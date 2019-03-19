|
-
Joe Czarnecki
United States
Frisco
Texas
-
A Black Day on the Black River
It’s July 1965 and the Democratic Republic of Vietnam has had the temerity to use its newest Russian toy to down an American F-4C Phantom. The Johnson Administration and the USAF are disposed to retaliate and retribution takes wing in the form of two EB-66 Destroyers, eight F-4C Phantoms, 20 F-105D Thunderchiefs and a pair of F-101C Voodoos. The target is an SA-75 Dvina (SA-2) missile site five miles south of Viet Tri.
The DVR’s air defense command—and its Russian “advisors”—aren’t surprised or fooled. Six additional light AAA sites are established on a line southwest of the Red River and two additional SAM battalions are moved west, leaving the northeast sector of Hanoi bare of SAMs.
The Americans enter the DVR just east of the Laotian border with the two Destroyers splitting, each covered by a pair of Phantoms. One proceeds north and the other east. Trouble did not take long to develop. As Valentine 1 and Oyster 1 and 2 approach the bend in the Black River 20 miles southeast of Moc Chau, Valentine 1 is locked up by an SA-2 site just north of the intersection between the Moc Chau and Ban Xom Lom roads. Manned by Russians, the site salvoes three missiles at Valentine 1, but the EB-66C manages to lumberingly dodge the “flying telephone poles” without overmuch difficulty. Moments later a collocated Fire Can gunfire control radar takes the escorting Oyster flight under fire, damaging Oyster 1.
Neither flight has time to recover before the other three missiles erupt from the Russian-manned site, catching Valentine 1 out of airspeed, out of energy, and out of options. The Destroyer is hit and the crew attempts to egress, but only three of the seven crew “hit the silk” successfully and only one makes contact with CSAR. Although a CSAR effort is mounted, it fails and North Vietnamese troops quickly sweep up the B/N and the two junior EW operators.
Fortunately, the main strike is routed farther east, and the ambush site is out of ready missiles. As the crew begins reload procedures, the Americans sweep onward to the north…only to have one of the three tracks to the east that “Disco”—the EC-121 orbiting over Laos—is attempting to resolve picked up visually by Dallas 1, the leader of the last flight of the strike package. Two MiG-17s climb steeply into the midst of Dallas flight and the four Thunderchiefs jettison their ordnance and engage the MiGs…to the MiGs’ misfortune. Both the intercepting MiGs and the F-105Ds expend profligate amounts of cannon ammunition in the resulting “furball” but it is the MiGs that end up suffering under the fire of the F-105s’ Vulcan 20mm gatling cannons. The two MiGs both dive away crippled, while the four “Thuds” turn for home.
The MiG flight’s trouble is compounded when they are engaged by Oyster 1 and 2, and although the lead MiG avoids the fusillade of Sidewinders and Sparrows, his wingman is hit and forced to eject some 30 miles northwest of Hoa Binh. Despite the rough terrain, the MiG pilot is uninjured and soon finds aid from local villagers. After being feted as a hero by the locals, he is back at Phuc Yen within 72 hours, where he receives a somewhat less enthusiastic welcome from his regiment commander.
Unfortunately, Oyster flight is locked up and successfully tracked—in the absence of the fallen Valentine’s jamming—by a SAM battalion five miles west of Veit Tri. This battalion is Vietnamese-manned and frugally fires two-round salvoes…one of which finds the victorious, but damaged Oyster 1 just sufficiently lamed to fail its attempts at evasion. Both the pilot and the radar intercept officer successfully eject west of the Black River and the RIO contacts CSAR, but once again NVA troops capture both officers.
Meanwhile, EB-66 Mercury 1 and its escorts Zinc 1 & 2 sweep between Veit Tri and Phu Tho, attracting the attention of another Russian-manned SAM battalion ten miles northeast of Phu Tho. It volleys a pair of three-round salvoes at Mercury 1, but without the good fortune of the site that took Valentine 1 under fire. Simultaneously, Zinc flight attracts the attention of the target battalion south of Viet Tri which launches three pairs of missiles at Zinc. One SA-2 detonates close enough to damage Zinc 2.
With Cactus flight of four F-4Cs providing top cover, Kite, Bison, Pistol and Carbine flights dodge a spate of Fire Can-directed AAA out of Viet Tri, then dive on the target SA-2 site on an eastbound heading. Despite the fire of the SAM battalion’s organic AAA and the Fire Can out of Viet Tri, the 16 “Thuds” plunge down to the Deck and release their bombs. They quickly egress under the Fire Can’s cover, then rocket back to altitude and hustle away to the south without loss.
Canyon flight of two F-101Cs, following the strike package is momentarily pushed into a supersonic dash by two contacts coming from the east that prove illusory. Then they swing around in trail of Mercury and Zinc, looping clockwise north of Viet Tri to give enough time for the dust around the target to settle before passing over the target site on the opposite heading from the strikers, capturing vital Bomb Damage Assessment imagery and easily ducking some scant AAA fire.
Photo-analysts quickly determine that Kite flight thoroughly smashed the target SAM site on the first pass, and Bison flight did additional damage to support equipment on the second. Carbine flight’s strike proved to be off-target. Dallas fight proved as spot-on as Kite flight, although their bombs simply “rearranged the rumble.” However, the wing commander’s report of “mission success” receives scant praise as 7th Air Force suspends operations over the north to assess how and why a high-value unit like Valentine 1 was lost. Higher authority must also oversee the alteration of codes and procedures to account for anything divulged by captured personnel. Neither the Johnson Administration nor the Department of Defense are pleased with the loss of nine aircrew, five captured by the North Vietnamese, two in possession of sensitive information and two others having just achieved a MiG kill.
The DRV trumpets the strike as a “glorious victory” and parade Oyster 1’s crew in front of the international press, looking beat-up and tired. The capture of the two electronic warfare specialists is carefully concealed and Cuban interrogators work to extract information from them for the benefit of their Russian benefactors and Vietnamese hosts.
However, an effort to present the two MiG pilots as great conquerors of the sky founders as the two have the decency to look more chagrinned than victorious, knowing full well they were not responsible for the downing of the two American planes and that they had their lunch thoroughly eaten by the F-105s they were supposed to victimize.
Officially the Air Force attributes the loss of Valentine 1 to surprise and the positioning of the battalion on the ingress route…carefully ignoring that the battalion’s position was already known. The 42nd Tactical Electronic Warfare Squadron privately concludes that their jamming systems are nowhere near powerful or sophisticated enough to venture as aggressively close to SAM sites in the future.
The debrief between the Vietnamese and their Russian mentors is anything but collegial. The Russians vocally criticize the Vietnamese for not using three-round salvoes and point to their success in downing Valentine 1 as a case in point. The frugal Vietnamese counter by pointing out that they downed Oyster 1 with a two-round salvo and criticize the Russians for their “profligate expenditure” of ammunition. To this the Russians bluntly—and correctly—point out that the two Russian-manned battalions fired the same number of missiles as the two Vietnamese battalions…and nastily add that another six reload missiles were blown up at the site that was hit. The Vietnamese stiffly claim to have disrupted more American formations with their six engagements to the Russians’ four, to which claim the Russians scoff and the acrimonious little meeting is called to a close by the presiding Vietnamese Air Force general before things devolve into a shouting match.
Regardless of the successful destruction of the targeted site, the losses incurred in what was supposed to be a decisive retaliatory raid become embarrassing fodder in the press for the Johnson Administration. In private, Johnson scathingly criticizes the Air Force‘s leadership, and Secretary of Defense McNamara exerts more control over tactical operations in response, chafing the Joint Chiefs of Staff and setting a disturbing pattern for the future…
-
-
- Last edited Today 12:56 am (Total Number of Edits: 9)
- Posted Sun Mar 17, 2019 3:20 am
-
-
Pablo Garcia Silva
Chile
Santiago
Metropolitan Region
-
Re: A Black Day on the Black River (Scenario D1)
Nice!
-
-
-
Joe Czarnecki
United States
Frisco
Texas
-
Re: A Black Day on the Black River (Scenario D1)
Thank you.
-
-
|