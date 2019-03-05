|
I was not planning to write another battle report (see my "Playthrough Review" https://www.boardgamegeek.com/thread/2138206/playthrough-rev...). I was just planning to happily "watch" another of my 1870 Metz “movies”, following the situation as it unfolds…
On the 2:00 pm turn the Prussians moved the Guards Corps forward, the artillery shelling all French positions within range and line of sight… to little effect: through the French lost the 2nd brigade of Grenier division, most French troops in Hasty Works and towns seemed to be almost immune to incessant bombardments.
Du Barail French cavalry attempted a brave “sortie” against the Prussian Guards, but failed its charge attempt and ended up casualty reduced and retreating up north…
Trying to consolidate his fairly dispersed forces, Manstein moved IX Corps’ units forward and out of the forests, rapidly occupying Champenois for 1 victory point, and getting ready for subsequent assaults (due to the scenario movement restrictions, most of the IXth Corps artillery was bogged down on the forest roads). However, leaving infantry brigades so exposed within effective range of the French lines was a bad idea: the deadly accurate fire from French divisions in and around the objective towns of Montigny and Ammaneville casualty reduced and disrupted most of them. Things started looking a bit complicated for the Prussians…
The last chit of the turn was Fortunes of War… With no more “next chits” to upgrade or degrade, the roll seemed to be a mere formality… Until it was a roll of 1! Wayward French Unit! The 2nd Grenier brigade walked out of the safety of Montigny just to be shredded to pieces by the deadly Prussian defensive fire…
It was at that point that I realised I couldn’t watch this “movie” all by myself, and got the camera out…
Despite that loss, and inspired by the successful fire of his troops, at 3:00 pm Marechal Bazaine seized the chance (CIC “Marechal Bazaine” was the first chit of the turn!) and ordered de Cissey’s division of the IVth Corps to attack!
Following preliminary bombardment and a volley of mitrailleuse fire, the 1st and 2nd brigades of de Cissey’s division assaulted the 49th and 50th Prussian brigades, driving them back to the safety of the woods. Manstein’s HQs, left adjacent to the victorious French 1st de Cissey brigade, was overrun, severely disrupting his ability to direct or rally his battered troops (command range of 0) this turn…
Canrobert’s Corps was activated next. Rather than ordering his units to attempt to build Hasty Works, he ordered them to fire… predictably achieving nothing. None of his units moved from their positions.
Du Barail’s 1st Cavalry was next: Horse Artillery fired for no effect and the 1st Cavalry stayed put… both still blocking the line of sight for the part of Canrobert’s Corps. What were these French thinking?!
Then came the turn of the Prussian Guards. Pape and Budritzki divisions assaulted 1st de Cissey brigade and Horse Artillery of the 1st Reserve Cavalry division. Both French units promptly withdrew taking a Morale Hit each… Victorious Prussians advanced, forming a solid line and getting ready for the subsequent assaults on the objective hexes.
Assault
After assault
The out-of-command units of the XIIth Prussian Corps couldn’t do much with their Cautious and Manoeuvre OOC chits, but using Krupp’s Guns, the XII Corps artillery managed to inflict one morale hit on the French defenders of Saint Marie aux Chenes…
Using the Beaten Zone chit, the 2nd de Cissey French brigade routed 36th Wrangel brigade two hexes towards the bridge south of Champenois… The French kept Battlefield Conditions, the Prussians – their CIC chit.
And then Fortunes of War struck again… Another roll of 1 (!) sent yet another French brigade to its apparently imminent death… This time 2nd Levassor-Sorval brigade was drawn out of the safety of Jerusalem farm and under the deadly fire of Pape and Budritzki’s Prussian guard divisions.
Prussian infantry fire casualty reduced and disrupted the poor French brigade, but the Budritzki Guard artillery – amazingly – failed to finish it off! Badly exposed and outnumbered, the 2nd brigade still held the hill in front of Jerusalem…
With its HQs overrun, nearly all Manstein’s IX Corps units were out-of-command...
But even then, the Corps artillery with its Manoeuvre chit managed to advance within a good firing range from French positions. Most other units “cautiously” fired for no result…
Using Aufragstaktik, 2nd Pape brigade assaulted the disrupted and reduced 2nd Levassor-Sorval brigade, the one the Prussians failed to destroy just before. Both sides used their Battlefield Conditions chits (cancelling each other), but with 10:0 SP combat differential the French seemed to have no chance. D2*… Two break tests… And two rolls of 2!!! The “invincible” 2nd brigade retreated first back to the safety of Jerusalem, and then behind the village…
With only one French chit (Ladmiraut’s IV Corps) left in the cup, the Prussians decided to use their CIC chit to activate Wrangel’s division… Following preparatory fire (no effect) the 35th brigade assaulted French IV Corps artillery retrenched behind Hasty Works at Montigny: however, with only a D1(A1) result, both units ended up shaken and facing each other…
The last to activate this turn was Ladmiraut French IV Corps… French accurate fire eliminated the 50th brigade of Louis’s division, leaving Budritzki’s 4th brigade shaken…
Not being able to assault due to its scenario-specified Defensive posture, de Cissey division retreated to the safety of the French villages and Hasty Works, where Ladmiraut promptly rallied some shock off the 1st de Cissey brigade… The 1st Lorencez brigade moved to hex 3508 reinforcing de Cissey’s artillery and mitrailleuse batteries there. Turn 2 was over.
At the beginning of the 4:00 pm turn Prussians received bad news: the XII Prince Albert’s Corps will be delayed. They therefore immediately used the first drawn chit (CIC) to pull back and rally the battered Wrangel division of the IX Corps…
Next chit activated Manstein’s IX Corps. With all his artillery being OOC, he only managed to move his HQs closer to his battered troops (all his infantry brigades by that time were Battleworn) and rallied Louis 59th brigade. Then the OOC Corps artillery had to withdraw towards the bridge behind Champenois, the Wrangel’s divisional artillery at Champenois could move (Manoeuvre OOC chit) but predictably declined, and the OOC Louis’s divisional artillery was Frozen and stayed put…
Ladmiraut’s VI Corps spent its activation rallying the “invincible” 2nd Levassor-Sorval brigade and building more Hasty Works… The OOC Prussian units of Prince Albert XII Corps fired cautiously, but the Corps artillery apparently misunderstood the orders and unexpectedly withdrew two hexes (Withdraw OOC chit)
The Fortunes of War, drawn next, degraded the next chit (roll of 5) and cancelled Prussian Inspirational Leadership coming next from the cup. The French added Battlefield Conditions to their already held Moulin a Cafe chit, obviously preparing for the inevitable Prussian assaults.
Then “Marechal Bazaine” got his chance to activate one French unit or grouped Division (at that point, reviewing which Division to activate, I noticed that 2nd de Cissey brigade was illegally stuck in hex 3510, and moved it to Montigny, where it could have legally retreated earlier). De Cissey’s Division was finally ordered to fire, and what a fire it was! Using both Battlefield Conditions and Moulin a Café chits, and consistently rolling 9’s and 8’s, the 1st de Cissey brigade and mitrailleuses casualty reduced and disrupted the 4th Budritzki brigade forcing it to retreat; the 2nd de Cissey brigade inflicted one morale hit on the Wrangel Prussian artillery at Champenois.
Realizing they were more of a nuisance to their own troops (blocking LOS for the French VI Corps) du Barail moved his 1st Reserve Cavalry Division towards Saint Maries aux Chenes, getting ready to either harass the Prussian Guards or to “greet” potential Prussian reinforcements there…
Then it was the turn of the Prussian Guards. Augustus decided to focus on the three objective villages held by the French VI Corps, chose Defensive posture to prepare his subsequent assault, and moved his artillery up the front lines. But apart from inflicting some minor Shaken results on the French lines, the Prussian fire was largely ineffective…
At the end of the turn both sides fired at each other using Beaten Zone and Krupp’s Guns, but to no effect. Then, with the final chit of the turn, Aufragstaktik, the Prussians finally launched 2nd Pape Guards brigade into a long awaited assault on the French Tixier Division that was holding Jerusalem farm. The French defensive fire was ineffective… as was the Prussian assault (!): with a D2 result, the Guards only managed to shake the defenders.
At 5:00 pm the Prussians got the good news: the rest of the XII Corps will be arriving at 6:00 pm, with the orders to immediately engage the VI French Corps! With no news about any French reinforcements, Canrobert was suddenly under pressure…
Prussian Guards were activated first in the new turn. Augustus had a dilemma: assault now, without any bonus chits and risking the multiple defensive fire, or shower French defences with shells, waiting for the favourable chits to come, but risking that the French are also going to get some? With the clock ticking, and knowing for sure that Prussian reinforcements are coming, he chose to be aggressive…
Preparatory Prussian fire inflicted some shaken results on Tixier division occupying Jerusalem farm (the main target of the planned Prussian attack) and effectively took de Cissey’s artillery and mitrailleuses in hex 3508 out of combat. Moving in contact was, however, more challenging. The combined defensive fire of 1st Lorencez and 1st Tixier infantry brigades casualty reduced and disrupted the 3rd Budritzki Guards that were about to assault Jerusalem. But after that the French defenders somehow got “out of steam”, inflicting no casualties on the 1st Pape brigade advancing to assault…
The combined assault of 1st and 2nd Pape and the 3rd Budritzki brigades on Jerusalem farm (19:5 SP ratio) looked daunting… However, with the defensive benefits of Hasty Work and the farm, the French were not so easy to impress. Though casualty reduced and disrupted, 1st Tixier brigade was still holding the objective (D2 result on the Assault table)…
By that point both sides seem to be exhausted. As if sensing it, the Fortunes of War chit, drawn next, immediately caused a Lull in the Battle (roll of 10): until the next turn all the drawn chits (i.e. all of them!) will be “degraded”, only allowing any activated formations to fire. All Event chits will be discarded with no effect…
Marechal Bazaine, drawn next, then activated Lorencez division (one of the few still not Battleworn French units): their accurate fire finished off the 3rd Budritzki brigade…
Prussians had to use their CIC chit immediately: so they ordered Pape’s division to continue firing into Jerusalem farm. Having used most of its ammo (rolling two 9s) the 1st Pape brigade finally routed the French defenders of Jerusalem farm: the now undefended objective was up for grabs…
French Canrobert’s VI Corps (activated next) could only respond by firing back, inflicting a couple of shaken results on the Prussian Guards. Manstein’s artillery retaliated, inflicting serious disruption on the French units defending Montigny…
For the rest of the turn the action was “lethargic”. Du Barail Horse Artillery fired for no effect. Similar to Canrobert, Ladmiraut’s IVth Corps fire resulted in a couple of shaken Prussian units. The XII Pruissian Corps units on the map were still OOC and couldn’t do much, and the three remaining Event chits were discarded. The “lull in the battle” (and the 5:00 turn) was over.
To be continued...
That has played a lot different to our game. Manstein was used to hold the French corps opposite (except for initially grabbing the easy VP location) and his guns were brought to bombard. In that way, the French corps there can only hold and generally watch what goes on.
The Guards were used to take the VP locations from French VI corps. Especially as they have the hinderance of not being able to build Hasty Works as easily as the other French corps. It therefore leaves them very fragile and open against the Prussian guns (which were stacked to generate powerful bombardments).
A wonderful report Alexei! Thanks for taking the time to post all this.
Herm
