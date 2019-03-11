Risto Marjomaa wrote:

Our French player counted nine German infantry corpses in the West and ten in the East. On the other hand, only Moltke was organising the war against Russia, while Bulow and Prince Rupprecht languished in the French-Belgian border. I imagine the railroading to east starts in September, or else there shall be a belated invasion of Belgium.



By the way, is it actually allowed to look through the opponent's stacks on play, or should they be kept secret? I could not find anything at all concerning this in the rules and thus assumed that there is no enforced secrecy. Could be the opposite, of course, but how is one to tell?