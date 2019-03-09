|
Chris Lampard
Australia
Mandurah
WA
Oh happy days. After a rather lengthy slumber, Pendragon is back on my table.
I had a brief (4 hour) run at a 2P game the other night. Interesting 2P experience. I was Britons and had an enjoyable time trying to juggle the competing needs of the Civs and the Dux; while refreshing the rules...I'd forgotten how much there is to it! The game ended a bit prematurely, after 1 and a bit epochs, when we ran out of time...
...but...
...I couldn't put it back in the box!
So, my plans to learn Pericles are on hold and the full 72 card, six Epoch, monster is back on the table...hussah!
This time (last time) I’m setting out to play the Dux/Civs in a more companionable way (I'm playing all four factions) and see if I can run a Propserity/Resource/Wealth/Prestige generating machine in the first few Epochs and keep Britain somewhat intact...
Well, that all went to custard on the first Event card, with Rival Caesars seeing the Dux lose 5 Cavalry. A quiet few rounds followed and I actually managed to keep Prosperity high and even rack up some Wealth and Prestige. It was all looking good...too good...
Bring on the Barbarian Conspiracy: WTF!!! Nasty. This was the fifth turn and seemed a fitting time to turn Britain to ash and ruins. The Scotti tore up the west coast, hitting Prosperity hard and (with follow up raids in their next turn) completely dislodging the Britons from Ordovices and Dematae. The Saxons followed, reducing Prosperity further; deep raiding into Catuvellauni destroying the town there and breaking Briton rule; and further wrecking Briton communication by mangling Parisi.
The remainder of the Epoch saw the Civs take the “Groans of the Britons” Event and put all the Cavalry lost in turn 1 back on the board; the Dux flounder uselessly with Limited Commands and no Feats; the Saxons secure a stronghold in Parisi and rack up an impressive stack of Renown; and the Scotti melt away, rich in Renown, but with no toe hold on the Island.
The Epoch came to a sickening (for the Britons) conclusion with the Rescript of Honorius Epoch Event card and zero Briton resources to counter it…8 Cavalry off the map to Available…arghhh!!
Thankfully, no Faction was at Victory. And after the Epoch phase Britain wasn’t looking quite so bad. The Britons managed to maintain Roman Rule, the Epoch Event shifting control to the Civilian population. Prosperity is high and the Civs are four Control below victory. The Saxons look very strong with >30 Renown and 4 Settlements, but the Britons have an entire Epoch to turn that around. Scotti Reknown is also good, but they have no settlements.
Thoughts…
I’ve been putting out more Foederati this game and the Saxons are so much more tempting with their 3 warbands (vs 2 with Scotti). But, it does come with a price tag…four Saxon Settlements on the board, their victory target. This created a fabulous conundrum for me playing the Saxons. I was so tempted to take their Pivotal Event and gain control of 3 settlements and a stack of Warbands…I even played it out, took a long look at the board, changed my mind, did a massive takesy backsy and then spent three days pondering what to do instead (oh, the joy of solo play).
It’s these sorts of decisions which, for me, make Pendragon such a truly glorious gaming experience.
I came to decision that it was too early. The Saxons are well on the way to a Settlements + Renown Victory, not a Control one. Taking over the Foederati would, I think, actually make it easier for the Britons to prevent Saxon Victory. Right now they have one settlement to attack, not four. So by keeping the Foederati as “sleeper cells”, Raiding mercilessly, and trying to establish further Settlements, I’m hoping I can time a Saxon Pivotal Event just right, towards the end of the next Epoch, and snatch a victory. Time will tell.
And, I have yet to really make use of the Foederati. It’s great to have them there, now the Britons need to use them to keep the country safe.
And, once again, I think I got drawn into taking Events at the cost of actually making headway on the board. The Dux particularly never really got going on the “mauling Raiders for Prestige” front; and the dreamed of Dux/Civ Prosperity/Wealth/Resources machine didn’t get to turn over even once. I’m going to try and take the Britons into a much more aggressive on board “maintain Prosperity and evict Barbarians” game in the next Epoch…again, time will tell.
And, overall…I had forgotten how fabulously intricate this game is. I’m really beginning to feel I have more of a grasp of the complexities, but there is still so much fine tuning I’m blundering around with.
For example, the balance between Roman Rule and Autonomy…I really couldn’t decide if it was in the Civs interest to move to Autonomy or not…and I suspect there is no clear cut answer; more one of “well, it depends, where are the Saxons and Scotti, and how are the Dux doing, and what’s your Wealth looking like and…and…and…” (I look forward to discovering all the other clauses hiding in the undergrowth.)
Sigh.
What a truly marvellous game this is.
I see it won War Game of the Year 2018 on War Game HQ (I have no idea how prestigious a site that is, it sounds good!)
All I can say is: it richly deserves it and may it win many more awards. Awesome.
Right, it’s early on a Saturday evening, it’s raining (unusual for March in Western Australia), I have minimal plans for tomorrow…
…five Epochs to go…the “Arthur” Event on Deck…
…life doesn’t get much better.
Last edited Sat Mar 9, 2019 1:11 pm
Chris Lampard
Australia
Mandurah
WA
The Second Epoch
Oh Lord…how right I was…holding off on the Saxon Pivotal event turned out to be an excellent idea and lead to me discovering yet another twist hidden deep within the game…
Here’s what happened…a few turns passed, resources were built, raids mounted. It was all scuttling along very neatly. Then along came the two card combo I’d been waiting for (as the Britons)…Civs first Elgible on the first card, Dux on the second. So I used the Civs to March a whopping mixed Cavalry and Foederati force into Parisi to wipe out the Saxons there and reopen the crucial Roman Road link between North and South.
This (pic to right) is how things looked…so far, so bloody slaughter waiting to happen…
When suddenly it dawned on me that this was the perfect time to play the Saxon Pivotal event, and hey Presto, the Foederati threw off their shackles, turned Saxon and 4 Dux Cavalry got annihilated for the loss of two Saxon warbands. Plus the Saxons suddenly had all their warbands gathered nicely together…how kind of the Britons to march them all there.
It’s not often I get to completely surprise myself. I sat at the board and lamented loudly. My only conciliation: I have now discovered this truly devastating tactic and can look forward to unleashing it on someone else…heh, heh, heh.
Anyway, this being Pendragon, it’s far from over. While the Saxons do have a brutally strong position in Parisi, cutting the majority of my Dux Cavalry off from the South, I have this feeling we still have a long way to go…(and I was right, at end of Epoch they were down to 2 settlements, still holding Parisis strongly, but a way off Victory…their Pivotal Event is another two edged sword.)
Which brings me to my next “revelation”…the Civs victory conditions, as the shift from Roman Rule to Autonomy looms, are a very finely balanced beast.
Control 21-30 equals shift from Roman Rule to Autonomy; Control >27 equals Civ Victory at Autonomy…i.e. if the Civs can be Dominant (they were) and have Control of 28 or 29 or 30, they win…that is a very small window to aim for, and yet, about 8 cards into the Epoch I found myself there; Civ control at 29. Should I stay there and hope no one noticed?
I hummed and hawed, and then hawed and hummed, had dinner, paced round the table to see if it looked different from the other side, sat and stared into space for a while as my brain went into free fall and finally decided to recapture Catuvellauni and bring the Civs back up to 32 control…why? I’m still not sure…
I was concerned that if I didn’t then every other Faction would jump on the Civs and bring them below 28 Control; or some event would turn up and the Dux would shift back to Military Dominance, or frankly, I just didn’t want the game to end in the 2nd Epoch…
However, it still left the Civs with Dominance and the opportunity to win if Imperium shifted to Autonomy via some other mechanism. Which nearly happened: as the Scotti I barely noticed the danger of playing Command + Feat and leaving the Civs open for the “The End of the World” Event (Immediate Imperium phase against tougher conditions…both Dux and Civ scores were low enough to have pushed Imperium to Autonomy, Civ victory at next Epoch pretty much assured). I did a slight taksey backsy on that one.
This was followed by two more cards of very tense counting, thinking, re-counting, thinking more, counting in a different way and finally breathing a sigh of relief as the Epoch card appeared and the Civs hadn’t managed to push to Autonomy…only to have hair raising moment as I carried out the Annona step…Civs pay Resources for Foederati…oh…it suddenly dawned on me that if they chose not to pay the Foederati then the released warbands would plunder and take Prosperity.
“Oh pants! How many Foederati have they got? Oh thank God for the Saxon Pivotal Event (this game is so deliciously intertwined!), it’s only those two Scotti! Let’s see, Prosperity plus Plunder 55 or less and its straight to Autonomy…oh look, happy days, P + P is at 58, so they could only take it to 56…!”
Good Lord…this game is COMPLEX!!!!
Anyway, somehow I’ve emerged from the second Epoch still at Roman Rule. It’s been close run and very, very finely balanced. I’m realising that my goal of Briton cooperation was naive. There are strong forces (especially on Events) pulling the Civs and Dux apart; and the Civs-a-hairs-breadth-from-victory for most of the Epoch put a serious strain on relations.
And I’ve come to a few more “revelations”:
1. I’m not going after Prestige hard enough for the Dux. They’ve been bouncing around the 1 to 5 mark, but just don’t seem to able to get really going. It’s seriously annoying.
2. Parisi is an absolutely crucial Region. By controlling it the Saxons have split the Briton forces and the Dux were frustratingly crippled for most of the Epoch (again). The force there is so large it is hard to see how to break it. Attacking with Saxon Foederati while the Saxons still had their Pivotal Event was a major blunder.
3. The Dux can get horribly hamstrung. I’m having trouble working out what to do with them at times now. I don’t want to march and run the risk of facing a Saxon Shield Wall in Battle; they can’t Intercept in any numbers because of the loss of Parisi and the fear of leaving Forts unguarded; Briton Resources were a bit tight so they couldn’t even Train their Cavalry south of Parisi. On reflection successive Marches through the hills could have been better.
Arghhhh. Bloody game! It’s driving me to distraction. The more I play the deeper I get.
Absolutely superb.
Crikey, it's midnight...where's the day gone?
Last edited Sat Mar 9, 2019 3:53 pm
Great read! Thank you for sharing . You might just be the inspiration needed to get this one on the table.
-
Chris Lampard
Australia
Mandurah
WA
spiggie wrote:
Great read! Thank you for sharing
. You might just be the inspiration needed to get this one on the table.
Thank you. My pleasure.
I find it enthralling and fascinating. There is so much going on that isn't apparent on reading the rules but unfolds during play. For example, I saw the Foederati mechanism being praised in the review at Wargame HQ, and I have to agree, it's a fabulous mechanism with a mass of tensions tucked away behind it that only become apparent through repeated play.
And, I really like the game's arc.
My other COIN experiences are Falling Sky and Cuba Libre, both great games, and I find them very push and shove; I have this feeling of things swing back and forth across the same arc over the Campaigns/Epochs/whatever. Pendragon some how feels more alive (to me) because it encompasses the fall of Roman Britain and that story is both fascinating and, I find, a little tragic.
And the Imperium track and shifting victory conditions capture the arc beautifully.
Playing solo I spend long periods of time mulling over one Faction's turn: try some stuff, undo it, try some other stuff, go back to where I was...scream in frustration because there are so many choices that look good, but from which there is NO RETURN...I have this sense of the game constantly splitting into one possible future, and I want to know what the others would have been like. It's sweet agony.
And, I can't imagine having the luxury of so much time playing face-to-face...I feel it would a very different game. I'm really looking forward to that too...I just need three other people prepared to commit to 10 or so hours of intense table staring.
Chris Lampard
Australia
Mandurah
WA
spiggie wrote:
Great read! Thank you for sharing
. You might just be the inspiration needed to get this one on the table.
Oh! I see you own Pericles...have you played it yet..? It's next on my list. Looks great.
Chris Lampard
Australia
Mandurah
WA
The Third Epoch
Wow. I have no nails left.
I’ve seen Cuba Libre described as a “knife fight in a phone box”…this is one is in a Crannog. The Epoch ended with a tense series of Event cards as everyone waited for the Epoch card, and tried to squeeze in enough maneuvers to either win (no one) or stop a winner (all Factions got stuck in!)
Once again, the Civitates held Civilian Dominance throughout the Epoch and were shifting around the critical 28 to 30 Control for most of it. At one point it looked like Autonomy was coming, Prestige + Properity (P+P) went below 56, and for a while a Civitates victory looked imminent. This triggered a rare Dux/Saxon/Scotti alliance with orchestrated invasions of key Civ territories driving them below Victory under Autonomy. They were down at 25 for a bit.
The Civs hit back with some territorial gains, but at the cost of Wealth (Comitates finally coming onto the map) and the whole game shifted as the Dux piled on some Prestige and a shift to Military Dominance at Epoch became possible. With some judicious Prosperity rebuilding the Dux were suddenly in a Victory position. Still the Epoch card didn’t appear and the Barbarians Raided hard, dragging the Dux down below their Victory at Autonomy point.
In a final desperate flurry, the Dux renegotiated the orchestrated invasions, rustled up a Fort and pulled the Briton's Control total back above 30, and P+P above 55, and Hey Presto, the Epoch ended with Roman Rule still in place, and finally, Military Dominance…which was promptly scuppered by the “Cutting the Ties” Epoch card. Arrgghhh!
Fortunately the Dux had snapped up “imperial Subsidies” earlier in the Epoch and had the Resources to keep all Cavalry on the board.
Thoughts:
This game is unbelievably finely tuned. The final positions at Epoch were:
Briton Control: 31 (30 or less would have shifted to Autonomy)
P+P: 58 (55 or less for Autonomy)
The ability to closely manipulate these (and other) numbers is fabulous. I feel like I’ve really got to grips with how to keep Prosperity on the board, and I actually managed to drive up the Dux Prestige a bit too.
I wasn’t sure of the sense in working so hard to keep Roman Rule, it felt intuitively right; and I’m coming to appreciate that it may be affecting how the Barbarian Factions have to play. Under Roman Rule they have to Raid a lot to bring down Prosperity. While this favours the Scotti who are on a Renown gathering run anyway, it seems to hamper the Saxons, especially as their potential Settlement sites are in the more populous parts of the Island and much more prone to Civ and Dux attack.
Also, another advantage of Roman Rule is the strong Recovery at the end of the Epoch phase, leaving the Dux well positioned for Victory in a slip into Autonomy. This is a constant threat.
The Scotti are building up a nice base in Wales and are moving towards their Victory target. I sense the fourth Epoch will see the Britons combining forces to try and suppress this push. I was fortifying and reinforcing the Welsh Marches towards the end of Epoch.
The Saxons still have two good strongholds, but failed to build on these. Through out the Epoch they were largely Raiding and Devastating to try and hold the Civ and Dux from Victory.
And, once again, the Foederati played a key role.
Towards the end of Epoch I realised I could use a Dux Invite to place Scotti Foederati in a weakly held Civ Region. This created a great tension as the Civs at the time were one above their Victory score, so if the Dux refused to pay these Foederati they would have been enough to take this Region from Briton Control during the Annona Phase (i.e. before Victory is calculated). Luckily for the Civs the Epoch card didn’t come out for a few more cards and they were able to March into the region and strengthen their position. {Added later: following a comment (below), I have now found out that Civs or Dux can pay for either Red or Blue Foederati at Annona...hence the tactic struck through above would not have worked. Thanks to theoriginalcoleman for pointing this out }
Overall, another fabulous Epoch. My respect and love for this game only deepens with play.
Right, I have to get ready for another busy work week…Pendrgaon will have to sit and look pretty on my table, with occasional potterings over the week…a great way to play a game.
Last edited Mon Mar 11, 2019 8:21 am
Coleman Gonzalez
United States
Yulee
Florida
Dobbin2 wrote:
And, once again, the Foederati played a key role. Towards the end of Epoch I realised I could use a Dux Invite to place Scotti Foederati in a weakly held Civ Region. This created a great tension as the Civs at the time were one above their Victory score, so if the Dux refused to pay these Foederati they would have been enough to take this Region from Briton Control during the Annona Phase (i.e. before Victory is calculated). Luckily for the Civs the Epoch card didn’t come out for a few more cards and they were able to March into the region and strengthen their position.
Remember the Civitates can pay off Dux foederati, with Resources or Wealth if desired.
Dobbin2 wrote:
spiggie wrote:
Great read! Thank you for sharing
. You might just be the inspiration needed to get this one on the table.
Oh! I see you own Pericles...have you played it yet..? It's next on my list. Looks great.
I have not opened Pericles yet. Got stuck into giving COIN games another chance first. I have LoD, which I actaully like quite a bit even if it’s somewhat unbalanced at times. I also have Falling Sky, which I really want to love, but it just feels a bit flat/bland. I even had the 1st version, sold it, and then bought the 2nd for the udpated bots.
And then of course Pendragon, as mentioned. Which has yet to see the table outside of walking through the playthroughs.
Chris Lampard
Australia
Mandurah
WA
theoriginalcoleman wrote:
Dobbin2 wrote:
And, once again, the Foederati played a key role. Towards the end of Epoch I realised I could use a Dux Invite to place Scotti Foederati in a weakly held Civ Region. This created a great tension as the Civs at the time were one above their Victory score, so if the Dux refused to pay these Foederati they would have been enough to take this Region from Briton Control during the Annona Phase (i.e. before Victory is calculated). Luckily for the Civs the Epoch card didn’t come out for a few more cards and they were able to March into the region and strengthen their position.
Remember the Civitates can pay off Dux foederati, with Resources or Wealth if desired.
Oh, I didn't know that. Thank you for pointing it out. Interesting...
I'll correct my post.
Chris Lampard
Australia
Mandurah
WA
spiggie wrote:
Dobbin2 wrote:
Oh! I see you own Pericles...have you played it yet..? It's next on my list. Looks great.
I have not opened Pericles yet. Got stuck into giving COIN games another chance first. I have LoD, which I actaully like quite a bit even if it’s somewhat unbalanced at times. I also have Falling Sky, which I really want to love, but it just feels a bit flat/bland. I even had the 1st version, sold it, and then bought the 2nd for the udpated bots.
I haven't tried LoD, it sounds good. I haven't read enough to appreciate the imbalance issue.
And I totally agree on FS...I've played it solo a couple of times and 4p face-to-face once...it doesn't grip me the way Pendragon (or Cuba Libre for that matter) does. I certainly don't hanker to play it the way I do with Pendragon. I don't really like the German NP faction in it...they seem to wander around and not add a great deal.
I'm considering buying Colonial Twilight, I only recently learned its a 2p COIN...much easier to get to the table with another person, and probably simpler solo too.
Thanks, Chris
Last edited Mon Mar 11, 2019 8:29 am
Dobbin2 wrote:
The Second Epoch Chris, from reading this, it looks to me like you played the Saxon Pivotal Event during the course of a card play (i.e. after the Civitates took a March, and before the Dux were supposed to Battle): unfortunately, this is not allowed by the rules as a Pivotal Event must be played before the first Eligible player takes his/her turn, as it swaps the currently up card back to Next Upcoming card.
Then along came the two card combo I’d been waiting for (as the Britons)…Civs first Elgible on the first card, Dux on the second. So I used the Civs to March a whopping mixed Cavalry and Foederati force into Parisi to wipe out the Saxons there and reopen the crucial Roman Road link between North and South.
This (pic to right) is how things looked…so far, so bloody slaughter waiting to happen…
When suddenly it dawned on me that this was the perfect time to play the Saxon Pivotal event
, and hey Presto, the Foederati threw off their shackles, turned Saxon and 4 Dux Cavalry got annihilated for the loss of two Saxon warbands. Plus the Saxons suddenly had all their warbands gathered nicely together…how kind of the Britons to march them all there.
It’s not often I get to completely surprise myself. I sat at the board and lamented loudly. My only conciliation: I have now discovered this truly devastating tactic and can look forward to unleashing it on someone else…heh, heh, heh.
Apart from that, very happy to read how you are exploring more and more layers of the game, and their connections, and, most of all, seem to be having great fun doing it! Keep on keeping on!
Cheers,
Morgane
Scott D
United States
Virginia
I just got the impression that Dux were first up on the second card, so he played the Saxon Pivotal Event to preempt the second card so that Dux could not Battle.
Chris Lampard
Australia
Mandurah
WA
Scottland wrote:
I just got the impression that Dux were first up on the second card, so he played the Saxon Pivotal Event to preempt the second card so that Dux could not Battle.
Yes. That was it exactly.
Thanks for the clarification.
Chris Lampard
Australia
Mandurah
WA
GouyonRety wrote:
Dobbin2 wrote:
The Second Epoch
Then along came the two card combo I’d been waiting for (as the Britons)…Civs first Elgible on the first card, Dux on the second. So I used the Civs to March a whopping mixed Cavalry and Foederati force into Parisi to wipe out the Saxons there and reopen the crucial Roman Road link between North and South.
This (pic to right) is how things looked…so far, so bloody slaughter waiting to happen…
When suddenly it dawned on me that this was the perfect time to play the Saxon Pivotal event
, and hey Presto, the Foederati threw off their shackles, turned Saxon and 4 Dux Cavalry got annihilated for the loss of two Saxon warbands. Plus the Saxons suddenly had all their warbands gathered nicely together…how kind of the Britons to march them all there.
It’s not often I get to completely surprise myself. I sat at the board and lamented loudly. My only conciliation: I have now discovered this truly devastating tactic and can look forward to unleashing it on someone else…heh, heh, heh.
Chris, from reading this, it looks to me like you played the Saxon Pivotal Event during the course of a card play (i.e. after the Civitates took a March, and before the Dux were supposed to Battle): unfortunately, this is not allowed by the rules as a Pivotal Event must be played before the first Eligible player takes his/her turn, as it swaps the currently up card back to Next Upcoming card.
Apart from that, very happy to read how you are exploring more and more layers of the game, and their connections, and, most of all, seem to be having great fun doing it! Keep on keeping on!
Cheers,
Morgane
Thank you for checking...see Scott D comment. It was on the second card that the Saxons jumped in, trumping the Dux who were first up.
And yes, I'm having a lot of fun with the game. Fabulous...thank you!
Chris Lampard
Australia
Mandurah
WA
4th Epoch - part 1
I found an hour or so to sit down at the table tonight and played the first seven Events of the 4th Epoch. Very, very interesting.
The Epoch started with the Scotti with five settlements and 37 Renown, seemingly leaving them well positioned for a 4th Epoch Victory. The Saxons were weaker with 2 settlements and 30 Renown…close to Victory, but not there…although they probably could build to it…anyway, whatever…
Meanwhile the Civs still sat with Briton Control at 31, and the Dux looked distant with only 3 Prestige. Prosperity was well recovered leaving Dux with P+P at 77…a Roman Rule Victory…but we all know what a mirage that can be!
So, needless to say, I started the Epoch with full on Saxon Raiding, which thrashed that P+P straight off the bat and stuck a good chunk of Raiders in the Fens of Corieltauvi, nicely positioned between Saxon Controlled Parisi and Iceni. Dux Intercepts were mostly frustrated by the Saxon raiders melting away into the Fenlands.
Apart from that one Intercept, I decided the Britons would ignore the Saxons for now and focus on reducing the Scotti. I kicked the campaign off with a Civ March command that saw a mixed Civs/Dux force pour into Ordovices and Demetae. This lead me to a very interesting conundrum for the Scotti…I could see no sense in them standing their ground. If they initiated Battle, the Briton forces in both Regions would crush them with minimal Briton losses; if they waited to be Battled and then Evaded, they would still lose the Strongholds; and if they didn’t Evade and Withdrew, they’d still get crushed. (The picture shows the set-up...the Briton forces in the sea off Ordovices should be on-land...obviously!)
I’m pretty sure I haven’t missed anything obvious?…but I’d love to hear if I have.
So, all I could think of was for the Scotti to flee. At least with their Warbands intact they can re-establish Settlements elsewhere. (And, for me, this had a great narrative feel…I could really see those Scots fleeing the massed Briton army for pastures new.) By luck, the Dux’s Imperial Ambitions were frustrated by failing to get First Eligible on an Event card; the Scotti beat them to it and executed a March by sea and land, fleeing to unoccupied Silures and Novantae in the far North.
The campaign ended with the Britons knocking out three Scotti settlements, one with a Retaliate, which has knocked the Scotti well away from Victory and racked up a chunky bit of Prestige for the Dux. However, it’s come at a price: the Briton forces are stuck in the Hills!
Meanwhile, the Saxons took advantage of the Briton’s concentration of power in the West to push for a stronger foothold in the East. A further Raid, followed by a March + Settle now has all the Saxon forces (not Settlements though) on the board, with two invading forces: in Trinovantes and Corieltauvi. In both Regions the Saxons have placed enough Warbands to break Briton Control so as to limit Dux Intercepts as a quick way of bringing in Cavalry.
I’m not sure that going for both Regions is smart. However, the bulk of the Briton forces are stuck in the Hills and a ton of Saxon Raiders are on shore to suck up losses in battle, so I’m hoping I can Battle with the Saxons before reinforcements arrive. If I can then there’s a reasonable chance of getting Saxon Control to 8…very tempting.
I haven’t (amazingly) done a lot of massed Battles, so I’m still not sure how it’s going to play out. I have this lurking suspicion the Saxons are about to get a thumping and that perhaps a “slowly expand Settlements, keep Raiding and push for a Renown + Settlements Victory” would have been better…and then I’ve just seen what a combined Briton force did to the Scotti…arghhh! It’s all so open to possibility. Bloody marvellous.
Some thoughts…mid-way through this session I came to the conclusion that it might be time to do this campaign with the Bots (or three other people who want to dive into this game and not come back out.) It’s this: I’m finally getting comfortable with the game play, I can mostly do stuff without consulting the Player Aids or Rules (that’s a telling “mostly”!), and now I'm going deeper…
I’m really beginning to have this sense that I am…this is hard to get at…I have this sense of some glorious edifice beginning to appear from the fog; I’m catching glimpses of it, but I still can’t grasp the whole…
I'm having trouble expressing what I’m feeling…I’m talking about really Playing this game, not just knowing the rules but actually Playing it…it’s something to do with history and myth and connection to Britain and the seemingly vast scope the game offers and…Goddam, this is so elusive!
It’s late; I’m rambling…
And, really, a board game is making me think/feel so deeply???!!
Wow.
Oerjan Ariander
Sweden
HUDDINGE
Dobbin2 wrote:
I kicked the campaign off with a Civ March command that saw a mixed Civs/Dux force pour into Ordovices and Demetae. This lead me to a very interesting conundrum for the Scotti…I could see no sense in them standing their ground
. If they initiated Battle, the Briton forces in both Regions would crush them with minimal Briton losses; if they waited to be Battled and then Evaded, they would still lose the Strongholds; and if they didn’t Evade and Withdrew, they’d still get crushed. (The picture shows the set-up...the Briton forces in the sea off Ordovices should be on-land...obviously!)
I’m pretty sure I haven’t missed anything obvious?
…but I’d love to hear if I have.
Unless the unshaded Celyddon Coed Capability is in play,
Rough Hill terrain is Home terrain for Scotti.
The British losses will only be negligible if the Scotti fail their Ambush rolls...
(Edit: Hills, not Rough. Fens are Rough terrain too, but the Scotti definitely don't want to fight in Fens!)
Regards,
Oerjan
Last edited Wed Mar 13, 2019 9:30 pm
Coleman Gonzalez
United States
Yulee
Florida
Oerjan wrote:
Dobbin2 wrote:
I kicked the campaign off with a Civ March command that saw a mixed Civs/Dux force pour into Ordovices and Demetae. This lead me to a very interesting conundrum for the Scotti…I could see no sense in them standing their ground
. If they initiated Battle, the Briton forces in both Regions would crush them with minimal Briton losses; if they waited to be Battled and then Evaded, they would still lose the Strongholds; and if they didn’t Evade and Withdrew, they’d still get crushed. (The picture shows the set-up...the Briton forces in the sea off Ordovices should be on-land...obviously!)
I’m pretty sure I haven’t missed anything obvious?
…but I’d love to hear if I have.
Unless the unshaded Celyddon Coed Capability is in play, Rough terrain is Home terrain for Scotti.
The British losses will only be negligible if the Scotti fail their Ambush rolls...
Regards,
Oerjan
Conversely, if shaded CC is in effect, Scotti Battle is extremely desirable in the above situation.
Chris Lampard
Australia
Mandurah
WA
Oerjan wrote:
Dobbin2 wrote:
I kicked the campaign off with a Civ March command that saw a mixed Civs/Dux force pour into Ordovices and Demetae. This lead me to a very interesting conundrum for the Scotti…I could see no sense in them standing their ground
. If they initiated Battle, the Briton forces in both Regions would crush them with minimal Briton losses; if they waited to be Battled and then Evaded, they would still lose the Strongholds; and if they didn’t Evade and Withdrew, they’d still get crushed. (The picture shows the set-up...the Briton forces in the sea off Ordovices should be on-land...obviously!)
I’m pretty sure I haven’t missed anything obvious?
…but I’d love to hear if I have.
Unless the unshaded Celyddon Coed Capability is in play,
Rough Hill
terrain is Home terrain for Scotti.
The British losses will only be negligible if the Scotti fail their Ambush rolls...
(Edit: Hills, not Rough. Fens are Rough terrain too, but the Scotti definitely don't want to fight in Fens!)
Regards,
Oerjan
Ah ha! Thank you. I did miss something...pants. And no, Unshaded CC is not in play...I hadn't appreciated how crucial that Event is to the Scotti (or anyone else). Hmmm...not sure how I forgot about Ambush, but never mind.
That changes a lot.
Thanks again.
Chris
Chris Lampard
Australia
Mandurah
WA
theoriginalcoleman wrote:
Oerjan wrote:
Dobbin2 wrote:
I kicked the campaign off with a Civ March command that saw a mixed Civs/Dux force pour into Ordovices and Demetae. This lead me to a very interesting conundrum for the Scotti…I could see no sense in them standing their ground
. If they initiated Battle, the Briton forces in both Regions would crush them with minimal Briton losses; if they waited to be Battled and then Evaded, they would still lose the Strongholds; and if they didn’t Evade and Withdrew, they’d still get crushed. (The picture shows the set-up...the Briton forces in the sea off Ordovices should be on-land...obviously!)
I’m pretty sure I haven’t missed anything obvious?
…but I’d love to hear if I have.
Unless the unshaded Celyddon Coed Capability is in play, Rough terrain is Home terrain for Scotti.
The British losses will only be negligible if the Scotti fail their Ambush rolls...
Regards,
Oerjan
Conversely, if shaded CC is in effect, Scotti Battle is extremely desirable in the above situation.
Thank you...yes, extremely desirable...interesting. The learning journey continues...
Cheers
Chris
Chris Lampard
Australia
Mandurah
WA
In the light of comments above I reset the board to before the Scotti fled (I say "reset" like I pressed a button...not that easy...I think I got close to where we were!)
I also re-positioned Briton forces so they were one force focussed on the two settlements in Demetae.
I then re-ran things, Marching further Scotti forces into Demetae and the Dux taking it to Battle. The outcome is the Scotti did Ambush and inflicted substantial losses on the Britons, but still lost the two Settlements and all but three Warbands (left in Ordovices with one Settlement).
As the Scotti, I'm not sure which of the two outcomes I prefer? This one bloodies the Britons and leaves them weakened for taking on the major Saxon invasion in the east. Looking in the long term this is really going to help the greater Barbarian cause...and yet, I wonder if the Scotti could have still reached Victory by rebuilding settlements with their substantial warband force that survived in my original "run away" approach.
Once again, Pendragon leaves me with that sense of "divided history" and the desire to play both routes out...but then it will divide again and again and...
...I really have to get to work!
-
Oerjan Ariander
Sweden
HUDDINGE
The Ambush in Demetae failed, then? (Otherwise the Battle there would've been a mutual wipeout, leaving the Dux with no forces left to take the Settlements.)
Even so, the Battle in Ordovices saved one of your three Settlements, gave you a point of Renown, and robbed the Dux of a Prestige point (and probably 3 Cavalry and some Foederati, too). Rebuilding 1 Settlements is easier than rebuilding 2 (the Scotti only need 4 Settlements to enable victory, so there seems to be two more elsewhere on the map?), and the surviving Settlement improves the Scotti abilities both to Raid (e.g., into lightly-held Cornovii without having to spend your Surprise to get there) and to recruit new Warbands.
All in all, I'd say that's a better outcome than fleeing north. Of course it would've been better still if the Demetae Ambush had also succeeded, but you can't expect all the dice to go your way...
Regards,
Oerjan
Chris Lampard
Australia
Mandurah
WA
Oerjan wrote:
The Ambush in Demetae failed, then? (Otherwise the Battle there would've been a mutual wipeout, leaving the Dux with no forces left to take the Settlements.)
Even so, the Battle in Ordovices saved one of your three Settlements, gave you a point of Renown, and robbed the Dux of a Prestige point (and probably 3 Cavalry and some Foederati, too). Rebuilding 1 Settlements is easier than rebuilding 2 (the Scotti only need 4 Settlements to enable victory, so there seems to be two more elsewhere on the map?), and the surviving Settlement improves the Scotti abilities both to Raid (e.g., into lightly-held Cornovii without having to spend your Surprise to get there) and to recruit new Warbands.
All in all, I'd say that's a better outcome than fleeing north. Of course it would've been better still if the Demetae Ambush had also succeeded, but you can't expect all the dice to go your way...
Regards,
Oerjan
I went back further than the Scotti March and rejigged the Briton forces so they were all gathered in one Region (Demetae...the chances of losing 3 Cavalry were way to high once you pointed out that I'd forgotten about Ambush!)
I then used a March on the next card to bring further Scotti forces from Ordovices to Demetae and the Dux initiated the Battle on the next card.
It was a bit messy as re-winding the game isn't simple (obviously), but still I'm glad I did.
And, I agree, I think the Scotti came off better by going to Battle.
Thank you for your comments, I really appreciate them.
Regards
Chris
Chris Lampard
Australia
Mandurah
WA
4th Epoch - finished
I just played out the remainder of the Epoch. Rule has slipped to Autonomy. No Faction at Victory.
The last few Events saw some Scotti Raiding to bring Dux below Victory at Autonomy and some Marching as the Saxons and Dux jostled for position. The anticipated Saxon/Briton Battles didn't eventuate as the Saxons took the Hengest Event to secure Trinovantes (turned a Foederati Settlement to their own).
Final positions:
Dux P+P = 59 (Prosperity at 53)
Civs were 29, but lost control to Military Dominance, and now at 26 following the (poetically named) Tears of Epona Event.
Scotti at 2 Settlements and 28 Renown (now at 40 after Epoch)
Saxons 3 Settlements and 23 Renown (33 after Epoch) and Control at 5. (Saxons have all their Warbands on the board)
So...looks like the Civ and possibly Dux Pivotal Events coming up in the next Epoch. The Saxons look strong with three Regions under Control and lots of Warbands.
Thoughts: this Epoch was a bit disjointed as I played it out over a couple of nights and while tired from work. I'm more than a bit annoyed at myself for so badly stuffing up the Scotti/Britons scrap by forgetting about Ambush in Home Terrain for the Scotti! Thank you, again, to Oejran for pointing it out.
The rewind was (inevitably) a mess and while I don't think it overly shifted things, it has tarnished the Epoch a bit. The biggest trouble was getting the order of play on the cards right...it was all a bit botched.
Anyway, never mind, the game is still sitting poised for a great finish and I'm really looking forward to the next Epoch.
I really like both the Britons' Pivotal Events...can't wait to see those Comitates storm out and I have unshaded Mons Bodanicus in play for the Civs (Militia not halved n Battles where Hillfort) so I'm expecting a spirited Civ endgame.
Roll on Sunday afternoon
Morgane Gouyon-Rety
Canada
Montreal
QC
Dobbin2 wrote:
Alright then... :-D I thought from reading your AAR you were describing a "Briton Double Turn" where both Briton factions are eligible consecutively...
Scottland wrote:
I just got the impression that Dux were first up on the second card, so he played the Saxon Pivotal Event to preempt the second card so that Dux could not Battle.
Yes. That was it exactly.
Thanks for the clarification.
|