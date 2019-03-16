Rules



"History of the Second World War" (Task Force Games, 1985)



Includes 2 parts: "Part 1: Hitler Turns Against Russia," and "Part 2:

The Overrunning of the West."



Review by R. Ben Madison



****************************************************



AN OVERVIEW OF "LIDDELL HART"



There are few wargames that I would regard as "bizarre." The defunct

Task Force Games' "History of the Second World War" series is "bizarre."

Maybe for that reason alone, I love this game.



On the surface, "Liddell Hart" (as my gaming buddies and I call this

game) is a delight to behold. It was originally to be produced in nine

separate, interlocking modules--of which only the first two (covering

the Russo-German war and the overrunning of Poland, Norway, the Low

Countries, Greece, and Yugoslavia) were completed by the time the

project collapsed circa 1985. The titles of the games were taken from

the chapter titles of Sir B.H. Liddell Hart's classic book, "History of

the Second World War."



Task Force Games actually had a licence from Liddell Hart's estate to

use his name and likeness on the game, but spoiled it all by referring

to Liddell Hart throughout the rulebook as "Hart."



The entire "Liddell Hart" game was supposed to simulate the entire

Second World War in every single theater--on the same scale everywhere.

(None of this World in Flames split-scale stuff.)



The sheer level of detail is amusing, and there are several inside jokes

if you know where to look. (My favorite: in the Russo-German war game,

there is an entire army counter called "Steiner." Group Steiner was one

of Hitler's "phantom armies" that he pushed around the map in the

Fuhrerbunker--I believe it was supposed to 'cut off' the Soviet advance

on Berlin and save the city. But in "Liddell Hart" you can assign as

many SS Panzer divisions to "Steiner" as you please, and make a real

army out of it!)



Several innovative details were provided. For instance, the game employs

land combat modes (always a favorite of mine) but they are

breathtakingly simplistic. For instance, a "normal" attack versus a

"hold" defense would *never* result in the defender losing the hex--no

matter what the odds. Even here there are some good ideas; one defense

mode is a kind of tactical retreat, which isn't very bloody but trades

land for lives. Unfortunately it doesn't save any time--the attacking

army can just attack the same unit again in the hex it retreated into,

so the tactical retreat doesn't slow down an enemy advance. In other

mode combinations units can be encircled within the hex (just put the

"encircling" unit on top of the "encircled" unit).



Army counters (which represent army-level formations) are marked with

historical symbols. So German checkerboard flags are used for the

Germans, triangular pennants for the Red Army, and so forth. Alas, not

every country had symbols (or the designer didn't do his homework) and

so many countries have bland counters with no symbols at all. (The

French 1st Army for instance is a solid light-blue counter with the

words "1e armee".)



The scope was impressive for its day--the entire world on a Mercator

projection with a scale of 175 miles to the hex at the equator. Based on

the two maps that were produced, it looks like the whole world would

have stretched about 7 feet long and a little more than 3 feet tall. The

maps themselves are gorgeous, with subdued colors that make them look

like something out of a real atlas. There are some serious typos and

omissions, of course--for example, there's no Malta. (Come to think of

it, SPI's "Global War" didn't have Malta either. I guess if Mussolini

didn't consider it worth invading, it couldn't have been *that*

important.)



Interestingly, all-sea hexsides aren't marked; at the center point of

each sea "hex" there's the hex number. Sort of reminiscent of World in

Flames, but with the added utility of hex numbers. (In that respect this

game was light-years ahead of WiF...)



LOGISTICS, LOGISTICS, LOGISTICS



"Liddell Hart" is loaded with really interesting concepts, especially if

you like logistics (I don't). The counters represent large formations

such as army groups and air fleets--and off-map displays exist for you

to pencil in the actual "composition" of these counters in terms of how

many divisions, how many ships and how many aircraft--yes, how many

individual aircraft!--each counter contains.



To give you some idea: In July 1940 Luftflotte 3 consists of 158

fighter-bombers, 250 transports, 437 medium bombers, and 464 fighters--a

total of 1,309 separate units which you have to keep track of in your

off-map status sheet. Not even "Europa" deals with individual

airplanes--and Germany has three Luftflotten! (At the end of July,

Germany receives an additional 547 separate planes which you must assign

to your various off-map status sheets.)



All this means, of course, a mass of mind-blowing calculations. In the

Battle of Britain, pitting Luftflotte 3 against Fighter Command involves

you in a battle featuring 1,309 German units versus 650 British units.

It *is* impressive to see a "1,350" column on a CRT, where a single die

roll can shoot down 304 planes and abort 152 others.



The designers do suggest, helpfully, that "A simple pocket calculator

(four-function) will save time during play."



The distinctions between unit types are somewhat arbitrary; an army

counter that is more than 50% "motorized" counts as all-motorized for

movement purposes. Incidentally, stacking limits are absolute--you can't

even move through a hex if it's stacked to the gills. You have to move

around it. The overall effect can be compared to the Metagaming/AH

"Hitler's War" on speed.



EIGHT DIFFERENT WEATHER TYPES



Like any wargame, Liddell Hart is loaded with its own personality

quirks. Instead of the simplistic "clear/rain/snow" weather types, there

are, for example, eight different weather types (and this is just for

the European theater--heaven only knows what they had planned for

Southeast Asia!) including these descending levels of precipitation:

Storm, Rain, Partial Rain, Cloudy, and (my favorite) "Partly Cloudy."

These fine gradations are important in that they cause various "report

errors" in naval and air interception, but they've given rise to

guffaws about "Roll a 5 and you get 'Partly cloudy this evening with

patches of fog, with temperatures rising into the low 70's and a 40%

chance of thunderstorms by rush hour tomorrow, so bring your umbrella!'"



For all this detail about weather, you'd expect detailed weather areas,

but you'd be wrong. There are three weather areas on the European map,

marked by the Arctic Circle and an imaginary east- west line at about 45

degrees north latitude. Apparently the designers felt that Leningrad and

Nice have the same weather. The Arctic weather area doesn't start till

you're half-way up Finland- -however Narvik, on the (relatively) balmy

Norwegian coast, is north of the Arctic Circle and thus subject to

blizzards far more ferocious than those faced by the people of Moscow.

(This, presumably, explains why Hitler didn't give his troops winter

clothing in late 1941. "Ve faced far vorse dan dis in Norvay, you

snivelling traitors!")



FEBRUARY IS LONGER IN LEAP YEARS



Units have a movement point allowance of 30. But, for "more accurate

detail," there is an optional rule allowing units to have a movement

point allowance of 30 in September, April, June, and November; in

January, March, May, July, August, October and December, units have a

movement point allowance of 31; and in February, units have a movement

point allowance of 28, except in leap years, when they get 29 movement

points! This is supposed to show that each movement point is equivalent

to "one day," but it conjures up images of Army Group Center barrelling

its way up to Moscow by sunset on June 22, 1941 before any of the Soviet

Fronts have time to react.



"SOURCE OF THE NILE" REVISITED: RANDOM TERRAIN!



My fellow gamers and I have also had endless fun poking holes

(figuratively) in the "Liddell Hart" maps. They're based on a strict

Mercator projection, meaning the scale becomes enormously distorted as

you move north.



But the strangest thing about the map is that terrain isn't regularized

to hexes. Here's how the designers explain this: "With the exception of

beehives, very little in nature corresponds to the 60 degree angles of

the beloved hexagon. Accordingly, _History of the Second World War_ uses

undifferentiated terrain; that is, no attempt was made to make any

natural feature 'conform' to the grid."



The mind boggles.



Fortunately, the designers realize that disagreements or fist-fights

could break out between opposing players who disagree on terrain. ("It's

clear!" "No, it's mountain!") So they suggest that players consider a

hex to be of one terrain type if the "centerpoint" of the hex is that

type. If you don't like that option, then if a given type of terrain

covers more than half the hex, the whole hex is that type. (What if more

than half the hex is one type, but the "centerpoint" is a different

type? They don't exp lain how to resolve this.) Also, what happens in

coastal hexes, where the "centerpoint" of the hex is *water*? If all

else fails, the designer advises, in all seriousness, "a die-roll should

be used to make the decision on the terrain type"!



Every game is different. This wouldn't be that ludicrous if this were a

Napoleonic game, with small armies dancing around in various parts of a

hex. But it makes a difference (to put it mildly) whether the Pripyat

Marshes are two hexes or eleven. The option used by some games, to just

use the "worst" terrain in the hex, is not mentioned in the "Liddell

Hart" rules, and for good reason; the city of Munich would become

impassable and Adolf would live out the rest of his days sipping

Löwenbräu in the Hofbräuhaus as Allied armies beat themselves silly

against the mountains.



The designers then proceed to violate their own "nothing in nature

corresponds to a hex" argument by making "developed" vs. "undeveloped"

hexes conform to... hexes. "Developed" hexes are generally more

civilized and easier to move around in--but the distinction is arbitrary

in the extreme. For example, most of Europe is "developed", but not

backward Sweden and Norway. Russia is (surprise) undeveloped, except for

a few cities: Moscow, Leningrad, Kiev, Odessa, and a strange-looking and

quite arbitrary band of "developed" hexes stretching east from Moscow

through Sverdlovsk and off the eastern edge of the map somewhere beyond

the "Irtish" [sic] river. I presume this represents the Trans-Siberian

Railway, but there are no other rail lines anywhere on the map.



India is "developed" while Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia are not.

Evidently "development" has nothing to do with standard of living.

Whether it was hate mail from angry Balts that forced the designer to

abandon the game, I don't know.



MORE MAP ANOMALIES



Perhaps it is unsporting to point out the many map misspellings

("Vishtula" River, the "Tyrrehenian" Sea, "Konigsburg" etc.) To the

designers' credit, they did attempt to use "local" spellings for some

place names (Warszawa, Sardegna, Lisboa, etc.) but--sadly--didn't take

it as far as "Their Finest Hour" with its baroque Gaelic city names in

Ireland.



As much as I hate them, I am used to games where rivers don't follow

hexsides. And they don't follow hexsides in "Liddell Hart". But even

more ridiculous, national borders don't follow hexsides either. This

makes for a whole host of possible complications. Both hexes of Belgium

include parts of France (including the city of Lille). Can the French

set up in Belgium? Depending on your interpretation, the entire nation

of Switzerland is either four hexes large, or is just two hexsides--does

Germany have a one- hex or two-hex border with France?



Some of the map anomalies are just bad artwork--Dublin is nowhere near

the Irish Sea, for instance, and London is one hex too far west, about

where Oxford really is. Even worse is Baku, which in the Russo-German

war is an objective hex. Unfortunately, the city of Baku is an *all- sea

hex.* The rules tell you to count the hex north-west of Baku as "Baku,"

even though the real Baku is clearly marked on the map--in an all-sea

hex. In the same vein is the "Greek Strategic Victory" condition in the

Italo-Greek w ar of 1940-41: The Greeks win if they can occupy hex 1525

with a land unit. Unfortunately, 1525 is an all-sea hex (in the Adriatic

Sea).



Blocked hexsides represent all-sea hexsides between pieces of land,

preventing (for instance) Guderian's panzers from rolling across the

English Channel. But there are weird exceptions. The Aral Sea (in

Kazakhstan) is two blocked hexsides, while nearby Lake Balkhash is

none--you can march right across it.



Then there are the "partially blocked hexsides" along the Bosporus and

Dardanelles (and nowhere else). Rule 5.2.5 says that "Partially blocked

hexsides are treated the same as rivers for purposes of ground

movement." But rivers have no effect on ground movement. There is a

terrain type called "High Mountain" which is impassable. This terrain

type covers most of Afghanistan-- including the city of Kabul, its

capital. (No wonder the Soviets couldn't conquer Afghanistan; didn't

they realize it's impossible to even enter the capital?)



DO THE MATH



A working knowledge of mathematics is vital to anyone who would play

"Liddell Hart." Unfortunately, this does not seem to have included the

designers. The game abounds in mathematical absurdities and

impossibilities.



Example: On the Variable Weather Tables, if you roll a modified die roll

of 15 in October in Russia (or, for that matter, Nice), you get

"Blizzard." The chance of a blizzard in October is remote, even in

Russia; but just *how* remote is only apparent when you do the math.

Rolling two D-6s you'd need to roll a 12 with a +3 DRM to get Blizzard.

Note: the highest DRM it's possible to get is +2 (and that's if you had

Blizzard weather the previous turn, which is impossible in Russia).

Therefore, it is mathematically impossible to ever roll Blizzard in

October in Russia--although it's there on the table, tantalizing the

poor Russian player as he prays for bad weather!



This would be amusing, except that such impossibilities and absurdities

carry over into the heart of the game system, the exceedingly complex

Combat Results Tables. Here the mathematics drive one to distraction.



WE OUTNUMBER YOU SIX TO ONE, BUT WE ARE NOT AFRAID



In most wargames, your chance of victory improves the more troops you

commit to a battle. Obviously if you outnumber your opponent 5:1 you'll

suffer fewer casualties--and he'll suffer more--than if you only

outnumber him 2:1. Right?



Not in "Liddell Hart." Even at first glance the CRTs look odd--on the

"best" CRT, you need 5:1 odds before the losses on each side appear to

break even. Only at 6:1 does the attacker lose fewer units than the

defender.... but that's just at first glance. Then you realize that the

"losses" are listed as percentages of your total force. Let's say 30

German divisions attack 5 French divisions, an attack at 6:1 odds. You

rumble around in the rules to find the right modifiers and finally throw

your dice and roll an average result, 7. The CRT says the losses are

9/11. Which means you lose 9% of your attacking force--3 divisions--and

the French lose 11% of their defending force--1 division. That's

right--an average roll at 6:1 odds ends with the attacker losing three

times as many men as the defender.



Weirder still, the percentage losses on *both* sides go up the higher

you roll. At a 6:1 attack, a modified die roll of 1 means you lose 1% of

your attacking force and the defender loses 2% of his defending force

(which in our 30 Germans vs. 5 French example works out to each side

losing 1 division--an exchange is the best possible result for the

attacker at 6:1 odds). At the other end of the scale, you can indeed

inflict a 24% loss on the French (2 divisions), but at the astounding

cost of a 19% loss to th e Germans--a whole 6 divisions.



The more men you pack into a hex the more they trip over each other and

just get in the way. By the way, it gets worse if you're Japanese or

Russian--their percentage losses are always doubled. 30 Japanese

divisions attacking 5 American divisions will result, on average, in the

death of 6 Japanese divisions and 1 American--six-to-one losses for the

attacker at a six-to-one attack on the best possible CRT!



MISCELLANEOUS ODD ELEMENTS



Then there's the "Special Results Quadrant" featured on CRT A (the

"best" possible CRT for the attacker.) This is a boxed-off portion of

the CRT where--if the die roll is 7 or less at odds of 2:1 or

better--the defender is forced to retreat. But this "Quadrant" is indeed

a four-sided quadrant, not a triangle--your odds of forcing a retreat

remain the same whether you're launching a 2:1 attack or a 6:1 attack.

Also, the "Quadrant" is at the low end of the die-roll; an attack that

inflicts 2% casualties on th e defender is more likely to force a

retreat than an attack that inflicts 24% casualties on the defender.



What seemed reassuring in the rulebook becomes ridiculous as you learn

more about the game. In the preface, the designers promised:



"These games are based on the book History of the Second World War....

As such, the games do not attempt to present a definitive picture of

World War II, but rather offer a single historian's viewpoint of how the

war was conducted. Except for cases of documented factual error, Hart's

[sic] viewpoint has been maintained."



Exactly what this is supposed to mean is not clear at all to me. Far be

it from me to ascribe to a historian of Liddell Hart's stature the idea

(just to name one) that overwhelming odds in a ground combat normally

resulted in six-to-one losses favoring the defender.



I just love *looking* at this relentlessly distracting game and wishing

it had all been completed. It has provided me endless hours of amusement

and I've only played it once. In spite of this "bad" review, I really do

admire the ambition of this game. Of all the cadavers in my collection

this is the one I most enjoy dissecting.



