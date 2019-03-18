|
Peter Kossits
Canada
Montreal
Quebec
Hi everyone! I've been playing Unconditional Surrender for about a month now. I live in Canada and picked up Cataclysm as my "please, help get me through winter" game before Christmas last year. It's a great game but Canadian winters are very long and I decided that I ultimately wanted something more time consuming to play. A game as epic as winter was. And so Unconditional Surrender came home with me on my next visit to the shop.
I have a bit of a history with this game. About 4-5 years ago I was in the Wargamers Secret Santa gift exchange and my victim (FuManchu - Robert Fox???) wanted this game. So I went to the store and got a copy, but as I was wrapping it, my brain went "Hey! This looks really cool! Don't give it to him!" But in the end, Christmas Spirit won out and I sent it.
I was a little concerned about whether I'd be able to find people to play this with or whether I'd be able to enjoy playing this solitaire. I love playing games solo and it's turned out to be amazing. I have to admit I'm not a huge fan of "playing both sides to the best of my ability". I'll usually do that at first when learning a game, but after a few plays, I start settling into sort of automated patterns for one side and I play the other side normally. I'm a computer programmer by profession and I can just sort of naturally pretend that a computer program I wrote is in charge of one side. And most of the time, I manage to get these simple programs in my head onto paper to share with others. I've written a bot for ASL Starter Kit and I have one for Cataclysm that is in progress.
In this game, I'll be playing the Russian defender against a prototype German attacker bot in the USSR '41 scenario. This bot isn't on paper yet, but expect to see a little something later this year.
June 1941
Ahhh. The summer of 41 and the start of the most insane war in the history of the planet. Still, you can feel the excitement in the air as you look at the German soldiers huddling at the start line waiting for the big moment.
Start of hostilities and the German bot's Luftwaffe methodically reduces the Russian air force to the point that they are virtually useless.
Germans use their Surprise Attack marker in Eastern Poland and 2 Panzer armies burst through the lines taking Kaunas and Brest quickly, eliminating a Russian army in the process. That's 7 "VP" in a few minutes, but the Germans need an incredible 52 "VP" to win the scenario.
Lvov and Vilnius fall next to more Panzers, and now 3 Russian armies have been destroyed.
By the time the infantry followed up, Russian resistance north of the Pripyat marshes was all but wiped out. An aggressive 16th Army had lunged far to the north and had almost taken Tallinn.
The going in the south was considerably slower, but Kishniev and Cernauti are poised to fall next turn.
Germany activates Finland as an Ally. Russia mobilizes its northern defenses as well as its emergency units.
Suddenly things don't look so empty any more.
Russian 8th army who survived the initial onslaught, now proceeds to punish the Germans by quickly liberating Riga and together with the just mobilized unit in Tallinn, isolate the German 16th Army in Estonia...
...and destroy it. The Germans need to play an almost flawless game to have a chance at winning this one and this setback may prove to be fatal. That's one less effective German infantry army on the board for the next 2 turns.
The Russians form a line and attempt to rescue damaged and cut-off units. Two armies in the south cannot extract themselves from danger and go to low supply (I moved the markers beside the actual cut off units in the picture).
Russian National Will fell from 97 to 83 (4 armies destroyed and 5 objectives taken). To win the game, the Germans must get Russian National Will down to 45 in 8 turns (January 42).
Russian factory count dropped from 15 to 12.
Salvatore Vasta
United States
Woodstock
Virginia
-
Fascinating. I'm curious to see how this plays out and eventually some wording behind the bot.
Mark Boulter
United Kingdom
Bristol
UK
knowledge is power
-
Excellent stuff sir!
Timo Kellomäki
Finland
Tampere
Unspecified
-
Looking forward to seeing the bot on paper and getting to try it!
Peter Kossits
Canada
Montreal
Quebec
-
I'll be sharing some little details about my bot before posting the results of each turn.The first thing I try to do when developing a smooth AI for a boardgame is try to eliminate most of the aspects of the game where forward planning by the player comes into play and I substitute those mechanisms with something else for the bot that don't require any planning at all. Yes, this means that the bot is playing the game with slightly different rules than the player does, but usually it works out much better that way. I'm sure a lot of the solo players of the game are already doing some/all of these.
In this scenario, I eliminated forward planning for the following aspects of Unconditional Surrender:
1. Production Point Transfer in the Economy Phase: Finland and Romania can both make use of an extra PP here and there to move one of their armies/garrisons up to the action, but the German attack is being run on a financial tightrope and there usually isn't any PP to spare so it's not easy to decide whether Germany should be doing this right at the beginning of the turn. I just have the bot never transfer anything during the Economy Phase. Then, it always makes moves for German units before touching its minors. By the time the bot gets to move its Finnish and Romanian units, it will know whether Germany has a leftover point to spend and it can transfer it at the last moment instead - during the Ops phase when the Finns and Romanians are moving/attacking.
2. Strategic Movement: This one's similar. Usually you make your Strategic Movement choice before conducting Ops. But when the German bot is conducting its ops a lot of time the effects of attacking will open up 1-2 weaknesses on the board giving a well placed Russian army a nice trip down an undefended rail line deep into the German rear area. It's much easier and more natural for the bot to make a strategic move AFTER it's conducted all its normal operations to cover up those weaknesses that have opened up.
In this scenario it works out particularly well. The Germans get 24 PP per turn and have to spend 9 PP per turn on maintenance for 3 Air Units. That leaves 15 PP for normal armored/infantry attacks. After Germany spends those 15PP points, there is usually one Leg Army left over which hasn't been activated. That becomes Strat Movement guy!
The bot always conducts a defensive strat move and will not exploit gains that have just been made by its attacking units. So, yes, it's cheating a tiny bit, but I prefer to think of it as just doing what a good player would do but in a slightly different order.
3. Air Unit Rebasing: Deciding when to rebase air units and where to place them are key decisions for a human player, but for a bot it's just much easier to rebase them on demand at the moment they are really required. If the bot is performing an attack and decides that it really needs air support but no one is in range, it will rebase an air unit right then and there even though it's in the middle of processing an army's activation. It still pays the sortie for the move, so it's only a small bit of cheating.
4. Use Of Air Support and Other Assets: The Unconditional Surrender rules has some solitaire play guidelines for randomizing the use of air support and other bonus chits. Air support is really precious though! The bot shouldn't be deciding that randomly. I tried to come up with an easy way to decide when a battle was important enough for the bot to want to assign things like Air/Ground Support and Tanks to them.
For now, I have the bot using support to try to get/keep it's own attacks at or over a +3 differential. If a German armored unit is attacking a Russian infantry in the open and already has a +4/0, then it won't bother assigning air to that. If the Russian side, though, assigns air support to the defense changing that to a +4/+2, then a German bot will try to assign air of its own to get back to a +3 differential or better. If that same German unit is performing an armored attack on a city accross a river, then it's a +2/0 to start with. The German bot will automatically assign air support to that attack without waiting to see what the Russian player will do.
Similarly, air/ground support will also be used on the other end of the scale to improve poor attacks which are below 0 differential. Finns attacking Russian units in the north are usually at -1/0. Finns will use Ground support whenever possible to get those back to 0/0.
This makes the Commit Support portion of combat sequential and deterministic. The bot declares an attack and any support. Then the player decides if he will add anything. And if he does, then the bot has a chance to add more. There's no simultaneous revealing of a Commit chit as in a 2 player game. It still works out really well and forces the player to think hard about the best places to use his own support.
Oh, and the bot will also get to play Special Marker actions like Surprise Attack and Air Drops in the middle of a unit activation rather than planning it out ahead of time.
In this game, the German bot had a crazy idea about saving its Surprise Attack marker to try to cancel some of the bad weather effects at the end of the year, but it ended up using it right at the beginning, on the first turn, to change a bunch of +2 differential attacks to +3's.
Peter Kossits
Canada
Montreal
Quebec
-
Daemou wrote:
Looking forward to seeing the bot on paper and getting to try it!
You'll be amazed at how easy it is!
In the meantime, I've posted heavily annotated VASSAL logs for this particular game in my Dropbox. If you're curious to see what I'm doing, I'm pretty sure a spin through those files will make things 90% clear.
https://www.dropbox.com/sh/e7v37nhmv22qeyn/AACXXe_u9Y-NGZJsk...
Peter Kossits
Canada
Montreal
Quebec
-
July 1941
German panzers resume their advance and 2nd Pz takes Minsk quickly also reducing its defenders and then eliminating them after they retreated into the marshlands.
In the south, 4th Panzer eliminates one of the out of supply units near the Romanian border, in the Carpathian mountains, and then manages to make an attack on Cernauti which fends them off.
2nd Panzer, initially on the North side of the Pripyat marshes makes a small detour to eliminate an out of supply unit near Brest and then decides to change path and move south towards Cernauti. There are now 2 Panzer armies in the North and 2 Panzer amies in the south.
4th Panzer retakes Riga and then moves north to threaten Tallinn once more.
The panzers have finished moving and things have been fairly uneventful so far.
17th Army in the south activates and finally takes Cernauti, by now completely isolated, and eliminating its defenders.
Russian National Will is down to 75 from 97 and the target of 45 is still far off.
Nearby, 11th Army activates and attacks Kishinev. Both sides dedicate much air support to the battle and the defense holds.
6th Army tries to advance along the Kiev road but is blocked. It requires 3 attacks to force the defenders to retreat 1 hex, although they are reduced in the process.
9th army on the northern side of the Pripyat marshes spots the wounded Russian unit and pounces, moving quickly to the south to attack it.
It is now isolated as well as reduced.
It is eliminated and now the Kiev road is completely open. National Will is now 74.
4th Army makes a long move and stops adjacent to Kiev, ready to attack next turn.
18th Army moves north to help 4th Pz deal with Talinn. There won't be any easy Russian ambushes this time around.
In Finland, the Finns get lucky and capture Vyborg. This is a key step in trying to get Leningrad surrounded quickly.
At the end of the German moves....
Russians move an army adjacent to Tallinn to prevent the Germans from getting the easy Isolated bonus next turn.
In Finland, Russia attacks a weaker garrison unit in the North, using 2 tank counters which it has been saving and also gets lucky, eliminating the Finnish unit. They now have a clear run to Oulu and perhaps even Helsinki, forcing the Finns to react to avoid collapse.
At the end of the Russian moves....
Germany mobilizes the Army unit that the Russians ambushed last turn in a reduced state.
Russia meanwhile mobilizes 4 full strength armies.
Russian National Will fell from 83 to 72 (5 armies destroyed and 3 objectives taken).
Russian factory count dropped from 12 to 11
Peter Kossits
Canada
Montreal
Quebec
-
No comments on that cool bot move by 9th Army across the big swamp to wipe out the defender and open up the road to Kiev for the followup 4th Army? I really liked that one and I have to confess I probably wouldn't have thought about it myself, and the real Germans definitely wouldn't have done it because they hated that marsh.
The next big design issue when I put together a bot is coming up with the best order of resolution for the units. But before deciding on execution order, you need to know what the focus of the units will be. What are the sorts of things that the pieces on the board want to try to do?
For this scenario, the German side needs to accumulate VP so quickly that the focus of the units is pretty easy. German ground units want to do things that get it lots of VP as quickly as possible so, in priority order, German ground units should:
1. Capture an objective capital/city
2. Eliminate a flipped enemy unit
3. Attack Isolated or OOS enemy units; other high odds attacks
and after these obvious ones, there's a special goal
4. Capturing special terrain.
There are some sections of the map that aren't cities and which don't provide VPs but which are still very important for some reason. In this scenario, probably the most important of these (that I've noticed so far) is the crossroads area behind Dnepropetprovsk, on the far side of the Dneister river.
Until those hexes are controlled, the Axis has to be careful about how close they get to Sevastopol because they will be wandering into out of supply hexes. Sevastopol is also not safe to ignore, because the Russians can pop out of their fort and then quickly start trying to cut the supply lines for all Axis units in the southern part of the map. So, when the time comes, the bot will try to take control of the crossroads, treating it as though it were an enemy city, and will then naturally, with no special rules, move at least one unit south to bottle-up/attack Sevastopol.
At any given moment, each German ground unit on the map is focusing on one (or in rare cases two) of the above goals. I keep things simple and I make each unit focus on its closest goal.
If 9th Army is 5 hexes away from Smolensk and that's the closest enemy controlled city, then the focus of 9th Army will be to attack/capture Smolensk . If suddenly, a reduced Russian unit shows up on the map 4 hexes away from 9th Army, it will change focus and it's new goal will be to get rid of that enemy unit. That's pretty much what happened in the last bot turn when the 9th Army made that crazy North/South cut across the swamp.
All that's left now is to decide the order in which the units should be processed.
-
DAVID BROWN
United States
CHINO
California
-
Peter,
I like what you are doing. The challenge of creating a program like this may leave some of us speechless if we don't know about this kind of work.
It is fascinating to play games vs. bots (chess and cards for me), to observe their non-human strengths and weaknesses and different styles of play. Sometimes I even forget that my opponent(s) are non-sentient-- well, just a little.
I know it gets ever more difficult to raise the skill level of the bot. Have you ever considered rigging the dice slightly in its favor as a last resort to raise the performance level?
I will follow this with interest!
Peter Kossits
Canada
Montreal
Quebec
-
Dave Brown wrote:
I know it gets ever more difficult to raise the skill level of the bot. Have you ever considered rigging the dice slightly in its favor as a last resort to raise the performance level?
Players can decide to do that on their own if they want an extra tough challenge. For handicapping in this scenario, I'd tend more towards giving the bot more movement points rather than just a benefit in combat. Two extra MP would have given the Germans access to undefended Tallinn and Kiev so far, plus a handful of extra attacks here and there. And I wouldn't have been able to isolate and destroy the German army in turn 1.
What I'm doing here is probably not all that different from "playing both sides to best of your ability", but formalizing the process and, as you'll see in the next installment, executing the orders in an unusual, unhuman way can lead to some interesting, unexpected situations and surprises.
I think that's the key for me. If a bot surprises me in some way and gives me a situation to deal with that I did not expect, then I'm going to enjoy playing the game solo.
Salvatore Vasta
United States
Woodstock
Virginia
-
Fascinating stuff, Peter. I like what I see. Though moving Strategic Moves to after Ops bothers me a bit, assuming you are doing it before the Allied faction does its Ops moves. In effect, Strat move does come after Ops, but on the following turn.
The reason why the order is that way is because I didn't want players to move armies into unsupported positions knowing they could easily fill the gap with a Strat move before the other side could do anything.
Sal
Peter Kossits
Canada
Montreal
Quebec
-
svasta wrote:
Fascinating stuff, Peter. I like what I see. Though moving Strategic Moves to after Ops bothers me a bit, assuming you are doing it before the Allied faction does its Ops moves. In effect, Strat move does come after Ops, but on the following turn.
The German bot can't really do a normal Strat move because that pre-supposes that the player knows where the bot is planning to attack before it starts its operations, which he doesn't. The bot moves/attacks can be a bit chaotic. You sort of have an idea what the first few units will do, but after that it sort of takes on a life of its own.
If you don't give a free move to the German bot after it's done attacking, it becomes too easy to beat.
As an example, this is what the board looked like after the Axis bot had finished moving all of its units.
You can see 2 Russian units just west of Velikye that are unblocked, due to the infantry army drifting up north to help the panzers in Estonia. There was no way to know that particular army would do that at the beginning of the turn.
Luckily, there is one German unit near Warsaw who didn't activate because he was the farthest of anyone from his focus and the Axis ran out of PP before they could get to him.
If you use him to do a "strat move", you then get this. There's still a bit of an opportunity for my Russians to counter-attack towards Riga, but it's much better for the Germans now.
To be clear, only the bot gets to perform a "Strat move" like this after it's done with its moves. I, as the Russian player still have to play by the normal rules.
I actually even permit that corrective move if the unit doesn't start on a rail-line and I'll permit it to end in an enemy ZOC, so it differs from normal strat moves in a bunch of ways.
Peter Kossits
Canada
Montreal
Quebec
-
August 1941
The German attack starts out well with 4th Panzer in the north reducing and then eliminating the defenders in Tallinn. It then begins the drive on Leningrad with one Russian army blocking its way.
A bit further south 3rd Panzer attacks towards Vellikye Luiki. The Russian defense is elastic until the defenders got driven back to the river Duna and then they called in Air Support to help out. The defenders were pushed back,but the panzers did not advance adjacent to the city for fear of losing their supply line. There were no followup units that could be counted on to provide a supply bridge.
A lot of German units have been sent south of the Pripyat Marshes so that's where we go next. 1st Panzer makes a long move from the Romanian border and attempts to take Kishniev. They get stopped by a blocking unit from accross the Dniester river and have to abort their move (1:6 combat dice roll!!!)
Meanwhile, a bit further north, 2nd Panzer activates and moves unopposed to Kiev. Both sides bring in their Air Forces and Russia uses tanks and Kiev holds out for the time being.
Now, it's the infantry's turn. 11th Army takes Kishniev after two attacks and they did not need the panzers' help after all.
4th Infantry attacks Kiev twice but fails to take the city.
6th Army moves up to Kiev and attacks and also fails to get a result. The city is drawing Germans in like a magnet now.
11th Army pushes forward from the Dneister and a pocket begins to form around Odessa. The Russian army that courageously stopped 1st Panzer earlier is now reduced.
9th Army moves towards Kiev, which is now Isolated. They don't have enough MP left to attack.
The Finns have to divert one of their large armies from the drive on Leningrad north to save Helsinki, They are giving the Russians Oulu if they want to take it, but are gambling that the Russians will feel that the supply line will be too vulnerable. The Russian unit has had its supply line cut even now.
In Finland, Russia attempts to retake Vyborg but fail. They now have 2 armies operating against one Finnish army. A little further north, the Russian 14th army declines to take Oulu and simply moves a few hexes to get back into supply.
37th Army moves adjacent to Kiev to
provide a supply bridge and prevent it from being isolated.
Germany is ready to bring its destroyed army from Turn 1 back into battle, now at full strength.
Russia gets to mobilize 5 fresh armies. Germany only destroyed one army in this turn, so we will not be getting as many reinforcements as usual in September.
After Russian mobilizations...
Russian National Will fell from 72 to 67 (1 Army destroyed and 2 objectives taken) and the Factory count dropped from 11 to 9.
It's starting to look pretty comfortable for my Russians. Next turn, September, is the last turn of guaranteed good weather and Germany still needs to drop Russian will by 22.
Peter Kossits
Canada
Montreal
Quebec
-
September 1941
Germans are hoping for a good turn here and then one more good turn before winter.
2nd Panzer has an excellent start and takes Kiev, destroying the defender and then moving south towards Odessa and reducing another Russian army there.
The Germans problems in the center continue. 3rd Panzer attacks towards Velikye Luiki 3 times, finally forcing the Russians to retreat, but again they refuse to cross the bridgehead in force for fear of being cut off. The Germans are sorely missing some followup forces here. 3rd Pz really needed to push both defenders back from the river.
1st Panzer drives towards Odessa destroying one defender quickly but then gets stopped short of the target.
In the north, operating in difficult terrain, 4th Panzer destroys a Russian defender and manages to make it to the gates of Leningrad.
Two German armies try to take Odessa. One is stopped short of the city. The other manages to attack several times without success.
6th Army moves east towards Dneprop. And destroys a reduced Russian army.
They sweep back down south to complete the encirclement of Odessa but fail to take the city.
Finally, 3rd Pz gets some help near Velikye Luiki and 2nd Army crosses the Duna and begins rolling up the defenders in front of the city.
They destroy one Russian defender and move adjacent to the city.
10th Army also moves into the region and the Germans have some momentum on this part of the front
9th Army is diverted back north from Kiev after helping with the southern drive and begins moving towards Smolensk.
The Romanians reduce one Russian defender near Odessa but can't manage to take the city.
Finnish attacks in the far north achieve no result.
My Russians reform their lines and attempt some attacks in Finland to retake Vyborg using tanks which all fail.
Russian mobilizes one fresh army.
The map at the end of the turn....
Russian National Will fell from 67 to 60 (5 Armies destroyed and 1 objectives taken) and the Factory count dropped from 9 to 8. 2 Russian factories have now been moved to the Urals though. My Russians have not experienced too much of a production squeeze so far and I haven't had any difficult decisions to make.
Germany still needs 15 "VP" for the win. Odessa and Vellikye Luiki will almost certainly fall soon and 2 Russian armies will be destroyed in those battles which will give them 6 easy points. They are still short by 9. That is doable in one good turn, but they will probably need good weather in either October or November for it to happen.
