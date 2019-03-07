|
|
|
-
João Renato Paulon
Brazil
Rio de Janeiro
Rio de Janeiro
-
I want to make my critique of the game from the perspective of someone who enjoys strategic wargames games.
I started a journey to strategic games even to help in the game design of the game that I am developing Geopolitics Boardgame mainly regarding ideas of technologies and numbered military units.
Well, I want to be short and thick.
Our first test game was in the scenario "I Dare You to Play This"
Strong points
Fluency: I found the game very fluid and fast.
Simple Rules: Although I have skated on some rules and the rejection of using optional rules that would be very useful because the manual is in foreign language and read quickly at the time of the first match, it is undeniable that the game has simple rules and this is a very positive point.
Size of the galaxy: I was attracted to the idea of the game with a large galaxy size unlike, for example the Twilight Imperium (3 and 4 Editions).
Simple Design: I share the idea that the notion of cost x immersion can be very well performed in wargames with cardboard tokens. I have nothing against even makes it possible to create ideas without worrying about the costs. I found the board very elegant.
Variety of what can be explored: I found very good the possibility of things that can be found in the Galaxy, although there is no amount of different planets such as technological values, influence, resource and specialization, that for example has an IT, would cause and could cause more imbalance to the game [I will explain later]). In IT, for example it is common for a galaxy pre-set up for the game not to be unbalanced.
Technologies: I like technologies as a whole, especially those that give rise to the order of initiative. Staggered move according to technology was also a good point.
Construction options: I think the game has several different constructions like Bases, the Shipyards can defend themselves and I think it's cool.
Cost of Maintenance of units: to reflect the weight of a large military structure, consider the cost per shift to maintain units.
Custom scenarios: The game has a play book with several different scenarios to play.
secret administration: despite the tight competition the game assumes the participants' good faith by leaving the purchases of technologies and military units secret as well as their placement on the board.
Squadrons, unit hiding, and unlimited units: Good to play a wargame you can build units without worrying about how many "miniatures" put tokens with numbers below the units creates a very interesting way of bluffing against the enemy. The lack of situational awareness can generate a situation where the numerical disadvantage can be counterbalanced by a good bluff.
Criticism
Random galaxy: The random character of the galaxy can provide decisive advantages to the player who starts the game having access to colonizable planets, adding to the exploration that provides technology for free can be critical in terms of imbalance. In the game that I played I had a delay of the 2nd to the 7th shift of about 25%. Due to the economic impact on the game, my strategy for overcoming the situation was to let the colonizing ships make colonies for as soon as the planets were found. I did not sleep at the point, had a real strategy to reverse this situation! (despite having made some tactical mistakes) The strategy was successful, my opponent realized that my "Chinese strategy in current geopolitics" (little military power but with future economic potential to catapult military might in the medium term). With that several very strong units were already built and en route to my empire. I only had 2 surplus shifts in relation to my opponent who started blocking the systems creating great economic disadvantage and with several large military units moving and raised in the center of the board to destroy me.
Technology. Knowing that I lost the economic initiative and consequently of space and military exploration, I invested in defense technology, but since my Ship Yard was bad, the units that could be made could not receive the necessary upgrades. To create better units would require a previous past investment in Ship Yards that I had no way to defend myself from the first attacks I made.
Unbalance of Units: The arms race by type of units practically creates a sixfold difficulty: attack value, defense value, initiative, hull, not counting the possibility of technological benefits and especially the cost. The cost of two destroyers (2nd worst unit in play) was 9 while a Battle Ship (2nd best unit) was 20:
[Maximum value]
Attack
Destroyer: 4 [5]
Battleship: 5 [7]
Defense
Destroyer: 1 [2]
Battleship: 2 [4]
Initiative
Destroyer: D
Battleship: A (Age first)
Hull
Destroyer: 1
Battleship: 3
Movement
Destroyer: 1-7
Battleship: 1-7
Cost
Destroyer: 9
Battle ship: 20
Note the unbalance once with the cost of 20 of the Battle ship would decimate an entire fleet of Destroyers. The game does not allow use of tactics to use smaller and smaller or smaller units and specialized to counterbalance the attack of a heavier force. Note that even moving a Battle Ship or the larger In-game unit like the Dreadnaughth would walk many systems per round. I found that heavier units have no weaknesses or limitations, and their cost does not reflect the real benefit of the unit. I did not consider the cost of maintenance to be such a heavy weight. I think it should have a tactical weight. Virtually to win the battle, what counts is the strength of greater unity in battle.
Why is not the combat initiative reversed? Do smaller, undetectable units act first? It would make more sense for larger units to need smaller escorts. Or the investment in Tactics brings down the level of the order eg from D> C> B> A.
Another change proposed in the game table will be to limit mobility proportionally to their "Weight". The Twilight Imperium would be considered a Death Star crime to walk the same as one desperate for the map.
In the case of the Destroyer and the Battleship would be the proposal of change:
Destroyer: 1-2-3-4-5-6-7 (having drive technology 7 would walk around as if it had 7)
Battleship: 1-1-2-2-3-3-4 (having drive 7 technology would walk as if it had 4)
In the part of the combat I had the sensation of being playing an RTS where the one that manages to make the unit more doorman wins the game. This disappointed me and I think it disappointed even who won the match. The basics in wargame is to use the application of specialized units for certain engagements and Space Empires failed to make that adaptation. Star Wars: Rebellion who is an Ameritrash was happier.
In relation to combat, wargames use a system of sum of attack power against the sum of the units of defense. You take a reason p. ex: 7: 1, 6: 1, 5: 1 which generates an often decisive bonus, especially when there are many concentrated units against a stronger one.
Space Empires inherited what the TI3 has the worst in space combat: the mechanics of bearings by military units that can cause endless battles to play d10, to low numbers, sometimes only to take 1 (Sickle Fight: how many thousand rolls are needed to solve this bout?) is a bit annoying. As Ameritrasher the Star Wars Rebellion gives a bath in this question (I speak only of the combats - system of vunerabilidade - without considering the tactical charts).
I liked the game, but something should be adapted to have a sin of more wargame. I do not think to sell further considering the enrichment of the game from some adaptations.
UPDATE:
My analysis was of a player with average experience of wargames and little knowledge of the rules of this game. The result of this analysis is earlier the tactical tips I received by the community, as well as after reading some not-well-known rules.
Therefore the game generates a very high learning curve.
A newbie player would probably have a similar criticism, mainly for the intuitive use of technologies (such as the tactic that improves initiative in combat and does not fit for small units to deal with large ones) and defense (which is only very useful for units that are already very good).
My analysis is far from the end, but the first impression of the game invariably generates two possibilities: learning from mistakes and generating a learning curve and criticism (some have been overcome with explanations, others like my particular understanding that small units could have much better initiative than the large units still remains).
My case is 80% excited and with a high learning curve to put into practice in a possible rematch (if it is made will be properly documented). and 20% critical. I really liked the game and all the possibilities it gives.
-
-
- Last edited Today 2:03 am (Total Number of Edits: 7)
- Posted Thu Mar 7, 2019 5:03 pm
-
-
Steve Malczak
United States
Fairfax
Virginia
-
I don't play a lot of SE for a variety of reasons but I've sat in on some 2v2 Vassal games and the players consistently debate the ship balance.
One thing to keep in mind is that you have pay to unlock higher ship types. So if two smaller ships could beat a larger ship for approximately the same cost, you'd never bother to research the larger ship...just use the smaller ones.
And in fact that IS a valid strategy if you 'blitz' and get the small fry in to disrupt your enemy before you can get the larger ships fielded.
Also note that there is a bonus to attack for outnumbering which helps a bit.
But yeah this is definitely an 'old school' wargame-style 4x and if you fall behind early there isn't much to help you out. That why the 2v2 game appealed because you have a teammate who can assist or least threaten as necessary.
-
-
-
Jim Krohn
United States
New York
You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means.
Ahhh....my misspent youth...
-
Quote:
The game does not allow use of tactics to use smaller and smaller or smaller units and specialized to counterbalance the attack of a heavier force.
There is the fleet size bonus, but that is not meant to solely counteract the power of the larger units.
The main point is that, in this game, there is a sliding power curve of the dominant ship size over time.
If you consider the following points and you will get what I mean by that:
- You do not start with the larger ships, they come at a technology cost.
- If small ships could easily defeat larger ships, you would never research the larger ships.
- The larger ships are rewarded with better stats and the ability to carry better tech.
- This better tech also comes at a cost.
- Resources are finite, you can't do everything.
- Therefore if you race ahead on ship size just to build DNs, you likely can't afford the expensive attack and defense tech.
- This means that someone who built smaller ships will be able to build many more of them with the equivalent money you spent on ship size and will defeat your big ships.
- Fleet size adds to that advantage for the smaller ships.
- Over time, you will be able to tech up those larger ships and build more of them to eliminate the small ship advantage.
- The size of map, particularly the depth of deep space plays a big role in this.
Taken all together, it means that early in the game the small ships are king. If I do a scout rush while you are still spending money on ship size, I will likely wreck your economy. Over time, however, the dominant ship for that moment begins to slide to the larger ones. By very late in a long game, the Titans rule the land. The speed of that transition depends largely on the size of deep space, the terrain, and how many curve balls are thrown (Raiders, Fighters) that demand other research spending. You have to read that in every game. It means there is never really one perfect strategy that you can follow.
Now each ship also has a special ability, plus there are ship yard constraints, plus you will always have to build smaller ships to help with fleet size, so you end up with more diverse fleets than in many games.
-
-
- Last edited Thu Mar 7, 2019 8:58 pm (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Thu Mar 7, 2019 8:58 pm
-
-
Paul Kreutzer
United States
-
Starfall is an early comprehensive 4x space game, enjoyable in its time and worth reconsidering.
-
-
-
Jim Krohn
United States
New York
You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means.
Ahhh....my misspent youth...
-
The above was my response in another thread where the OP broached this argument.
Quote:
Our first test game was in the scenario "I Dare You to Play This"
This was new information. This explains a lot about your post because this is the largest possible map to play on and will favor larger ships. You are not doing a scout rush on this map.
Although, I have won several games on that map with fully loaded BCs against larger ships.
-
-
-
David Debien
United States
Round Rock
Texas
-
As Jim states, there is a sunk cost associated in the larger ships. As someone else stated, if 2 9 cost ships could somehow stand against a 20 cost ship, there would be no reason to spend CP on tech.
It's been a while sine I played, but in over 20 games I found the game to be incredibly balanced.
I have seen just about every type of strategy win from raiders, to carriers, to large ships of the line, to the dreaded scout rush. I have also seen all of the above loose if the correct counter is employed in time.
Speaking of scout rushes:
In Which Casualgod Discovers the Power of the Scout Swarm
-
-
-
Rafael Ramus
Ora et Labora
In Saecula Saeculorum
-
Quote:
As Ameritrasher the Star Wars Rebellion gives a bath in this question (I speak only of the combats - system of vunerabilidade - without considering the tactical charts
I loathe the SW Rebellion combat system (which is not much more than make up - it's just dice and statistics just as any other system) while I love the simplicity of the system in SE4X.
-
-
- Last edited Thu Mar 7, 2019 9:55 pm (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Thu Mar 7, 2019 9:55 pm
-
-
Mike Whittemore
United States
Coronado
California
-
There's a lot more to this game than the raw ship and technology stats. I've played a good amount of Twilight Imperium (Third Edition) and Eclipse which are not too dissimilar in that regard.
And this game has a lot more "fiddliness" than those other games. Nearly every unit is hidden and if you have a lot on the board you are constantly having to check them. On top of that comes the tracking of individual group stats and technologies on a piece of paper off to the side.
Normally I would not enjoy this fiddliness but the unique benefit it produces is what makes this game: "the fog".
It reminds me of the real life "wizard war" between Britain and Germany during WWII where there was a constant battle between discovering the enemy fielding a surprising new weapon or technology and trying to counter it with tech of your own. Things like: Germany using navigation beams to guide bombers to cities, and Britain spoofing them to guide them to the country side; Germany dropping magnetic mines in the Thames and Britain countering by degaussing their ships; Germany attacking with submarines and Britain developing ASDIC (sonar). A lot of these things were surprises or advantages, caused great grief, then were countered.
I'm sure you can see the analogs in the game with "submarine" and "ASDIC" for example being replaced by "raider" and "scanning". And because of "the fog" of having everything secret, if you aren't actively trying to detect and spring your enemy's traps on your own terms, your going to have unbeatable battleships bombing your planets with no ability to react.
You need to get out there and scout. Detect what the enemy is up to several moves ahead so they can't get a jump on you with tech you can't counter in time. If you see an enemy fleet moving out, sacrifice a scout or destroyer ASAP to detect what it is. On the flip side, keep your main fleet(s) away from potential scouts. If you get an early detection of battleships and you are still fielding destroyers, that early detection might give you time to counter within a turn or two, be it building mines, boarding ships, building swarms of fighters at your planets without a carrier, etc. Or send several dummy groups out against the enemy's sector to try to buy some time. You can likely pin some forces down with that for little cost. You can make 3 scouts look like a potentially giant fleet simply by splitting them up into 3 groups in one hex.
I fell into the "invest in the economy" trap just the other day. I'm used to that in a lot of games where I think I have sort of a 4 or 5 turn lull before the storm where I can ignore military and build an excellent war economy. But it doesn't work unless all your adversaries do the same. If you have someone aggressively probing your empire early you better have a way to counter that. I lost all my shipyards to a single destroyer in that game on turn 3 I believe.
Anyway, I'm no expert, but thought I'd offer some thoughts that might make your next game feel a bit better hopefully
-
-
- Last edited Thu Mar 7, 2019 10:15 pm (Total Number of Edits: 2)
- Posted Thu Mar 7, 2019 10:08 pm
-
-
Cracky McCracken
United States
Ohio
-
Rafael Ramus wrote:
Quote:
As Ameritrasher the Star Wars Rebellion gives a bath in this question (I speak only of the combats - system of vunerabilidade - without considering the tactical charts
I loathe the SW Rebellion combat system (which is not much more than make up - it's just dice and statistics just as any other system) while I love the simplicity of the system in SE4X.
Totally agree with this. SE4x has an awesome combat system compared to Rebellion. There would have to be something wrong with somebody to argue this point.
-
-
-
Andreas
Germany
I shot Marty.
-
I'd be interested in how many SE4X games you played before you wrote that review.
-
-
-
João Renato Paulon
Brazil
Rio de Janeiro
Rio de Janeiro
-
I want to make it clear that this is a first experience review. Every player has a first experience with a game that causes initial impressions and not certainties. If I did not like the game, I would not even bother opening a discussion. For me it has been very productive to hear from the community the strategies that could be used.
I was a bit disappointed to lose, since I had thought of a strategy to overcome my enemy (withstand the first waves of attack). I had the misfortune to face an enemy with economic advantage and very aggressive.
At the end of the session, I came to think that even with adversity I might have turned the tables. This creates a good feeling. Such a match is narrow for tactical errors. Any slip is fatal. This made the game extremely challenging. I'm looted for a rematch!
I do not stop thinking about several decisions that I made wrong and that could (with the necessary experience) be avoided:
Bases: took time to use.
Ship Yard: It took me a while to upgrade.
I did not create a resistance force, especially a deterrent in the possible point of contact of the enemy's expansion with my territory to delay the attack. Incidentally, there was an asteroid that would be very strategic for me to wait for the enemy, forcing him to turn around and submit to the dangers of walking in unfamiliar places.
I focused on intuitive technological choices that did not work out so well.
Defense: not suitable for weak units;
Initiative that did not serve to fight stronger units:
Tactics I Used Successfully:
I expanded by the edges avoiding revealing areas of interest in the middle of the board for the enemy and enabling futures against attacks in unprotected areas.
When I was attacked in the middle, I moved SC units through the vulnerable corners to cause part of the enemy column to intercept me and lose strength.
Certain things that are optional (which we consider optional I do not remember) need to get into the game: mines, deploy, mainly for their defensive character.
I found the game very good, first in front of the learning curve. Space Empires is not for amateurs. I received a very good opinion in the Brazil forum that Space Empires should be understood as an asymmetrical wargame, and often losing by little is already considered a victory.
I felt so honored that the designer of the game lost precious time with me, it helped me to have a better understanding of this fantastic tactical toolbox that is Space Empires.
I have a question (which I need to re-read in the manual): Is buying military units and technologies secret? If it is the opinion of Mike Whittemore is really fantastic because it would leave the attacker more resented.
Soon I will buy a Space Empires Badge, and that sums up a lot for what I felt.
-
-
-
Mike Whittemore
United States
Coronado
California
-
JoaoRPaulon wrote:
Is buying military units and technologies secret?
Oh yes 100%! If you didn't play that way it was a completely different game
When you buy units, they go face down. No one should know what you bought, how many, how much you spent, etc. It's all secret, except of course, for the "civilian" ships.
The same for technology - no one should know how much you spent or what you have acquired. There are specific rules for when you reveal ships and technology.
You only reveal ships in battle (unless you play a card from one of the expansions that let's you spy). They stay revealed until they return to one of your colonies and start a turn there. But otherwise, every non-civilian group should be face down including right when you purchase it.
For technology you generally only reveal it when it is used. This is usually in battle. For example, if you have Attack 1 and Tactics 1 you should not let anyone know you bought those until you are in a battle with ships equipped with those techs. When in a battle you must reveal them though - you cannot decline to use your Attack 1 to keep it secret. Similarly you don't have to announce you have Movement 2 for example until one of you ships actually uses it when moving on the map. You can decide to not use the extra movement it provides in order to keep it secret, though I believe you still have to reveal it in battle.
All this: secret groups, secret tech, secret research, and secret build costs are major aspects of the game.
In the rules search for the words "secret" and "revealing" to help find the relevant sections.
-
-
- Last edited Today 3:21 am (Total Number of Edits: 2)
- Posted Fri Mar 8, 2019 5:44 pm
-
|