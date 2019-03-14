M1Tanker wrote:



We all know Ty B loves to throw nukes...and you can run the board here by nuking, right? Well no because Ty set it up that the Soviet Player after each attack gets to make a discrete action before the next nuke is dropped. You still may end up nuking the same units you intended but the result is vastly different than the other way - I played it out both ways just to satisfy myself and it is a huge difference and makes for a more balanced game as the Soviet Player still inflicts damage if the US /UN player starts dropping bombs. But the intended way to play is at any time you can stop play by stating you will now launch an attack EXCEPT the other player gets to complete their action they were doing at the time of said nuclear attack declaration. So the rule of paw is before a nuclear attack is conducted, the Communist Player is always allowed to make one discrete activity before another attack. That would indicate though once the Soviet Player was done with their turn the UN player can nuke to their hearts content it seems.





M1Tanker wrote:



The possible issue with the nuke rules is it appears the UN Player can use them with impunity. Let me do the math for you, for of course there is quite the penalty to pay, or so it seems. On your first Attack you roll one die, divide the result by1/2 and round down. Same thing for your second attack in terms of procedure but you round up. The third attack result penalty is a straight die roll. The fourth attack is where pain could come in for you roll two dice and add them together. But the math to me indicates the average penalty for a turn could be 12 or 13. Six turns of such comes out to somewhere between 72-80 points with some variation. Since the geo-political threshold is 100 points here for the UN to lose the game, well they seem to be able to inflict a lot of pain on the Soviets without much fear of invoking the 100-point clause resulting in their defeat at the hands of world opinion.



