Kilgore Trout
United States
-
Now is the third of four battle dates in Elst.
This is the largest scenario we’ve yet to play – 23 British MMC and 7 leaders take on just 10 German SS squads – with 4 leaders and plenty of MG support. There is also the same AFV OOB as in the previous scenario DaE2 – 4 British Shermans against the lone German Panther.
The goal for the British is to make it across the board, going west to east through Elst, and exit the board with sufficient forces in two exit locations. It’s up to the Germans to stop them within 7.5 turns.
Date: 24 September, 1944
One day after the events of DaE 002
Location: Elst, Holland
Participants: German: Kampfgruppe Knaust, SS Panzergrenadier Regiment 21
British: Worcestershire Regiment, 43rd Wessex Division, et. Al.
ROAR: At time of writing, British win 60% of time (only 5 plays)
SSR and What’s new
DaE rules #1 (1.3; Polder) and #3 (3.1; British Elite and 1st Line do not cower) are in effect.
The Germans have an “off-board” observer in hex NN8 (steeple) that can fire an 80+mm OBA Module at targets that have LOS. There are new rules in Decision at Elst that allows ASLSK players to first encounter simplified rules for OBA use. In this playthrough, we’ll outline the steps we made in greater-than-normal detail to hopefully be used as an aid to others.
The British will get one Smoke OBA module that automatically works. The British will designate their 10-2 leader as the spotter for this module. This is good for only one use, in one of the British PFPh after all other smoke actions have been designated.
Non-SS Germans have ELR of 3, SS have no ELR, German leaders have ELR of 5. All British have ELR of 3.
Victory Conditions:
British win immediately when they exit 8+VP off board +/- 2 hexes of CC16 AND exit 8+VP off board +/- 2 hexes of CC4.
VP
Sherman w/ functioning MA = 6
Sherman w/o functioning MA = 5
Leader -2 = 3
Squad, crew or Leader -1 = 2
Half squad, Leader +0 = 1
Setup
Germans have Panzerfausts (13 potential) to use this scenario. Range is 2.
Germans set up defense first, on/east Hexrow R. They cannot stack MMC to start scenario.
Grain is in season.
“Once again the town of Elst was prominent in 214th Brigade’s actions that day. The 1st Worcesters and 7SLI continued fighting their way into the centre, opposed every step of the way by Kampfgruppe Knaust from Harmel’s 10. SS Panzer- Division….
… The pressure applied by these two [214th and 129th] brigades, backed by the tanks of the 8th Armoured Brigade, eventually began to force the enemy from the solid front to make a staged withdrawal to the east. This did not immediately result in a total collapse of German resistance between Nijmegen and Arnhem, for a substantial force of enemy units were arrayed east of the railway to the north of Elst to guard against any movement eastwards by the British forces around Driel. ” – Operation Market Garden 1944, K. Ford.
After the Germans set up, the British follow. They’ve spread their forces across the board; they must exit 8+VP through both VP Exits and so don’t have the liberty to concentrate forces.
Game Turn 1
British Turn 1
RPh: NA
PFPh: O5-R5, 12FP/+0, 1MC ROF, Germans break.
O5-R6, 4FP/+1, NE
MPh: M27(CX)-Q25
N23-P22
M22(CX)-N22, D1F R19-N22, 9FP/-2, 2MC, British Pass; N22 cont to Q21
British AFVs have free reign until the end of the 2nd turn when the German AFV enters the game. The British just need to be aware of the German inherent PF and their range of 2.
Sherman(A), starts, O21-W19 MOTION
Sherman(VCA), starts, N20-W18 MOTION
Sherman (B), starts, M21-W17 MOTION
O16-Q16, D1F R15-Q16(pbf), 18FP/+2, 3MC, Leader passes, squad breaks.
SFF 9FP/+2, NE
O17-Q17
O19-Q19, S1F, R19-Q19(pbf), 9FP/-2, 2MC, Pinned
M20-O19
M18-P18
N17-Q20, FPF R19-Q20(pbf), 9FP/-2, 2MC, British pass.
O15 attemps SMOKE, dr ‘2’ and placed in P15
N16-P15
M17-P17
M16-O16
M15-O17
Sherman(C), starts, M7-S9, stops (9MP)
O11(CX)-R11, D1F U14-R11, 4FP/-1, 1MC, One British squad breaks, the other breaks and is ELR’d.
O10-Q11
N9-P10
N10(CX)-Q12, D1F, S14-Q12, 6FP/+1, NE
N11(CX)-Q10
M6(CX)-M7, D1F, R3-M7, 9FP/-3, 1KIA ROF. British 8-0 leader is eliminated. He was trying to run into the grain fields to the south to aid the broken troops therein. I hadn’t considered rout paths correctly in this area and needed a leader to help support anyone who would break in the field.
N5-P4, D1F, R3-P4, 11FP/+1, 1MC, British break.
N5(AM)-N6, D1F, R6-N6, 4FP/+2, 1MC, British break.
DFPh: Germans in NN8 attempt RADIO CONTACT. DR ‘3-4’ is Good.
Germans in NN3 attempt BATTERY ACCESS. Card pulled is RED. Their turn is over.
Y15-P22, 5FP/+1, NE
AFPh: P15(PIAT)-R15, TH:7(+5DRM), DR ‘1-2’ for MISS.
O15-R15, 3FP/+2, NMC, Germans pass.
O17-R15, 3FP/+2, NMC, Germans pass.
P17&P18&Q19&Q20(fg)-R19, 10FP/+3, NE
RtPh: British: P4-O5, N6-N5 (leaving behind MMG), R11-O11, Q16-Q17
Germans: R5-R4, Interdiction DR ‘5-5’ and unit is CR to 2-3-7 HS, continues to R3.
APH O5-P4, O5-O6, Q10-R10, Q11-R11, Q11-Q12, Q12-Q13, P10-Q11, P15-Q16, O15-P14, O16-P15, P17-Q17, P18-Q18, Q20-R19(CC), P22-Q23, Q25-R24
CCPH: In R19, No Ambush. British 2fp versus German 6fp.
British DR ‘1-1’ and Germans are eliminiated. German DR ‘2-5’ and British are eliminated. Here, a British crew took on a full 6FP SS squad – to mutual destruction.
End of British Turn 1. British make good advances in the north and south, but their central area takes heavy fire. British AFV’s travel about to try and prepare for the incoming German panzer.
The British advanced pretty strong and, for the most part, didn’t get punished for their aggressiveness. A foolish (and lucky) CC session opens up a path for the British to advance just south of Elst.
This Sherman Firefly of ‘C’ squadron 44th Royal Tank Regiment was knocked out while engaging a Panther just east of Veghel on 23rd September – US National Archives.
German Turn 1
RPh: Germans: HS Rallies in R3
British: Crew recovers MMG in Q16, British squad rallied in Q17
PFPh: German Offboard Observer in NN8 rolls for Radio Contact, DR ‘3-3’ is Good.
German Battery Access card draw is “Black”, good.
Places Artillery Request counter in Q17.
AR Accuracy dr is ‘4’
Direction/Extent DR is ‘1-5’, Spotting Round counter placed in Q12 – not where the Germans wanted it to go, but right in the thick of another grouping of the enemy. NN8 has LOS to Q12.
R15-Q16(pbf), 18FP/+3, NMC, Leader and squad pass.
S14-P15, 6FP/+0, NMC, British pass.
U14-R11, 4FP/+0, 1MC, British break and ELR.
Y15-P14, 5FP/-1, K/2 ROF, British leader wounded, dr ‘3’, British leader and squad break.
Y15-Q18, 7FP/1, 1MC, British break.
R6-O6, 4FP/+2, NE
R3-O6, 12FP/-1, 3MC ROF, British break.
R3-P4, 7FP/+2, NE
MPh: V1(CX)-Y6
Z16(AM)-Z15, D1F W17(Sherman B)-Z15, 3FP/-1, PTC, Germans pass.
DFPh; Sherman(c), attempts SMOKE S9-R6, TH:7(-2 C#7, +1 C#13, -2 C#18), DR ‘1-4’ for HIT.
P4-R3, 8FP/+3, PTC, NE
R10-U14, 4FP/+5, NE
Q13-R15, 4FP/+4, NE
Q16-R15(pbf), 8FP/+1, 2MC, Germans break.
P15-R15, 4FP/+3, PTC, NE
Q17-T16, 14FP/+3, PTC, NE
Q19-T16, 6FP/+3, NE
AFPh: NA
RtPh: Germans: R15-T16
British: Q18-O17, P14-O15, R11-O11, O6-O5
APh: Y6-Y7, Z15-Z14, S14-T14
CCPh: NA
End of Turn 1: The Germans managed to push back the British a bit, breaking four of their squads in the PFPh. A spotting round has been placed successfully. There are just too few Germans to defend the town; they’ve decided to (by and large) yield the northern Victory hex area and focus their defense towards the center of town.
“the forward troops of the 43rd (Wessex) Division were still trying to grind their way down the main road towards Arnhem. The 214th Brigade was bogged down in house-to-house combat to wrest the town of Elst from the enemy.” - K. Ford.
Turn 2
British Turn 2
RPh: British rally squad in O5, Self Rally in N5, Leader self rally in O15
German squad rallies in T16
PFPh: Dispersed SMOKE removed in R6
Sherman(C), SMOKE attempt, S9-R6, TH:7(-2 C#7, +1 C#13, +2 C#18, -1 C#20), DR ‘6-5’ no SMOKE available..
Sherman(C), White Phosphorous SMOKE attempt, S9-R6, TH:7(+0 DRM), DR ‘5-1’ for HIT! German MC ‘6-2’ (-1TEM DRM) Pins.
Q16, Major Souper calls in SMOKE STRIKE to T16 (Q16-T16 LOS Allowed), Per SSR#3, Smoke accuracy dr ‘2’ hits T16. +3 SMOKE is placed in this hex and in the 6 adjacent hexes.
Although it wasn’t clear, we decided that this offboard activity did not constitute a Prep Fire activity for the 10-2 leader.
Smoke is dropped on the German team in Q16. There is +3 hindrance to shoot into each of these hexes and +4 DRM to shoot out of T16.
MPh: R24-T23
Q23(CX)-T21
Q21-T19
O19-R19
Q19(CX)-U18
Sherman(A), W19-X18 (5MP), Spends all MP to stop in Y18, Bog DR ‘2-1’.
Sherman VCA, W18-X18, BOG DR ‘1-4’, continues to AA17 (CA AA16/BB16), STOPS.
Sherman(B), W17-W15 (2MP), Y15 PF dr ‘1’, D1F Y15-W15 with PF, TH:6(+2 C#12, -1 C#22, +2 C#24), DR ‘4-3’ for MISS.
U14 PF dr ‘4’ for no PF.
Sherman (B) continues W15-AA13(9MP)
Z14 PF dr ‘2’, D1F Z14-AA13, TH:6(+3 DRM), DR ‘1-6’ for MISS.
Sherman (B) goes to AA13 (CA AA14/B13), STOPS.
Q17-S17, D1F T16-S17(pbf), 18FP/+7 = no shot. He’s at +4 to fire out of his hex and another +3 to fire into the adjacent hex. No shot is allowed.
Q17-T17
Q17(CX)-V16, D1F, Y15-V16, 9FP/+1, NE
SFF 4.5FP/+1, PTC, British pinned.
P15-R15, D1F T14-R15, 6FP/+2, NE
Q16-U19
Q13-S14, S1F T14-S14(pbf), 6FP/+2, 1MC, British break and ELR.
Q12(CX)-S12 (2MF), D1F U14-S12, 4FP/-2, KIA
R10-T11
Q11(CX)-T10
P4 Attempts SMOKE, dr ‘6’
O5 Attempts SMOKE, dr 5’, O5(AM)-O4, D1F R3-O4, 11FP/+1, NMC, British pass.
N5(AM)-N6
DFPh: German spotter in NN8 rolls for RADIO CONTACT, ‘2-5’ is good.
There is no KEU Adjacent to the SAR in Q12
Germans announce FFE Correction and Resolution. Corrected to O11
The Good order units in T10 and T11 are now out of LOS of the spotter, hiding in the orchards. Thus the Germans decided to pick on the three broken British squads that are huddled in the grain field.
Correction dr ‘5’ is a miss, but max error is only 1 hex. DR ‘5-6’ is modified to ‘5-1’ and FFE placed in N11.
O11 (3 broken British units) hit with 16FP/+0 attack. DR ‘6-1’ is 2MC. 2 British squads pass, the third is CR. All are DM.
AFPh: Sherman(A), 1FP/+3, DR ‘6-6’ and CMG MALF. This was a dumb risk; player just wanted to rotate turret to point at target and MALFd CMG in the process.
P4-R3, 4FP/+3, NE
T11-T14, 2FP/+1, NE
R15-T14, 2FP/+1, NE
RtPh: British R13-P12, O11-P11
APh: T23-U23, T21-U21, U19-V19, U18-V18, T17-T16(CC), S17-S16(CC), R15-S16, T11-U12, T10-T11, O4-P3
CCPh: In Hex T16. We played this phase (with the +3 SMOKE counter) as if SMOKE doesn’t have any affect on Ambush or CC DRM for either side. We couldn’t find any rules that suggested this was a valid DRM. They duke it out in the smoke.
No Ambush
B8fp vs. G7fp, Both miss their DR, goes to MELEE.
End of British Turn 2: The called in SMOKE STRIKE worked perfectly in T16.. This gave the British a chance to storm the defensive position while the rest of the units swing south and make a dash for the buildings along the eastern edge of the board. Things are going to little more slowly in the north; the Germans in R3 (with the HMG) are keeping the advancing British at bay. We performed our first, successful FFE:1 strike on helpless, broken British hiding amongst the grain in Q11. Now, in the German Turn 2, their AFV arrives to help balance the scales.
German Turn 2
“On 24 September, the 129th Brigade from Thomas’s 43rd Division continued to attack the Kampfgruppe Knaust round Elst. The British had already found that the polderland and small orchards of the Betuwe were even more difficult for the attacker than the bocage in Normandy.” – The Battle of Arnhem, A. Beevor
RPh: German AFV sets up on DD10. This was a mistake on the part of the British who, for some reason, thought that the AFV could only enter via hex CC16. They have been positioned and oriented to fire on the AFV when it enters CC16.
British: MMG in N6 recovered. Piat R19 Recovered. Rallies in O15, O17.
PFPh: RADIO CONTACT DR ‘1-6’ is maintained. FFE:2 corrected to P12, dr ‘1’ is a HIT on P12. There are Broken British units in P11 and P12 that are affected.
P11: 16FP/+0; 3MC; 1 HS eliminated, 1 SQ CR and ELR, 1 SQ CR. ALL DM.
P12: 16FP/+0, 2MC; 1 SQ CR.
T14&U14(fg)-U12, 10FP/+2, NE
Z14 PF dr ‘4’ NO PF.
R3-P3, 11FP/+0, NMC ROF, British Pass.
R3-P3, 7FP/+0, NMC, British break.
MPh: Y7-AA11, D1F AA13-AA11, 4FP/+0, NMC, Pinned.
D1F AA17-AA11, 4FP/-1, 1MC, German pass.
R3(AM)-Q3, D1F, P4-Q3, 8FP/+1, 1MC, Germans break.
R6(AM)-Q6, D1F Sherman(C), WP Attempt TH:7(-2 C#7, +1 C#13, -2 C#20, +2 C#18), DR ‘1-2’ for HIT. WP SMOKE placed in S6. Germans fail NMC and break.
PzVG (Panther), IN MOTION, DD10-BB11, STOPS. Sherman(B) makes MOTION ATTEMPT, dr ‘3’ FAILS. BB11-AA13, BOUNDING FIRST FIRE, TH:10(+1 C#13, +5 C#14, -1 C#22, -1 C#25), DR ‘6-3’ for MISS.
AA11 PF dr ‘1’, AA11-AA13, TH:6(+2 C#1, +2 C#2, -1 C#22), DR ‘2-5’ for MISS.
RtPh: Germans: Q3-R3, S6(LC)-S5
British: P3-O5
APh: Y15-Y14, Z14-Z13, U14-V13, T14-T15
CCPh: In Hex T16, both sides miss their DR, remain in MELEE.
End of Turn 2. German OBA had some fun in the grain fields. Entry of the Panther from the east should keep the British AFVs honest. The Germans have very few units to stop the British but they are still quite successful in keeping the British in the north from gaining any ground.
Turn 3
British Turn 3
RPh: British rally squad in O5
PFPh: Smoke to DISPERSED in R6, S6 and the 7-Hex area around T16
P4-R3, 8FP/+3, NE
MPh: O5 attempts SMOKE, dr ‘6’
N6-O7, D1F, R3-O7, 11FP/-1, NMC, British break.
Sherman(C), S9, starts, goes to T8 (7MP), Bog Check @ +3, DR ‘6-6’ and BOGS.
U12 attempts SMOKE, dr ‘6’
T11(AM)-T12, D1F V13-T12, 4FP/+1, NMC, Pinned.
Sherman(B), Starts, German in Z13 PF check dr ‘1’, TH:8(-1 C#22), DR ‘3-4’ for HIT on Turret Side. TK:31(-6AF)=25. DR ’4-3’ and Sherman B is eliminated.
O15-Q16
O17(CX)-W20
U23(CX)-Z20
U21-X20
V19-Z19
V18-Y19
T19(CX)-Y20
R19(CX)-Y19
Sherman(A), starts, X18-X15 (5MP), German PF dr ‘4’ (from Y14). No PF.
Sherman(A) continues to Y8, in MOTION.
Sherman VCA, starts, goes to AA16 (3MP). D1F MA BB11-AA16, R:5, TH:10(+1 C#13, +1 C#18, -1 C#22, +4 C#24), DR ‘2-2’ for HIT on HULL. TK:23(-8AF)=15. DR ‘4-1’ and Sherman VCA is eliminiated.
With that 75mm MA on the Panther, a hit at any location on the Shermans is an instakill.
DFPh: German spotter in NN8 attempts RADIO CONTACT, DR ‘4-6’ is LOST.
Y14-U12, 9FP/+2, NMC ROF, British pass.
Y14-U12, 5FP/+2, NE
AFPh: NA
RtPh: British O7-M6 with Interdiction at N6, NMC passed.
APh: Z20-AA20, Z19-AA19, Y19-Z18, Y20-Z19, W20-X19, X20-Y20, S16-T16(Melee), U12-V11, O5-O4, Q16-R15
CCPh: T16 Melee Continues: British 12FP v. German 7FP. Both sides miss their rolls, MELEE continues.
The British have sorted out their strategy. The have decided to race their two remaining shermans to the north end of the board and out to the east. Meanwhile, a large contingency of squads will exit in the south. The British have little choice but to ignore the Panther as best they can and try to get everyone off the board despite its defensive fire.
German Turn 3
RPh: German HS in R3 eliminated during Rally Attempt.
British rally squad in O5.
PFPh: German spotter in NN8 attempts RADIO CONTACT, DR ‘2-6’ is Good.
Battery access card “BLACK” is good.
AR placed in AA19, Accuracy dr ‘5’
Direction/Extent DR ‘3-3’, Spotting Round placed in DD20 – off of board.
Per 2.32, This is out of LOS of spotter. They will cancel SR and Attempt new AR next opportunity.
R3-P4, 11FP/+2, NE ROF
R3-P4, 7FP/+2, NE
V13-T12, 4FP/+1, NE
MPh: AA11-BB13
Y14-Z15, D1F, X19-Z15, 6FP/+1, 2MC, German leader breaks, Squad passes MC and LLTC.
Z13-Z14
Panther, BB11, starts, DR ‘4-3’ for breakdown, moves to Y6, stops.
He’s after that helpless, bogged British Sherman!
DFPh: AA19-BB13, 4FP/+3, NE
V16-Z15, 4FP/-1, 2MC, German leader and squad pass.
T12(PIAT)-V13, R:2, TH:7(+3 C#17), DR ‘1-2’ for HIT! 8FP/+0, 2MC, German breaks.
V11-V13, 4FP/+3, NE
Sherman(C), in T8 and bogged, attempts WP SMOKE in X6 (the Panther hex). R:3, TH:7(-2 C#7, +1 C#13, +1 C#18, -1 C#22), DR ‘3-1’ for HIT! Do damage to the AFV, but maybe bought him some time to escape.
O5-S5, 4FP/+0, NE, DM
P4-R3, 8FP/+3, NE
AFPh: X6-T8 with MA, TH:10(+1 C#13, +4 C#14, +4 C#18, -1 C#22), DR ‘5-3’ MISS, ACQ.
RtPh: Germans S5(LC)-T4, Z15-Z14
APh: Z15-Z16, Z14-AA15, T15-T16(joins MELEE).
CCPh:
Now the counts are British 12FP versus German 13FP. The Germans choose to attack 13:4 while the British choose to attack 12:6. Both make their DR and so one British 4-5-7 is eliminated and one German 6-5-8 is eliminated. MELEE continues.
End of Turn 3: The German SS squads shift to the south and east to stop the British evacuation. The German Panther thinks he has easy prey with a bogged AFV, but gets hit with a WP SMOKE cloud for his efforts.
Turn 4
British Turn 4
RPh: British squad self rally in M6
German recovers PSK in R3
PFPh; Smoke Removed
P4-R3, 8FP/+3, 1MC, German leader breaks, squad passes and pinned by LLTC.
MPh: O4-Q3, D1F R3-Q3, 11FP/-1, PTC and British Pass.
O4-Q3, SFF R3-Q3, 5.5FP/-1, DR ‘6-5’ and HMG Malf, NE.
O4-Q3, FPF R3-Q3, 2FP/-1, DR ‘1-1’, cowers but K/1; British CR and break.
M6-Q5
O5-T3
Q16-Q14
T12-U14, G DM in V13
V11-Y10
R15(CX)-S12
V16(AM)-U17
Sherman(C), Bogged in T8, attempts eliminating bog status, DR ‘2-1’ and is Freed with 2MP. D1F, X6-T8, TH:10(+1 C#13, +3 C#18, -1 C#20, -1 C#22), DR ‘2-2’ and Hit in Hull. TK:23(-8AF)=15. DR ‘1-6’ and Sherman(C) is eliminated.
Sherman(A), in MOTION V8, goes to DD4, off board and scores **6VP** for the North Exit area.
Z18(AM)-Z17, D1F, Z16-Z17(pbf), MMG only, 10FP/+3, Cowers and NE.
AA20-BB18, D1F, Z16-BB18, 4FP/+0, NE
AA19-AA18(1MF), D1F AA15-AA18, 4FP/+0, NMC. British 10-2 leader rolls ‘6-6’ and is broken. Wound dr ‘6’ and is eliminated. Crew 2-2-8 makes MC and LLMC. Crew drops MMG and PIAT and continues to CC18.
Z19-CC19
Y20(CX)-CC18
X19-AA19
DFPh: Spotter RADIO CONTACT, DR ‘4-5’ (-1) is Good.
AR CC18, Accuracy die roll ‘2’ is GOOD. SR placed in CC18.
AFPh: Z17-Z16(pbf), 6FP/+3, NMC, Germans pass.
AA19-AA15, 3FP/+1, NE
T3-T4(pbf), 4FP/-1, 1MC, NE
RtPh: British: O3-O5
Germans: V13 is eliminated for FAILURE TO ROUT. T4-W5.
APh: U17-T16(Melee), P4-Q4, Q5-R4, T3-U3, Y10-Y9, U14-V13
CC18-DD17 – leaving board and **4VP South **
CC19-CC20, backing away from the SR hex.
BB18-BB19, Z17-Z16(CC), AA19-Z18
CCPh: Z16, No Ambush, British 5FP vs. German 4FP; German 4-4-7 is CR, MELEE.
T16, British 13FP(-1) vs. German 7FP. British choose 13:6 attack; Germans choose 7:4 attack. British make their roll, Germans get CR on their roll. In the end, one German 6-5-8 is eliminated, one British 4-5-7 is CR, MELEE continues.
British score 6VP (of 8 required) in the North and 4VP (of 8 required) in the South. The German artillery attack may just hold off the balance of British units looking to cross into the ‘DD’ hexrow off the map.
German Turn 4
RPh: German 9-1 Leader self rally DR ‘6-6’, is wounded in Z14 and then rolls ‘5’ for wound die roll. He dies trying to rally himself.
German HMG repair attempt dr ‘6’ and is eliminated.
Things are starting to come apart at the seams for the Germans.
PFPh: NN18 Spotter makes RADIO CONTACT DR ‘1-3’ for Good.
No Good Order units are adjacent in CC18, Germans opt to correct and FFE to BB18. Accuracy dr ‘6’. Direction/Extent DR ‘3-5’ is converted to ‘3-1’ and FFE:1 counter placed in CC19. Units affected in BB19 and CC20.
BB19: 16FP/+1, 1MC, British Pass.
CC20: 16FP/+3, 1MC, British pinned.
R3-Q4(pbf), 8FP/+0, NE
MPh: BB13-CC16
AA13-BB16, D1F Z18-BB16, 6FP/+2, DR ‘6-6’ and LMG Malf, NE
D1F BB19-BB16, 4FP/+2, NE
Panther in X6 starts, DR ‘6-3’ for breakdown, goes to X2, stops.
DFPh: U3-W5, 4FP/+1, NMC, German CR.
R4&Q4(fg)-R3(pbf), 24FP/+3, 4MC ROF, German leader (broken) passes, squad breaks.
AFPh: BB16-BB19, 2FP/+1, NE
CC16-Z18, 3.5FP/+2, NE
RtPh: Germans R3-R1
APh: CC16-CC17
CCPh: Z16: British 5FP versus German 2FP, Germans eliminated. Melee ends.
T16: British 11FP(-1drm) versus German 1FP, German 8-0 leader eliminated. Melee ends.
End of Turn 4: Nothing went well for the Germans; they lost units to self rallies and their main HMG has been scrapped. The German Panther can’t be everywhere at once. With a few good shots, the Germans can still defend off the British in the south, but with the two Melees having gone to the British, there are few German SS units left to defend.
Turn 5
British Turn 5
RPh: British recover German MMG in Z16, Self rally HS in P12.
German leader self rallies in R1
PFPh; SMOKE removed.
Z16-BB16, 9FP/+4, NE
MPh: BB19(AM)-AA20, D1F, CC17-AA20, 7FP/+1, NMC, British break and ELR.
CC20(AM)-BB20, D1F, BB16-BB20, 4FP/+1, NMC, British break, CR and ELR.
That was the German break they were hoping for.
A18(AM)-Z17
T16(CX)-Z18
Q14-Q12
S12-V10
Y9(CX)-CC6
V13(CX)-Y15
P12(CX)-S11
Q4-R3, D1F PSK, R1-R3, TH:8(+1 C#18, -1 C#19, +3 C#17), DR ‘2-6’ for MISS.
U3-U4(1.5MF), DFF X2-U4, 10FP/+0, 1MC, British leader and squad pass.
DFF X2-U4 MA with ITT HE, R:3, TH:8(+1 C#18, -1 C#19), DR ‘5-5’ for MISS.
U4 continues to V4, puts German in W5 to DM.
V4 continues to W6.
R4(CX)-W7
DFPh: German spotter RADIO CONTACT ‘5-5’ for Fail.
According to rules, since FFE:2 is out of LOS of Spotter, with failure of RADIO CONTACT, FFE:2 bombardment proceeds in same hex. No one is in or adjacent to this attack, so nothing is affected.
AFPh: R3-R1, 2FP/+1, NE, DM.
W6-W5(pbf), 4FP/-1, 1MC, German HS is eliminated.
Z17-BB16, 2FP/+3, NE
Z18-CC17, 6FP/+3, NE
RtPh: British: AA20-Z20, BB21-AA21
APh: CC6-DD5 – unit goes off the board for **2VP NORTH **. This meets the requirement of at least 8VP in the northern exit. Now, all focus will be on the south exit. All units begin heading in this direction.
W6-X6, W7-X7, V10-W11, S11-T11, R3-R4, Y15-Z14, Z18-AA18, Z18-AA19, Z16-AA16.
CCPh: NA
End of British Turn 5. They’ve met VC requirements in the north and are close to doing the same in the south. The Germans should likely quit the match here, but they want to see if they can manage a fantastic artillery attack and hold off the British long enough to get the Panther back into town.
German Turn 5
RPh: NA
PFPh: NN8 Spotter Radio Contact DR ‘5-1’ is good.
Battery Access card “BLACK” is good.
AR placed in HEX AA18, Accuracy dr ‘5’
Direction/Extent DR is ‘6-5’ putting the Spotting Round all the way out to V15.
This is pretty much it for the Germans. They needed a successful strike to take out several hexes of British before they had time to travel off the map.
BB16-AA16(pbf), 8FP/+1, 1MC, British leader rolls ‘6-6’ and is wounded. Wound dr ‘1’. Squad breaks.
CC17-AA19, 7FP/+0, NE
MPh: Panther in X2, Buttons Up, starts (DR ‘1-3’) and goes to AA12 in MOTION. It is not close enough to be a factor in the next turn.
DFPh: Z17&AA18&AA19(fg)-BB16, 12FP/+3, 1MC, Germans break.
At this point, the Germans yield the game to the British. There are simply too few Germans left. The OBA attack this round was not successful and the Panther can’t get to town quick enough to stop the British from racing across during their MPh in Turn 6.
Board at the end of the game.
Result: British Victory, in 5 Turns.
Impressions
This felt like a fairly well balanced scenario – the Germans looked to be comfortably ahead the first several turns, but then things soured for them quickly. The addition of the OBA rules was a fun addition – it wasn’t quite as impactful as we had originally feared, but that’s probably a good thing. Those German panthers just cannot be beat by anything other than self induced box car rolls. The British never could get a “dance of death” strategy going (not enough open ground to allow for easily maneuvering) and as such, they’re pretty much useless other than quick victory points off the map.
Rules checks:
• Does SMOKE in any way affect CC DR results?
• Does a DR of ‘6-6’ as part of normal, infantry CC have any additional negative affect in ASLSK?
• As noted elsewhere, The AP (APCR/APDS) TO KILL TABLE is missing AP To Kill numbers for the 75 gun and the 75LL gun. We used the 76LL table for the Panther hits. And then we downloaded this corrected file with updated charts: http://www.multimanpublishing.com/LinkClick.aspx?fileticket=...
Peter Kossits
Canada
Montreal
Quebec
Campaign game next?
Kilgore Trout
United States
DaE4 is next and then we'll take on the CG.
Gabriel Gonzalez Pavón
Spain
Madrid
Outstanding AAR!. Very well played by both sides. Congratulations and thank you very much!.
Doubt: Are there too few Germans / Panther arrives a little late for a balanced scenario?
Kilgore Trout
United States
Gabriel:
We're not good enough yet at the game to judge imbalance. Whenever we play a one-sided match, we just assume it's "operator error". There aren't enough games listed on ROAR to make any pre-conceived judgements. In our match, we had several key SS squads eliminated via Melee and several other leaders and squads eliminated via DR of '6-6' whilst self rallying. No-one can plan for that.
Ruben Rigillo
Italy
Roma
Rm
British Turn 4
Quote:
T16, British 13FP(-1) vs. German 7FP. British choose 13:6 attack; Germans choose 7:4 attack. British make their roll, Germans get CR on their roll. In the end, one German 6-5-8 is eliminated, one British 4-5-7 is CR, MELEE continues.
I'm not sure the Brit can choose to attack only the squad excluding the leader, also because the leader fights along with the squad....
Thanks for this outstanding AAR!!!
Kilgore Trout
United States
Ruben: You are correct. In CC, an SMC may defend alone, but only if he's decided to attack alone. In this case, the SMC had implicitly chosen to be combined with the MMC (7fp) and thus the British attack should have been 13:7 (3:2) rather than 13:6 (2:1). Had we done this correctly, the British would have eliminated all (not just the one MMC) German units that turn, instead of sending it back to Melee for one more half turn to eliminate the lone German leader.
Thank you for reading the write-up with a discerning eye. We're only learning from the things we do incorrectly.
Tankboy
United States
Haslet
Texas
The Game that started it all
I know. It's an Awesome Avatar.
kilgore234 wrote:
Thank you for reading the write-up with a discerning eye. We're only learning from the things we do incorrectly.
Huh, if that's true, I must be learning by leaps and bounds
