I bought Fatal Alliances recently and started to play with a group of friends, all of us new to the game. There are enough of us to divide at least most of the great powers among the players, with Germany having two, due to its two-front nature. I got Great Britain, having had more time to go through the rules and finding the British Empire to be the most challenging to play, due to its worldwide interests. We even have a player for USA, although he plays the Serbians for now. The Italian and the Ottoman player shall join us, hopefully, when the time comes.
The first turn, basically August 1914, took us a whole evening to play, mostly due to the fact that rules needed to be explained from step to step. Most of us are experienced players of other games and, incidentally, several have a background in studying history, myself being a university lecturer in modern history, including WWI. So, here is a short resume of August 1914 as played by a group of Finnish amateurs:
The war started with Archduke Friedrich taking Belgrade with a major offensive. The Serbs lost their best troops and retreated into the mountains. It was my suggestion that Belgrade should be defended at all cost as it had a relatively good chance to survive the original onslaught and the Austrians would have been unable to launch another before winter due to lack of offensive points. Well, it ended in a military disaster, but the Serbians are now in good positions and Friedrich had no strength left to harass them in their mountain lairs.
Next came the Russian invasion of Galicia. Here I had adviced the Austrian player (my brother) that he should use his fortifications to make Lemberg defensible. He took to my advice, unfortunately, and Ivanov wasted men and resources against the fortifications to no avail. It was a close call, but even had Lemberg fallen, it would have eaten up Russian offensive points giving the Austrians time to have their reserves in. So I think it was a viable strategy.
Then came the surprise. Germany declared war to Russia and France, and that was all. No invasion of Belgium and no Schlieffen Plan. By itself going east first is perhaps a viable strategy (though not what I would have chosen). Still, I do think my worthy adversaries made an unduly cautious choise in placing only half their troops east and leaving other half to the west, where most are standing idly on the Belgian border. It could be that the German duo expected us to attack Belgium instead, but this would be foolhardy to the extreme as it would leave an easy invasion route for Germany later on. Besides, with the yellow press in USA not ruffled by a German invasion of a helpless minor, we certainly did not want to alienate our cousins across the ocean further by doing it ourselves! Finally, giving Lettow-Vorbeck the control of the sizable Belgian forces in Africa would not have fared well for Smuts and the South Africans.
So, Belgium remains neutral and although the Germans did launch a half-hearted invasion from Alsace, it came to nothing too serious. Funnily enough, the only surviving French unit on the border was a balloon (flipped), but as the Germans did not dare to advance, it was able to heroically save the sacred French soil from invasion by its own right! In the east the Germans pushed some way inside Russian territories taking Lodz, but they had too few troops to push forward with vigour.
Due to the Belgian neutrality Great Britain came into the fray only at the end of August. Thus I had only time to send French (the general) onto Calais and push the regular corps placed in Australia to take Rabaul, undefended by territorials, from the Germans. The Japanese came late as well, but were still able to conquer Tsingtao (we do not allow German player to withdraw notional unit fighting himself). The German Pacific fleet is currently cruising the Indian Ocean, having had good time to escape before Great Britain and Japan were activated. As a result, there has been no naval battles so far, although German submarines were able to sink a British convoy in strategic warfare.
Altogether a rather cautious start to the war, but one that gives much room for thought among the British military staff and cabinet. What to do with the Expeditionary Force, if there is no front in France for it to fight? Should it be send to east to help the Serbians somehow? The Ottomans remain undecided, as I gave them their dreadnoughts to keep them out of the war for now. Italy has moved but little, but the Bulgarians are becoming a worry for the Serbians. Other than that, I must ponder how to best re-route my convoys having lost one, and where to find enough to send production points to the Russians. There are also those annoying German cruisers threatening my resource lines and partisans in South Africa and Burma to boot. Next turn should see Great Britain to be able to do something more aggressive than so far.
Thanks for that. It is really interesting to read a report on how this game can play out.
Thank you for the post Risto. Looking forward to hearing how your game pans out.
Will be interesting to see how the German strategy of not invading Belgium and splitting its forces more evenly will play out. The Ottomans could be in for a rough time I guess, France not so much, unless they get overambitious.
It seems to me that Germany has split its forces 50-50, rather than going all in against Russia?
Our French player counted nine German infantry corpses in the West and ten in the East. On the other hand, only Moltke was organising the war against Russia, while Bulow and Prince Rupprecht languished in the French-Belgian border. I imagine the railroading to east starts in September, or else there shall be a belated invasion of Belgium.
By the way, is it actually allowed to look through the opponent's stacks on play, or should they be kept secret? I could not find anything at all concerning this in the rules and thus assumed that there is no enforced secrecy. Could be the opposite, of course, but how is one to tell?
Risto Marjomaa wrote:
Our French player counted nine German infantry corpses in the West and ten in the East. On the other hand, only Moltke was organising the war against Russia, while Bulow and Prince Rupprecht languished in the French-Belgian border. I imagine the railroading to east starts in September, or else there shall be a belated invasion of Belgium.
By the way, is it actually allowed to look through the opponent's stacks on play, or should they be kept secret? I could not find anything at all concerning this in the rules and thus assumed that there is no enforced secrecy. Could be the opposite, of course, but how is one to tell?
You're allowed to look - there is NO hidden information in FA (or WIF) except for entry/neutrality pact chits.
Re: A Great War for the Entente
Risto,
Thanks for posting. A surprise indeed! I'm mystified by the Germans summoning the British, French and Russian python to constrict the black eagle while it keeps its talons retracted. What was/is your opponent thinking? What are his war aims? Does he owe you money?
We all know of course that in provoking war Germany then had to win it to avoid utter disaster. And win it, in fact, pretty quickly. One of the Entente powers had to be knocked out early. Both Moltkes and Schlieffen between them fully understood that; they just differed on which one.
So this is interesting. How will it play out? Does the game model the blockade and strategic resources? I have it but have yet to study it, let alone play it, and hope your experience will lend some insight. So please keep us posted on how events unfold.
And three cheers for the Finns! Like lots of Yanks, I'm a Finnophile. Never tire of reading about the Winter War and the only pilots who figured out how to win in Brewster Buffaloes!
Cheers, Tim Smith
