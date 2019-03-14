|
Ben Bosmans
Belgium
Mechelen
Continuing my solo Campaign through the Awakening the Bear firefights in chronological order, I was ready to tackle scenario 6, the Monsters. Historically this firefight is situated on the Southern flank of Barbarossa on June 23rd. Using the new 3 rd edition rules with AtB 2nd edition with a self made D10.
And it showed that the Southern flank historically had difficulties … as the German Pz force consists mainly of PzII, Pz III and early PzIV… while the title of the scenario alludes to the formidable T34…
The set up is challenging and the game was …
…. a blow out!
My main goal with the Germans was to outflank the Russians on both side and run to the Control Points in their back.
Everything went wrong from the start, I mean everything. On both attack wings the first 2 Pz were shred to pieces. 2 direct KIA hits (remember 1/20) and 2 were immobilized , or better stated: sitting ducks waiting to be destroyed…
As both wing attacks failed completely, I rushed my anti tank guns to the front with my trucks as if THEY were the Tigers…
Of course they barely made it to the front lines with the crew just in time to jump ship before unloading their AT guns.
I tried to push further on the right flank of the Russians but further than a kind of shoot out at the OK Coral version of this game where I lost another precious tank, I made no advance whatseover.
The best unit was my German MG which at least managed to silence and kill one supporting Infantry section.
So … the first turn initial assault was a disaster: 5 German Tanks destroyed, 1 still immobilized, and … the 3 Russian T34 monsters … were not even on the map yet.
It made no sense to continue frankly with all this control by the Russians.
What did I do wrong? Lots of things. First I should have deployed my Atk guns, They can shoot multiple times when deployed, the advance should have been spread calmy over 2-3 turns and made in groups. Rushing afterwards like crazy after seen my starting 2 advancing flanks shred to pieces was another mistake.
Of course, the Russian anti tank fire WAS lucky. I mean pulling twice a KIA chit is having 1/40 chance. But still I panicked with these Germans, clearly.
After the very close 24/23 VP Russian victory in the first scenario (firefight 10) my Campaign moved forward with an overwhelming Russian win.
Next fight is a pure Infantry skirmish one… also on June 23 1941.
Brian Berg Asklev Hansen
Denmark
Vejle
Another good idea is to run a tank force around the southern flank of the hill in relatively safety and have it run for the objectives in the rear as soon as possible. Leave the fighting on the hill for the remaining forces adn use smoke to screen the Russians so only some of their units can return fire.
And the most important thing: GROUP FIRES against the soviets!
