blindsey wrote:

Quote:

But is that the only thing that broke? No electrical failures with all the condensation dripping on everything? How disappointing that the ice box didn't break down and everyone reduced to eating Spam and powdered eggs

Yeah, I was sweating the whole way back to Dutch Harbor, hoping I didn't roll any contacts or further breakdowns. With one diesel down, charging after prolonged submergence would mean essentially sitting on the surface without making headway while the remaining diesel charged the batteries. In a situation like that, I force myself to make an extra Encounter roll. Fortunately, I experienced no further breakdowns.And what's wrong with Spam? It was the food most favored by the Vikings, after all.