Konstantinos K
United States
Florida
The Battle of France:
Here is the West Front just before the fleet movements:
There will be no unit voluntary destruction. The English move their fleets in order to prepare for their missions and future SRs to defend against a double move. Please note that all British and French units in metropolitan France, need NOT be supplied from London, as Rome, which is a captured capital, can freely supply them!
Here are the fleet movements:
1) 9FF from Plymouth to Gibraltar
2) 7FF from Plymouth to Rosyth
3) 8FF from Cherbourg to Rosyth
4) 7FF from Scapa Flow to Rosyth
5) 9FF from Bergen to Plymouth
Why so many fleet movements? If I remember well the logic was to confuse the Germans and dare them to intercept, so that there is less flexibility during combat missions, and also to perhaps disable the German fleets for their turn (which is the 1st turn of a double move), as this would make their double turn somewhat less threatening.
The Germans will not take the bait: No interceptions! All fleet movements are concluded successfully.
Here is the board after fleet movements:
Movement of air and ground units:
The Russians will do no movements in the Eastern front other than returning some AF to motherland in preparation for a possible surprise attack. They are keeping for the time being their single-line defense. (Remember: A double turn is very likely…).
In the south they will incorporate a Communist State in Albania by entering both Tirana and Durazzo. In the Greek front, they will replace their frontline troops with infantry, rather than armor, for a possible winter offensive, while they are quite hopeful that the last greek unit will die on attrition allowing a triumphant entrance to an empty Athens in the Winter turn.
In the West the French will move the maximum 17F they can around Paris for a desperate recapture effort, while also conquering Frankfurt and liberating Luxemburg
The British are being strategic anticipating the fall of France: Even though they could add 9 more factors around Paris, they will only add 3 to the French totaling 20. The other infantries would move North for an apparent effort to capture Brussels, (a good potential thorn on the Axis side) and south towards Lyon. The 2-5 in the Italian front will move to Turin, thus ensuring a viable supply and SR route for the unit in the South of France. The air will consolidate in the South of England, as Bergen is conveniently located 8 hexes from Yarmouth.
In North Africa they will move forward moving a front against the sole Afrika Korps unit.
Combat Phase:
The allies decide to resolve the Med attrition ahead of the offensive:
Attrition rolls:
The Russian roll against the Greeks (1-10) will be a fortunate 2. The Greeks will lose their last defending unit, leaving an empty Athens ready for Russian conquest next turn.
The UK Med roll also on 1-10 will be a “no effect” 3.
Here is the board after the Greek Loss, before mission announcement and without moving trails
Western Offensive Missions:
French:
1) 2AF from Strassbourg GS on Paris, making the possible Paris odds 22 vs 22
UK:
1) 10AF (Yarmouth) CA against 10AF at Bonn
2) 8FF from Rosyth will pick up the 3-4 London unit from Harwich and ST it to Bergen.
The CA roll is 1-3 which means 2AF loss for the RAF and 1AF loss for the Luftwaffe
Analysis of Anglo-French Tactics:
The British had a major dilemma between two plans: As the French situation is hopeless, should they just i) counterair as much of the German air as possible, weakening the offensive potential of Germans on their turn or should they instead ii) commit 5AF for GS to Brussels aiming to secure a 2-1 in Brussels, while keeping their air available for DAS interception? Brussels is a very tempting target, but even though the 2-1 attack is almost certain to succeed they can only occupy it with a single 3-4 as the 4-5 is unsupplied and cannot AAC. So it will not be hard to recapture it. Furthermore, if the Germans choose to give 9AF of DAS to Brussels, only 2AF for RAF will be available for defense, and the British may have to face as many as 14 German AF on the Axis turn (assuming the Germans will commit the minimum required 7AF of DAS against Paris (to prevent a 1-1), as the French have only 6AF available for DAS-interception. The CA of only 10 German AF and the resulting 7 vs 6 1-1 on Brussels they choose is a middle of the road option and a risky move: The Germans can technically commit the maximum allowed 9AF of DAS to Brussels now and the British have only 6AF left, which is not enough to DAS-intercept them effectively. But does it worth it for the Germans to disable for their turn 7 AF or 9AF for Brussels? If they just commit 2AF of DAS there to make it an 1:2 attack, there is enough British force to DAS intercept them.
But what if the Brits only had committed 2AF for GS to Brussels to make it a 9 vs 6, which allows an advance with a full EX? This would give out their intentions to the Germans, who can still choose to offer 9AF of DAS and there is still the risk of a 5 on the 1-1…Obviously the Brits chose to disguise their intentions and not commit any GS on Brussels, hoping for some luck on the 1-1 50/50 coin flip attack...
They also choose that transporting more ground units to France is a losing proposition, so they ST the 3-4 from UK to Norway instead preserving perhaps some valuable SRs, and assuring that Norway will not be occupied by the Germans without a fight!
What about the French?
The French choose the DAS interception route vs the GS route for Paris. If they had put the maximum 8AF of GS on Paris, this would commit at least 8 AF from the Germans for DAS (to make it a 30 vs 31) and would have ensured complete destruction of Armee de ‘l Aire with no Vichy air units. However, it also would have assured no air losses for the Germans. The DAS interception decision moves the ball to the German’s court. Do they choose to offer minimum DAS of just 7 factors to counter the French 6 who will DAS intercept, that will assure some Vichy air, but also has a small risk of failure? Or do they commit more Luftwaffe factors, to make things certain, but will also result to more losses on their own as useless (for the allies) French air factors die?
DAS and Interception decisions:
1) Germans commit 15AF (5AF each from Dieppe, Antwerp, and Calais) on Paris. They choose not to intercept the ST mission or commit any DAS in Brussels. Preserving their fleet to threaten England makes much more sense than attempting to intercept a British ST to Norway that can also easily be accomplished by the Brits in the SR phase.
This is a bit of a pleasant surprise for the Allied camp, and exactly what the Brits wanted to breath easier. The “Brussels gambit” is either not noticed or ignored (perhaps fgeo would care to comment), and the overcommitment to Paris, giving a +10 DRM on the DAS interception (15 vs 6) that will ensure the French attack is 1-2, but also most likely lead to complete loss of Armee de l’Aire and substantial German losses as well. Perhaps more important for the Brits is the inversion of all but 5 Luftwaffe factors, while they have 6 available RAF for defense. A sigh of relief for the island (and Rome as well, we should also say…)
DAS Interception decisions:
The French, as expected, commit their 6AF for DAS interception on Paris.
The final battle begins:
French roll a 1-1 losing the DAS interception by 10 and all their 6AF. Germans lose 3AF (from Dieppe) and continue their DAS mission with 12AF. Paris battle will be either a 19 vs 34 (if the adjacent Brits don’t commit) or 22 vs 34 (if Brits choose to commit the 3-4)
The Brits conclude the ST mission to Bergen moving the 3-4 to Oslo
Here is the situation after conclusion of all missions and before ground combat roll resolution in the West:
Ground combat rolls:
1) Paris:
17 French GF, 3 British GF, and 2 French AF vs 2X4-6+3-3(AB) (doubled) and 12 AF (34 total)
The British choose to commit the 3-4 as it is more useful as a rebuilt unit in England than a trapped unit in France. The 22 vs 34 1:2 in Paris rolls a 5(A). France falls
2) Brussels:
4-5(unsupplied)+3-4 vs 3-3(X2) 7 vs 6 1:1 rolls a 4 (EX). All units are eliminated, but Brussels will stay German. No luck for the allies on the coin-flip here…
There will be no other battles or exploitation movement and combat
Here is the situation post Combat in the West:
Here is the Post-combat phase overall situation. French fleets have been moved to Marseilles ready for halving. T21 passes on British control to ensure it is supplied through Rome.
The all-important French colony roll will follow:
Will North Africa and Lebanon Syria become Vichy and give the UK and Russia even more headaches in the Med? Or will they stay free?
Stay tuned!
Last edited Fri Mar 15, 2019 1:58 am
Posted Thu Mar 14, 2019 3:40 pm
- Posted Thu Mar 14, 2019 3:40 pm
Bill Allen
Australia
Ngunnawal, Canberra
ACT
Re: A legendary 3R game - Part 20: Fall 40 Allied Turn (Movement and Combat): France is Defeated!
Thanks for the session report. Despite having never played the game, I love the session reports that come from it.
Konstantinos K
United States
Florida
Re: A legendary 3R game - Part 20: Fall 40 Allied Turn (Movement and Combat): France is Defeated!
GeminiWeb wrote:
Thanks for the session report. Despite having never played the game, I love the session reports that come from it.
Thanks Bill,
A new 3R player is the perfect target audience for my session reports! Seasoned players may find the full detail in these reports perhaps a bit boring, and may be less entertaining. However, the way small details affect play in this game and its intricate rules and depth, make detailed reporting very valuable, especially for new players.
I encourage you to start playing the game via VASSAL!
Michel Sorbet
Poland
Lublin
Wojennik TV - wargame channel on YouTube
Great session report! Very well written with a lot of pics.
Konstantinos K
United States
Florida
The next episode: "A legendary 3R game - Part 21: Allied Fall 40 Turn (End of Turn and Summary): Vive la France Libre! Can the allies resist the upcoming German tide?" has now been posted and is awaiting moderation
