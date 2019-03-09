Quote:

Before you get nervous, let me note that this is one of the best parts of the game: the amount of depth and nuance all these failure conditions provide keeps each move feeling consequential and prevents boredom from seeping in what could be a drag. It also keeps one path of play from winning every time.Simply put, Nemo's War is a tactical game, not a strategic one. The best scorers will be nimble in their adjustments and not be afraid of abandoning prior plans.

Rulebook Page 16

B. Reveal

If there is no empty Ocean space to place that Hidden Ship marker in an adjacent Ocean (A), replace one Hidden Ship marker in that or an adjacent Ocean of your choice with a revealed Ship drawn from the Ship Draw Pool. After drawing and EXAMINING that Ship token, you must decide exactly where to place it.