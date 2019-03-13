|
After playing multiple times and being stopped at Turn 10 multiple times, not only did I reach Turn 11, I actually WON!
Since I hadn't originally planned on recording this session, I put together a summary of the end-game state along with my general course of action during the game. I've also included some notes about particularly important assaults and how I approached them. Rather than include too much strategy that might constitute "spoilers" to some, I'll post that separately in the Strategy sub-forum (Strategy article).
KEY / ABBREVIATIONS
JP = Japanese
PH = Position Hex
For clarity, Positions / PHs are identified by letter and number, then by abbreviated color (for example, "YW" = Yellow and "BR" = Brown).
FINAL TURN STATUS (by Sector, West to East)
Sector F - All PHs occupied by units and/or Garrison markers.
Sector A - All PHs taken, but A10/11/13 unoccupied due to lack of units / Garrison markers (depleted by this point).
Sector E - All PHs occupied by units and/or Garrison markers.
Sector B - All PHs occupied by units and/or Garrison markers.
Sector D - All PHs occupied by units and/or Garrison markers.
Sector C - No PHs taken; only remaining JP units on board at C3 (BL), C9 (RD), and C13 (BR).
Order of Revealed JP Actions: M, R, A, P, I (revealing "R" second was bad! )
Status of Admiral Shibasaki: Killed on Turn 13, prior to Night Turn, therefore Counterattack blunted (which was helpful! ).
OBJECTIVES
Primary Objectives (set by game): Must control Sector A or F, plus an additional 2 complete Sectors, plus 8 additional PHs. (Taken by Turn 26)
Secondary Objectives (set by me):
Range 5 Command Posts achieved with both HQ 2/2 (E5) and 8/2 (D10)
All 6 SP Engineers alive to provide Support (by end of game, all but 2 Support markers deployed as Garrisons)
All 6 Tank units alive and at full strength (4).
Landings successful enough that some LVTs remain (3x 1-pip units)
All Heroes deployed (1 KIA)
At least 1 Artillery unit deployed / landed (for long-range barrage and attack)
SUMMARY OF BATTLE BY SECTOR
F (The Bird's Beak) - Initial goal was to take and hold YW and BL Positions. Depending on LVT drift, secondary landing goal was to take and hold GR/BR positions, if practical, to allow a faster link to Sector E and to protect any LVTs that pivoted right. Both goals were achieved without undue loss. Next goal was to reduce and take RD Position, as PR could not be approached effectively from land-side with RD still occupied. PR Position was difficult to take, requiring more than one CC attempt. At this point, forces reduced enough that F12 (YW) and F13 (BR) left intact until more forces available.
E (Red 2 Beach) - Initial goal was to take E1/2 (BL) and E5 (BR) to prep E5 for possible CP. E5 was a particular problem due to repeated reinforcement and occupation by JP Tanks. Next objective was to assist forces in Sector D in taking key PH D14 (RD) which commands approaches to airfield. After that, forces worked along the seawall (safer, only steady fire) to reduce RD Position. As units became available, E14 (YW) and E15 (BR) were assaulted with CC (avoids doubling of both Strength and Depth for Fortified Buildings). After the Western airfield Positions were secure, forces drove South to take A3/4/5 (RD) along the opposite beach. This was followed by a late advance into A2 (BR) and A8/9 (BL).
D (Red 3 Beach) - This was the toughest fight by far. GN Position along pier taken rapidly, but adjacent YW PH fought hard. Due to stubborn fire from both D5 (BL Fortified Building) and D9/10 (PR), advancement was slow. PR position overlooking Northern tip of airfield changed hands twice before it was secured. Sector E forces assisted in taking D14 (RD) to secure PR Position. Next, units advanced on D15 (YW) to protect PR and setup attack on D16 (GR), then D11 (RD), then D12 (PR). CP established in D10 (PR) once D15 taken. Since 4-hex BR Position cannot be safely approached from the North beach, D11 and D12 must be taken first. Once these 3 PHs were taken, Heavy Infantry could assist with systematic assault on D6/7/8/13 (BR). Once BR was mostly secure, the direction of attack was switched South to B5 (RD) and B6 (BL), as these are not subject to intense fire from adjacent Positions. A couple units from Sector E were used to attack B2/3/4 (BR), as these were the only occupied Positions in Sector B. Once taken, Garrisons were quickly deployed before other Positions along beach in Sector B could be occupied. Near the end, units were sent in both directions to take lone PHs at B12 (YW) and B1 (YW). As security, once B1 taken, units cleared C5 (BR) to prevent attacks, as B1 and C5 are within 2 hexes of each other.
A (Green beach) - Sector A was left totally alone until forces from Sector E and landings from Green beach were available. Landing forces took F15 (BR) immediately, thereby securing the flank of Sector F. They also occupied A7/10 (PR, with Fort. building). Once secured (or at least out of JP communication), landing forces moved East and occupied A11/12/13 (GR), using these to clear A6 (BL). With Tank support, forces from Sector F were finally able to assault F12 (YW) and secure it, but our Hero was sacrificed in the process of taking the last of Sector F. The landing forces continued to move East, taking A1 (RD) and linking up with Sector E forces which secured A14 (YW).
FINAL COMMENTS
Both frustrating enough to make you go bald and fun enough to make you keep playing, this game was a back-and-forth battle the whole time. There were many CC exchanges that took multiple turns and required reinforcement to try again, mainly centered around the Fortified Buildings. Sector D was by far the hardest Sector to secure and had the fewest remaining units available at the end. Sector F (Bird's Beak) was a close second, as most of the Red 1 units were chewed up by those Red and Purple Positions. Getting the "R" Action early really hurt, as JP units kept popping up and re-popping up in difficult locations early in the game. Due to the avenues of advancement, not many positions were out of JP communication until late in the game. Card draws were pretty favorable this game, especially compared to the previous one (nearly every card draw called for either one or two JP Depth markers).
Again, I don't want to divulge too much strategic analysis here, so I'll try to link to a separate thread once it's posted (Strategy article).
Thanks again for Mr. Butterfield for an excellent title with lots of tension and changes in fortune. I may yell at the board when playing, but I also admire the tightness of the design and mechanism. This is a good game in a good series and worth considering for one's collection.
EDIT: Added link to article in Strategy Forum.
Thanks for all the thumbs, folks!
Excellent AAR. Picking my copy up this Friday.
Hey, thanks for the GG! I don't usually write up my sessions "summary-style", so I wasn't sure if this would come out the way I'd hoped. Glad you liked it.
There's been some discussion about which of the D-Day series is the best. Many people say Omaha Beach is, but others feel the Peleliu is actually better, as it includes more depth (no pun intended) in the rules. I'm watching a play-through of Peleliu right now and it does look good, but I think I'm happy with DDaT. It can be frustratingly random at times, but I like the fact that it's a theme/subject which hasn't been overdone.
Enjoy your copy and feel free to PM me if you have any questions about the rules. There are sections which feel somewhat opaque the first time around.
