet with the alien fleets aiding in defense.



Todd had other plans, and as he sent his main fleet off in the other direction to capture an alien world between him and Jeremiah (blue), but also snuck a scout right into my staging area - getting full intel on my fleet buildup and gaining a ton of valuable research points. He soon had captured the alien world on his doorstep, foiling my plans. I redirected to a more distant alien world, allied with them, then sent my fleet into Replicator space. I didn’t know what I would encounter. A bunch of fleets were around but I didn’t know if they would be lowly drones or battleships. Our first battle was between two of his Type V “cruisers” and my fleet of 3 DDs, 4 CAs, and the flagship. Those Type Vs are tough and he wiped out my DDs and (I think) a CA before being destroyed. I guessed that many of his other fleets were lowly drones so proceeded to bombard 3 colonies down to the minimum size, destroying a drone and another Type V along the way.



Rampaging through Replicator space and then... uh oh!





My transport with anti-replicator tech was arriving at his border and things were looking good. Except his main fleet had turned around and was screaming back into his territory. I knew there was at least one ship in that fleet - his flagship - that was guaranteed a hit every combat round regardless of the target's defenses so I decided to fall back. He was too fast, chased me down, and revealed a truly fearsome armada: a 15-4 flagship, a 10-4 battleship, plus Type V and Type II escorts. He sent my flagship to oblivion and I think at least one of my CAs before I was able to retreat.



The hunters have become the hunted...





It was around this time we decided to call the game with no real winner. There was not enough time left for another turn, and the blood-alcohol ratio was approaching dangerous levels so we finished with a nice low brain power game of Ra.



But thinking about the "what ifs" if things were to play out, I think the Replicator fleet would be very tough to hold off. I was considering crash building as many scouts as possible. They only would hit on a 1, but most ships I could muster would only hit on a 1 or 2 anyway and then be one-shotted by the flagship and big Type XIII battleship. So maybe a bunch of cheap scouts could hold out. I did’t do the math but I’d probably need 40 of them ha ha! What would you do?



Was a good time!





