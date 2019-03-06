|
Devin McCane
This is my first time playing the game and it ended (more or less) in disaster for the confederates on Turn 3.
Turn 1: I move Heth in position to attack Buford at Herr Ridge. I then pass as Confederates next movement opportunity and Union get a 6 on the movement die roll and have 8 total moves. Reynolds and Howard easily move up to support Buford putting Heth at a 1:3 disadvantage. I have Heth attack anyway w/arty support and it ends in stalemate. Then Reynolds attacks Heth and manages to pull off a 5+ combat differential, eliminating Heth.
Turn 2: With Union forces overextended, I gamble and race Early to Cemetery Hill. Union reinforcements move to push early off cemetery hill. Howard/Reynolds/Buford pull back but get caught between Cemetary Hill and Seminary Ridge. I have 3 CSA units converge on Buford to try and eliminate him as he was the most exposed union unit and I couldn’t move anyone any closer to support Early. Two Union attacks on Early end in stalemate. Buford gets blown (really poor terminology selection) in a CSA attack. Early gets pushed off Cemetery Hill in third Union attack. BTW, every artillery duel during the game ended in a tie except for 2 or 3 that the Union won.
Turn 3: By this point, the map is starting to look like what the situation historically did on Day 2, so I attempted the historical approach and attacked both Union flanks at Little Round Top and Culp’s Hill. I had Reynolds defend Culps Hill and Hancock defending LRT region. This is when things went really bad. I soon realized how deadly things can get when all the modifiers add up in combat. Confederates didn’t win a single Arty duel and both Hood and McLaws got eliminated and Rodes got blown. I already had another CSA unit blown so I called the game at this point. Bad dice rolling aside, two lessons I took away from this are don’t attack the units with stars if you can avoid it, and that +2 terrain modifier is hard to overcome as the attacker, especially if the defender has Arty support. One bad dice roll can be devastating with the defender having a +4 modifier before even rolling. Picture below is end of game situation.
Randy Mauldin
Don't give up. Try again. The nice thing about this game is it doesn't take long to play, and if you have bad dice (I did in my first face to face game), you can set it up and have another go at it.
Brett McLay
Join the 'party' ... I lost McLaws as well. Thankfully the library was closing.
