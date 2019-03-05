kinga1965 wrote:

Hi Kyle,



Nicely done. I like the pictures after each turn. I have one nitpick however. If the US had all three scoring cards in hand during turn 1, I don't believe it is possible for the USSR player to have the Europe scoring card in their hand on turn 2. The first re-shuffle will occur in turn 3. Maybe someone could remind me of an early war card event that could return the scoring card back to a players hand.