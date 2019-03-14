|
17 June 1953: Soviet tanks confront East German youth during the anti-Soviet uprising at Leipziger Platz.
What was your first World War Three game? Mine was Warsaw Pact by Task Force Games. We bought it in London was attending the University of London and loved it so much we still play it. Now there was an intelligently designed game for its time, one that has stood the test of time for the period it portrayed. Stalin's Final War by One Small Step Games though portrays a very different period, the very early 1950's when Europe was only starting to come out of the turmoil of World War Two. This is a Europe that is slowly getting back to its feet post Marshall Plan. It is truly a different environment, as the Korean War is winding down in the Far East. But what if the Soviet had decided to go for broke? This is the period when they still had substantial influence with Mao's China. Perhaps the Red Chinese would have been agreeable to stretching NATO here, as a Soviet Offensive in Western Europe might allow them to defeat NATO and achieve the dream of a unified, Communist Korea. When one adds in the increasing paranoia of Stalin by 1953, it is not hard to envision such an event.
Soviet tanks in Leipzig to put down the East German strikes - June 1953.
Further if you add this into the mix, SFW becomes much more believable, for the Soviets nee Stalin might have seen this as the time to strike due to their own internal unrest. Therefore, without asking, 1953 gets a thumb up for even more geo-political realism for a hypothetical game.
1953 - A tense line along the DMZ.
Lots of Soviet units here folks - and a really thin and I do mean REALLY thin NATO line. At this point in 1953 the new West German Army is in a state of being thin in terms of structure.
One gets past the pastel communist MIGs (ok they are pink and we know in the American political lexicon commie sympathizers were pinks but) and the UN are sort of a soft blue. That's about the total extent of any component issues. It would have been nice had they included a Players Aid Card with the Combat Results Table (CRT), Nuclear Warfare CRT and the Terrain Effects Chart. The main CRT is located on the back of the Rule Book but I still hated having to go back and forth between maps like such. But let's talk about counters. All counters easily dismounted with not an issue. Nothing worse than dealing with soft counters. They are crisp in terms of font and easy to read with no odd color schemes. Two large 22" X 34" easy to read maps, one of Korea and the other of East-West Germany. All in all a solid package with no issues that we found in our review copy.
These rules are way beyond the norm at first glance in terms of overall cleanliness. SFW's rules seem to be so gamer friendly that you can actually get right to play with one read through and having them close at hand by for consultation. We found one whole typo in these rules, and that was solely grammar and had no impact on anything. What would have been nice here is a sidebar or some note ala the Command Magazine note for rules that are different than what we come to expect. Concentric attacks here get a sliding shift dependent upon a die role. Why not note that in some fashion? It's a small thing but easy to overlook. These rules were very different in terms of overall TLC vs. the recent Blitzkrieg in the West review copy Rule Book. As well, I preferred the overall structure and layout of these rules as all the BITW parentheticals were simply not easy on the eyes.
TURN 3 - We see here a significant gap from 2709 to 2710, the first happy Axis of advance for the Soviets to exploit.
So what defines a mini-monster? Is that the same argument as beauty is in the eye of the beholder? Well perhaps so but it reminds me of the old US Supreme Court argument of sorts, that to paraphrase I know usually a mini-monster game when I see it. More than two 22" by 34" maps would seem to be part of it and perhaps one hundred units per map. The definitions are, from smallest to largest. A mini-game has an 11" x17" map, and typically no more than 40 counters. Folio games comprise a 22" x 17" map and typically no more than half a counter-sheet. Your usual magazine game has a 34" x 22" map and half to one full sheet of counters. The mini-monster game is a two map affair and one to three full counter-sheets. Monsters are just that, three or four maps and no limit on counters and mega-monster games have more than four maps and no limit on counters. So therefore my gut feeling was right, this is a mini-monster although there aren't many units on the map.
The game system revolves around the hard choice between Fight/Move or Move/Fight. However you can choose different phases on each map, dependent upon how you see the overall operational opportunities. The selection of Fight/Move gives you a one-column shift to the right on the CRT. What makes this selection more challenging is that all units in the game have six movement points. What is always worth remembering is the use of Column movement that allows land supplied units to double their movement rate as long as they remain free of enemy Zones of Control (ZOC) during the execution of column movement. Multi-national stacks lose one movement point, but the penalty doesn't increase if there is more than two different nationalities. Concentric attacks are handled with a slightly different twist. The attacker rolls a die and halves that die result rounding down the number to get the awarded column shifts. It's possible folks to get a zero column shift here and that is different indeed.
Both air and naval have their purpose in the game, although naval is restricted to the Korean map. The UN has the ability to launch amphibious attacks. Of perhaps greater importance early in the game is UN Naval Gunfire Support that gives the UN Player a one-column shift on the CRT. Airpower is yes abstracted but in a way that it is actually meaningful here. First, it inflicts a cost of one extra movement point for both in hex and hex side costs. On the offensive it will give you a one-column shift to the right on the CRT if you are in range of a friendly air unit, and will provide a one-column shift to the left on the defensive. The problem becomes one of where to place them as you will often not have many per turn as the players each roll two dice and compare the totals, with the highest total achieving air superiority. The number of markers is determined simply by subtracting the winning die roll from the losing die roll. Maybe not elegant but it works and is easy to remember.
NATO was shocked with the Chi-Com Nuclear weapon in Korea.
We all know Ty B loves to throw nukes...and you can run the board here by nuking, right? Well no because Ty set it up that the Soviet Player after each attack gets to make a discrete action before the next nuke is dropped. You still may end up nuking the same units you intended but the result is vastly different than the other way - I played it out both ways just to satisfy myself and it is a huge difference and makes for a more balanced game as the Soviet Player still inflicts damage if the US /UN player starts dropping bombs. But the intended way to play is at any time you can stop play by stating you will now launch an attack EXCEPT the other player gets to complete their action they were doing at the time of said nuclear attack declaration. So the rule of paw is before a nuclear attack is conducted, the Communist Player is always allowed to make one discrete activity before another attack. That would indicate though once the Soviet Player was done with their turn the UN player can nuke to their hearts content it seems.
The possible issue with the nuke rules is it appears the UN Player can use them with impunity. Let me do the math for you, for of course there is quite the penalty to pay, or so it seems. On your first Attack you roll one die, divide the result by1/2 and round down. Same thing for your second attack in terms of procedure but you round up. The third attack result penalty is a straight die roll. The fourth attack is where pain could come in for you roll two dice and add them together. But the math to me indicates the average penalty for a turn could be 12 or 13. Six turns of such comes out to somewhere between 72-80 points with some variation. Since the geo-political threshold is 100 points here for the UN to lose the game, well they seem to be able to inflict a lot of pain on the Soviets without much fear of invoking the 100-point clause resulting in their defeat at the hands of world opinion. Turns ran me approximately an hour but I suspect that was due to my note taking, picture taking and I don't hurry much (and at times cat removal from the table that adds time).
My Momma always told me - be careful what you ask for as the UN responds with a massive nuclear strike - pictured here was the proposed planning for my purposes.
Several other points that one should ponder. The Soviets and Red Chinese-North Korean start with all their forces on the board, minus two so-so Soviet Airborne Corps. What you see is what you get. The UN Player has the possibility of a steady flow of reinforcements determined by a die roll. Each map gets its own die roll. The downside is the UN forces reflect being thrown into battle hastily and either are ok on offense or defense but not both. French and German reinforcements also enter play as untried units, so the game system allows for a bit of Fog of War.
Clean games are such a delight unto themselves and if nothing else, SFW excels at that. A clean game that doesn't make me have to think about the game system and what the designer's intent was or worse, having to think or recall how to play it matters. SFW is crafted as to maximize your playing time rather than the time it of yours it takes to scour your Rule Book. An angle I like which is perhaps my preference is that the game might not go the entire ten game turns due to the nuclear option or play. It forces you the player to be much more on your toes, as the artificial time constraint here might simply be irrelevant. Few games really do that and that adds to the overall tension level of SFW. Glad I played it and now glad I own it for SFW is both more fun and more nuanced than is first apparent.
Barry Kendall
United States
Lebanon
Pennsylvania
Smitty, another fine review. I hadn't realized that this game included the Korean Peninsula, which makes the whole thing vastly more intriguing as two global "crisis points" at the same time would truly make strategizing an exercise in calculated-risk-assessment.
Dang it, now you've gone and tempted me.
Great photos, too, thanks!
My "first" was SPI's "Nato," but "Warsaw Pact" (2nd ed) is still in the collection and still gets played. Come to think of it, WP would be deserving of Compass' "Designer Edition" deluxe refurbishment and republication.
Oh, and I completely agree with your mini-to-megamonster-game categorizations.
Two questions, first, is there any representation of logistics at all, and second, does the design provide for a possibility of transfers of Chinese manpower via the Trans-Siberian Railway to fight in Europe?
On another note, rooting for Dusty.
M1Tanker wrote:
We all know Ty B loves to throw nukes...and you can run the board here by nuking, right? Well no because Ty set it up that the Soviet Player after each attack gets to make a discrete action before the next nuke is dropped. You still may end up nuking the same units you intended but the result is vastly different than the other way - I played it out both ways just to satisfy myself and it is a huge difference and makes for a more balanced game as the Soviet Player still inflicts damage if the US /UN player starts dropping bombs. But the intended way to play is at any time you can stop play by stating you will now launch an attack EXCEPT the other player gets to complete their action they were doing at the time of said nuclear attack declaration. So the rule of paw is before a nuclear attack is conducted, the Communist Player is always allowed to make one discrete activity before another attack. That would indicate though once the Soviet Player was done with their turn the UN player can nuke to their hearts content it seems.
Not sure what you're saying here....
M1Tanker wrote:
The possible issue with the nuke rules is it appears the UN Player can use them with impunity. Let me do the math for you, for of course there is quite the penalty to pay, or so it seems. On your first Attack you roll one die, divide the result by1/2 and round down. Same thing for your second attack in terms of procedure but you round up. The third attack result penalty is a straight die roll. The fourth attack is where pain could come in for you roll two dice and add them together. But the math to me indicates the average penalty for a turn could be 12 or 13. Six turns of such comes out to somewhere between 72-80 points with some variation. Since the geo-political threshold is 100 points here for the UN to lose the game, well they seem to be able to inflict a lot of pain on the Soviets without much fear of invoking the 100-point clause resulting in their defeat at the hands of world opinion.
I think you're describing a process to award Victory Points to the Soviets for every NATO nuke attack?
