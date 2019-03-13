|
-
Paul Norell
New Zealand
AUCKLAND
-
Tournament Scenario Session Report (Turns 4 ~ 6)
The Tournament scenario is a race over three turns to gain as many VPs as possible. There is no time to implement a long-term strategy; each faction must maximise opportunities whenever and however they arise.
The Ottomans begin with 16VP; a garrison of 3SP, 1CSP at Buda and 2VP (War Winner) for defeating Hungary-Bohemia. The Sultan will aim to capture Vienna and Prague; in addition, he will gain VPs from piratical raids in the Mediterranean and winning foreign wars.
The Hapsburgs begin with 18VP, including gains for exploration, circumnavigation and conquest; they also have two colonies in the New World. They must campaign on a broad front, maintaining/regaining political control of electoral cities in Germany; keeping the Turks from Vienna, perhaps even recapturing strongholds in Hungary; and gaining further prestige through exploration, colonisation and conquest in the New World.
England begins with 9VP. King Henry VIII will be looking to convert the nation to Protestantism as well as securing a divorce from his current wife and producing a male heir. Keeping hold of Calais and expanding into the New World are also key objectives.
France begins with 12VP and will be looking to gain more through patronage of the Arts; conducting a campaign of conquest in Italy; and regaining Calais. Expeditions to the New World are also an option.
The Papacy begins with 17VP, including 1VP for the construction of St. Peter’s Basilica. It will seek to complete the building of St. Peter’s and maintain control in Italy, perhaps venturing to capture Florence and/or Naples. A priority will be to limit the spread of the Protestant Reformation and maintaining Catholic influence in Germany.
The Protestants begin with 13VP, the German translation of the New Testament completed and the reformer Luther excommunicated. They will focus on the spread of the Reformation in Germany, France and England through theological debates and bible translations. In addition, they will want to maintain political and religious control of their four electoral cities and capture the two remaining.
Turn: 4 – 1532 ~ 1535
Sultan Suleiman and Ibrahim Pasha march the entire Turkish army to Buda which now has an accumulated strength of 8SP, 2CSP. An attack on Vienna results in the total defeat of the Imperial army; Ferdinand is captured and the capital stands defenceless. However, no sooner has the Sultan commenced a formal siege, than his supply lines are cut by a revolt in Buda where the citizens have risen up and eliminated the Turkish garrison.
Suleiman detaches Ibrahim with half the army to deal with the rebellion, but the delay allows vital time for the Emperor to return to Linz, raise an army of mercenaries and come to the defence of his capital.
Although the ensuing battle is drawn, the Emperor is able to throw his reinforcements into the city and bolster the defences. Meanwhile, Ibrahim regains control of Buda and joins the Sultan for a renewed assault on Vienna which is repulsed with heavy losses to the besiegers. With his army annihilated, Suleiman returns to Istanbul.
Charles V and the Duke of Alva march with 4SP to Cartagena. Here, Charles is obliged to leave the army and defend his Imperial capital from Ottoman attack. Meanwhile, Alva brings a huge fleet of 12 NSP into the Mediterranean to support his expedition to seize Tunis. The port is taken and Alva follows up his conquest by launching a seaborne raid on the Ottoman pirate haven of Algiers, destroying three-quarters of the corsair fleet.
King Henry VIII divorces his Spanish wife, Catherine of Aragon and marries Anne Boleyn; however the queen fails to conceive and Henry contemplates yet another marriage. Overseas, an English exploration expedition meest with success in the New World.
Francis I with 4SP, 2MSP marches to Grenoble to commence his Italian venture. Undistracted by local insurrections at Grenoble and Dijon (Gabelle Revolt) which are soon put down, the French king sweeps across Northern Italy, capturing Turin, Milan, Trent, Modena and Pavia. His reputation is also enhanced as a patron of the arts.
The Papacy makes significant strides in the building of St. Peter’s Basilica, gaining 3VP.
The Protestant reformer, John Calvin comes to Geneva. Protestant forces under Landgrave Philip of Hesse capture the last two remaining electoral cites of Trier and Cologne which are then converted to Protestantism through the timely publication of treatises.
Ottomans (16VP); Hapsburgs (17VP); England (12VP); France (16VP); Papacy (18VP); Protestants (19VP)
Turn: 5 – 1536 ~ 1539
Henry VIII’s marriage to Anne Boleyn initiates the Protestant Reformation in England. Thomas Cranmer is placed in London which is converted. The Hapsburg give a random card to the Ottomans to ransom Ferdinand who is placed in Vienna. The Papacy declares war on France (3CP).
Abandoning for the present his Balkan campaign, Suleiman launches an expeditions to seize Malta from the Knights of St. John. No sooner has the siege commenced however, than the Sultan is forced to dispatch Ibrahim with 5SP to deal with unrest in Persia. The Aegean garrisons are stripped, but Suleiman is still obliged to detach 2SP from his besieging force. In the event both expeditions are successful: the Vizier is victorious in the war with Persia, while Malta falls at the first assault.
The forces returning from the east are immediately transferred by sea from Istanbul to Corone in preparation for Suleiman’s next campaign against Tunis and Southern Italy, for which naval forces are mustered along the North African coast.
Suleiman leads the besieging force against Tunis in person, at the same time sending a vast fleet to neutralise the Spanish. However, the ensuing battle is indecisive; the Turkish fleet retreats to Algiers where it is attacked in port by Spanish squadrons and severely mauled. A second attempt to gain naval superiority also ends in failure, whereupon the Sultan is forced to abandon the siege of Tunis and return to his capital.
Aware of Turkish intentions to target North Africa and Italy, the Hapsburgs deploy several squadrons in the Mediterranean ports before mustering a large fleet on the Barbary Coast. In a series of largely indecisive naval engagements and a surprise raid on Algiers, the Spanish maintain sufficient presence to force the abandonment of the sultan’s siege of Tunis.
In Europe, meanwhile, Charles V is able to divert his attention to the Protestants and captures Wittenberg, making a prisoner of Elector Johann Frederick.
In England, Henry VIII marries Jane Seymour who gives birth to a healthy son, Prince Edward. The Protestant Reformation begins under the guidance of Thomas Cranmer and six regions in the South, West and Midlands are converted.
Francis I marches his army to Turin while continuing to gain prestige for his patronage of the arts and châteaux projects. The garrison at Milan is brought up to full strength in preparation for a renewed attack on Italy ending in the capture of Florence.
The Papacy negotiates an alliance with Venice; Pope Paul III completes the building of St. Peter’s; and Jesuit universities are founded at Linz and Regensburg. The Leipzig Debate and book burnings see Shrewsbury and Lincoln, Dijon and Grenoble return to the Catholic faith.
The Reformation proceeds in England and France, while the translation of the New Testament into French sees Calvinism promoted, but with only Dijon converting. Wittenburg is captured by the Hapsburgs and Johann Frederick imprisoned. Brandenburg and other Protestant strongholds are hastily fortified.
Ottomans (17VP); Hapsburgs (18VP); England (19VP); France (19VP); Papacy (17VP); Protestants (19VP)
Turn: 6 – 1540 ~ 1543
After mustering a large army at Malta, together with a supporting fleet, Sultan Suleiman prepares to attack Tunis, but is pre-empted when the Duke of Alva throws reinforcements into the port.
Whereupon, Suleiman switches his focus to southern Italy, makes a surprise attack on Taranto and lays siege to Naples. A Spanish fleet is immediately sent into the Tyrrhenian Sea to relieve Naples, but is defeated and the city captured. This blow to Hapsburg prestige is offset by the Duke of Alva’s capture of the Barbary pirate base of Algiers which is betrayed by the local governor while Barbarossa and his corsairs are engaged in the siege of Naples.
Emperor Charles V besieges Augsburg and defeats landgrave Philip of Hesse who arrives with a relieving force. Despite this victory, Hapsburg losses make continuation of the siege impracticable and the Emperor withdraws.
King Henry VIII declares war on Scotland, marches to Berwick and besieges Edinburgh, while a fleet assembles in the North Sea. Already sickly before his departure, the king dies on campaign; the teenage Edward VI assumes the throne under the Protectorship of the Duke of Somerset, while Dudley assumes command in Scotland. Edinburgh continues to hold out.
Following the capture of Metz by Montmorency, he is joined by King Francis I in a campaign to relieve Milan, currently under siege by the combined forces of the Papacy and Venice. The French arrive too late to prevent the fall of the city, but immediately lay siege themselves, only just failing to reduce the garrison.
Pope Paul III initiates an alliance with the Venetian Republic and embarks on a war to take Florence and Milan. The former is soon captured and the latter placed under siege even as a French relieving force is crossing the Alps. Milan surrenders just before the French can arrive and the hastily reinforced garrison manages to withstand an assault, despite losing three-quarters of the defenders.
In the New World Sebastian Cabot, in the pay of the Hapsburgs, navigates the Saint Lawrence River.
Philip of Hesse relieves Augsburg, while Maurice of Saxe recaptures Wittenberg. The publications of the astronomer Copernicus give an invaluable boost to the Protestant cause (+2VP), while, in England, Bishop Latimer brings Shrewsbury and Lincoln back to the reformist religion.
Ottomans (17VP); Hapsburgs (18VP); England (20VP); France (20VP); Papacy (21VP); Protestants (21VP).
PROTESTANT VICTORY
Note ~ The tie between the Papacy and Protestants is resolved in the latter’s favour as a count-back reveals the Protestants to have been leading at the end of the previous turn.
Thoughts
The Tournament scenario is a useful addition to the full game of HERE I STAND, providing the opportunity for adrenalin junkies and a time-saving alternative to the longer game.
The game itself is, in my view, one of those rare masterpieces of craftsmanship – well-designed and simple mechanics, blended with an abundance of historical narrative. Each faction is confronted with diverse paths to achieve victory and must successfully combine self-interest with the need – occasionally – to make alliances and co-operate with rivals. No two games are ever the same, even if strategies are repeated.
As a teaching tool on the Reformation, I believe this game has immense potential, stimulating – as with so many other games of this type - a desire for further study.
Any regrets I may entertain about not discovering this game earlier are more than offset by the publication of the 500th Anniversary Edition with which my long overdue introduction to this game has proved timely indeed.
I now eagerly await the reprint of VIRGIN QUEEN which I hope will prove to be an equally fascinating sequel
-
-
-
Philipp Ottensamer
Austria
Wien
Vienna
-
How long did it take you?
-
-
|