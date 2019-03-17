|
The Critical French Colony Roll:
French Colony roll is 1-3 (both odd) which means all colonies will be Free French! Allies have some good luck here!
Vichy forces will be tiny and inconsequential: They consist of 1 x 2-3, 2 replacements, 11 Fleet factors and 2 airbase counters. The Vichy forces will be placed as instructed by the German player:
Here is the situation after halving of French Forces, and Vichy establishment including hex control changes per rules. Please note that the hexes in Libya that had French markers will now get English ones. Note also how important was the move of the British WDF 2-5 armor unit to Turin. Without that movement the 3-4 in France would not be able to trace a normal supply line to Rome.
UNIT CONSTRUCTION:
USSR will spend no BRPs for construction as it is fully build.
USSR BRP at 102 (72)
UK will build 2x4-5(16), 3x3-4, 1X1-3, 1 rep. A total of 27BRP. UK down to 20 BRP(20)
Situation after placement of units
UK will rearrange the Rosyth forces to generate a 9FF fleet that can SR units
Here is the situation just before SR phase:
SR phase:
UK:
1) 1 X 3-4 (newly constructed) from UK mainland to Norway (Bergen) using the Scapa 9FF for Sea Escort
2) Rosyth replacement from UK mainland to Norwegian Beach at D35 using a Rosyth 9FF for Sea Escort
3) A newly constructed 3-4 to Gibraltar using Plymouth 9FF fleet for SE
4) A newly constructed 4-5 to Italy (W23) using the Portsmouth and Gibraltar fleets for SE
5) The 3-4 from Lyons in France to Rome
6) The 2-5 from Turin to the Dolomites (T26)
7) Replacement out of London to hex between London and Plymouth (K22)
Here are the UK SRs shown in detail. (By mistake, I forgot to show the replacement SR to K22, but it will be shown in final figure later)
Soviet SRs:
1) 3-5 from AA30 to Dnepropetrovsk
2) 3-5 from AA31 in the Dardanelles to I42
3) 3-5 from Salonika to N41 in North Ukraine
4) 2-3 from the Pripyat Marshes (M38) to Albania (AA27)
5) 3-3 from Minsk to Ankara
6) 2-3 from AA28 in Greece to Z34 forming a double line at the Vosporus
Here are the Soviet SRs shown in detail:
Here is the board at the end of turn:
UK has 20 BRP vs 65 for Germany and unless Germany declares war on the Soviet Union, Germany will move first for the Winter, ensuring an Axis Fall-Winter double turn.
Summary and Analysis:
The allies had another bad turn, but they tried to do what they could out of a bad situation. Yes, the Brussels adventure failed, but on the bright side all colonies are Free French! What a huge sigh of relief! The Soviets moved back to Russia several armored corps for defending the motherland, while maintaining in the Balkans enough strength to finish off Greece and possibly withstand a double-turn surprise attack to the Balkan and Turkish fronts, if the Germans choose to attack through Bulgaria on the second turn of a double move. The Brits seem to have done a good job for a double-turn defense of the homeland, while also preserving some strength in Norway, Rome, Gibraltar, and even North Africa! But they seem quite overextended... Rome seems well defended, so even if it falls on turn 2, it will be an expensive proposition for the Germans. London is safe, as allies have air superiority for turn 1 and 7F in London, but perhaps a double turn may allow the Germans to hold a foot on the island. All ports are defended with units or replacements, and there are units adjacent to all of them (with the exception of Rosyth, which is not in drop range for this turn, but is defended by a replacement and is also out of Luftwaffe’s range). So even if Germans drop the Fallschimjaegers at 3+5AF vs 1+3AF at a port, which is a 2-1, they cannot SR into it on turn 1, due to adjacency restrictions. The best that I can see Germans doing against the UK is building a fleet on turn 1 and dropping the airborne at Yarmouth or Plymouth replacement at 2:1. On turn 2 they can attack again and eliminate the adjacent replacement, and SR two armors to the British Port (Yarmouth or Plymouth) using two fleets. Does it worth it? I welcome your views on this…This proposition suggests the Germans will go all-out against England that has to be finished off before Fall 1941, as then the Russians can attack and impose an Allied double-turn, which can be devastating for the Germans. This is a very tight schedule! Can the UK hold the 3 necessary turns, in 1941 after such an invasion? And what about Russia? Obviously, the Allies count on regaining the initiative for Spring 1941 with a devastating double turn on their own, if the Germans dare to attack the Soviet bear!
There is however a big strategic blunder for the allies this turn, which you may have noticed!
Can you perhaps spot this strategic blunder?
And will the Germans take advantage of it?
And there is big dilemma for the Germans:
Are they going to go all out against the UK? Or will they try to smash Russia before it comes to the aid of the beleaguered Brits?
More to come soon!
Stay tuned!
Last edited Sun Mar 17, 2019 11:48 pm
I am ready to post the next episode, but I was hoping that someone may take the challenge of guessing the allied “strategic blunder”, which I mentioned, before moving forward. The German movement phase, in the next episode, will start revealing -gradually - the calamity the allies are about to face...Any takers at this point? Can you perhaps take a guess of what is going to happen on this Axis double turn?
Last edited Wed Mar 20, 2019 12:35 am
My guess is England.
Germany can get a 2-1 on Great Yarmouth with 2 air and 3 left over to intercept the 3 AF that can provide DAS, then kill the replacement on the beach and counterair the entire english AF and move armor into England.
The only other issue I can think of is that Russia is wide open.
You are -correctly- pointing out a valid weakness on the British home defenses, but I wouldn’t call it a “strategic blunder”. It is more of a “tactical blunder”...So is the weak Russian defense, by the way...But it is generally hard to defend well against a double move, and I don’t think the allies could have done much better than what they did, in terms of defense tactics...There was however a gross miscalculation in their Fall move...
To give a hint: During this turn the allies made clearly one very wrong bone-headed decision, which will cost them very dearly! I did mention this decision during my description, earlier, but I purposefully left out its dire future consequences, in order to build up the suspense...
The drama will start unfolding during the next episode, but not everything will be immediately obvious right away...
Last edited Wed Mar 20, 2019 3:40 am
My post is less interesting, considering it's basically a rehash of one your paragraphs from the initial post, so I should read better
Only thing I can think of is that Russia may be in a position to get enough factors put out of supply in such a way that they can't be killed off, thus forcing a surrender.
This cannot happen: On turn 1 the Germans have no forces East. On turn 2 it is Winter, so if Russia feels threatened it may chooses not to postpone the Russian Winter and the Germans cannot take an Eastern Offensive. So the motherland is safe...I should have mentioned this in my commentary, actually...
