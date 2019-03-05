|
Preface: This is our second time playing Twilight
Imperium Struggle (lol getting my twilight games mixed up). We are both very adept at board games but we went in only having played one other occasion which ended just before mid-game, in favor of the USSR. So it was a good introduction as to basic strategy and the early game cards.
We went back again yesterday and by random draw, got the same superpowers, which is all good for us both to help build on our last game.
End of Turn 1 - A fairly even start. Turmoil in Europe has led to US losing control of several states while USSR consolidates and capitalizes. USA starts the game with three scoring cards in-hand - despite that fact still does fairly well.
End of Turn 2 - Despite tipping his hand for Europe Scoring, USSR manages to fight back and scores domination status. USA however grabs power in SE Asia, wrestling control of Vietnam and Thailand after a coup or two. USSR tries to counter by also snatching up a few states in Asia.
End of Turn 3 - Further turmoil for US and consolidation of power for USSR in Europe as several other key states are grabbed or neutralized. USSR advance further into the space race by sending an animal into space. Scoring remains pretty even.
End of Turn 4 - As things get reshuffled with a larger deck, the focus turns to the Americas, Africa and Middle East. Follwing a vicious coup in Columbia after USA made a strong commitment, USSR tightly controls a few key states in South America, knowing USA is looking to score South America. USA fights back to dominate in Africa but the scoring card does not appear. Middle east swings slightly red. A key play that allows US to discard the South America scoring card means he avoids having to grant domination points to USSR in South America. USSR puts a man in space, gaining 2 VP.
End of Turn 5 - A few more points swing towards USSR. Europe grows ever more contested, as well as SE Asia. After Castro takes power, USA quickly nullifies his power and throws his weight into Central America. US also grabs influence in several Middle East states, but not enough to control yet, anticipating Middle East scoring soon, but it doesn't appear this turn. USSR fights back viciously in Europe and in various SE Asian countries. Despite holding the SE Asia scoring card, USSR cannot swing the tide with US's strong grip and both superpowers cancel points.
End of Turn 6 - After having moved further on in the space race, USSR can now see and react to US's headlines. US grabs more power in Central America and Middle East. They also deal a bad blow to USSR's middle eastern holdings. With a carefully timed window, USSR plays Africa scoring to gain dominance, while holding Angola. Despite strong swings towards the US, USSR gains 3 VP overall to end on 17 VP.
End of Game. - Headline of Willy Brandt scores 1 VP for USSR. Followed by scoring Europe as first action phase by USSR leads to a final push in points. Played before USA could alleviate a lot of pressure by scoring complete control in central America the next phase.
Summary - I think this game was won in Europe but also through careful and lucky timing by USSR on key scoring cards. If he had not been dealt Europe scoring to play first thing that turn, it would've been a different story, as he also had Middle East scoring which no longer favored USSR, and USA would've played for complete control of Central America. But USA let Europe be held for the most part by USSR and eventually that was going to bite the US sooner or later.
I think you meant to say This is our second time playing Twilight "Struggle"?
Edit: Saw that you saw it.
Hi Kyle,
Nicely done. I like the pictures after each turn. I have one nitpick however. If the US had all three scoring cards in hand during turn 1, I don't believe it is possible for the USSR player to have the Europe scoring card in their hand on turn 2. The first re-shuffle will occur in turn 3. Maybe someone could remind me of an early war card event that could return the scoring card back to a players hand.
kinga1965 wrote:
Hi Kyle,
Nicely done. I like the pictures after each turn. I have one nitpick however. If the US had all three scoring cards in hand during turn 1, I don't believe it is possible for the USSR player to have the Europe scoring card in their hand on turn 2. The first re-shuffle will occur in turn 3. Maybe someone could remind me of an early war card event that could return the scoring card back to a players hand.
Thank you. Even in my inexperience with the game, now that you say that, what you're saying makes perfect sense. It must have been a turn later that USSR was dealt Europe scoring. In fact, I believe control of France was the true hinging event on that scoring.
Next time, I plan to take images with the cards that were played that turn in order for my own reference to write later. Not to give a turn-by-turn long-winded action report, but to help jog the memory when writing these high-level turn reports.
Thanks again!
Kyle - Thanks for the AAR of my favorite game, but a suggestion to vastly improve it next time: if you could list the cards played each turn, it'd be a lot more interesting to follow. If the players also recorded what cards were in their hands (or at least one player did), that would be even better.
SJAirshark wrote:
Kyle - Thanks for the AAR of my favorite game, but a suggestion to vastly improve it next time: if you could list the cards played each turn, it'd be a lot more interesting to follow. If the players also recorded what cards were in their hands (or at least one player did), that would be even better.
Thank you for reading and the advice.
I do agree I need to keep track of the cards. I want to do more of a blend of flavorful storytelling rather than listing a back and forth, turn for turn. At least, that's my intention. But I do want to integrate the important events or things like that into each turn summary more. It wouldn't hurt though to at least list somewhere if someone wanted to see the cards held / played that turn.
|