My analysis was of a player with average experience of wargames and little knowledge of the rules of this game. The result of this analysis is earlier the tactical tips I received by the community, as well as after reading some not-well-known rules.

Therefore the game generates a very high learning curve.

A newbie player would probably have a similar criticism, mainly for the intuitive use of technologies (such as the tactic that improves initiative in combat and does not fit for small units to deal with large ones) and defense (which is only very useful for units that are already very good).



My analysis is far from the end, but the first impression of the game invariably generates two possibilities: learning from mistakes and generating a learning curve and criticism (some have been overcome with explanations, others like my particular understanding that small units could have much better initiative than the large units still remains).



My case is 80% excited and with a high learning curve to put into practice in a possible rematch (if it is made will be properly documented). and 20% critical. I really liked the game and all the possibilities it gives.