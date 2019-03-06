Rules



Michigan What follows below is a monthly fictionalized account of my second Nightfighter Ace campaign. I originally wrote these and sent them via email to a wargamer friend. My campaign ended with 96 kills, having never been shot down and never losing any crew members. I didn't play everything correctly (as noted in the accounts), but I don't think any of the mistakes were severe enough to render the campaign invalid.



***********************************************************************



My crew and I are trained in the Ju-88 R-1 and we are assigned to the IV/NJG 1 base at Leeuwarden, in Holland. The guys here tell me that we will get a lot of action, and I look forward to it with just a little trepidation.



August 1943



Sortie 1: Target is Nuremburg. Night is dark but the weather is good. We take off on our first sortie and head toward the reported bomber stream. We search to no avail and return to base.



Sortie 2: Target is Mannheim and the weather is good. It's a bit of a haul to get into the area of the raid and we don't have much time to patrol. Nonetheless, we are vectored toward a target and pick it up on our radar. Four engines, twin squared tails - it's a Halifax. I decide to engage from medium range. We are undetected until we open fire, our MGs and cannons scoring multiple hits on its port wing. Smoke starts streaming out of both engines and the #2 engine appears to stop. The tail gunner belatedly opens fire wildly and we are not hit. I bore in to close range, continuing to focus on the port wing. The bomber can't corkscrew due to the engine damage so my shot is accurate and the bomber's port wing gives way under the pounding. Simultaneously, the tail gunner has found this aim and I can feel/hear bullets hitting our airplane. Both engines begin running rough but we are still airborne, unlike the Halifax. We return to base and report our first kill! I am awarded the Iron Cross 2nd Class and get one Prestige Point, raising me from a newbie to Prestige Level 1.



Sortie 3: Target is Berlin but the weather has us completely socked in. No sortie tonight.



Sortie 4: Target is Nuremburg again. The weather is clear and the moon is full. We transit to the area and immediately insert ourselves into the bomber stream. Our first sighting is frightening - a Mosquito nightfighter. Fortunately he didn't spot us and flew off. A few minutes later we spot something bigger, a Short Sterling. I ease onto its tail and close to medium range, aiming for the port wing. We take out an engine, and in return we suffer damage to our port engine and airframe. I am struck by a bullet in the left arm, but I press in for the kill. At close range we finish off the Sterling but suffer another hit - suddenly everyone is having difficulty breathing. The oxygen system is out, so I have no choice but to dive away from the bomber stream and return to base. Once there I manage to make the worst landing since I was a beginner. Everyone is injured, myself especially. I am hauled away in an ambulance while my crewmembers receive first aid. I end up in the hospital and on sick call for four weeks recuperating, during which time I receive the Iron Cross 1st Class and the Wound Badge (black). These raise my Prestige Points and Prestige Level to 3. I decide to make use of this new prestige to talk the C.O. into assigning me a Ju-88 C-6b, which has a better radar than our original R-1.



So that's all for my wound-shortened month of August. My crew and I haven't even earned a single Experience Point for completing four sorties, but already I am at Prestige Level 3 and have 2 kills to my credit. If I stay in the Ju-88 series I will need Prestige Level 5 to get the next upgrade (with Schrage Musik), and that's likely to take a while. Only the full moon kept that landing from being a complete disaster and wrecking the plane. I would have walked away with a minor injury like the rest of my crew had I not already suffered a light wound in the combat. Two light wounds = one serious wound, which is what took me out of action for 6 sorties.



I may need to change my engagement tactics. I'll think about that.



September 1943



The doctors clear me for duty and my crew and I take to the air once again, in mid-September.



Sortie 1: The target is Berlin, the moon is bright, but the weather is bad. After the last landing mishap I don't look forward to landing in this weather, but off we go. Despite the moon and our new radar, we make no contacts. I am able to land safely this time and everyone gains 1 Experience Point (XP). I spend mine immediately on the Landing skill and everyone else saves their point for the future.



Sortie 2: The target is Mannheim and the moon is full, but again the weather is bad. We take off and spend a lot of time transiting to the bomber stream location. We spend most of our fuel searching fruitlessly until we are finally vectored into the bomber stream. We spot a Wellington. This time I am going to try slipping in to close range before opening fire, aiming at his port wing and trying to knock him down with one shot. We succeed in opening fire undetected but the result is disappointing. We knock out the port engine and score multiple hits over the wing, but none are lethal. In return, the tail gunner peppers us and knocks out our frontal cannons. Now our firepower is reduced from 12 to 3. I decide that's not enough to take down the Wellington and we break off, allowing the bomber to escape. Maybe he'll crash before he gets home. In the meantime, we return to base, landing safely.



(Note: The Wellington did indeed fail to return, but no one witnessed the crash and I got no credit for it.)



Sortie 3: Target is Mannheim again, but we are socked in due to weather. No sortie.



Sortie 4: The target is Berlin and the weather is good. It isn't long before we detect a target - another twin-engine Wellington. This time I decide to take a different approach. I will close to medium range and open fire on the tail gunner instead of the wing, hoping to take him out early. It doesn't work - my aim is off and most of my shells hit the starboard wing, knocking out the engine on that side. In return, the tail gunner hits us hard in the nose and knocks out our radar and all of our weapons. Dammit! I have no choice but to let him escape and abort our flight, returning to base early.



Two days later we get news - the ground station radar tracked our target descending after we broke off and the wreckage of a Wellington was located the next morning, along with a captured crew. They are giving us credit for a kill!



Sortie 5: Target is Mannheim once again - the RAF must really have it in for that city. The weather is clear as we take off, but we find no targets and return to base.



Sortie 6: Target is Mannheim yet again! This time the weather is poor and the night is very dark. Again, we make no contacts and return to base. We all gain +1 XP. I buy the Parachute skill and my rear gunner buys the Weapon Maintenance skill (which negates one Jammed Weapon result). My funker keeps his 2 XP - he's saving up for the Radar Operator skill.



That's the end of September. One kill, 2 XPs, no Prestige change. Disappointing.



October 1943



Sortie 1: The target is Frankfurt and the weather is good but the night is dark. We sortie and search but make no contacts, returning to base disappointed.



Sortie 2: The target is Hagen in the Ruhr valley, which means the bombers are passing very near our base. The weather is poor when we take off and it isn't long before we locate and insert ourselves into the bomber stream. With the help of ground controllers we detect a target, identifying it as a Lancaster. Once again I try targeting the tail gunner from medium range. Our cannon fire ripples all along the length of the fuselage and we are satisfied to see half the horizontal stabilizer break away and the Lanc go into a slow rolling dive. The tail gunner never got off a shot.



We continue to orbit and search until we pick up another target. It's another Lancaster. I ease onto its tail again, once more aiming for the tail gunner from medium range. My aim is slightly off and our shells pour into the port wing root, which turns out to be good thing as flames erupt, followed by the entire port wing blowing off. I pull up as the flaming wreckage goes tumbling down. That's two kills in one night!



As we pull up and turn around we see a scary sight - a Mosquito goes zooming by, apparently drawn by the flaming Lancaster and looking for us. We evade him and continue our search, in the thick of the bomber stream. Another target is spotted - another Lancaster. We only have cannon ammo left for two more shots, so I decide to target a wing from close range and try for a quick kill. We open fire and spray hits all over the port wing, hitting both engines but not knocking out either one. The tail gunner belatedly opens fire and hits us in the nose, knocking out our guns. That takes us out of the fight and we dive away, heading for home. The next evening it's my obligation to buy a round of drinks for everyone - I'm officially an ace! That confers another Prestige Point on me, raising my Prestige Level to 4. I need one more to switch to a Ju-88 with Schrage Musik. That variant becomes available in January '44, so I have some time to go.



(Note: The third Lancaster did not return home, but I got no credit for the kill.)



Sortie 3: The target is Hannover. The moon is bright and the weather is good. We find the bomber stream and insert ourselves, immediately detecting a Lancaster. Since my wing attacks don't seem to be working very well, I will go back to targeting the tail gunner from medium range. We score a few hits and appear to hit the tail turret but there's no slackening of return fire from the bomber. We take multiple hits in the starboard wing and I need to make a quick decision - keep closing and firing or break off? I decide to break away rather than endure more return fire. We stay on station to see what may turn up but we make no further contacts and return to base. We are told by the ground crew the next day that they don't have the parts needed to repair the damage, so we miss the next sortie waiting for parts to arrive.



Sortie 4: Skipped due to spare parts shortage (random event on previous sortie)



Sortie 5: The target for tonight is Frankfurt. The weather is bad but the moon is bright. We climb out on top of the overcast and are vectored off in what turns out to be the wrong direction - ground control was tricked by a RAF decoy raid. We make no contacts and return to base where I land hard and run off the runway due to strong crosswinds. Everyone is bruised and a little bloodied, but not seriously hurt. My ground crew chief is not pleased.



Sortie 6: The target is Kassel, very near our base. The weather is poor. We pick up a target almost immediately but it goes zooming past - a Mosquito bomber. Shortly afterwards we detect a second target, this time a Halifax. I close to medium range and aim for the tail gunner. My shots and shells pound the fuselage, mostly near the bomb bay, and the Halifax goes spinning out of control before the tail gunner can return fire.



We continue to patrol and come across another Halifax on its way home. We try the same tactics as last time, but this gunner has good eyes and opens fire just as I do. My guns are bigger, though, and the Halifax's tailplane comes off while we suffer yet another hit in the nose that disables our cannons. The Halifax goes down out of control, and we return to base to get our cannons fixed. That's two kills tonight, matching my personal best so far.



Sortie 7: The target is Leipzig, the sky is dark and the weather is bad. Not good conditions, but off we go. No contacts are made and once again I make a bad landing that rattles everyone's teeth. Not good, but we're all okay.



Sortie 8: The target is Bremen but it's a moonless night and the weather is awful. I decide that, given my landing "skill", we'd better stay on the ground with everyone else. No sortie.





Summary for October: 4 kills (bringing my total to 7), +1 Prestige (my Prestige Level is 4 and I have 3 unspent Prestige Points), and 1 Experience Point.



My next most likely opportunity for a Prestige boost is if I get a promotion at the end of November. That will bump me up to 5, but I will still have to wait another month after that to get the Ju-88 with Schrage Musik cannons.



I don't know why targeting the tail gunner has been working so well. I think it's just luck. I have only actually hit the gunner twice, once inflicting only a light wound (sortie 3) and the second time a serious wound (sortie 6). Both would have allowed the gunner to return fire. I miss the heavier cannon armament of the Bf 110 right now. It was easier to target a wing and score quick kills in that airplane. I have enough Prestige Points to request a switch to a Bf 110 but I think I will stay with the Ju-88 and see where it takes me.



More to come....

[+] Dice rolls Jeff Petraska Dauntless_Dad) United States

Michigan Fictionalized description of a highly successful campaign (96 kills) - Part 2 November 1943



Sortie 1: Target is Leverkusen, in the Ruhr valley and near our base. Night is dark but the weather is good. We take off and patrol all night without finding anything, and return to base.



Sortie 2: Target is Dusseldorf, but we are socked in due to weather. No sortie tonight.



Sortie 3: Target is Berlin, the moon is bright and the weather is good. Once again, we patrol all night without making any contacts and return to base. Very disappointing. We all gain +1 Experience Points and I spend the 2 XP accumulated by my rear gunner to buy the Situational Awareness skill, which will make it a little harder for us to be surprised by a Mosquito nightfighter.



Sortie 4: Target is Mannheim, but the moon is full and the weather is good. We take up station and immediately locate and insert ourselves into the bomber stream. Our first contact is a Lancaster. I decide to go back to my old ways and engage from medium range, targeting a wing. The tail gunner has good eyes and opens fire on us before I can get the crosshairs on the target. Fortunately, he misses. Nothing like being shot at to focus the mind - my fire is dead on target and our cannons take off large pieces of Lancaster's port wing, turning his corkscrew maneuver into a death spiral. We got lucky that time - score one kill.



We continue to patrol and after a long interval contact another Lancaster. This time I decide to press in to close range and aim for the starboard wing, hoping to take it down before receiving any return fire. The tail gunner spots us just as I press the trigger, and bullets pour out of both planes in opposite directions simultaneously. I don't notice any hits on our plane - I am focused on my own gunnery. Our shells pour into his starboard wing and I am rewarded with a plume of bright orange flame as his fuel tanks catch fire. It's only after I turn away that I realize something is wrong - our oxygen system is out. I push the nose down and call it a night. Well, we were low on fuel anyway so it's not a big deal. We land safely with two more kills to our credit.



Sortie 5: The target is Berlin, the moon is bright and the weather is good. We take off and waste some fuel being misdirected by an RAF spoof raid before entering our patrol area. We are on station a few minutes when we are vectored to a target, which turns out to be a Lancaster. I decide to trying closing in for a close range wing shot again. We open fire by surprise and our shots rake his starboard engines, knocking them both out. The tail gunner is not pleased, and he peppers us. As I veer away I realize our nose cannons are out of operation, and I can see some damage to our starboard wing. Except for the engines I haven't inflicted lethal damage, and I question whether I can knock the bomber down with a second pass using just the machine guns. I decide to let it go and abort the sortie, returning to base early.



Sortie 6: Target is Dusseldorf and the weather is good. We take off and after 30 minutes we find our way into the bomber stream. Our first contact is a Mosquito bomber that is too fast to catch. However, we immediately catch sight of a Halifax and maneuver onto his tail. This time I decide to target the tail gunner from medium range. I open fire and most of our shells hit the tail of the Halifax - I must have at least injured the gunner because he was slow to respond. However, his initial return fire does strike our starboard engine. I press in to close range as he begins to corkscrew, still targeting the gunner. Neither the tail gunner or I have good aim and we do little to no damage as I circle around for another pass. Unfortunately, we lose him in the darkness as he corkscrews away. Now we are left with a starboard engine that is operating at reduced power, lowering our speed such that we can no longer catch any more bombers so there is no point in staying up here any longer. We return to base empty-handed.



Sortie 7: The target is Leverkusen - the RAF seems to be concentrating their efforts on the Ruhr this month, which is great for me. The night is dark but the weather is good. We take off and after patrolling for a while we find a Lancaster still en route to the target. I decide to target the tail gunner again from medium range. Our shells pour into the bomber's tail and I see what looks like multiple hits on or near the tail turret. We receive no return fire, closing in as the Lancaster begins to corkscrew. I continue to aim at the fuselage from close range, hoping for lethal damage. The bomber is shredded with hits but refuses to go down as we turn away to make another pass. We come around and - he's vanished! Our funker searches with our radar in vain - the lucky bastard slipped away. Well, with that much damage maybe he won't make it home. (Note: It didn't, but I got no credit for the kill.)



We continue to search, having expended half of our cannon ammo on the Lancaster. As we near the end of our patrol we pick up a homebound Halifax. We only have two cannon shots left so I decide to target a wing from medium range, hoping for a fuel tank hit. My aim is bad and I only inflict some damage to his #2 engine, whereas the tail gunner's aim is good. We lose the port engine and the starboard engine is damaged. That's enough of that! I break off and head for home ASAP, managing to set our crippled bird down safely. That was our 20th sortie, so we all gain +1 XP and I am awarded the Operational Flight Clasp (bronze). That gives me a +1 to my Prestige Level and Prestige Points. I am now at Prestige Level 4, just one short of what I need to get into a Ju-88 with Schrage Musik. I am on the promotion list and am hoping for a promotion at the end of the month that will give me that Prestige boost. Also, my funker spends his 5 XP to acquire the Radar Operator skill, which will increase our chances of intercepts and reduce the chance of a bomber getting away.



Sortie 8: Target is Berlin and the night is clear but very dark. We take off, patrol without making any contacts, and land back at our base. The funker's radar skill didn't help us that time!



Two days later I am called into the C.O.'s office. "Congratulations, Oberleutnant. You've been promoted to Hauptmann." "Thank you, sir!", I reply with a salute and a barely suppressed smile.

"Hauptmann, you are now to take command of a Staffel of nightfighters. There are Staffelkapitan openings in many units besides our own and I can arrange a transfer if that is what you would like."

"No, sir. My crew and I are happy here in Holland. I will gladly command a Staffel here with IV/NJG I."

"Very well, Hauptmann. You will take command of Staffel 2."

"Thank you, sir. Sir, I do have one request."

"Yes?"

"Sir, as you know my crew and I have 9 kills to our credit. We are skilled and aggressive. However, I think we are limited by the armament of our Ju-88. I would like to fly an aircraft with Schrage Musik, sir."

"Hauptmann, we have yet to receive the upcoming Ju-88 with Schrage Musik. They are not due to arrive until January."

"Yes, sir. I know. I am requesting to fly a Do-217 N-2/R-22."

"That can be arranged, Hauptmann. You know the Ju-88 is proving to be a more rugged aircraft, correct? Are you sure you want to switch?"

"Yes, sir. I know the Dornier isn't as tough as the Junkers, but its armament is extremely powerful. I believe overall we will be safer and more successful in the Dornier."

"Very well, Hauptmann. Consider it done."



Summary for November: 2 kills over seven sorties, +2 XP and +2 Prestige. My total kill tally so far is 9, which is a little disappointing. I spent 2 Prestige Points to switch our aircraft from the Ju-88 to the Do-217 now, rather than wait another month for the Ju-88 with Schrage Musik to become available. I am not likely to get any more Prestige Points until I score my 20th kill, so I am eager to get into a more lethal nightfighter sooner rather than later. I still have 2 Prestige Points left that I can use to switch back to a Ju-88 later, or move to a different squadron location.



December 1943



We start December in our new airplane, a Do-217 N-2/R22 with a Lichtenstein C-1 radar and a FuBI 2F Blind Approach Receiver (aids in landing rolls). With this new plane we hope to score a lot more kills.



[Note: I mistakenly forgot to skip two sorties when changing from the Ju-88 to the Do-217]



Sortie 1: The target is Berlin but we are socked in my weather. No sortie.



Sortie 2: Target is Berlin again, and the weather is good as we take off. We take up station and immediately slip into the bomber stream. Our funker picks up a target and we identify it as a Halifax. Time to try the Schrage Musik! I slide below the bomber's starboard wing unseen and ease in close. I press the trigger and our cannons tear into the bombers wing which erupts in flames and breaks away as I take evasive action to avoid being hit by debris. Wow. One bomber down, just like that.



We patrol for a while longer and pick up a second target, a Lancaster this time. I approach the same as I did for the Halifax. Our shells slam into its wing, knocking out the #4 engine. We come around and approach the damaged and smoking Lancaster from behind this time. I opt to open fire on the damaged starboard wing from long range, hoping to finish her off without taking damage in return. The tail gunner catches a glimpse of us as we approach and opens fire, but misses. I open fire with the nose armament and our shells ignite the Lancaster's fuel tanks, and down it goes.



We locate the bomber stream again and pick up another Halifax. I slip underneath its port wing and open fire with the Schrage Musik, and the bomber's wing folds up in flames. As we dive away we catch sight of another Halifax and I repeat the maneuver, but these guys must have seen the previous Halifax go down in flames nearby and are alert. They see us and begin corkscrewing away before I get into firing position. I drop back and decide to stalk this one using our radar, waiting for him to level out and continue on his route home. After a while he does so, and once again I close in, this time under the starboard wing. Our shells hit him near the starboard wing root, knocking out the inboard engine and damaging the outboard one. We come around for a rear attack, my funker using his radar skill to locate him and maintain contact. I open fire from long range at the damaged starboard wing. I don't see many hits, but enough wing damage is done to cause the bomber to fall off to the right and spiral down. Four kills in one night! A new record! After that we return to base to celebrate.



[Note: this was the first of several instances where, after stalking a target and making a second Schrage Musik attack, I erroneously treated it as a new encounter and made a follow-up tail attack. I later realized my mistake and played correctly, making only two Schrage Musik attacks.]



Sortie 3: Again the target is Berlin. The weather is good and the moon is bright. We take off and, after a slight misdirection caused by a spoof raid, begin our patrol. We spend the night search to no avail, and then return to base. Quite a let-down after the previous sortie.



Sortie 4: The target is Leipzig, the moon is full and the weather is good. If ever there was a night for hunting bombers, this is it. We take off and transit toward the bomber stream. Incredibly, we spend almost the whole night without making a contact. It is only when we are nearing the end of our patrol that we pick up a target - a Halifax. I creep up from below and take position under the port wing, at medium range this time. Our fire damages both port engines but the Halifax remains flying and begins corkscrewing to left, passing over our heads as we break right and circle around, coming in from behind for a long range shot at the damaged wing. The tail gunner sees us coming and opens fire, hitting us in the controls and port wing. Our cannon shells take apart the bomber's port wing and send it spinning down. We return to base to get patched up and rearmed. We all earn +1 XP after this mission, and both my funker and rear gunner spend it on the Parachute skill. I've accumulated 4 XP so I buy the Air Combat Maneuvering skill, which will reduce the number of hits we take from tail gunners or Mosquito nightfighters by 1.



Sortie 5: Target is Berlin, the night is bright and the weather is good. Once again we depart for the bomber stream and we immediately are vectored into it. Our first contact is with a Lancaster, and I line him up for a close range Schrage Musik attack. Somehow he spots me and corkscrews away. I choose to stalk him until he stops corkscrewing, then approach again. This time he doesn't see us and we blow his port wing off, and I scramble to avoid the debris.



Shortly thereafter we come upon another Lancaster, and I again line up for a Schrage Musik attack. Our shells take out his #3 engine and punch holes in his fuel tanks but fail to ignite them. I bring the plane around for a tail attack, choosing to open fire from long range. We manage to knock out the #4 engine, but that's it. The tail gunner returns fire, hitting us in the nose and disabling our machine guns. We still have our cannons, so I press in to medium range and keep aiming for the starboard wing. The Lancaster starts rolling and goes out of control, while the tail gunner damages our controls as well.



I choose to continue patrolling in spite of our damage, hoping for another Schrage Musik attack opportunity. No such luck. We return to base with 2 more kills under our belts.



Sortie 6: Target is Berlin again, weather is good. Off we go into the night, but we search in vain. No contacts, so we land back at our base.



Sortie 7: Berlin yet again. Weather is good, night is dark. We search most of the night before we find a target - a Lancaster. Our close range Schrage Musik attack hammers the port wing and knocks out the #2 engine but he's still in the air. I bring the plane around and take aim at the damaged wing, firing unseen from long range. The Lanc rolls onto her back and goes down.



Sortie 8: Berlin again! The RAF are getting predictable. The night is clear but very dark as we take off. It's impossible to see anything and we complete our patrol without making any contacts. This earns everyone +1 XP again. Our bordmechaniker (flight engineer - a new crewmember that we acquired when we switched to the Do-217) spends his 2 XP on the Situational Awareness skill, further reducing our chance of getting bounced by a Mosquito. Everyone else saves their XP. We all agree that switching to the Do-217 was a great idea.





December 1943 Summary: 8 kills in 7 sorties flown, 2 XP earned by everyone but no Prestige Points awarded. My total kill tally is 17. I need three more kills to earn another medal and another Prestige Point./Level.



January 1944



My crew and I celebrate New Year's Day with high expectations. Our tally of 8 victories last month convinces us that we will defeat the RAF and put an end to the night area bombing attacks.



Sortie 1: The target is Magdeburg, the weather is clear and the night is dark. We are initially misdirected by a decoy raid but eventually take up our patrol station. Almost immediately we detect a target on our radar and I close in. It's a Halifax. I move in under it for a Schrage Musik attack but we are spotted and he corkscrews away. I decide to pursue from a distance and wait for him to stop corkscrewing so that I can make another attempt. My funker knows his business and maintains contact, alerting me when the bomber returns to straight and level flight. I advance the throttles and slide close under his port wing, this time undetected. My Schrage Musik cannon shells hammer his port engines, knocking out both of them. As the pilot struggles to maintain control I come back around and approach from behind. The Halifax is barely airborne with both port engines out so I choose to target the starboard wing this time, firing from long range using the nose guns. I don't get many hits at this distance but I do manage to damage both starboard engines, and the Halifax begins a slow dive. The tail gunner opens fire and gets a lucky hit on our port engine, which reduces its power output. I break off as the doomed Halifax descends, but our night is over - with a damaged engine our plane is too slow to overtake any more bombers. I reluctantly return to base where I make a hard but safe landing, with one more kill to our credit.



Upon my return the C.O. tells me that the gruppe has received one of the new Ju-88s with Schrage Musik and asks if I want to fly it. I decline the offer, preferring to stay in more heavily-armed Dornier.



Sortie 2: The target is Berlin and the weather is poor. Once again we lose time due to a RAF spoof raid before we begin patrolling, and once again our night starts with us contacting a Halifax. My initial Schrage Musik attack tears holes in its port wing and does some engine damage, but not enough to bring it down. Again we swing around and make an approach from the tail, targeting the damaged wing and opening fire from long range. This time I am dead on target and the wing blossoms in flames, then tears away as the bomber enters a terminal dive. The tail gunner never got off a shot.



We continue our patrol but detect nothing except a Mosquito bomber that we can't catch, so we safely return to base with one more kill.



Sortie 3: The target is Berlin, the weather is bad but the night is bright. Once we take up station I locate the bomber stream and we come upon a target-bound Lancaster. I get up close under the port wing and make my now-standard close range Schrage Musik attack. Our shells hammer into the wing, especially the engines, but my satisfaction is short-lived - one of the bomber's propellers breaks away and comes spinning right at us! I can't react fast enough to avoid it and there's a BANG as it impacts our right wing, damaging both the wing and the starboard engine. Now we're both crippled! I turn away to assess the damage while my crew strains to keep the Lancaster in sight. I don't dare make a rear approach now because any further damage to that right wing will be fatal. Instead, I will hang back and follow the Lancaster for a while and then move in for another Schrage Musik attack. With both port engines out it will only take a little more engine damage to bring it down, so I will approach from the starboard side this time and fire from medium range. It works - the outboard engine takes the brunt of the damage and the Lancaster, now no longer able to stay aloft, begins its dive to meet Mother Earth while the crew bails out.



With a damaged engine I can't catch any more bombers so we return to base, landing safely. That's one more kill and, more importantly, it brings my total to 20 confirmed kills. The next day the C.O. awards me the German Cross in gold, which is the gaudiest and probably the ugliest medal there is. Nonetheless, I get +1 Prestige for the award and it is also a prerequisite for me to transfer to the elite I/NJG 1 to fly the Heinkel He-219 Uhu. However, my Prestige Level is only 6 and I need to reach 7 to fly the Heinkel so for now I will stay where I am.



Sortie 4: The target is Stettin, the moon is full and the weather is good. Perfect conditions for bomber hunting and we quickly spot an inbound Halifax. Undeterred by our last experience I maneuver close under its starboard wing and open fire with the Schrage Musik. The bomber's fuel tanks ignite and down he goes. Quick and easy.



We next come upon a Lancaster and again I close for a Schrage Musik attack, this time under the port wing. Alas, he spots us just as I open fire and corkscrews away to starboard, limiting the damage I am able to inflict. Both port engine are smoking but still operating. I come around and pursue the corkscrewing Lancaster, closing in on its tail and opening fire from medium range at the damaged wing. Both engines are knocked out and more wing damage is inflicted, while the tail gunner misses us. I decide that break off and let the crippled bomber escape without risking any further damage from the alerted tail gunner, hoping that it will crash on its own. Hunting conditions are too good tonight to risk everything on a single kill - better to break off and look for more targets. (Note: the Lancaster made it home safely.)



So what is the reward for my decision? We patrol for the rest of the night and find nothing! Wonderful. We return to base with just one kill and one probable. My crew and I all gain +1 experience point for this sortie (#32). My funker spends the 2 XP he's accumulated to acquire the Electronics Maintenance skill, which will prevent us from suffering a random electronics failure.



Sortie 5: The target is Stettin again. The moon is bright and the weather is good. After a while on station my funker says he's having trouble with the radar - some kind of interference. Nonetheless, we find a Halifax and I set up for a close range Schrage Musik attack under his starboard wing. He spots us and starts the maneuver but my aim is good and I take out one engine while damaging the other, preventing him from corkscrewing. I swing around to get on his tail but the radar interference causes us to lose him and he escapes (and gets home safely).



It is not until late in the patrol that I locate the bomber stream and come upon another Halifax. We try the Schrage Musik again but we are spotted and he corkscrews before I can get into firing position. I don't have enough fuel to wait for another Schrage Musik attack so I will engage him from behind with the nose guns and hope for a lucky hit. I don't want to endure much return fire so I will hold my fire until I get in close, aiming for the wing. The tail gunner sees me coming but has trouble compensating for the corkscrewing, plus my air combat maneuvering skill, and only damages our port wing. My return fire is right on target and the Halifax goes down in flames. After than we need to return to base, husbanding our remaining fuel.



Upon our return we discover that all our gruppe funkers were encountering radar interference. Apparently the British have introduced some kind of electronic jammer that is affecting our radars.



Sortie 6: The target for tonight is Berlin but we are socked in due to weather. I choose not to risk flying (and more specifically, LANDING, in this weather).



Sortie 7: Target is Brunswick and the night is dark but the weather is good. Despite the darkness and the jamming we almost immediately come upon a Lancaster. My initial Schrage Musik attack knocks out both port engines and my follow-up attack from behind at long range takes out the inboard starboard engine and the bomber goes down. We are never spotted. Later in the night we avoid a Mosquito nightfighter and then return to base safely.



Sortie 8: The target is Brunswick and the weather is good, but the night is black as pitch. Between the extreme darkness and the British jamming we are unable to make any contacts and return to base empty-handed for the first time this month.



Summary for January, 1944: 6 kills, bringing my total to 23. I earned 1 Prestige Level/Point and the whole crew earned 1 experience point. I am at Prestige Level 6. The next most likely opportunities for me to earn Prestige is to receive a Knight's Cross (awarded for 30-35 kills) or to receive another promotion at the end of March. Looking at the available aircraft, the only attractive one available to me right now is the new Ju-88 C-6c (I would give up firepower in both the nose and Schrage Musik in exchange for better electronics and more durability). I think the Do-217 N-22/R22 that I am currently flying is the embodiment of the saying, "the best defense is a good offense," so I will stay with it until I reach Prestige 7 or higher and consider the He 219s. They really get some good nose firepower and electronics at the higher Prestige levels, although their Schrage Musik cannons are all lower firepower than the ones I have now.



More to come....

Michigan Fictionalized description of a highly successful campaign (96 kills) - Part 3 February 1944



Sortie 1: The target is Berlin, the weather good and the night is dark. We patrol all night and find no targets, then return to base. Everyone gets +1 experience point but no one buys any new skills.



Sortie 2: The target is Augsburg and the weather is good. We have to transit a long way to get to the bombers but are rewarded right away by spotting a Lancaster. I ease close under its port wing and open fire with the Schrage Musik, and after a moment's fire the fuel tanks explode and I frantically veer away to avoid any wreckage.



Shortly after the flaming wreckage disappears from view my funker picks up another target. I close in and identify it as another Lancaster. I'll try to do the same thing as the last time, getting under the port wing for a Schrage Musik attack. The spot me and corkscrew away at the last minute, but not before suffering damage to both port engines. We keep him in sight and I decide to stalk him until he stop corkscrewing and set up for another Schrage Musik attack. I follow him almost to the coast of Holland before moving in once more, under the damaged port wing. The Schrage Musik pounds the wing until the fuel tanks ignite, and down it goes. After that I am short of fuel so we return safely to base with two kills for the night.



Sortie 3: Tonight the target is Schwienfurt. The weather is good and the moon is getting brighter. As soon as we arrive on station we spot an inbound Halifax. I ease in for a Schrage Musik attack again and my cannon shells take off half the wing, sending the Halifax down out of control.



A short time later I am able to locate the bomber stream and insert myself into it. We spot a Lancaster and I make another close range Schrage Musik attack. Our cannons hit the Lanc's port wing hard, doing heavy wing damage, knocking out the #2 engine and damaging the #1 engine. It's still in the air, though, so I swing around for a tail attack. I open fire from long range at the damaged wing and see flames blossom from it. The bomber begins a death dive as we pull away, having never taken any defensive fire. We seem to have lost the bomber stream in the pursuit so we begin a standard search.



After several minutes we detect another target - another Lancaster. Again, I attempt a close range Schrage Musik attack under the port wing. Unfortunately, this time our Schrage Musik cannons jam and while I struggle to get them firing the Lanc crew spots us and begins corkscrewing away. I choose to pursue, intending to use the nose cannons now that the Schrage Musik is inoperative. Since the Lancaster is corkscrewing I will close to medium range before firing, knowing that its maneuvers will also make it difficult for the tail gunner to fire accurately. I open fire, holding down the triggers longer than usual (using Extended Fire) to get more hits at the risk of a jam. Unfortunately, my fire isn't accurate and only scores a few hits on the bomber's right wing. During a momentary pause in my firing I heard my funker call out on the intercom, "I'm hit!" I immediately break off the attack, having done little damage to the Lancaster, and assess the situation. The flight engineer checks out the situation and, after a few minutes, he tells me that the wound is minor and the funker will be okay. Whew! We patrol for a while longer and then return to base. The funker heads off to sick bay to be checked out.



Sortie 4: The target is Leipzig, the moon is full and the sky is clear. However, my funker is still recuperating from his injury so I have a novice replacement as radar operator tonight. I suppose that's okay, since everything else is in our favor. We should still be able to find some targets.



It isn't long until we do - a Lancaster. I make a close range Schrage Musik attack and knock out both port engines, but as I come around to finish it off it's gone - vanished. Darn rookie funker! (The damaged Lancaster makes it home safely.)



We patrol for a while longer and come upon another Lancaster. Again I make a close range Schrage Musik attack, this time under the starboard wing. I do serious wing damage and knock out the outboard engine. This time we keep the Lancaster in sight and a long range tail attack lights up the fuel tanks and down it goes. After that we make no more contacts and return to base. I bid the replacement funker farewell, hoping he learned something from the experience.



Sortie 5: The target is Augsburg again, the weather is bad, and the moon is bright. We have our normal funker back on board. We transit toward the bomber stream and immediately join it, falling upon a homebound Lancaster. Our Schrage Musik attack does heavy damage to the starboard wing controls and engines, knock one out and damaging the other. Unfortunately, we lose sight of the bomber in our attempt to line up a second pass to finish it off, and it gets away (and back to England). After that we make no further contacts, returning to base. Everyone but the funker gains +1 experience, and I spend 2 XP to give the flight engineer the Weapons Maintenance skill.



Sortie 6: The target is Schweinfurt but we are socked in due to weather. No sortie.



Sortie 7: The target is Berlin but we are still socked in by weather. No sortie.



Sortie 8: The target is Berlin, the weather is good but the night is very dark. We take off and search all night to no avail. A wasted trip. However, our funker gains +1 XP and acquires the Situational Awareness skill, all the better for us to avoid being surprised by a Mosquito some night.





February 1944 summary: 5 kills over 6 sorties flown. My kill total is now 28. No change to Prestige. I am hopeful that I will earn the Knight's Cross next month and qualify to switch to the He 219. I am also hoping to earn two more experience points that I will spend to acquire the Schrage Musik gunnery skill.



March 1944



Sortie 1: The target is Essen but we are socked in by weather. No sortie.



Sortie 2: The target is Frankfurt and the weather is good. We take off and arrive in our patrol zone, and spend the night finding nothing. We return to base safely.



Sortie 3: The target is Stuttgart. The night is bright and the weather is good, but it takes us some time to get into position. Once again we search and find no targets, and I make a sloppy but safe landing upon return. I think my frustration got the better of me.



Sortie 4: The target is Berlin. Full moon and good weather - perfect. We get into position and immediately sight and avoid a Mosquito nightfighter. Our next sighting is better - a Halifax. I close in for a Schrage Musik attack but he spots me just before I open fire. I still manage to put enough shells into his port wing to take out his #2 engine, preventing him from corkscrewing. He's not too badly hurt, though, so I come around on his tail and close to medium range, aiming for the same wing. My shells shred the wing and the fuel tanks explode, taking the bomber down before the tail gunner can engage me.



It is getting late in the patrol before we spot another bomber, this time a Lancaster. Once again I get close underneath its port wing and open fire. My shells hammer the unaware bomber and I dive away as I see the wing start to bend, getting out of danger before it breaks off completely. The bomber spins down and we turn for home with our fuel running low, with two kills for the night.



My flight engineer, rear gunner, and I each earn +1 experience point upon our return. My rear gunner spends his accumulated 5 XP on the Gunnery Skill, although I hope we never actually have to use it. The flight engineer buys the Parachute skill. I have 5 points but I save them - I want to buy the Schrage Musik skill but I need one more XP. I am also called into the C.O.'s office the next morning, and later that day I am awarded the Knight's Cross in front of the squadron. Wonderful! That gets me +1 Prestige Point and raises my Prestige Level to 7.



Sortie 5: The target is Frankfurt and the night is clear and bright. I take off and upon arriving on station immediately locate the bomber stream. Our first target is a Lancaster. I slide under his starboard wing and open fire just as he spots me and starts to turn away. Nonetheless, I do heavy damage to the wing and take out the #3 engine. We come around behind and I open fire from long range, hoping to finish him off easily. The tail gunner sees me and opens fire just as I do, but I use my air combat maneuvering skill to avoid being hit while causing enough wing damage to the Lancaster to send it down.



Even as the Lancaster disappears from view, my funker detects another target. It's another Lancaster, so I make another Schrage Musik attack. Attacking unseen this time, our shells tear off a large chunk of the starboard wing and the Lancaster begins spiraling down. I begin to pursue it but I soon see parachutes, so I break off. It's a goner.



After that I've become so thoroughly disoriented that I can't find my way back to the bomber stream and end up returning to base. Still, that's two more kills. My funker gains +1 XP upon our return.



Sortie 6: The target is Berlin and the weather is good. We patrol almost the whole night before locating a homebound Lancaster. Once again I get in close under the wing, and once again the bomber goes down. Then we must return to base.



Sortie 7: The target is Stuttgart. The night is dark but the weather is good. It takes us an extra long time to get into position due to an RAF spoof raid, and we don't detect any targets during the short time we have to patrol. We come home empty-handed.



Sortie 8: The target is Stuttgart again. The night is pitch black and the weather is poor. We take up station and grope around in the darkness until my funker declares that he has detected a target. Following his lead we close in and identify it as a Halifax heading for home. I try to close in for a Schrage Musik attack but somehow he spots us and begins corkscrewing. With the night this dark I figure that I will never find another target so I hang back and follow him with our radar until he resumes level flight, and then close in again. This time we are unspotted and our Schrage Musik attack ignites his fuel tanks, and he goes down in flames. With that, we return to base.



Upon return everyone but my funker gains +1 XP. I trade my 6 XP in for the Schrage Musik skill, which gives me one automatic, additional fuel tank hit on every successful Schrage Musik attack. In addition, my C.O. gives me the good news - I've been promoted to Major due to my performance since my last promotion. This gives me +1 Prestige Point and raises my Prestige Level to 8. After congratulating me he tells me that there are openings for Gruppe Kommanders in several squadrons and asks me if I would like to transfer elsewhere. He gives me overnight to think about it.



The next morning I enter the C.O.'s office and tell him my decision. "Sir, I have made my decision. I would like a transfer to I/NJG 1. I want to fly a Heinkel He 219."

"Very good, Major. I will draw up the transfer papers and contact them to let them know you are coming. Good luck, Major."





Summary for March, 1944: 6 kills in 7 sorties, bringing my total to 34 kills. My transfer to I/NJG 1 and switch to the He 219 will cause me to miss the next three sorties (Sorties 1-3 in April). I will be flying out of Venlo, which is still in Holland and becomes at risk of British Mosquito nightfighers in April, but the He 219 is fast and can actually attack Mosquitoes. The transfer cost me 1 Prestige Point, and the change to a He 219 will cost me two more when I arrive at my new command.



April 1944



I bid farewell to my flight engineer (he's not needed in the Heinkel) and I arrive at Venlo to take command of my Gruppe. I am given my choice of aircraft appropriate for my prestige level (8) and I choose an He 219 A-5/R4. It has very good nose armament (16 firepower, same as the Do-217) and average Schrage Musik equipment (12 firepower, a step down from the Do-217 and the reason why I chose the Schrage Musik skill, hoping to offset the reduced firepower with increased lethality). It has a better radar and is more durable, more like the Ju 88 was. It does carry less cannon ammo, though - just three shots for both the Schrage Musik and the 30mm nose cannon, so running out of ammo might become a problem. We will see. If I can earn one more Prestige Point (next opportunity will be if I earn an upgraded Knight's Cross for 40-45 kills, or if I shoot down a Mosquito), I will immediately upgrade to a He 219 A-7 that has extremely powerful nose armament.



After spending ten days settling into my new position of Gruppe Kommander of I/NJG 1 and checking out in the He 219, my crew and I are ready to fly.



Sorties 1-3: Skipped



Sortie 4: No raid tonight (it's a full moon and the RAF is afraid of us now)



Sortie 5: The target is Munich. The moon is bright and the weather is good. We take off in our Heinkel and hope to bring home our first kill in this new plane, but we spend some time transiting to get into position. When we do, I immediately locate the bomber stream and what's the first target we spot? A Mosquito bomber! BWAHAHAHAHA! Run, run, as fast as you can, you can't outrun me, I'm a 219 man! I advance the throttles and come up on its undefended tail (it has no rear gunner), opening fire at medium range with the nose guns and aiming for a wing. Our cannons rip into fuel cells and the Mosquito's wing bursts into flame. Down it goes! Whoo hoo! Score one for the Uhu!



Next in the bomber stream we find a Lancaster just coming off the target. I decide to make a Schrage Musik attack this time, from medium range. My aim is good but not good enough: both port engines are damaged and the wing is hit hard. The fuel tank was hit but didn't ignite. The Lanc begins corkscrewing and I come around for a follow-up tail attack, but we lose sight of him and he gets away (and returns to England safely).



Just as we give up the search we spot yet another Lancaster. Again I try a medium range Schrage Musik attack. This time the Lanc's fuel tanks burst into flames and we watch the stricken bomber dive away.



Immediately my funker announces that he has another target! (We are in the thick of the bomber stream and are making contact after contact in rapid succession.) This time it's a Halifax. I have one more round of Schrage Musik ammo left and I decide to use it on the Halifax's starboard wing, from medium range. He's got a good crew, though, and he spots us and begins corkscrewing before I can get into firing position. I decide to let him go and look for another target. My decision is rewarded when we spot a Lancaster coming off the target and heading for home. I'll make a Schrage Musik attack on him, instead. Our cannon fire takes out his outboard engine and puts a leak in his fuel tank. I swing around to come in on his tail and - he's vanished! Dang it, that's the second time this night! (He makes it home safely.)



After that encounter we lose the bomber stream and fail to find any more targets, so we return to base with two kills and two should-have been kills. Our funker gains +1 experience point and he spends his experience to acquire the weapon maintenance skill. I also get +1 Prestige Point and my Prestige Level rises to 9 thanks to killing a Mosquito. I spend that new Prestige Point by requesting a new and awesome He 219 A-7/R2. This bird has an excellent electronics suite and nose cannons with a forward firepower of 28! What it doesn't have, though, is a rear gunner position so I bid a fond farewell to my gunner. From now on it'll just be my funker and me up there.



Sortie 6: The target is Dusseldorf, close to our base. The weather is good as we take off and I look forward to seeing what our new nose cannons can do to a bomber. We don't have to wait long as we quickly spot a Halifax. I decide to use the Schrage Musik first, as usual, and get under his port wing. I score multiple fuel tank hits and the bomber's wing lights up. One quick kill.



Ground control guides us into the thick of the bomber stream and we come upon an inbound Lancaster. Again I make a Schrage Musik attack, pounding his port wing and outboard engine but failing to bring him down. I bring our plane around and we lose track of him. Again! #$!$!#$!!



Instead of the elusive damaged Lancaster, we spot a different one. Okay, we'll try this again. Slide underneath the starboard wing, aim... he sees us! I mash the trigger just as the bomber starts to react, pouring the last of our Schrage Musik ammo into his wing. My hits are scattered and although we damage both engines and puncture his fuel tank, he begins a corkscrew to port. Okay, this time we keep our eyes glued on him and I bring the Uhu around for a long range tail attack. Let's see what these nose cannons can do on an evading bomber. The tail gunner opens fire when I do, but his shots go wide. Ours, however, tear the bomber's wing apart with ease and send it spiraling down.



I continue to "swim the stream" thanks to our awesome radar array and we come up behind another Lancaster. No more Schrage Musik ammo left, so we'll start with a long range nose gun attack. Our shots hit the port wing and damage the outboard engine, which begins smoking. The tail gunner opens fire late and misses us. I press in to medium range and fire again, still targeting the damaged port wing. The bomber goes down, and we take some wing damage from the tail gunner in return. Not bad enough to worry about in this plane. That's three kills so far tonight! Unfortunately, now I am running low on ammo. I have run out of nose ammo for two of the three cannon banks, so my nose firepower is reduced to 10. Nonetheless, I decide to stay on patrol and see what I can find.



What I find is perfect - a Mosquito bomber! No tail gunner! I dive onto his tail and get in close before opening fire. My remaining cannons shred his port wing and down he goes! That's #4 for tonight!



After that I decide to save my remaining ammo in case I run into a Mosquito nightfighter and we return to base, landing safely. The next evening the C.O. notifies me that, according to radar reports and wreckage findings, they are giving me credit for the damaged Lancaster that we lost sight of! So that's a new record - 5 kills in one night!



Sortie 7: The target is Brunswick, near Berlin. The weather is good but the night is dark. Our radar suite should go a long way to make up for that. We take off from Venlo and find our patrol station, and then the bomber stream. Our first sighting is an inbound Lancaster, which I choose to attack with the Schrage Musik as usual. We hit his port wing hard but only damage one engine so he goes into a corkscrew. I follow and attack with the nose guns from long range. My aim is off and I only manage to knock out the damaged engine, while the tail gunner pings us with a fuel tank hit. That'll force me to abort once this attack is over, and another one will be fatal. I decide not to risk it and break off the attack. That's playing pretty conservatively, I know, but things are going too well right now to lose my life needlessly. We come home to get the fuel tank patched up. (The Lanc doesn't make it home, but I get no credit for this one.)



Sortie 8: The target is Dusseldorf. The night is very dark but the weather is good. We will have a long time to search so I am hopeful as we depart. My funker reports to me that he's experiencing some interference that he hasn't seen before. Nonetheless, after a short search we locate a Lancaster, and I maneuver under its starboard wing for a Schrage Musik attack. Our hits knock out the #4 engine and scatter hits elsewhere along the wing. Keeping careful sight of him in the darkness, I come in from behind for a tail attack. The gunner spots us and opens fire but is foiled by my maneuvering. I open fire and pound the bomber's damaged wing, seeing it explode in flames.



That's all we are able to locate on this night, so we return to base with one kill. I gain +1 experience. The next day, upon compiling the after-action reports, it becomes clear that the British have improved their electronic jamming capabilities. It looks like things will get a little harder for us from now on. Also, I wonder about my being awarded oak leaves for my Knights Cross. It hasn't happened yet, but I hope it will soon - I qualified when I reached 40 kills. I will get to meet der Fuehrer personally!





Summary for April, 1944: 8 kills in 4 sorties, including two Mosquitoes, and a new personal best of 5 kills in one sortie. I am now at Prestige Level 9, which I think is as high as it matters - I can fly any aircraft in the game at this level. I think that now, with me in what I think is the best nightfighter in the game and in a good base location, prestige no longer really matters. What I want now is experience points so that I can buy more skills, and I just get those from flying missions (1 XP for every 4 missions flown).



As for dice luck, you will like this one: remember that Schrage Musik skill I purchased? It automatically scores a fuel tank hit for every Schrage Musik attack, and there's a 42% chance that a single fuel tank hit will either ignite the fuel tank or cause it to explode. Either one will bring down a target. Looking back, I made 8 successful Schrage Musik attacks in April. Would you care to guess how many of those attacks resulted in a fuel tank fire/explosion due to my new skill? ZERO. I rolled a 7 or less on 2d6 every single time I made that skill roll (you need 8+ to start a fuel fire). The fuel tank fires that did result were caused by my scoring two fuel tank hits in a single attack, which is an automatic fire, or rolling a fire result on a normal hit. So I guess, since the second hit was the result of my skill, you can credit me with one kill out of 8 that was the result of my skill, but not my dice rolls!



More to come....

Michigan Re: Fictionalized description of a highly successful campaign (96 kills) - Final Part May 1944



I don't know how they are doing it considering all the losses we are inflicting, but the RAF has doubled the frequency of its raids. They are now running 16 raids per month, but my crew and I can only still intercept 8 so I get my choice of which raid to intercept.



Sortie 1: The target is Aachen, weather is good, night is dark. We are still dealing with the increased electronic interference that started last month as we depart to intercept the raid. Nonetheless, we immediately locate the inbound bomber stream and latch ourselves onto a Lancaster. I ease below his port wing and attempt a Schrage Musik attack, only to see him corkscrew away. Okay, we'll do this the hard way. I pursue the Lancaster and use the nose cannons, opening fire from medium range. The bomber's fuel tanks burst into flames and down it goes.



My funker announces that a fast-moving target is closing on us. It's a Mosquito nightfighter, apparently drawn to us by the flaming Lancaster. Apparently he hasn't seen us yet, so I maneuver our Uhu to get on his tail. Closing unseen, I target his wing and open fire from medium range. We knock out his port engine and spread damage around, but he's still airborne so I close in for the kill. Switching my aimpoint to the starboard wing, I press the trigger and am rewarded by seeing the wing disintegrate in flames. So much for the trying to hunt the hunter, Limey!



[Note: I scored a GP result on my first shot at the Mosquito and mistakenly applied it to a wing instead of the airframe. The second shot was a DE result so it made no difference in the end.]



Alas, I've now expended most of my nose cannon ammunition so I need to get some kills with the Schrage Musik alone, if possible. Still in the thick of the bomber stream and only a few minutes after downing the Mosquito we detect another target - a Lancaster. This time I will go back to my old tactics of firing the Schrage Musik from close range, hoping for a quick kill. Drat! Again we are spotted and the Lanc goes corkscrewing away. With my limited ammo I decide to stay in the bomber stream and look for another target rather than pursue him. The decision pays off - we find another Lancaster. I ease in underneath it and this time I open fire with the Schrage Musik cannons. My cannon shells strike all over the wing, damaging both engines but failing to bring the bomber down as it goes corkscrewing to starboard. I decide to pursue it, even with my reduced nose armament. I'll try to get in close before opening fire, aiming for the damaged wing and getting a kill shot before the tail gunner spots me. It works, but my hits aren't enough to do the job - I only knock out the inboard engine and do some additional wing damage. The tail gunner fires late and gets lucky - my Schrage Musik cannons are knocked out! Well, I have to let the crippled Lancaster go and, with my Schrage Musik out of business there isn't much good continuing to patrol so I head home early. (The Lancaster returns to England safely.) Two kills out of four engagements, one of which was a Mosquito nightfighter. Not bad, but not as good as it could have been.



My funker gains +1 experience point but he already has every skill he can acquire so it really doesn't matter any more. I expect a call from by C.O. regarding the oak leaves for my Knight's Cross, but it doesn't come. Must be a paperwork issue somewhere.



Sortie 2: The target is Aachen again. The weather is good. Just like the previous sortie, we take off and quickly find our way into the bomber stream. The first target we locate is a Mosquito bomber, probably a pathfinder for the raid. I get onto his tail and although he spots me and begins taking evasive action, it's no good - I open fire from medium range and my nose cannons tear him apart. One down.



We lose the bomber stream and start patrolling and searching again. My funker picks up another fast-moving target, and I close in - it's another Mosquito bomber. The encounter plays out exactly like the last one - he tries to evade but my cannons rip him to shreds. Two down.



We continue to patrol and this time we find an inbound Lancaster approaching Aachen. I make a close range Schrage Musik attack on him. My shots are extremely well placed and the bombers wing comes off in flames as the fuel tanks ignite. Three down.



We patrol for a while before we detect our next target. This time it's a homebound Halifax. Once again I slip under him for a Schrage Musik attack. My Schrage Musik skill comes in handy this time and I score multiple hits that flame the bomber's fuel tanks. Four down.



After patrolling a while longer and making no further contacts, we safely return to base. Four kills in one sortie - pretty good! That's the clincher with my C.O. as well - I am finally rewarded with a trip to Berlin to receive Oak Leaves for my Knight's Cross, given to me by Adolph Hitler himself! As a result of the travel to Berlin and back, however, I miss the next sortie. I also get +1 Prestige Point and my Prestige Level is now 10.



Sortie 3: Skipped to receive my award.



Sortie 4: The target is Aachen again - the Brits are really focusing on the Ruhr this month. The weather is bad but the moon is full, so it should be a good night for hunting but a bad one for landing. After losing time being spoofed by a RAF decoy raid, we take up our patrol station and immediately spot a Halifax. I attempt a Schrage Musik attack but it's no good - I'm spotted and he corkscrews away. We easily keep him in sight and I dive onto his tail, opening fire with the nose cannons from long range and hoping my heavy armament will make up for the reduced accuracy. It doesn't quite work but my initial shot knocks out his inboard engine on the left side. The tail gunner fires wildly and misses us. I decide to close in to medium range and try again. This time I get the desired result and the Halifax goes down out of control. We take some damage to our starboard wing from the tail gunner's final shots but it's nothing serious so we will stay on patrol.



It takes us half the night before we locate the bomber stream and find ourselves behind a homebound Lancaster. Again, I attempt a close range Schrage Musik attack. This time it goes perfectly and the Lancaster immediately goes down. Staying in the stream, we soon locate another Lancaster and I repeat the procedure and get the same result. Another Lancaster goes down. Then we spot yet another Lancaster - that's three in rapid succession! Okay, we'll use the last of our Schrage Musik ammo and try again. Boom! Another Lancaster goes down. And we immediately detect another target - I must be in the thick of the bomber stream - and it's yet another Lancaster. I am out of Schrage Musik ammo now so this time I will make a tail attack from medium range. The tail gunner spots me and opens fire, scoring hits on my starboard engine and knocking out our secondary radar. In turn, my fire at the now-corkscrewing bomber damages both port engines and does a little wing and control damage. Most of my cannon ammo is gone now so my nose firepower is cut drastically, so I decide that my plane has taken enough damage and break off the attack, allowing this Lancaster to escape (he makes it home safely).



We return to base and land safely despite the rain and wind. Thankfully the damage to our aircraft isn't serious and will be patched up in time for our next sortie.



Sortie 5: The target is Aachen again! Good weather, bright moon. It takes us a few moments to find the bomber stream and I insert ourselves into it to go hunting. Our first target is a Lancaster. My skill in Schrage Musik puts shells into his fuel tanks and they erupt in flames.



I continue to "swim the stream" and come upon another Lancaster. Again I make a Schrage Musik attack and again the bomber's fuel tanks catch fire. Down it goes.



I lose track of the bomber stream and it takes me a few minutes to relocate it, but I do. My funker calls out a target and it turns out to be another Lancaster. I've got one more round of Schrage Musik ammo left, so I get under the bomber a try for another quick kill. This time there's no fuel tank fire, but my shots cause the outer section of the wing to come off and the bomber begins a slow death roll to the right as I maneuver to get out of its way.



We pick up yet another Lancaster (our 4th of the night) and, with the Schrage Musik empty, I close for a long range tail attack with the heavy nose cannons. My shells tear up his port wing and damage both engines, but fail to bring him down. The tail gunner has good eyes and hits us in spite of the range and my Air Combat Maneuvering skill, knocking out our main radar and my electronic landing aid. Since none of the damage is serious, I decide to close to medium range and continue targeting his port wing as he corkscrews. That does enough damage to bring the Lancaster down, while the tail gunner fails to do us any more damage.



The main radar damage causes us to lose the bomber stream again and it takes us a while to relocate it with just the secondary radar operational. When we do we come upon yet another Lancaster. I have one more shot of full nose ammo left so I decide to make a medium range tail attack. My shot knocks out his #1 engine and does serious damage to his port wing, and the tail gunner's fire knocks out my empty Schrage Musik cannon and my secondary radar, electronically blinding us. Since none of the damage is affecting our airworthiness I decide to close in for the kill with my reduced nose armament. My shells finish off the Lancaster but the tail gunner peppers me good. A shot comes through the cockpit and grazes my thigh, and as I turn away I notice that the controls are sluggish and the starboard engine is running rough. Okay, that's more than enough for one night - it's time to go home. I put the shot-up Uhu down on the runway safely and taxi over to the hangars - the crews are going to have to spend some time on this bird before it's operational again.



Five kills - that ties my record for a single sortie. I nurse my sore leg and wonder if I pushed my luck too far on that sortie. The next morning my crew chief comes up and tells me that my plane is too badly damaged for them to spend time repairing it. Instead, they are going to use is as a "hangar queen" and a source for spare parts. My C.O. then asks what kind of plane I want as a replacement, and I request the same kind that I had - an He 219 A-7/R2. It hasn't failed me yet and it's proving to be a fantastic bomber killer. I also get +1 experience for that sortie, bring my total XP to 2. One more XP and I will buy myself a new skill.



Sortie 6: Again the target is Aachen! Those poor people! Well, I'll soon put that to a stop. The weather is good as we take off in our new plane and take up our patrol station. It doesn't take long for us to detect our first target of the night, a Lancaster. I move in for a close range Schrage Musik attack under the starboard wing and open fire unseen. The shots are well-placed and the Lanc's wing folds up as I dive away.



And that's all we spot on this night. I spend most of the night wandering around lost, trying to find my proper station, and then we return to base.



Sortie 7: The target is Dortmund, in the Ruhr valley. The weather is good but the nights are getting progressively darker. I will have a lot of time to patrol, though, and my radar suite is top-notch so I still hope to make some contacts.



After a short while patrolling we do indeed pick up a target on radar. I close in and identify it as a Lancaster. As usual, I maneuver under it for a Schrage Musik attack. My shells pound the inboard engine, fuel tank, and port wing but he's still airborne. I'll have to come around to finish him off from behind, but when I do, he's gone. We've lost him. (He fails to return to England, but I get no credit.)



After that we spend the rest of the patrol searching to no avail, then return to base. Got skunked on this one.



Sortie 8: The target is Dortmund again. The weather is good and the night is pitch black. We depart Venlo and I have trouble finding our patrol station. When I do, it doesn't take long to find a target - an inbound Halifax that is approaching the city. I position myself for a Schrage Musik attack, as usual, but somehow he spots me and corkscrews away. Okay, then I'll use the nose cannons instead. I come around behind the corkscrewing bomber and open fire at long range. The tail gunner has eyes like an eagle and opens fire on us first, but the range and the bomber's corkscrewing prevents him from doing us any meaningful damage. However, the reverse is not true - my massed cannons take huge bites out of the Halifax and it begins a terminal nose dive. That's one load of bombs that won't be falling on Dortmund tonight.



We patrol for quite a while before we finally detect another target, a home-bound Lancaster. As usual, I open the encounter with a Schrage Musik attack. I knock out the port outboard engine, damage the inboard one, and punch holes all over the wing. It's still airborne and it seems like the pilots are struggling to keep it straight and level when I come around behind him for the kill shot. I aim for the damaged port wing and fire from long range. The Lancaster seems to stagger in mid-air, then falls off into a spin. He's done for.



We are nearing the end of our fuel supply when we detect another Lancaster. Again I move in for a close range Schrage Musik attack, expending the last of my ammo. I knock out both starboard engines as, as the last of my shell hit home, flames blossom out of his fuel tank. We watch him enter a terminal dive and wonder if anyone will get out in time; it's way too dark tonight to see any parachutes. Now it's time to get back to base and get some shut-eye.



The next afternoon the C.O. summons me and gives me great news - I am to be awarded the Oak Leaves and Swords for my Knight's Cross, once again by the Fuehrer himself! The ceremony will be in Berlin in two days, so I make the arrangements. I will miss the first sortie in April due to the travel to Berlin and back, but I get another +1 to my Prestige Points and Prestige Level. I now have 4 Prestige Points and a Prestige Level of 11. I am becoming famous!





May 1944 Summary: I flew 7 sorties and killed a whopping 19 targets, including 3 Mosquitoes, one of which was a nightfighter (which I may have misplayed slightly after reading the errata afterwards, but I think the outcome would have been the same). I was wounded in action once, but it wasn't serious and I didn't miss any sorties. I did "lose" one aircraft, so to speak, by bringing it home so shot up as to be relegated to the boneyard, but that had no repercussions. I was awarded the Knight's Cross with Oak Leaves (for 45+ kills) and then the Knight's Cross with Oak Leaves and Swords upon my 61st kill at the end of the month.



There are only two months left in the campaign now. As my record for May shows, this He 219 Uhu is absolutely lethal in the night sky. I was shooting down 5-8 planes per month flying the Do-217 and I thought that was doing well, but I just killed 19 this month and another 8 in the previous half-month flying the He 219. If I can just stay alive until the end, I wonder how many kills I will end up with? 80? 90? Possibly 100?



June 1944



I received my Oak Leaves and Crossed Swords for my Knight's Cross from der Fuehrer on June 2 in Berlin. Between the travel and the ceremony I missed the first sortie of April.



Sortie 1: Skipped.



Sortie 2: The RAF have changed targets this month and are focusing a lot on French targets. We are called upon to intercept a night raid on French railyards, in bad weather. We take off and fly westward to begin our search. We patrol for a while before finally detecting a target, which turns out to be a Lancaster. As usual, I get into position for a Schrage Musik attack from close range. I do heavy damage to the wing and both engines, and perforate the fuel tanks, but the bomber survives it and begins corkscrewing away. We keep the crippled bomber in sight and I come around for a long range attack on his tail, aiming for the damaged wing. The tail gunner spots me and opens fire first but misses. My heavy nose cannons pound the Lanc's wing and it blossoms in flames as large pieces separate and fall away, sending it down in flames.



We patrol for a long time before I am finally able to locate the main bomber stream and latch onto a homebound Halifax. I slide under him unseen and my Schrage Musik cannons make short work of him, sending him spiraling down. We immediately locate our next target, another Lancaster. I have one more shot of Schrage Musik left so I use it on his port wing. The resulting fuel tank fire and wing failure sends him tumbling away. It only takes us a moment to locate another Lancaster, and with only nose ammo left I move into position to attack from behind at long range. Those heavy nose cannons pound the Lanc's wing and send him rolling away into a fatal dive without a single round fired in defense. Next we detect and close in on a Halifax. I have one more full shot of nose ammo left so I decide to open fire from medium range and use extended fire to help guarantee a one-shot kill. The tail gunner spots me as I am closing in, alerting the pilot who immediately begins corkscrewing while the tail gunner opens fire. His shots are close but no hits are scored. I mash the trigger and my nose cannons tear the Halifax apart bit by bit, and it begins rolling away out of control.



At this point I am almost completely out of ammunition so I turn for home and make a safe landing in spite of the weather. That's another sortie of 5 kills, tying my record. I gain +1 experience point and immediately spend the 3 points I have accumulated on making myself an Expert He 219 pilot. This should make me both more lethal and more survivable.



Sortie 3: The morning starts with news that the Allies have invaded France. Well, now we know why the RAF is targeting French rail yards and V-1 rocket sites. I hope that Field Marshal Rommel can push the invaders back into the sea.



Tonight's target is Wesseling, in the Ruhr valley and not far from our base. The weather is good and the moon is bright. This should be a good night. We take off and reach our patrol station, but it takes us a while to locate our first target, an inbound Lancaster. I get close underneath for a Schrage Musik attack. His fuel tanks ignite and down he goes as the wing structure fails, converting the dive into a spin.



After a short time we detect our nemesis, a Mosquito nightfighter. Our sensors are second to none and I deftly maneuver onto his tail, opening fire from medium range. He spots us and starts to maneuver but it's too little, too late - my nose cannons tear the flimsy plane apart.



After that encounter I am able to locate the bomber stream and approach a Halifax for a Schrage Musik attack. I use both my He 219 Expert and my Schrage Musik skills to ignite the bomber's port fuel tanks and send it down in flames. My next target in the bomber stream is a Lancaster, and I make the same approach. Once more my Schrage Musik skill does the trick and the bomber's fuel tanks catch fire. This time I can see crewmembers bailing out, their parachutes blossoming in the moonlight. Unfortunately, the distraction causes me to lose track of the bomber stream and it takes me some time to locate it again. Once I do, however, I detect a homebound Halifax. I come up from behind and open fire from long range with the nose cannons, sending the bomber spiraling down out of control. That seems to attract some undesired attention and we detect an incoming Mosquito nightfighter - our second one of the sortie. Again we get the drop on him and I come in on his tail, opening fire from medium range. He's caught completely by surprise and once again my heavy cannons tear the Mosquito apart.



At this point I don't have much ammo left so I head for home, landing safely with a new personal best record - 6 kills in one sortie! Fantastic! This He 219 A-7/R2 is the absolute best thing in the night sky!



Sortie 4: The target is Wesseling again, and tonight the moon is full but the weather is poor. Nonetheless, we depart Venlo to see what mayhem we can inflict this night. As soon as we arrive on station we detect a Mosquito nightfighter prowling ahead of the bomber stream. I advance the throttles and get onto his tail, opening fire from medium range. My cannon shells pour into his fuselage and cockpit area and I watch as the Mosquito rolls out of control and falls away. I must have killed the pilot.



As we near Wesseling we locate the bomber stream and detect a Lancaster approaching the city. I come up underneath his port wing for a Schrage Musik attack but he sees us and tries to corkscrew just as I open fire. My Schrage Musik skill is deadly, however, and his fuel tanks ignite as he turns away. No doubt the crew is bailing out but I am not watching this time - I already have another target in sight. It's a Halifax, and I try to repeat my Schrage Musik attack on him. It works like a charm and I dive away as the Halifax's outboard wing separates and sends him into an uncontrolled spin.



I lose track of the bomber stream at that point and return to patrolling. After about 30 minutes I locate the stream again but when I do, the tail warning radar detects something coming up on us from behind! I push the throttles to the firewall and put the Uhu into a diving turn, coming around a full 180 degrees as my funker calls out, "There! Mosquito!" I pull the stick hard and bring the Uhu around while we both try to find him. My funker finally picks him up on radar and guides us to him, and there he is - prowling around, looking for us dead ahead. I close quickly then ease off on the throttle, lining up for a shot at medium range. I press the trigger and my cannons find their mark - his fuel tank erupts in flames and down he goes. Whew, that was close! He almost had us - thank goodness for our tail warning radar.



We lose track of the bomber stream again and after searching fruitlessly a while longer we return to base. The clothing under my flight suit is soaked with sweat and I seek a quick shower before finding my bunk.



Sortie 5: The target for tonight is Gelsenkirchen, another city not far from our base. Bright moon, good weather. I hope that all we encounter tonight are bombers, not more nightfighters.



We patrol for almost an hour before we detect our first target of the night. It's a Lancaster, so I get into position for a Schrage Musik attack. My aim is off and many of my shells hit the bomber's fuselage instead of the wing, although I do manage to do some fuel tank damage. The bomber's not badly hurt and goes into a corkscrew to port. My funker and I keep him in sight and I come around onto his tail. I open fire unseen from long range and score a few more hits on the starboard wing but not enough to bring him down. The tail gunner fires late and misses, but not by much. I decide to close to medium range, trusting in my cannons and my skills. That does the trick - the bomber final falls off to the right and enters a spin while the tail gunner continues to fire and miss me. That bird was a tough one.



I continue to patrol and finally locate the homebound bomber stream. What's the first target we encounter? Another Mosquito nightfighter! This time we easily get the drop on him (as those American cowboys say in the movies) and I open fire from medium range. I use my He 219 Expert skill to put my rounds perfectly on target and the Mosquito goes down. But that also uses up the bulk of my nose ammunition, so I need to find a bomber target and make more use of my Schrage Musik cannons. We keep searching until we are almost out of fuel and are rewarded with one final contact - a Halifax. I'm probably only going to get one chance with this guy so I will maneuver to get close under his wing before firing. I succeed, and my Schrage Musik skill makes the different - his fuel tanks go up in flames. Then BAM! BAM! BAM! - we are hit by debris from the stricken bomber before I can maneuver away! I can't tell what it was, but our port engine is running rough and we've taken some damage to our aft fuselage. We're still airborne but our night is done - it's time to go home. I land our plane safely and taxi over to the hangars before climbing out.



The next afternoon I meet with my crew chief. He says something hit our port engine and the top of the fuselage right above the Schrage Musik cannons. It's not too serious, though, and the crew will have it ready to fly in time for the next sortie.



Sortie 6: The target is Gelsenkirchen again, and the weather is good. Our plane is ready to go so we strap in and head back into the darkening night to defend the Reich. We aren't off the ground long before my funker reports that the electronic interference is worse than ever - the Brits have turned it up a notch again. Well, we'll see how well that works.



It takes us a while to find the bomber stream but we do, and we come upon a Lancaster. In spite of our last encounter, I slide in close below him and open fire with the Schrage Musik cannons. He spots us and turns away but it's too late - my skill is well-practiced and I put enough shells into his port fuel tanks to ignite them, and he's done for.



We lose contact with the stream and it takes us a half hour to find it again. When we do, we make contact with another Lancaster. Again I get in below him for a Schrage Musik attack, and the very first hits ignite his fuel tanks. He goes down burning like the previous one. And again we lose the bomber stream, only to relocate it once more. And again, we spot a Lancaster. And again, I make a close range Schrage Musik attack and again, his fuel tanks like up like a torch. Three identical encounters, three identical kills. And again, I lose the bomber stream.



Late in the sortie we encounter a fourth target - a Halifax this time. All of our Schrage Musik ammo is gone so I decide to make a long range tail attack. I aim for the starboard wing and damage both engines, but it's not enough to bring him down. The tail gunner returns fire and misses thanks to my air combat maneuvering skill. I close in to medium range and keep targeting the starboard wing of the corkscrewing bomber. This time the damage is lethal and the Halifax goes down, but not before the tail gunner scores some damage on our port wing. It's not serious, though.



We are almost done for the night when my funker detects a new target, a Lancaster. I only have one full shot of nose ammo left so I decide to engage from medium range, hoping for a quick kill. It works! My cannons tear into the Lancaster's port wing and send it spinning away to earth without a shot fired in defense. That's enough for tonight - time to go home. I bring our plane down safely, gaining +1 experience point.



Sortie 7: The target is Wesseling. The night is dark and the weather is bad. Not a good combination, but off we go anyway. Despite the conditions, we find a target almost immediately - an inbound Halifax. I slide in beneath its port wing and open fire with the Schrage Musik. Our shells pound the wing and knock out the inboard engine, but it's the final few shells that matter - the ones that ignite the fuel tanks. The Halifax goes down in flames.



After patrolling for a short while longer we come upon a target-bound Lancaster. Again I ease in for a Schrage Musik attack. It's no good, though. In spite of my skills he spots me and corkscrews away before I can fire. Normally I would stalk him and make another Schrage Musik attack but not with this Uhu - our nose cannon armament is deadly. Instead, I come around behind the Lancaster and open fire from long range. Even though the tail gunner sees me and opens fire first, he fails to score any hits. My cannons, however, live up to expectations and send the Lancaster spiraling down.



We keep searching and we spot a Halifax approaching the target zone. Not so fast, my friend. You have to get past me first. I slide close under the bomber's starboard wing and open fire. My shots are scattered all over the wing but enough of them hit the fuel tanks to light them up. Then, once again, BAM BAM! We are hit by falling debris. Our plane wobbles and I can tell something's wrong with the port wing, as I can feel more drag on that side. I look over there and my heart leaps into my throat - there's a gash in the top of the wing and fuel is streaming out! Okay, time to go home! I immediately throttle back the engines and head back to Venlo, which fortunately isn't too far away. I put our damaged plane down safely and taxi once again to the hangars for repairs. I think that perhaps I am starting to try my crew chief's patience, but at least I am earning a reputation for bravery. He needed something to do, anyway.



Sortie 8: The target is Wesseling again. The night is very dark but the weather is good. Our plane is fully repaired from our last sortie and ready to fly, so off we go into the inky blackness. We patrol the whole night but make no contacts in the face of the increased British jamming. After expending our fuel we return to base.



So far we hear that our army has the Allied invasion forces bottled up near their beachheads and are inflicting punishing casualties on them. I feel like I am doing the same up here in the night sky. But will it be enough? The RAF just keeps coming and coming...





Summary for June, 1944: A jaw-dropping 26 kills in 7 sorties! I had an unusually high number of Mosquito nightfighter encounters this month, and on one of them I rolled so badly on the initiative roll that it took every single positive DRM that I had to tilt the encounter in my favor. I guess that really means that I don't need to fear Mosquito nightfighters - I have enough modifiers (barely) to ensure that I am always attacking them and not vice-versa.



There's only one month left in the campaign, and one more award available to me if I score 100 kills. I questioned before whether 100 was actually attainable in the time remaining, but after last month I think it really is - unless I get myself killed by falling debris from close-range Schrage Musik attacks. I need to rethink that strategy.



[Note: It wasn’t until the start of this month that I realized I hadn’t been adding +1 to the spoof raid dice roll in 1944. I began doing so this month.]



July 1944



Sortie 1: The target is Stuttgart but we are socked in by heavy fog. Tonight I actually get to sleep instead of fly.



Sortie 2: The target is Stuttgart again, but this time the weather is fine as we take off and head to our patrol area. It takes a while to get there but we make a contact as soon as we arrive. It turns out to be a Mosquito, but it's a bomber this time instead of a nightfighter. I'll save the Schrage Musik for bigger fish, so I come up behind him at medium range and open fire unseen. My cannons make short work of him - he never had a chance.



After that, it isn't until late in the patrol that I locate the bomber stream and detect my next target. It's a Lancaster, so now I'll make my usual Schrage Musik attack. This time, however, it'll be from medium range - no more getting pounded by falling debris for me! My attack knocks out his #2 engine and punches holes in the wing and fuel tanks, but doesn't bring him down. He can't corkscrew with an engine out so I come around and attack from behind at long range. My shots knock out his #1 engine but the Lanc is still airborne, although in serious distress. His tail gunner fires wildly and misses. I close to medium range and try again, switching my aim to the starboard wing in the hopes of scoring some more engine damage and forcing him down. It works - both starboard engines take hits and the Lancaster goes into a hopeless descent to meet German soil. In return, the tail gunner scores hits on my port engine, slowing me down but not enough to prevent me from attacking more bombers.



We immediately locate another Lancaster in the bomber stream. Again I get under him for a Schrage Musik attack. This time I will attack from close range, hoping to knock him down with one shot rather than face his tail gunner. My cannons pour into this wing between his two port engines and the fuel tanks burst into flames. A quick kill, just like I hoped.



After that we return to base where I discover that our port landing gear has been damaged along with the engine. However, we are able to get it down manually and I make a nice, gentle landing at Venlo.



Sortie 3: The target tonight is Kiel, the weather is good and the moon is bright. However, we start by being badly misdirected due to an RAF decoy raid and lose a lot of time getting into our proper station. Fortunately, I immediately detect and insert myself into the bomber stream, coming up behind a Lancaster. I ease under him for a Schrage Musik attack. My shells damage the #3 engine and knock out the #4 engine, so I must finish him off from behind. Coming around, I open fire at the damaged wing from long range. My cannons score lethal damage and the Lanc goes into a death spiral. However, the tail gunner manages to hit us in the nose and knock out our secondary radar, which will make our hunting more difficult.



Between our severely shortened patrol time and our radar damage, we find no other targets tonight and return to base with just one kill. That brings my total to 91. I also earn +1 experience and I spend my accumulated points on the Navigation skill, which will prevent me from getting lost.



Sortie 4: The RAF, afraid of the full moon conditions, choose not to raid tonight.



Sortie 5: The target is Kiel, the weather is poor, and the moon is bright. We take up our patrol station and after about 20 minutes I locate the bomber stream. Coming up on our first contact of the night, I identify it as a Lancaster. As usual, I start by maneuvering for a Schrage Musik attack. I get in close this time and am both frightened and rewarded to see the bomber's fuel tanks explode, forcing me to take rapid action to avoid being hit by debris.



Immediately after downing the Lancaster we catch sight of another target - a Halifax this time. I move in for another close range Schrage Musik attack. This time the fuel tanks take a beating and ignite without exploding as I dive safely away. Two attacks, two kills. However, I lose track of the bomber stream and it isn't until late in the patrol that we detect a third target - a Lancaster. With one more shot of Schrage Musik left, I maneuver under the bomber's port wing and open fire. I score several hits but none critical, and the bomber goes into a corkscrew. We keep him in sight and make a rear approach, opening fire from long range with the nose cannons. We score multiple hits on the damaged wing, knocking out an engine but failing to bring him down. The tail gunner fires late but misses thanks to my Air Combat Maneuvering skill. I close in to medium range and keep firing at the port wing. My shells finally separate the damaged wing from the airframe and the bomber goes into an uncontrollable spin. The tail gunner fires wildly and misses us. However, one bank of our nose cannons jam but that's okay - we are low on fuel and need to head home anyway. We do, and land safely with three more kills to my credit. My total is now 94.



Sortie 6: The target is Kiel but we are socked in again. I am tempted to fly anyway but my better judgement prevails and we stay on the ground.



Sortie 7: The target is Kiel again. The weather is good but the night is dark. In these conditions it takes me half the night to find the bomber stream, but I do. We come upon a homebound Lancaster and I maneuver close under his wing for a Schrage Musik attack. The very first hits ignite his port fuel tanks and the bomber goes down. After that we lose the stream and only find one more target tonight - a Mosquito bomber. This is a job for the nose cannons, and I close to medium range before firing. My cannons make short work of him and down he goes. After that we return to base. My total is now 96 kills.



Sortie 8: The target is Wesseling. The weather is good but the night is very dark. We lose about 20 minutes due to a decoy raid and take up our patrol station late. Try as we might, the darkness and the heavy British jamming are too much for us to overcome and we make no contacts. I return to base empty-handed.



The next morning I am summoned to headquarters. It's good news - I've been promoted to Oberstleutnant. However, it means leaving my Gruppe behind because I am being reassigned to a non-flying command position within the Nachtjagd. Although I've achieved a level of fame within Germany, it appears that my flying days are over.





Summary for July, 1944: Only 9 kills in five sorties - quite a come-down from last month! I finish my flying career with 96 kills and a Knight's Cross with Oak Leaves and Swords, at with the rank of Oberstleutnant. This is well in excess of what's needed for a Decisive Victory (61+ kills). According to the rules, "You are the scourge of the skies and the pride of the entire Luftwaffe. Your legendary exploits place you at the top of the Nachtjagd elite and are mentioned prominently in propaganda efforts. Your peers are amazed at your steel nerves and flying skill. You retire peacefully after the war."



I've really enjoyed playing this game.

