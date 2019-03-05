|
Ben Bosmans
Belgium
Mechelen
With the NEW 3rd edition rules now finally available on the Academy Games website everyone is waiting for the new edition of Awakening the Bear and certainly the upgraded Storms of Steel edition finally coming out.
In the meantime I decided to play ALL COH Awakening the Bear Firefights over the next few months in a kind of Campaign setting and see how exciting the new system is and especially in playing these solo 2 handed.
As everyone should know by now: Academy Games put the excellent solo system into the 2 player game and deleted the A(ction) P(oint) system with a spent mechanic from the Conflict of Heroes: Eastern Front – Solo Expansion.
I plan to play the scenarios in chronological order and so ... the first game was Firefight 10: Bug River where the GE 192 Inf Regt suddenly is confronted with a rare Russian counter attack.
The scenario is designed for 2-4 players but was a fantastic experience in solo mode, playing both sides.
The Germans set up first while I randomly placed 3 planned Russian artillery strikes on crucial VP' control points. The Russians need to reconquer 4 previous bunkers and so it was logical to spread 3 Aie strikes around them. These strikes are UNCERTAIN as you need to pull cards in time...
I decided the Germans would take a forward stand so they could pull back into more defensive positions and stalling the Russians to play out the 5 turn end limit.
The Russians spread out over 2 groups as can be seen on both pictures above.
Already an important remark here: You need to make group moves at the start and use your precious Command Action Points to advance in an organised way. Since you have 6/8 CAP's per turn: use them wisely in the maneuver part of the game.
On the German left side, Russians grouped around the road while their T-26 took a more direct approach through the fields.
Already Germans needed to reinforce their left flank with some Infantry and they needed badly some Atk guns.
On the German right, all Russians concentrated to move through the woods.
Most group moves were done through CAP spending.
Important to note there that for spent checks there is NO limit to your CAP's spending, this in contradiction with fire boosts and other die rolls where the limit is +2CAP's.
Another important point is to avoid playing with ONE unit or group of units consecutively. IF you move a unit two times in a row you get a +1 penalty on the spent check: better avoid that at all costs.
I think I made a small error in the set up and advance by the Germans on this side of the board. They were too far ahead of their Control Points...
The fights took off around the middle of turn 3 and went into frenzy mode by turn 4.
One of the high lights on the left side was the DESTROYING of the bunker by the Russian T26 which clearly advanced its heavy Infantry.
In a desperate move to avoid it, the Germans rushed some Atk gun being towed by a Truck . While they came too late ... in turn 4 they were just in time to deploy and shoot at the Tank with a deadly precision: a KIA ! (WOW that is a 1 to 20 chance). Taking out an early Russian Tank was great, but ...
the Germans were really losing it at the other side: Russians broke through the German lines unexpectedly and the other Russian vehicule - a BA-10 was very close to some other bunker.
At that exact same moment and at the start of turn 4(of 5) the second Aie strike hit with precision next to the bunker (without causing damage to it) BUT fully striking a German LMG section AND Infantry with hit markers. That did hurt. In fact the Infantry was almost useless after that.
Final turn:
At the start of the final Turn we had the following score: 22 VP for the Germans vs 17 VP for the Russians who could capture one more bunker before the end giving them … + 5VP....
The end position on the left:
The end position on the right: the Russian Infantry DID capture that last bunker, while Germans lost still more units.
The scoring board was ... 24 VP for the Russians against 23 VP for the Germans.
Remark to the score board: since the AP system is deleted in the 3rd edition rules, I used the AP rows as a secondary CAP row per Army.
It was a VERY close fight and the spent mechanic taken from this solo system makes this game far more DYNAMIC and realistic. For this scenario at least there was no problem to MAINTAIN balance.
Interesting units are shown below: the firefight is a very exciting one with few AFV and enough infantry.
Notice the lack of mobility of these heavy MG infantry units on both sides, which makes the use of Transport units very demanding and challenging.
End score for this firefight in excitement and fun levels: 9/10.
Duration: around 5 hours spread over 3 solo sessions.
Next: 23 June: Firefight 6 : The Monsters (lots of Tanks there ).
