Played a 2-player game of 1775 recently. I played the British and loyalists with my opponent being the American army and militia. We had both played before, but it had been a while.
The game only lasted three rounds and ended in a 6-4 victory for the British.
Starting off, I used a naval invasion to bring a sizable force onto the shores of Georgia. The Americans brought the French into combat soon after in the same area, but three out of the four units placed there were killed with the last French unit retreating northward.
I also brought part of my Quebec forces south through New York, picking up some Native American units, and swinging into Massachusetts in an attempt to wrest control away from the Americans. The first turn of combat wasn't bad, with only one of my native units being killed. However, on my turn I blanked on four dice and decided to retreat back into New York rather than face another volley.
I eventually secured New Hampshire, Georgia and South Carolina while the Americans took Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and North Carolina (and were on their way to taking Virginia) and maintained control of Rhode Island and Connecticut.
By the third round I had played one of my truce cards and the Americans had played one of theirs as well. The militia took the third turn and, surprising to me, played their truce card, which meant the game would end with a British turn. I did sweat just a bit because I had been holding onto a Hessian reinforcement card from round 1 with the loyalist (2 Hessians plus any fled) and now I of course regretted not playing the card.
The militia did some maneuvering and attempted to take Delaware away from me and gain New Jersey (which was contested with each of us occupying one of the two spots) and played the card that turned fleeing loyalists into militia. Unfortunately for them, the dice did not fall in their favor and I was able to beat back both attacks. They did manage to break my control on New Hampshire, though (although they didn't get control themselves).
On my last turn, and the last turn of the game, I played a two naval invasion card for the British. I took one army into an open North Carolina space, breaking American control. The other army I brought into New Jersey. My army outnumbered the American forces there, and the battle quickly went my way and I gained control of the colony.
Final score was 6-4 with me controlling Georgia, South Carolina, Delaware, New Jersey, Quebec and Nova Scotia and the Americans controlling Rhode Island, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania.
This was probably the fastest game of 1775 that I've played and a bit different in that there weren't a lot of huge battles and most of the short game was maneuvering into positions and setting up potential attacks. Also, none of the initial British or American controlled territories were really contested.
I had played the game more recently than my opponent, and they mentioned that they felt like they couldn't really maneuver their forces to attack me because they felt like they had to maintain control of those New England colonies. They also mentioned they didn't like how the maneuver action works in this game since you can retreat into any space that doesn't contain only enemy units. (Compared to only being able to retreat into homeland or friendly controlled spaces in 1812 and a similar rule in 878.)
Although I appreciate the differences of each game in this series, and have enjoyed them all, I can see why someone might feel that the maneuver rule in 1775 makes the game feel too sprawling or chaotic at times.
If you don't like the fluidity this can create on a map or hate the idea of someone being able to maybe run away and vex you by keeping one cube in your otherwise-dominated colony, then you may not enjoy 1775 as much as others in the series.
Of course, you can block armies from being able to retreat, and maneuvering your own forces to do this can be an interesting exercise in and of itself.
I've played maybe 6-8 times now and have enjoyed each game. I still feel like there is some more to explore with this game in terms of strategy. I mean, taking and holding those few territories in the center of the map seems like the most straightforward and clear strategy, but there's other viable ways to approach the game. Of course, the craziness the dice can bring out and the timing of cards can make a big impact as well.
Hope to play this one more!
This is a pretty good game, but I feel like getting the last turn - as in your game - is too powerful. I've also played 1754, which goes with more traditional VP spaces, and I think I preferred that.
Do you think it's too powerful because it's too easy to take away victory points since all you need to is move into an empty space to break a colony? I can see that argument.
Edit: although you can try to wait to play your truce cards until you have a large lead so that it's difficult for a last turn comeback. But I do think this game can see the battlefield change more in the last turn than, say, 1812 or 878.
NeedsNewDice wrote:
Do you think it's too powerful because it's too easy to take away victory points since all you need to is move into an empty space to break a colony? I can see that argument.
Yes, exactly.
