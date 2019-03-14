|
-
Blake Lindsey
United States
Gustine
California
-
For those who have never elected to skipper an S-class boat, the choice is...interesting. There is something about commanding a cantankerous, well-past-its-prime boat through a frigid hell with some of the worst combat conditions in the Pacific that really grabs my sense of humor. Here are excerpts from the first war patrol of S-27 as I experienced it. Note that I use quite a few variants and mods to flesh out the excellent work of both Greg Smith and James Moore. The total game-days of the war patrol added up to 39 even though it was an Abort about midway through. Due to the failure of the No. 2 Diesel, the boat had to limp home on one power plant, doubling the days it took.
11.6.42 Pier 2, Iliuliuk Submarine Base, Dutch Harbor, Alaska Terr.
09:40 Refueling completed. COB Smith reports 538t in fuel tanks and 206t in the MBT---only 50% of our normal reserve. Fuel still in short supply since the Nip raid a week ago. We have maintained a standing AA watch since arriving, and Millican at Pier 3 in S-18 has done the same.
12:36 Resupply complete. We took on 1,000 extra rounds of .30-06 for the Lewis, but we are a little short on fresh fruit. Doc Levine made sure we are well-stocked with vitamin tabs.
15:07 Intelligence note from the NAS PBYs reports concentrations of surface traffic to the SW, almost all of it military with some escorted transports. They also report sightings of multi-engine patrol aircraft.
12.6.42 Iliuliuk Submarine Base, Dutch Harbor
W7, Rain, v.Poor
10:30 Cast off Pier 2 with the tide. Ordered Ahead Two-Thirds, heading 025, then come to 360.
11:04 Chelan Bank. Keel depth 401. Surface. Course 350, speed 7kn. Ordered trim dive. Time submerged 1 hour. Greatest depth 175ft. First trim dive since loading for war patrol. Character of final trim good. No changes to be made in variable ballast water. Chief Engineer Merkel reports no leakage in any compartments.
13.6.42 Bering Sea. 57-37’N, 169-24’[Transit square 1] W8, Rain, SS6, v.Poor, keel depth 300ft
07:20 Surface. Heading 318, speed 10kn. Rough weather, with a lot of water coming over the superstructure. Doc Levine is treating a lot of seaspray- and wind-abrasion exposure among the watch, as well as some minor sprains [1 Crew LW]. Will submerge every 2 hours for sound sweeps.
09:45 Submerged. Depth 40ft, speed 6kn, heading 321. No sonar contacts. Hot breakfast before surfacing.
16:27 Surface. Heading 305, speed 11kn. No contacts.
17.6.42 Bering Sea. 58-40’N, 177-05’E [Transit square 2]
NW4, Rain, SS3, v.Good, keel depth 6500ft.
08:20 Surface. Heading 230, speed 10kn. No visible contacts at this time. Weather much improved.
10:12 Submerged. Heading 195, speed, 4kn, depth 60ft. No sonar contacts. Chief TM LeFleur pulled Tubes 1&2 for inspection and servicing.
13:48 Surface. Heading 196, speed 10kn. No contacts. Gunnery drills on the Mk9 under supervision of Lt. Youngblood. Performance was good. Gunnery Chief Giamatti has his gun crew squared away.
17:22 Surface. Heading 193, speed 10kn. No contacts.
22.6.42 Off Unalaska Bay. 54-09’N, 166-49’E [Patrol square 1] SW0, Moderate Fog, SS0, v.Poor, keel depth 3000ft
09:25 Surface. Heading 270 zigzagging, speed 5kn. Glassy sea. No contacts. Will submerge every 2 hours for hydrophone sweeps.
11:46 Surface. Heading 092 zigzagging, speed 5kn. No contacts.
13:52 At GC. Submerged. Heading 280, speed 2kn, periscope depth. Hydrophone contact bearing 143, probable heading 030. Twin screws. Screw noise consistent with c.15-20kn. Range Medium. Possible ID IJN DD. Beginning attack run. Ordered new heading 065, Ahead Full, ready Tubes 1-3.
14:18 Submerged. Heading 120, speed 7kn, periscope depth. Target bearing 020R, speed approx. 10kn, range Close. No sign of detection. Visual confirmation of type and range. Silhouette of IJN Kagero-class DD, 2033t. Ordered fire three-fan from Tubes 1-3.
14:20 One miss, two detonations [4 Damage]. First hit broad on port quarter, followed immediately by a massive secondary explosion fwd. of first aft turret (magazine?). Second hit broad on port bow just fwd. of turret. Target began going down by the stern with a 40-degree list to port. She was gone in 4 mins. (*That* was for Pearl, cabrao).
14:25 Ordered new heading 360, speed 5kn, depth 60ft. Ordered Tubes 1-3 reloaded. Will maintain current course and speed for 1 hour. Adjusted variable ballast fwd.
15:48 Surface. Charging. Heading 280, speed 6kn. Morale is high with our first kill. BM 2C Smith is handy with a paintbrush and painted a small IJN flag on the sail with one small torpedo next to it---the first of many, I hope.
26.6.42 Amukta Pass 52-41’N, 171-39’E [Patrol Square 2] W9, Rain, SS6, v.Poor, keel depth 851ft
06:30 Surface. Heading 280 zigzagging, speed 10kn. Weather turned foul again, with sprains and exposure among the watch [1 Crew LW]. Doc is seeing to them. No current contacts, but spotting anything in this weather is hit-or-miss.
08:32 Submerged. Heading 093, speed 4kn, depth 40ft. No hydrophone contacts at this time. Hot breakfast and a break for all.
09:53 Surfaced. Heading 220, speed 5kn. No contacts. No. 2 Diesel failed to crank. Chief Engineer Merkel and his men are trying to find the problem.
13:07 Surfaced. Heading 097, speed 5kn. No contacts. Chief Engineer Merkel reports the No. 2 Diesel experienced hydro-lock, which bent the connecting rods. It is irreparable at sea. He’s trying to trace the initial failure, but the No. 2 has had it. I am forced to Abort the patrol. Ordered new heading 085, Ahead Full.
13:27 Outgoing radio message: BEGIN:::TO COMSUBDIV 41:::BREAK:::ABORTING DUE TO FAILURE OF NO.2 DIESEL:::STOP:::EDA DUTCH HARBOR 20.7.42:::STOP:::S27 SENDS:::STOP:::END
Nothing of note after that, just a long, slow grind back to Dutch Harbor.
-
-
- Last edited Thu Mar 14, 2019 3:05 am (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Tue Mar 12, 2019 10:09 pm
-
-
James Moore
United States
Waynesville
Georgia
-
Nice report; very detailed. Good to see a weather mod being used to get the full effect of an Aleutians patrol. And just when things were getting good, one of the diesels seizes up..
But is that the only thing that broke? No electrical failures with all the condensation dripping on everything? How disappointing that the ice box didn't break down and everyone reduced to eating Spam and powdered eggs..
-
-
-
Doug Mann
United States
Corpus Christi
Texas
-
They didn't call them "pig boats" for nothing.
-
-
-
Blake Lindsey
United States
Gustine
California
-
Quote:
But is that the only thing that broke? No electrical failures with all the condensation dripping on everything? How disappointing that the ice box didn't break down and everyone reduced to eating Spam and powdered eggs
Yeah, I was sweating the whole way back to Dutch Harbor, hoping I didn't roll any contacts or further breakdowns. With one diesel down, charging after prolonged submergence would mean essentially sitting on the surface without making headway while the remaining diesel charged the batteries. In a situation like that, I force myself to make an extra Encounter roll. Fortunately, I experienced no further breakdowns.
And what's wrong with Spam? It was the food most favored by the Vikings, after all.
-
-
-
Mike Adams
United States
Norridge
Illinois
-
Am I the only one who noticed the special ability of S-27?
On line 22.6.42 S-27 reached a keel depth of..........3000Ft!!!!!
Thats absolutely unheard of, bet there was a lot of creaking and groaning going on there.
Wait, on 17.6.42 S-27 reached 6500Ft!!
-
-
- Last edited Wed Mar 13, 2019 6:13 pm (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Wed Mar 13, 2019 6:11 pm
-
-
Blake Lindsey
United States
Gustine
California
-
Yes, it's actually a misuse of the term.
I should probably use the phrase "depth under keel," as it is easier to understand.
-
-
- Last edited Wed Mar 13, 2019 6:52 pm (Total Number of Edits: 1)
- Posted Wed Mar 13, 2019 6:49 pm
-
-
James Moore
United States
Waynesville
Georgia
-
blindsey wrote:
Quote:
But is that the only thing that broke? No electrical failures with all the condensation dripping on everything? How disappointing that the ice box didn't break down and everyone reduced to eating Spam and powdered eggs
Yeah, I was sweating the whole way back to Dutch Harbor, hoping I didn't roll any contacts or further breakdowns. With one diesel down, charging after prolonged submergence would mean essentially sitting on the surface without making headway while the remaining diesel charged the batteries. In a situation like that, I force myself to make an extra Encounter roll. Fortunately, I experienced no further breakdowns.
And what's wrong with Spam? It was the food most favored by the Vikings, after all.
I don't know about the Vikings, but GI's didn't much care for it. I remember reading a cartoon in a Stars and Stripes collection, that had a Japanese soldier saying to a couple of GI's: "I will surrender, as long as I do not have to eat honorable American dish called Spam". I wish I had a copy of it; it was funny as hell.
That being said, modern Spam isn't bad, as long as it is the real thing. The generic ones, and that stuff called Treet, are just plain nasty..
-
-
|