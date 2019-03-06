|
Ben Kirman
United Kingdom
Lincoln
Lincolnshire
Battle of Midway, 4-7 June 1942 (USMC, Long campaign)
Random squadron selection gave a misfit collection of aircraft thrown together at short notice to repel the Japanese offensive.
Wildcats: Joe Foss (Ace), Starman (S), Wiggins (A), Campbell (G)
Buffalo: Butler (S)
Vindicator: Russel (V)
Avenger: VandeKieft (A)
Devastators: Washington (A), Powell (A)
Dauntlesses: Lewis (A), Benson (G), Davis (N)
June 4th:
Lack of recon gives us a single target, a cruiser (33) to the north west. Foss and Wiggins provided cover for Powell and Washington in their TBD Devastators. Foss used his situational awareness to get the jump on a patrolling veteran Zero, taking it out without a hitch. Meanwhile "Buster" Wiggins and the Devastators are targetted by 5" and 40mm fire from the cruiser and escorts, but no damage apart from shattered nerves. Washington drops a perfect torpedo, sinking the cruiser in a single shot. Wiggins, inspired by Foss's bravery and skill, gets enough experience to get promoted to "Skilled".
June 5th:
Although the cruiser strike helped improve recon, we only found one target - a massive fleet carrier. The entire rest of the squadron was sent out while the others rested after their close calls yesterday.
Because we are short handed, we are short on fighter cover, only having a couple of Wildcats and an aging Buffalo. The squadron was split into a dive bomber group of Dauntlesses approaching high with cover from Campbell (Wildcat) and the rest approaching low. Immediately under attack from waves of Zeros, a raging battle commenced. "Showbiz" Starman destroyed a veteran zero in the approach zone but was later outfoxed by a legendary Zero pilot who managed to tail him and send him for a swim. Blackshoe Benson's Dauntless took heavy damage from seaborne defences, while Butler's Buffalo took out another Zero, showing that sometimes skill can more than make up any technical disadvantage.
Meanwhile, between a torpedo from VandeKieft's brand new Avenger, and bombs from Russel and "Bearcat" Davis, the carrier was sunk, and a quick exit was made.
Luckily we managed to recover Showbiz, shaken and wet, and returned to base for priority R&R after an extremely stressful start to the campaign.
June 6th:
With more recon, we had a choice of two small targets but opted for supporting a Search and Rescue (39) mission, to raise morale and rest further. Quick work was made by Russel diving into the target avoiding all the small arms fire, while Foss again showed his class by destroying another veteran Zero that had intercepted at high altitude.
June 7th:
We were confident of taking on another Japanese carrier, but fate wasn't with us - we were immediately scrambled in defence of a USN carrier. Wildcats piloted by Foss, "Buster" Wiggins and "Showbiz" Starman raced to intercept a group of "Kate" bombers. But they had clearly heard of Foss's exploits and sent a Legendary Zero as cover.
A brief scramble between Foss and the bandit showed them evenly matched, but Foss managed to again use his situational awareness to gain an advantage and send the Zero to the drink, while Buster and Showbiz chased the bombers. Apart from a few close calls, the Kates were quickly dispatched and the group returned to base.
Final score: 16 - Good.
Tough campaign! You have to get really lucky with targets to get the VPs, and you won't be able to draw more than one target until day 3 at least. I was hesitant about Joe Foss, who costs a whopping 29 SOs, but he more than paid off. He has 3 situational awareness which was really the decider in the carrier mission. I was probably too cautious doing priority R&R and the Search and Rescue mission in day 3, but I was gambling on getting another carrier on day 4 and wanted fit pilots.
The miniatures are the 1/600 Tumbling Dice set for Corsair Leader. My first time doing such tiny painting but the effect is, well, you can see for yourself. Inspired me to get a bunch for for HL:CAO!
David Forteza
Spain
ALCORCON
MADRID
Lovely AAR!
The minis sure are impressive.
Can I ask how you did the stands?
Thanks
John Starman
United States
Elgin
Nebraska
I am sure glad to hear that "Showbiz" Starman turned up ok, and only just on the 'wet' side! Awesome AAR....thanks for sharing! Good hunting in the future!
Ben Kirman
United Kingdom
Lincoln
Lincolnshire
Enderus wrote:
Lovely AAR!
The minis sure are impressive.
Can I ask how you did the stands?
Thanks
Cheers, I'm happy with how they turned out and have just primed some F14s for the Final Countdown scenario!
The flight stands I made myself as an experiment, bought some 2mm acrylic rods and some 1" perspex disks (both ebay I think, cheap). Just cut the rods, drilled a hole in the middle of the disks and glued it in.
On the other end I glued 1mmx1mm disk magnets to both planes and stands.
However, I learned a few things ahead of making another batch: the superglue I used "burned" a few discs and doesn't set clear. I'll need to get some proper glue. Second, the 1mm magnets are too small for the flight stands (2mm rod), and so some of them are not flat. This is good for when planes get shot down or dive, but not for formation flying. I got some 2mm x 1mm magnets which work a lot better. However the 2mm magnets are too wide (ugly) for the WW2 fighters. The F14s will use the 2mm though.
I'm just muddling my way through really, but happy how it turned out.
Ben Kirman
United Kingdom
Lincoln
Lincolnshire
p40kitty wrote:
I am sure glad to hear that "Showbiz" Starman turned up ok, and only just on the 'wet' side! Awesome AAR....thanks for sharing! Good hunting in the future!
Glad you made it! It's the worst feeling when your suppressions and evasions fail and someone takes a swim. Luckily due to all the extra bombers I had some AtG to expend on the SAR roll.
Kevin Verssen
United States
California
This was very fun to read through, and great paintjobs! (I am a particular fan of the fire smoke cotton ball!)
Do you have another Campaign in mind?
Ben Kirman
United Kingdom
Lincoln
Lincolnshire
KevinVerssen wrote:
This was very fun to read through, and great paintjobs! (I am a particular fan of the fire smoke cotton ball!)
Do you have another Campaign in mind?
The problem with this game, Kevin, is that while putting all the tons of stuff back in the box I always discover something I haven't tried, and it all comes back out again. I think it is finally time to tackle the Black Sheep campaign and earn that patch.
The worst is, I work from home at the moment and Pappy is always winking at me and telling me I deserve a break!
