Maine Tonight I had the pleasure of playing Andean Abyss with two friends of mine. I had introduced both to Colonial Twilight previously, but this was their first venture into another COIN title.



With a total of three of us, Dave took control of the FARC while David handled the Cartels. I ended up piloting the Government and AUC. The full-length game was set up, rules explanation was taken care of, and we were off to the races.



First Campaign



The first campaign largely consisted of the FARC being assassinated by the AUC and harassed by the Government. The Cartels spent time building up in the remote forest areas of southeastern Colombia, though the Government would utilize an eradicate special activity from time to time to keep them in check somewhat.



An early Government capability from the Tapias card allowed for reduced cost assaults, so the Government tried to make good use of this throughout the entire game.



The first Propaganda card did not come out until the absolute last possible moment (16th card). After the Propaganda was resolved, the Cartels were flush with resources and very close to their win condition on bases. The FARC was in rough shape, the AUC were holding their own, and the Government enjoyed a full set of functioning LOCs and the bounty of resources that come with it.



Second Campaign



The second campaign saw the AUC, FARC, and Government pivot their attention toward the Cartels. While I wouldn't say that the AUC + Government and FARC worked hand in hand, there was an unspoken understanding that the Cartels needed to be hemmed back in a bit for the good of everyone. AUC assassination was again the order of the day, as well as a more aggressive campaign of eradication in the remote forest areas. The FARC had no complaints about the eradication, as it frequently resulted in one of their guerrillas being placed.



With three factions focusing their efforts on the Cartels, it did not take long for the drug-peddlers to wither under the pressure. Cartel bases were flying off of the map left and right, and FARC was more than happy to enjoy a temporary reprieve from the AUC + Government. The Cartel player became desperate enough to stop the pummeling that they offered the AUC resources to cease their wave of anti-Cartel violence. Knowing that funding can be an issue for the AUC, I was happy to accept.



As the second campaign continued, FARC slowly began focusing more on building themselves back up and less on decimating the Cartels. Feeling as though both the FARC and Cartels were in a vulnerable position, the Government began positioning itself for a fruitful propaganda card that was soon to arrive. The Government was also able to enact the valuable Blackhawks capability, adding some strength to the Air Lift special activity.



The second Propaganda card was again quite late in the deck order. By the time it came out, the AUC had actually met its victory condition, but the Government was still two or three support shy of meeting its requirements. Just prior to the propaganda card arriving, the FARC was able to march three guerrillas into Bogota. An annoyance that would be dealt with sooner rather than later.



Third Campaign



What no one expected was for the third propaganda card to come out immediately after the first card of the third campaign! With no time to sabotage LOCs, the Government enjoyed a massive payday. The Cartels did not have time to get their shipments processed, much to their chagrin. This odd tempo between a very long first campaign, lengthy second campaign, and essentially non-existent third campaign threw everyone for a loop.



Fourth Campaign



The fourth and final campaign was a particularly brutal affair. The Government had been able to build up their bases in the second campaign, and began working with troops and police to start winning over the hearts and minds of the Colombian people. The FARC were building momentum again, with the Cartels in rough shape for both bases and resources.



The Government + AUC began focusing once again on FARC, with one card event causing all FARC pieces in a mountain space to be removed. It just so happened that FARC had a base and around 6 guerrillas in one mountain space, so it was particularly devastating for FARC numbers and morale to see them all wiped away.



The turning point for both the fourth campaign and the game came when the Cartels were able to enact the Misil Antiaéreo event. This prevented the Government from using any special activities in a space with guerrillas. This immediately shut down any eradication efforts or air strikes, and severely hampered the usefulness of Air Lifts. Due to the card spacing with the nearly back-to-back propaganda rounds, I grimaced as the Government when I saw this event go into play. I knew that the final propaganda card was most likely a long way off, and I had essentially lost the ability to perform any of my special activities.



The inability for the Government to eradicate was a rebirth for the Cartels. The FARC was very much focused on their own efforts to win, and no longer could be counted on to take out Cartel bases or shipments. Meanwhile, the AUC largely ran out of gas as the fourth campaign continued. AUC guerrillas committed terror and assassination where they could, but once activated they were largely useless. It did not help that the AUC began to feel a resource crunch as the fourth campaign progressed.



FARC build-up caused them to pass the AUC in constructed bases. The Government was able to build enough support to meet their victory condition, but the AUC were not able to regain their base advantage.



We ended up having to cut the game short by a few cards, so all parties agreed to pull the propaganda card out of the remaining 8 or so cards and have it enacted in the next two or three cards. The Government tried valiantly to eliminate guerrillas holding shipments in key spaces, but simply did not have enough actions to sweep one turn, then assault on another. Eradication was out of the question thanks to anti-air missiles. Even if the Government had been able to utilize the eradication special activity, I'm not sure it would have turned out well for them, as the Cartels had pivoted their operations to the northern areas of Colombia. Using eradication would have turned my areas of support against me, undermining the progress toward my own victory condition.



Final scoring saw the FARC player sitting at around -6 points. The Government was at +1 for its victory condition and -3 for AUC, leaving my final score at -2. The Cartels had more than enough resources, but were shy by one base of their victory condition, leaving them with a final score of -1.



Ultimately, the Cartels claimed victory in a vicious battle for the soul of Colombia. It was very interesting playing as the joint forces of the Government + AUC, which form a very potent combination. The AUC get to run wild in the rural areas and do the dirty work that the Government is incapable of or unwilling to do. Meanwhile, the Government doesn't have to worry about AUC shenanigans cutting support in key cities or departments. The FARC had a rough time in this session, with the first campaign really setting them back early on. The combination of 2-3 AUC terror + assassinations on the first turn, plus aggressive Government sweeping and assaulting is a downright nasty combination to try and cope with.



I would very much love to see how this plays with a full set of four players, as the dynamic between the AUC and the Government in that arrangement would be quite interesting. Maybe one day I will become proficient enough in steering the non-player bots that I could have the AUC do its own thing.



Both Dave and David said that they would definitely play Andean Abyss again, though both expressed frustration at times with trying to get a coherent strategy going with their respective factions. David likened Cartel base placement as "building castles out of sand", with AUC assassination and Government eradication a constant threat. Dave did a good job of getting FARC back into the mix in the latter half of the gam, but readily admitted that leaning heavily on setting up bases will not get the job done for FARC.



All things considered, everyone seemed to have a good time venturing into the Andean Abyss. 16 3.30 Last edited Sun Mar 10, 2019 11:28 am (Total Number of Edits: 4)

