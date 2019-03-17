kostaskav wrote:

You are -correctly- pointing out a valid weakness on the British home defenses, but I wouldn’t call it a “strategic blunder”. It is more of a “tactical blunder”...So is the weak Russian defense, by the way...But it is generally hard to defend well against a double move, and I don’t think the allies could have done much better than what they did, in terms of defense tactics...There was however a gross miscalculation in their Fall move...To give a hint: During this turn the allies made clearly one very wrong bone-headed decision, which will cost them very dearly! I did mention this decision during my description, earlier, but I purposefully left out its dire future consequences, in order to build up the suspense...The drama will start unfolding during the next episode, but not everything will be immediately obvious right away...